Sundance Energy Australia Limited's (SNDE) CEO Eric McCrady on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eric McCrady – Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Irene Haas – Imperial Capital

Welles Fitzpatrick – SunTrust

John Aschenbeck – Seaport Global

Derrick Whitfield – Stifel

This call is being recorded. At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Eric McCrady, CEO and Managing Director.

Eric McCrady

Thanks, Latif. Thanks everybody for joining Sundance’s Q1 earnings call. Before we get started, I'd encourage you to read the disclaimers at the start of the slide deck as we do make in the slide deck and we'll make on this call forward-looking statements and also be discussing non-GAAP measures. During the first quarter as our oil prices increased about $15 a barrel compared to year end. More importantly during this period, even though oil went up about 30%, the XOP index, comprised of U.S. energy companies only increased about 8%.

Obviously, equity investors either expect oil to fall or they've changed how they value E&P companies or disenfranchise with owning oil stocks. While it's very hard to say what the true long-term driver of the disconnect is today, I think it means that we need to continue changing how we run our business, so we can create more shareholder value. There's a number of things that we're doing today that we think will increase the value of our equity and investor interest in the company, but with hindsight it should make this a very compelling time to own our stock if we’re able to execute on these key initiatives.

First, we're managing our 2019 capital program within cash flow and expect to generate free cash flow in the second half of 2019. Secondly, our strategy for the foreseeable future is to use free cash flow to reduce the company's already modest net debt position, putting us in a strong position to capitalize on investment opportunities in the future that may arise in the market. Third, if commodity prices do move down, we have a significant portion of our production hedged and our cash flow protected, which ensures a return of capital on our investments and also return on the capital that we invested.

Our hedging strategy is a key component of our strategy and one that we'll continue to execute on as we grow the business. We believe that there's lower growth strategy and strategy of reducing our net debt will ultimately differentiate us for many of our small cap peers here in the U.S. and allow our shareholders to reap the benefits of the valuable assets we own and operate in south Texas. Through the first quarter, we continued to see strong well performance from the high quality acreage that we acquired from Pioneer about a year ago, particularly in Live Oak and Atascosa Counties.

Based on our internal type curves, we expect to be generating over 100% rates of return when we look back at the actual costs that we spent per well, actual pricing received and how we expect those wells to perform in the future. Our third-party engineer type curves are a little bit more conservative than ours, so I would take those IRRs with a grain of salt. Those are management's view of the rates of return that we're achieving on that development capital.

Strong well production during the quarter. We are doing in line quarter in terms of sales volumes. We've produced about 12,300 Boe a day and so those volumes at about $2 a barrel premium to WTI. About 40% of our production was sold into the Brent market and about 60% was sold into the Houston ship channel and received MEH pricing. Importantly, during the quarter, we only brought two wells online, so we brought two wells in Dimmitt County online early in the quarter and then we brought two Bracken wells online early in April.

And so even though our quarter-over-quarter volumes are down about 500 Boe a day versus the fourth quarter from the sales volume standpoint, we only brought two wells online. And as previously disclosed, have had some constraints at our midstream facility. We've made significant progress on the midstream facility during the quarter. We've installed some additional facilities and have also been able to adjust some of the parameters of the facility that's allowing us today to flow the majority of our production through enterprise without any significant issues.

We expect that to continue during the second quarter. We do have two compressors on site that are getting installed that will increase capacity of the gas processing plant from 12 million cubic feet a day to 18 million cubic feet a day, which will take us through our third quarter development plan. Today, one of those two compressors has been tied in and tested. The second compressor is – should be getting hydro tested and commissioned any day now. We would expect likely within the next five by seven days that compressor will be online to service our production.

We're already discussing the next phase of expansion for the facility with enterprise, which we expect to occur to – to be done to support our Q4 volume growth from our development plan in late Q3 and into Q4. CapEx for the quarter was $11 million over plan, primarily because we've been drilling faster than we expected. In the first quarter, we drilled two wells in record – record time at about 7.5 days per well from a spud to TD standpoint. So what we did incur incremental capital during the quarter, we don't expect that to impact our full year capital guidance. We still expect to come in at a mid point of about $145 million in capital. And as we announced yesterday, we had a significant increase in our borrowing base, which supports any short-term working capital needs that support that acceleration. We would expect long-term to be able to continue drilling faster although I think 7.5 days is probably a stretch for us to expect going forward.

And ultimately, we do anticipate that faster drilling will result in reduced well costs and ultimately better economics for our wells in the long-term. We also still anticipate achieving free cash flow in the second quarter and that free cash flow will be used to reduce net debt in the second half of the year – sorry free cash flow in the second half of the year. Our cash operating costs during the quarter were just about $2 better than we expected. There are a handful of things that have been driving that. First, last year, we invested in installing gas lift in the handful of wells that have been producing for anywhere from call it three months to a couple of years.

And the installation of that gas lift has not only improved the productivity of those wells, but it's also reduced the maintenance expense and the workover required on the previous pumps that we were using to produce those wells. Secondly, as expected, we're seeing a continued blending down of the midstream fees associated with the enterprise contracts we assumed from Pioneer, the legacy volumes continue to – the legacy volumes we acquired from Pioneer continue to fetch a high midstream cost and the new volumes as we bring them online, significantly dilute the impact of those higher costs. And so, we're seeing a continued reduction in those fees.

And then finally, our general administrative expenses came in lower than we expected. We've deferred a hiring on a handful of positions to match really our production and cash flow profile going forward. And so, our G&A came in pretty materially below what our expectations were. EBITDA came in at just under $32 million, which is in line with what we expected, excluding the unrealized gain and loss that that was generating – generating our hedge book. We generated about $7 million in net income, and that was through a quarter. Obviously, where oil prices were inclining during the quarter, so started out relatively well and then increased throughout the quarter.

As we announced last night, we finished our reserve base lending facility redetermination with our bank syndicate and received about a $50 million increase in liquidity from that redetermination along with a 25 basis point reduction in our interest cost. And we brought two new banks into the facility, bringing the syndicated banks to 7 strong banks to support the company's liquidity needs going forward.

We don’t expect to use the incremental capacity in any long-term – for any long-term period. Really the intent is to provide a short-term liquidity buffer against short-term working capital fluctuations. But we don't expect to be drawing on that capital and keeping it on the balance sheet as drawn debt for any material periods of time. Importantly, through that redetermination, we excluded the Dimmitt reserves. So when we sell the Dimmitt asset do not expect to see a reduction in the borrowing base.

We don't have any near-term maturities of debt. And we have about 3.5 years remaining on the RBL and about 4 years remaining on our second lien facility. The Dimmitt sale continues to progress albeit slowly. The A&D market today continues to be somewhat challenging in Dimmit County. We are continuing negotiations with a potential buyer of those assets. There's obviously no guarantee we can consummate that deal. And it has been a relatively challenging process to sell the asset.

When you look forward on to Slide 11. We've shown the slide before but it shows Sundance's debt position and valuation multiple versus a group of U.S. small-cap peers in the small-cap E&P space. And you can see that we demonstrate moderate leverage versus the peer group, and our evaluation versus our guidance this year from an EBITDA standpoint remains relatively low. Obviously, our job as the management team is to improve that. And there's a handful of things we're doing including adjusting how we're operating the business this year to address that valuation.

The next slide on to Slide 12. Last quarter, and I think pretty regularly, we get asked about re-domiciling the company to the U.S. So we provided an overview here of what we think some of the benefits of that might be and also the steps -- some of the steps we would have to go through to effect the change. We have not approved launching a re-domiciliation process at this point. So this is really just putting some of the thoughts we've announced on our last earnings call on paper.

I think importantly, if we made this decision, it's obviously subject to shareholder approval, which in Australia would be accomplished through scheme booklet. We think some of the benefits of it are, first, it aligns our asset base with local capital markets here in the U.S. And while we don't think that's a short-term change to our valuation levels, we do think over time, the U.S. market tends to more fully value U.S. E&P assets, which we think could potentially benefit shareholders over time.

Further, we think moving the listing could potentially facilitate longer-term M&A activity, which could again benefit shareholders down the road. Again, this is a project or a value-creation opportunity that we've been looking at to improve shareholder value. However, it's not something that we've made a decision to launch today. Slide 13 looks at our current hedge book. During the quarter, we took advantage of the run-up in crude prices and added to our hedge position in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

I think in particular in 2019, we added about $1.50 a barrel to our floor. We got lucky and topped at the market and added swaps at about $66, $65 -- when prompt was $65 or $66 a barrel. And so that boosted our 2019 floor price and our hedge book. Our hedge strategy remains in place as we commit capital to our development program. We will put hedging in place to protect that capital. So we will continue to hedge relatively aggressively to ensure that we get not only our money back but also a return on that capital.

Just to sum up Sundance today continues to have a very high-quality inventory, which has been demonstrated by the results we've seen. In particular in Live Oak and Atascosa, which we believe are amongst the best in the basin, we do believe there's opportunities to improve those results with tweaks to our completion design and potential cost reductions that we're looking at on the drilling side and also potentially on the completion side. And we have very attractive well economics with new capital going into the ground with about a $30 a BOE breakeven, particularly given that Live Oak and Atascosa area where we have about seven years of remaining inventory in that really high-quality part of our position.

This year, we're executing a program with capital discipline. We will operate the business within cash flow this year. We're expecting to bring online about 25 wells. Obviously, that could flex a little bit with timing, but we're expecting 25 wells at about $145 million capital program. We believe that in the second half of the year, we will generate free cash flow, which will be used to reduce the company's net debt position. And as the company continues to grow, we can use that scale to reduce capital expenditures and operating expenditures to the benefit of our shareholders going forward.

We continue to sell our product in the Gulf Coast market. And at least for now, we're continuing to get premium pricing compared to the other basins in the U.S. I think as we move into the second half of the year some of the new Permian capacity comes online. So that advantage shrinks a little bit, but fortunately, we have relatively long-term contracts in place that should give us reasonable access both to the water in the Brent market and also to the Houston Ship Channel market through Enterprise's facility there.

We have a strong balance sheet today. We have significant coverage from both a – from a reserve standpoint and also from an EBITDA coverage or EBITDA multiple standpoint and a very significant liquidity cushion of, give or take, $65 million today based on the new RBL increase that we received, which means that our program this year is fully funded. And we have a significant buffer to weather any short-term working capital fluctuations that may occur.

So we're very excited about the remainder of the year, and happy to answer any questions that you guys may have.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Irene Haas of Imperial Capital. Your line is open.

Irene Haas

Thank you. Just curious as to why is Dimmit County so hard to make a transition happen. Then on the other end, are you seeing anything that you find attractive that would fit into your portfolio to acquire?

Eric McCrady

Sorry, Irene, I missed the first part of your question on Dimmitt.

Irene Haas

Yeah, how come it's so difficult to execute sales there? Any structural issues? So that was my question, first part.

Eric McCrady

Yeah, sorry. I think there is a handful of things that have impacted the sale. First, I think there's a large single-basin company in the Dimmitt area that's having some financial challenges, and I think that's put a little bit of an overhang across the acreage positions in the county. Secondly, we're aware of another private company that may be coming to market with a larger package that has Dimmit ends about their assets. And finally, I think overall with a few exceptions, I think the results in Dimmit are okay. But I think where we're investing our capital in the Eagle Ford, I think we generate more attractive returns.

And I think the types of buyers that were speaking with, I think, are looking at opportunities to improve upon the results that people have historically gotten in Dimmit. And so while we can generate positive returns in Dimmit because they don't compete with some of the areas -- other areas in the Eagle Ford, it's made it a little bit more challenging to get a deal across the line and get a significant value for the remaining undrilled acreage we have there. So those are, I think, some of the challenges. I think the biggest ones relate to just where inventory and transactions sit in the county and also the general perception of, I think, the quality of Dimmit acreage.

In terms of things that we see are attractive, our main focus has been executing operationally and improving our well economics. And so we do obviously see a handful of transactions. We have seen, I think, an uptake in transactional activity in the Eagle Ford. But today, that's not something that we’re particularly focused on. There are some small leasing opportunities to build out our acreage position. But in particular, our Live Oak and Atascosa area are relatively drilled up around us. So there's not about a ton of acreage left to acquire. But there's a few small opportunities.

Irene Haas

Great, thank you.

Eric McCrady

Thanks, Irene.

Our next question comes from the line of Welles Fitzpatrick of SunTrust. Your line is open.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Hey, good afternoon.

Eric McCrady

Hey, Welles.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Should – can we talk about La Salle for a sec? Should we expect any activity there in the near term or even maybe in 2020? Or is the real focus going to remain in Area 41 and Live Oak?

Eric McCrady

The bulk of our capital will be focused in Live Oak and Atascosa. We are spudding a 2-well La Salle pad likely late this year or early next on, I believe, the northeast portion of the acreage block. There's existing pads and existing hookup to the midstream facility. And so we're excited to test the reservoir down there. I think we have it modeled probably in the 40% to 50% decrement to what we think the well should actually do from a performance standpoint. And so we're pretty excited actually to get down there and test it.

There's an ancillary benefit to own and operate the gas processing plant and service the acreage in La Salle. And there's fixed cost associated with running that facility. So in addition to testing the reservoir and thinking we get good unit economics on the wells, we should also see a reduction in cost per BOE out of La Salle as we dilute some of those fixed costs across a larger production base. Obviously, diluting fixed cost isn't in a reason in and of itself to drill wells. We like the individual well economics, but it is an ancillary benefit to boost the economics down there.

Welles Fitzpatrick

No, that makes total sense. And then any update on the longer-dated well results in Area 41? Those were beating the type curve by a good bit on oil cumes. Can you talk to that? Has that outperformance continued?

Eric McCrady

Yeah, it has, so we’re seeing a continued outperformance by about the same total volume today that we did previously. So if a well was outperforming by 45,000 or 50,000 barrels versus type curve cumulatively, as the wells have continued to decline, they've maintained that, improved or that -- effectively that beat over the type curve. It's still obviously relatively early. Our first wells came online kind of late August, early September. But some of the early wells we're seeing that, that continued outperformance out of. The other thing I would note is that some of the wells have had some curtailment due to pressure in the lines from the CGP constraints. And so some of those wells in the first quarter weren't operating at their full productivity, but we're still able to maintain that outperformance.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay, okay, that also makes sense. And then just kind of one last one. Should we be looking forward to any additional sale packages out of Dimmit? Or are you guys kind of happy with how the asset base is looking right now?

Eric McCrady

Yeah, we’re happy with the asset base. We're commercial. So if somebody makes us an offer and there's an opportunity to get a good value on an asset for our shareholders, we're happy to do that. But right now really, I think we can create the most value by executing within cash flow, generating free cash flow and reducing our net debt position.

Welles Fitzpatrick

Okay, that’s great. Good to hear. Thanks so much.

Eric McCrady

Thanks, Welles.

Our next question comes from the line of John Aschenbeck of Seaport Global. Your question please.

John Aschenbeck

Good afternoon, Eric, and thanks for taking my questions.

Eric McCrady

Hey, John.

John Aschenbeck

Hey, so for the first one, I wanted to follow up on your prepared remarks that you were drilling faster than expected. And then shortly after that, you mentioned that you expect your full year capital guidance to change.

Eric McCrady

Yeah, that’s correct.

John Aschenbeck

Okay.

Eric McCrady

Yeah, we’re drilling through the quarter. We got into the Georgia Buck pad. Our drilling engineer tried a new technique, and she was able to achieve 7.5 days spud to TD wells. We think the technical limits on those wells, given where they sat, are probably somewhere around 6.5 or 7 days. So I think that's an aberration. We're not going to be able to drill all of our wells at 7.5 days. However, we've moved over now to the next pad that we're drilling, the Chapman pad. And despite some proprietary steering that we're doing, we're still getting those wells down at about 10 days.

And I think we have modeled the average well this year in our campaign somewhere between 14 and 15 days from spud to TD. And so it's a pretty material reduction in the amount of days that it's taking us to drill wells. And so in the short term, that means we spend a little bit of capital faster. In the long term, we'll manage to our total capital budget for the year. And also, we should see some benefits in the future with reduced drilling costs on our wells.

I think secondly on the completion side, I think late last year, we started using all local sand. We're continuing to do that this year, and so we're seeing continued, I think, some downward movement on completion costs. And so we're comfortable that we'll hit our capital guidance for the year, even though we're drilling -- we drilled a little bit faster in the first quarter.

John Aschenbeck

Okay, awesome. That’s great color. I appreciate it. And then kind of secondly, kind of with that same topic, just curious at what point you would consider some level of acceleration if at all?

Eric McCrady

Right now we’re not really think about acceleration. I think my – I think last quarter we talked a bit about capital markets, and my view is equity markets to a degree are looking to see which companies can actually generate free cash flow and grow their business a little bit. And then I think as companies prove that up, some of those companies will have opportunities to either accelerate their development plan or benefit from other potential corporate transactions. And so really our view is that we can maximize value for shareholders the most by being disciplined and generating free cash flow.

And so I think until our view of what maximizes shareholder value changes, I think we'll be sticking with that plan and growing. I think this year, we'll grow from about 9,600 BOE a day to about 14,500 BOE a day. So we're generating about 50% year-over-year growth in terms of sales volumes. And so we're happy with that growth profile from a sales volume standpoint and think that, that plus free cash flow creates a compelling opportunity for investors.

John Aschenbeck

Okay, great.

Eric McCrady

Thanks, John.

Our next question comes from the line of Derrick Whitfield of Stifel. Your line is open.

Derrick Whitfield

Good afternoon, Eric.

Eric McCrady

Hey, Derrick.

Derrick Whitfield

Building on really where that last question ended, as we think about the strategy that's focused on a little bit slower growth in net debt reduction, how should we think about the balance between growth and debt reduction in 2020?

Eric McCrady

Yeah, moving into -- we obviously haven't released 2020 guidance. But we're -- I would say that we, within our portfolio, have the ability to generate, I think, somewhere between 10% and 20% compound annual growth for the next 5 by 7 years in production and generate a free cash flow yield off of that. And so I think we can materially reduce our debt position and continue to grow production. Obviously, there's some dependence on commodity prices in there. But I think we can create an attractive value proposition in that kind of 10% or 20% annual growth and free cash flow generation.

Derrick Whitfield

That’s great. And then regarding the gains that you have made in efficiency to date, how would you think about maintenance capital from where we are today to end of 2019 to end of 2020? How do you see your organization driving that lower?

Eric McCrady

Yeah, I think right now, with what we know from the last, I'd say 6 by 9 months with well cost, well performance, I think without assuming we can improve upon things, our maintenance capital for the next 4, 5 years is plus or minus $90 or $100 million annually. It might be a little bit higher, some years a little lower. But it's very dependent a lot -- very dependent on timing. I think there's opportunities to continue reducing our cost structure. So I think in particular, our lease operating costs, work-over costs and G&A can continue to decrease as the company gets additional scale.

And so that can, I think, reduce the amount of capital we need to maintain flat production. And then I think on the drilling and completion side, again we can expect, I think, continued modest annual improvement in well costs. We're not expecting that over the next five years, we can cut the cost of our wells in half. But I think if we can cut maybe 5% to 10% annually out of our capital budget, along with the operating costs -- the operating cost reductions, I think we can continue to move down that maintenance capital requirement annually going forward.

Derrick Whitfield

That’s very helpful. Thanks for your time.

Eric McCrady

Thanks, Derrick.

[Operator Instructions] And as there are no further questions in queue. I would like turn the call back over to Mr. McCrady for any closing remarks.

