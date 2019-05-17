Germany: Missing In Action?

Ms. Merkel and Germany needs to reclaim a role as eurozone leader and clarify the position of the European Union within the economic and investment community.

Germany still is considered to be a major economic power as well as a "safe have" for risk-averse investors throughout the world.

It seems that Angela Merkel and Germany has been missing over the past year, given the last election results and the fact that this will be Ms. Merkel's last term.

It seems like Germany has dropped off of the world screen in recent months.

Just in general, Europe and the European Union seem to be running around in circles.

More specifically, German chancellor Angela Merkel appears to be relatively less prominent, especially after her performance in the 2018 elections.

And, Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, who has been trying to assume the leadership of Europe, given the “retreat” of Ms. Merkel, seems to have been swallowed up by his domestic difficulties. At the least, the attention given to the national discontent with Mr. Macron’s efforts to reform France, are dominating his other initiatives.

Which means that no strong leader of a major European economy is bringing the case for Europe to global audience.

Furthermore, it seems to be highly unlikely that Ms. Merkel will move back into this leadership position before her current term in office expires.

But, what about Germany?

Germany still remains as a financial center, a “safe haven” that attracts “risk-averse” monies from around the world.

The recent movement of these risk-averse” funds into Germany continues to confirm this.

“Germany’s benchmark medium-term bond yield has dropped to levels not seen for three years, amid a broad rally in highly rated government paper that reflects deepening Sino-American trade tensions and worries over global growth.”

Yesterday, the yield on the 10-year German bund fell to its lowest level since October 2016.

“Bund yields have been under pressure all week, with investors seeking perceived havens as the war of words between the US and China, the world’s two biggest economies, has hotted up.”

In this Germany is running right alongside the United States. Please note the following article describing the US situation.

Clearly, Germany remains, to many investors, a clear port for money that is concerned about the uncertainties that are prevalent in the world today. In this respect, Germany has not lost its position in the world.

Helping the German position is the newly released data that the German economy experienced faster growth in the first quarter.

“The German economy expanded 0.4 per cent in the first quarter of 2019, ending the slowdown of the second half of last year and dispelling fears of a more prolonged economic malaise.”

The fact is, the Germany economy avoided a recession in 2018. After contracting in the third quarter of the year, the German economy showed a modest rate of increase in the fourth quarter, thereby avoiding the technical definition of a recession of two quarters of negative real growth.

Year-over-year, the German economy rose by 0.7 percent. This is down from the 2.0 percent figure recorded for the same period one year ago.

For 2019, economists expect the German economy to rise by 0.8 percent, not particularly good, but headed in the right direction.

One big issue for the Germans is that global trade seems to be quite weak and the German economy is highly dependent upon exports.

Most economists do not expect that 2019 will be a very strong year, but, the “headwinds” Germany faces will likely be less than what was seen in 2018. Consumer spending appears to be strong and domestic business investment appears “strong.”

Growth across the19-country eurozone is expected to be better this year than last and this should help. France is expected to grow by 1.3 percent this year and Spain is expected to grow by 2.2 percent.

Furthermore, Italy seems to have recovered from its third recession in a decade in the second half of last year.

It will be a good thing if we can hear more optimism coming from Germany…and from the eurozone as a whole.

But, we really need Germany to step up again. As the largest economy in the eurozone, with its reputation for fiscal soundness, and with its reputation as a “safe haven” for “risk-averse” monies, Germany needs to play a positive role in the world. It must resume a stronger leadership position.

Chancellor Merkel, in my mind, has got to reassert herself on the world stage. Mr. Macron, although he would like to be the “top” leader in Europe and has tried to assume that position as Ms. Merkel slipped into the shadows, must back off and support the German chancellor.

Obviously, Mr. Macron cannot do this if Ms. Merkel fails to “step up,” but this is the role that he needs to play in the immediate future. He must play the young advocate of a strong German leader. If he succeeds, he will b around long enough to get all the accolades he wants.

Germany still is in the position to do this and if its economy continues to improve, others should be willing to follow along…maybe with the exception of the Italian populists

If the European Union does not get this leadership, then the EU will just continue to “kick the can down the road.” And, I believe, it really can’t afford to do this.

It is ironic to picture the European Union as a whole, with Germany being such a “safe haven” and the EU as a whole being such a disorganized jumble. No wonder the community just muddles along.

For the longer-run, the concern for investors is whether or not Germany can continue to maintain its “safe haven” status amidst all the disorganization around it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.