Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) CEO Robin Li on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2019

Sharon Ng - Director, IR

Robin Li - Co-Founder, Chairman & CEO

Herman Yu - CFO

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Eddie Leung - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Gregory Zhao - Barclays Bank

Juan Lin - 86Research Limited

Han Joon Kim - Deutsche Bank

Piyush Mubayi - Goldman Sachs Group

Grace Chen - Morgan Stanley

Jerry Liu - UBS Investment Bank

Wendy Huang - Macquarie Research

Today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host for today's conference, Sharon Ng, Baidu's Director of Investor Relations.

Sharon Ng

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Baidu's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Baidu's earnings release was distributed earlier today, and you can find a copy on our website as well as on newswire services. On the call today, we have Robin Li, Baidu's Chief Executive Officer; and Herman Yu, Baidu's Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will hold a Q&A session. Please note that the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities and Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those outlined in our public filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 20-F. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

Our earnings press release and this call include discussions of certain unaudited non-GAAP financial measures. We've made minor adjustments to our non-GAAP measures and retroactively applied these changes for comparison purposes. Our press release contains a reconciliation of the unaudited non-GAAP measures to the unaudited most directly comparable GAAP measures, and is available on our IR website at ir.baidu.com. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. In addition, a webcast of this conference call will also be available on Baidu's IR website. I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Robin.

Robin Li

Hello, everybody, and thank you for joining our call today. Our first quarter revenue, for the most part, were solid, reaching RMB24.1 billion, up 21% year-over-year, excluding revenue from divested businesses. Our Q1 revenue were impacted by industry-specific government policies in our self-directed health care initiative, which required health care marketing customers to move their ad landing pages on to Baidu's platform.

Towards the end of Q1, we began to see the impact of macroenvironment, compounded by a significant release of ad inventory into the market, causing CPMs post the Chinese New Year to not rebound as pronounced as we had historically experienced. Although the Chinese government has announced many economic policies to bolster the economy, given the current macro conditions, tighter governments, excluding contents, cutbacks from the VC committee and so forth, we are taking a cautious view that online marketing in the near term will face a more challenging environment.

We are reviewing our resource program and improving our execution capabilities, which Herman will discuss in more detail later, while greater operational efficiency will be a focus for us. Our priority will be to strengthen our mobile business and make the necessary investments to position Baidu for higher long-term growth.

We are working on a CRM offering for our marketing customers which we plan to release later this year that will feature better user targeting, customer engagement and sales force management, coupled with our performance-based marketing services, our Platform-as-a-Service will allow our marketing customers to move from user interest and intend targeting to live messaging or core to ordertaking in a seamless process.

Our CRM app will consolidated Baidu's marketing service placement systems, including search, feed and Baidu union for easier campaign targeting and management. Baidu CRM will leverage Baidu's massive user insight, our sales force management experience and technologies and our AI capabilities. For example, our smart feature provides personalized prompts to invite users to chat online with sales reps when Baidu AI matches the user interest is relevant to customer only.

To better manage its salesforce and better understand the customer costs, our customers can run a report to identify sales agents who were rude on a customer call and summarize comments made by customers during sales calls, leveraging Baidu's advanced Natural Language Processing capabilities. In March, Baidu's mobile reach expanded to 1.1 billion monthly active devices, providing reach intend and interest-based user insights. Our focus on in-app services, expanding our ecosystem of content and services and optimizing user relationship management, offer an exciting future for us to grow to continuously improve our user experience, stickiness and mind share. Strengthening our in-app services and user relationship management, the foundation that allows us to go deeper into the marketing funnel to offer our customers CRM capabilities beyond our leading performance-based ad.

Beyond the 1.1 billion mobile devices, we hope to expand Baidu's platform reach to DuerOS smart devices in home and in audio and out-of-home digital screens which will enhance Baidu's all new marketing capabilities. Our vision for AI-first Internet is to provide the best user experience to our users as they move across Baidu's family of 20-plus apps as well as prepare our users to move from mobile-only to a cross-platform experience, seamlessly crisscrossing back and forth on mobile, in-home and in autos. We are quite excited about the opportunities ahead. For example, to offer cross-platform distribution capabilities to Baidu's content providers and service app developers.

To keep pace with the fast-changing technology environment, Baidu has adopted a young leadership development program to incubate talent for middle management and above, to align with the market that we serve and provide an option for current leaders to retire, pursue their personal interest and release their responsibilities. Over the past year, excluding iQIYI, Baidu added seven Vice Presidents, both newly promoted and new hires, to our strong executive team of over 20 members. Hailong Xiang, our Senior Vice President of Search business, has tendered his resignation which I have accepted. I'd like to thank Hailong for his 14 years of service at Baidu. I'd also like to congratulate Dou Shen for his promotion to Senior Vice President, overseeing Baidu's mobile business, which we have renamed from our search business. Dou previously served as Vice President of Baidu's mobile products and has served in various other roles at Baidu since joining in 2012, including web search, display, advertising and financial services group. Prior to Baidu, Dou worked at Microsoft and cofounded the Buzzlabs. Dou holds a PhD in computer science from the Hong Kong University of science and technology.

Let's begin our Q1 review with search feed. We continue to increase the scale and bolster the content and service offering in Baidu App to give our users unmatched native app-like experience for search and feed, combining feed with search increases user stickiness. We are employing this strategy [indiscernible] and investing in Video Search. DAU for Baidu app and Haokan are growing robustly. In March, Baidu app DAUs reached 174 million, up 28% year-over-year, and Haokan short video DAUs reached 22 million, up 768% year-over-year. Total feed time spent on Baidu app and short video apps grow robustly, up 83% year-over-year in March. We continue to expand Baidu's ecosystem of third-party content and services which enable news feed and short videos as well as services and related information traditionally found only in apps searchable on Baidu. Baijiahao, our feed content network, now hosts 2.1 million publisher accounts, up 89% year-over-year as more and more top publishers, creators and media companies are taking advantage of Baidu's large search plus feed distribution scale.

Our Smart Mini Program, including its user base and developer network, continue to scale. MAUs of Baidu's Smart Mini Program in March reached 181 million, up 23 million sequentially. Service providers, large and small, are adopting Baidu's Smart Mini Programs as we leverage our search capabilities. For example, Baidu's Smart Mini Program has become the largest traffic channel for a leading social commerce company in China behind its mobile app. Notably, our AI-powered algorithms helped mail users on the Baidu platform find interesting content in the social commerce company's Smart Mini Program, increasing our user group that has been historically underrepresented. Baidu's Smart Mini Program allows users to search via the content within the meaning program, employing our strong search capabilities.

Baidu's Smart Mini Program also help users to find less frequented apps with longtail content. For example, an online urban dictionary adopted Baidu's Smart Mini Program and saw its user experience dramatically improve. The daily search traffic increasing by 27x, and Baidu's Smart Mini Program becoming its most significant source of traffic.

In addition, we are strengthening our vertical offerings, such as health care and online literature, figuring out poor and questionable content with Baidu AI. We are adding Mini Games in the Baidu app with more vertical offerings to come.

Through the Chinese New Year Gala campaign, we educated users that Baidu app is an all-in-one app, allowing users to search, watch short videos and read headline news, quickly find longtail information, make direct purchases from Smart Mini Program, play mini games and read online literature, just to name a few. Baidu App also offered voice search, augmented reality search and video search as well as OCR translation.

Our focus on growing in-app search traffic and expanding our content and services ecosystem is proving to be the right strategy. In addition to growing feed time spend, Baidu app on search traffic growing in the midteens over last year.

Turning to monetization, our focus to grow in-app traffic build an ecosystem for content services and vertical offerings and improve user relationship management will provide tremendous potential to improving recommendation relevancy and native app-like experience for our users as well as continuously improving marketing ROI for our customers. For example, .com, our home interior design e-commerce platform, leads conversion to in-person consultation from Baidu's Smart Mini Program, increases nearly 30% compared to its HTML5 site. Our focus on in-app traffic and user relationship management will also allow us to provide CRM offering to our customers which will strengthen our relationships with our customers and open a large opportunity for future growth. We are also expanding Baidu's online -- Baidu's advertising partner network to over 1.5 million out-of-home digital screens, covering 362 cities across 31 provinces.

Turning to DuerOS. Our DuerOS voice assistant continues to lead in China with installed base reaching 275 million, increasing 279% year-over-year and monthly voice queries reaching 2.37 billion, increasing 817% year-over-year in March. We are expanding the service offering in the DuerOS skills store with wide- ranging from watching short videos and long videos to playing online games, from listening to children's stories to setting up tools to help users find their phone. App developers are finding that DuerOS skills for voice-enabled apps can translate into great user experience and user retention. For example, almost 40% of live video use skills monthly active users on DuerOS continue to use the skill four months after initial sign on, which shows incredible user stickiness. DuerOS first-party device and the breakout quarter with first quarter Xiaodu -- the first quarter Xiaodu series smart devices surpassing the unit sales of all 2018. OEM manufacturers are adopting DuerOS voice assistant as well. For example Sky Worth, a leading smart TV manufacturer in China, recently switched the week work on its TVs to Xiaodu, and Huawei tablet come with tablet mounts that convert the tablet into speech recognition-enabled DuerOS smart devices.

On the auto front, Chery automobile EXEED sedans are selling the DuerOS infotainment system preinstalled. DuerOS for Apollo has received a very positive initial customer feedback, particularly for facial recognition capabilities to activate personalized setting, online payment and AR navigation. On the service front, over 190 Smart Mini Programs from Baidu App and skills from DuerOS home devices are now available in the skills store of DuerOS for Apollo, including iQIYI, E Designated Driving and GeekPark.

Turning to Apollo, the Beijing transportation commission recognized Apollo as the leader in autonomous driving, amassing over 10x the test of miles of the next industry player, according to the commission's 2018 Beijing autonomous driving vehicles road test report issued in March. The report measures 50 and quality control of autonomous driving and bases its assessment on test miles monitored by the commission as compared to sales reported miles reported by other autonomous driving reports. The Apollo developer community has now expanded to 15,000 strong. We are pleased to see that Apollo autopilot technologies have been adopted in many innovative scenarios, including straight cleaning, goods delivery and shadow services. Transportation related to vehicles and build infrastructure represent approximately 11% of China's GDP, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. With the Chinese government open to experimenting the smart transportation to improve urban living, we see an opportunity to partner with local governments to implement autonomous driving and smart transportation solution across China. We are working with municipalities to pilot robo taxi by the second half of this year. We are also working with the district of Beijing to develop an AI-powered city drain [ph] to improve municipal services. Our entrance into smart transportation is opening doors to the government market and potentially expanding into broader smart city solutions to help Chinese cities modernize.

Turning to Baidu Cloud. Our cloud business continued to exhibit strong revenue momentum, growing triple digits year-over-year. Last October, we discussed implementing AI Baidu cost center solution as one of top telecom operators in China. Baidu brain is now handling approximately 5.6 million calls per month. Our telecom operator customer was pleased with Baidu's enterprise solution and has signed up to extend Baidu call center solutions for half of their call center nationwide. In addition, we are receiving orders from enterprise customers in other industries, such as financial services, airline and energy.

At the Baidu Cloud Internet Summit in April, we released a stack of enterprise solutions for companies working with videos. We also released a library of new toolkit that can help developers create added analyzed and manage video content using Baidu AI, including content adaptive encoding, fully interactive augmented reality and a comprehensive video AI model training platform.

The solution stacks and toolkit will benefit customers in the video education, gaming and health care industries. Baidu Cloud is focused on using Baidu AI to solve our customer problems and increase corporate productivity. We differentiate through heavy investment in AI and our support for open source a deep learning platform.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organization 2019 Artificial Intelligence Report, Baidu is the leading company globally in patent application for deep learning. Baidu is also the only Chinese Internet company listed among the top 30 AI patent applicants worldwide. In March, developer downloads of PaddlePaddle, our leading Chinese open source deep learning platform, was up 40% sequentially. PaddlePaddle helps developers to enhance and streamline their deep learning development modules and drive greater adoption of deep learning in real-world obligations on Baidu Cloud.

Turning to iQIYI. IQIYI continues to see strong subscriber growth with membership reaching 96.8 million, increasing 58% year-over-year and further strengthening iQIYI's foundation to offer blockbuster original entertainment content.

A quick word on Baidu's corporate social responsibility. Baidu data centers have obtained more than 400 technology innovation patents in China and abroad. For example, our Young Xin cloud computing center, the first double 5A energy savings data center in China, is widely regarded as an industry role model with an annual POE of 1.09, reaching to a top-tier level at global standard, much higher than the average level in China. In 2018, who technology innovation and clean energy adoption, Yangquan cloud computing center reduced carbon dioxide emission by 177,000 tons. For more information on Baidu's corporate social responsibility effort, please refer to our newly published CSR report, the website linked to which can be found in our earnings release.

With that, let me turn the call over to Herman to go through the financial highlights.

Herman Yu

Thanks Robin. Hello, everyone. Welcome to Baidu's first quarter 2019 call. Before I begin the financial review, let me make a few comments. All monetary amounts used in my discussion are in renminbi, and all growth rates assume the year-over-year growth, unless stated otherwise.

For the first quarter 2019, total revenues reached CNY24.1 billion, up 15%, or 21%, excluding spinoff revenue of CNY1.1 billion. At the same time, we incurred net loss of CNY327 million due to our investment in CCTV's Chinese New Year Eve Gala marketing campaign as well as increased loss from iQIYI. Our net margin also decreased with a focus on in-app growth over TAC revenue growth. In-app growth changes our business model requiring us to spend more heavily upfront on marketing for app installs and user education, while monetization occurs over the lifetime of the users. TAC revenue, on the other hand, is earned in the quarter TAC is incurred. Investing in AI and leveraging user insight to improve user relationship management can authorize greater growth potential than unit traffic. Revenue from TAC declined in the first quarter as bidding for union traffic, especially on mobile, continues to be competitive. Our goal for union traffic is to maximize profit, unlike some of our peers who's bidding on negative margins. The fierce market competition for TAC is also weighing down on the Q1 margin. The bright side on TAC is that Baidu's ad network is expanding into out-of-home digital screens, which complement Baidu's omni marketing strategy to reach out users in multiple ways and is becoming a source of future revenue growth.

As Robin mentioned, we are reviewing our business for opportunities to increase operational efficiency. This process will occur over the next few months, and we will look for opportunity to lessen the current planned increase of approximately CNY1 billion and cost structure each quarter for the remaining quarters this year. Nevertheless, our priority remains to strengthen our mobile foundation, including growing our search profitability apps and to lead in AI businesses.

Our board recently approved $1 billion for a stock repurchase. The plan for which is effective until July 1 next year. This is in addition to the current $1 billion stock buyback plan in place, approximately $500 million of which is available for repurchase until the end of next month.

Overall, we remain optimistic about Baidu's future. In the past 19 years, we have weathered macro conditions, government policy changes and technological changes, each time returning to growth several quarters later. We're excited about our current strategy to make the fastest growing areas of content searchable while adding news feed to our distribution channel. To grow our ecosystem and content services and vertical offerings, enabling us to perform user relationship management and to take advantage of our AI capabilities to capture market opportunities, voice assistant, cloud and autonomous driving, which may cause us to sacrifice short-term profit while optimize sustainable long-term growth.

Let me now turn to Q1 financial review. Earnings [ph] from Baidu grew to CNY17.5 billion or $2.6 billion, up 16%, excluding spinoff revenues, which is CNY0.1 billion lower than the midpoint assumption we had used for our Q1 guidance. During Q1, we saw revenue stream coming from education, retail e-commerce and services sector, which was partially offset by weakness in health care, online gaming, financial services, primarily due to industry-specific government regulations in our self-directed health care industry. At the end of March, the majority of our health care customers have been switched -- have switched their ad landing pages onto our platform. Though our structured data initiatives will dampen near-term revenue growth Q2 -- in Q2, we'll have a full quarter impact. We believe better service quality and user experience will strengthen Baidu's foundation for sustainable long-term growth. Our structured data initiative is generating healthy traffic growth, and we plan to roll out this initiative to other service sectors such as moving companies, home services and express delivery to improve the user experience in these areas. Our [indiscernible] services are growing fast, particularly our cloud business which generated CNY1.3 billion in revenues in the first quarter, up 133%. Revenue from iQIYI reached CNY7 billion, growing at a robust rate of 43%. Membership revenue continues to be strong with 9.4 million subscribers added in Q1, driven by premium content and hot originals.

Turning to cost of sales. Excluding stock compensation and intangible asset amortization, cost of sales was CNY14.6 billion, up 49%. Content cost was up 47% to CNY6.2 billion, mainly due to iQIYI's increased investment in content, and to a much lesser extent, investment in feed content.

SG&A expenses. Excluding stock compensation, SG&A expenses were CNY5.5 billion, up 94%, primarily due to the increasing China promotional market, mainly for Baidu family of apps, including marketing campaigns around the Chinese New Year Eve as well as increasing personnel-related expenses. R&D expenses, excluding stock compensation, were CNY3.5 billion, up 25%, primarily due to an increase in personnel-related expenses. Non-GAAP operating income was CNY0.4 billion. Non-GAAP operating income for Baidu Core was CNY2.9 billion, and non-GAAP operating margin for Baidu Core was 12%. Income tax was CNY294 million compared to CNY1.1 billion last year. Lower income taxes mainly due to lower pretax income from Baidu Core. Non-GAAP net income to Baidu was CNY967 million, and non-GAAP net margin was 4%. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was CNY1.8 billion, and non-GAAP net margin to Baidu Core was 10%.

Adjusted EBITDA was CNY1.8 billion, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 7%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was CNY3.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core reached 19% in Q1. As of March 31, 2019, cash and short-term investments were CNY143.6 billion or $21.4 billion. Excluding [indiscernible] cash and short-term investments for Baidu Core was CNY125.7 billion or $18.7 billion. Operating cash flow was CNY1.7 billion. Operating cash flow for Baidu Core was CNY1.3 billion or $191 million. Total headcount of Baidu Core was approximately 32,600, down 1% year-over-year.

Turning to second quarter guidance. We expect total revenues to be between CNY25.1 billion and CNY26.6 billion, representing negative 3% to 2% increase year-over-year, or 1% to 6% increase year-over-year, excluding spinoff revenues of CNY1 billion for Q2. Excluding spinoff revenues, our guidance assumes Baidu Core will grow between negative 2% and 4% increase year-over-year. These forecasts are current and preliminary review and are subject to change.

I will now open the call to questions. Thank you.

Sharon Ng

Operator, first question, please.

Your first question comes from the line of Alicia Yap of Citigroup.

Alicia Yap

I have a question regarding the app outlook and also the second quarter guidance. Could you share with us, firstly, the reasons why Mr. Hailong Xiang decided to leave? Is it related to your young manager promotion program? Will these be any potential short-term impact to the search team morale or any impact to sentiment among your key search advertiser? Based on your second quarter guidance, Herman, I just wanted to clarify, you mentioned earlier. So Core Baidu revenues is implying about a negative 2 plus 4% year-over-year, right? So that stays has anything to do with the departure of Mr. Xiang? Or is it mainly the macro softness impact on the apps demands? And how long do you expect this challenging outlook to last?

Robin Li

Alicia, let me answer the first part of your question. Ms. Xiang resigned for personal reasons, and Shen Dou is promoted to Senior Vice President who's in charge of our mobile ecosystem which was formerly named search company. I think Dou is very strong. He has proven track record in managing a lot of businesses, most recently our feed business has been growing very fast. And if you look at the user front, we have already built a relatively strong mobile ecosystem with a large apps of super apps with very high DAU, the growing search traffic in feed app is growing, and our organic content and services from Baijiahao as well as Smart Mini Programs are all growing. So going forward, we are confident that, that when we view the stronger sales team and stronger monetization capability, we should be right on track for higher growth.

Herman Yu

Alicia, this is Herman. Yes, I wanted to just confirm what you noticed. So with regards to our guidance for Q2, we are assuming that Baidu Core will be growing approximately negative 2% to positive 4% year-over-year for Q2. And you asked us what where the considerations that we have for Q2, I think several aspects. As Robin mentioned in his prepared remarks, let me kind of summarize the key factors. I think one is macro factors that we talked about. Number two is we started seeing, after Chinese New Year, that there's been an increase in inventory, inventory release in the market. And as a result, that has been impacting our CPM. So obviously, we're going to be focusing on improving our monetization capabilities going forward.

I think earlier we talked about our health care initiative. I recall in November last year, we said that we're going to be doing this health care initiative for structured data. We are still on track. We're moving everyone, hopefully trying to move everyone onto Baidu's landing Page. So that was done in March. So you're going to absorb a full quarter of that impact in Q2. We think over the long run, since we now understand the users better, we will understand their behavior as we are navigating this structure side. We think that albeit in the long term we can continue to improve the experience we're seeing in traffic from that initiative actually increasing growth. So I think over time, we're going to be able to improve the conversion. And lastly, what we're assuming for the policy and have impacted us, whether it's on gaming, whether it's on financial services or on real estate, on auto and so forth, will continue to be this way. So if these industry-specific policies improves, that will be upside for us, okay?

Your next question comes from the line of Eddie Leung of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Eddie Leung

Gentlemen, wondering if you could share more color with us on the growth rate you have seen some of your key verticals, client or advertiser verticals regarding the softness in the first quarter and second quarter. Specifically, are we seeing an across-the-board regulation with a similar magnitude? Or are we seeing a couple of protocols dragging down the overall growth rate? And if so, could you talk a little bit about that field verticals? I suppose vertical financial services. Anything along the line would be very helpful.

Herman Yu

This is Herman. Let me answer that. As we -- as I mentioned in the prepared remarks, several industries that probably have the slowest growth rate, health care, online gaming and financial services. I think these three will probably be the hardest hit on a year-over-year basis. Beyond that, as we mentioned, this is a macro impact. It's impacting our CPMs, so as a result, you're seeing a slowdown growth rate in beyond those three that I mentioned.

Your next question comes from the line of Gregory Zhao from Barclays.

Gregory Zhao

One follow up on your guidance please. We're looking to the business segment of Baidu Core even though their search feed and cloud. Just want to understand the group's trend of each individual segment and what's the driver for each segment of your Q2 guidance? And also a quick follow up. During your prepared remarks, you mentioned the efficiency improvement plan and you also mentioned the RMB1 billion. So is that for -- our saving something quarter by quarter? Or more investment quarter by quarter?

Herman Yu

Greg, this is Herman. So two questions, one on drivers of search feed and cloud. So I'll go first and Robin can add. So I think as we mentioned earlier, our Q2 guidance, the four factors that we're looking at right now that's impacting our growth rate, the macro of -- our initiative for structured data and the fact that the market is seeing significant increase in supply of inventory in some industry-specific policies, I think those would give you a good indication of the drivers. Obviously, we're going to be focusing monetization. What we talked about how we're going to focus on CRM, we're going to focus on other initiatives to increase our eCPMs so that we can become more competitive. I think those are the drivers for advertising. And then we break out specifically for cloud that it's CNY1.3 billion, growing at 133% year-over-year. I think the driver for us is to continue to expand into different industries and to replicate a lot of the solutions, and solutions that we have so that it's much faster to grow with the existing solutions rather than having to customize new solutions. So that's kind of our strategy to accelerate the growth in the cloud business. And then with regards to cost structures, we originally had planned at the beginning of the year to increase our processes and operating expenses by CNY1 million per quarter. So the increase incrementally quarter-over-quarter for the remaining quarters of this year. We have started looking at each of these areas. Our goal is to decrease to increase sequentially through our business reviews.

Robin Li

Yes, let me give a little more color on the growth drivers for search, feed and cloud. Cloud, like we mentioned, was growing by triple digit, it's being very fast growth rate. For search and feed, like I mentioned before, the DAU, the time spent and [indiscernible] are all growing in the Baidu app. So we have a relatively solid foundation on the user front. But on the customer front, we need to get more sophisticated, especially when we have all the user information in our native app. We can actually shifting our focus for managing traffic to managing users and customers. For example, when customers switched their landing Page from HTML5 one to Smart Mini Program, we typically see that the conversion improved by 30% to 50%.

And the traditional Baidu online marketing business is -- you already, pay for performance. And when the performance improved, let's say, the 30% to 50%, we certainly should be able to take a cut from that. And that should just -- the initial result, we believe that there is still a lot of room to improve. And the reason for that is that in the same app, when we have the user information, their mailing address, their demographic information and their telephone number, they don't need to fill out a lot of new forms before they place an order from the Baidu App. This will significantly improve the conversion rate and provide a more native app-like experience for both the users and online customers. And this kind of trend, I think we'll be able to last for quite a few years and will drive our growth for the core business.

Your next question comes from the line of Juan Lin of 86Research.

Juan Lin

So my question is also on the core business. As you mentioned, the DAU of Baidu App was up by 28% year-over-year. And now that we're already in the middle of the second quarter, I wonder if you have seen a similar behavioral improvement on a year-over-year basis for the second quarter? Also, where's the disparity between user growth and the revenue growth for the core business obviously. So I wonder when should we see user growth start to contribute to core revenue growth? Second question is on? out-of-home screen and OTE. I wonder how big is the online TV and off line screen advertising business? What is the margin profile of these two business lines? And what is the growth trend for these two business lines?

Robin Li

It's going to be a gradual process to see user growth turning into revenue growth. Like I mentioned, there are a lot of work we can do and we already started to do this kind of work. We will focus more on managing our users and managing our customers so that the conversion will continue to improve and so that customers are willing to pay more going forward. And on the outdoor digital screens, those are not really off line screen, those are online screens. We can leverage that CSR mobile, in-home devices, auto, in auto services to do online marketing. And when we are able to connect that the users and customers across all different platforms, I believe that, that customers will be better served. Go ahead, Jane.

Han Joon Kim

So just a quick follow up on the user growth for the second quarter. So far, have you seen a similar year-over-year growth in terms of core mobile Baidu App in terms of user growth so far in the second quarter?

Robin Li

I would say that our user growth continued to be healthy, but we typically do not give up on a daily basis update that the DAU growth.

Herman Yu

Yes, just to address your plan to that, Jane. The 20% year-over-year is what we reported for March. So if you're implying that was this impacted by the Chinese New Year. Chinese New Year, as you know, happened in the first half of February. So whatever that impact, it does have a branding effect that allows our users to continue to come back even after Chinese New Year. So I think March is a good indication of the fact that the marketing campaign worked and that people remember and that people are willing to come back to the Baidu App.

Your next question comes from the line of Piyush Mubayi of Goldman Sachs.

Piyush Mubayi

I wonder whether you could split your guidance and the slowdown that you're seeing into 2019 second quarter between macro, the release of new inventory that you talked about, Herman, and the issues that you're facing with the health care initiated for structured data. If you could split it? And then if you could talk through if at all possible into when we could see the recovery for the force, in particular the health care factor into the second half of 2019. And my second question is concerning your gross margins which, for the core for the first time appear to be in the 50s, it looks like based on our numbers, about 35%, a number we haven't seen in a long time. Should we expect that to be the run rate into the second quarter and the rest of the year?

Herman Yu

Piyush, can you repeat that again? I think what you're implying for 50-some percent?

Piyush Mubayi

The growth and profit margin for the second -- for the first quarter looks like it's 55%, which is lower than the 64%, 68% and 70% we've seen in 4Q, 3Q and second quarter for the core business. So that's a run rate we should be factoring in as we think through the rest of 2019.

Herman Yu

Yes. Good question. I think for our gross margin, the two factors you want to consider, number one, is the fact that we're selling smart devices into homes DuerOS so hardware sales, as you know, margin very thin. So as a result, the more hardware sales we're selling. And as we mentioned on the prepared remarks that Q1 sales was basically equivalent of all of last year. So while on the one hand, the sale is doing really well, it's going to impact on margin. And secondly, as I also mentioned in the prepared remarks of our TAC revenues. So you're seeing TAC revenues on the whole declining. At the same time, you're seeing the cost of TAC revenue growing closer to 40% year-over-year in Q1. So these are two factors. I would expect going into Q2, similar trend where you have Q1 TAC revenue was declining. Going into Q2, I don't think the TAC revenue is going to go strongly at all. On the other hand, I expect smart devices to continue to do well.

Robin Li

And yes, on the headwind you mentioned macro, our new inventory and structure of the data. It's very hard for us to accurately split the percentage amount of these factors, but I think that the general direction is that for the structure of the data, we have built a good base to improve from. There are a lot of leverage we can pull to improve the conversion, improve the user experience. When those content structures and hosted on Baidu, we're essentially using the Baidu name to endorse those institutions. So longer term, the conversion should get better and better. For the new inventory, new app inventory on the market, we start a flash over the past -- earlier this year, but my expectation is that it's not going to get worse, but it will probably stay the same for the rest of the year. And for macro, there are still a lot of uncertainties that we really do not have accurately.

Herman Yu

Yes. And I wanted to add a few more points on structured data initiatives. I think this is an area where I think it's good for Baidu. I think this is something that, in the short term, is going to impact on margin, but long term, this builds a solid foundation for us to grow. For several reasons because what you're doing is you're taking over the landing page, right? So you put on Baidu technologies. So in the past, business model is someone searches, we send it to an H5 site and we no longer know what the user does. And then there could be a lot of false advertising on the landing page. But now required content on Baidu and we're using our technology to screen it. So we gained several things. Number one is we get to understand the users more, and at the same time, we request, for example, for these medical institutions that they have the physicians which will allow us in the future to do verification.

We try to do rating because we now have more relationship with this particular vendor, and we would ask for things like certain business license and so forth. We're able to, because it's on our technical platform, we can do screening using our AI. We're adding social elements to this so that people can comment on these and rate these vendors and so forth. So you can think of how structured it is very similar for example, to the e-commerce where once you have the rating system, you have social and then being able to monitor what's on their site, improve the user experience, you can see that also, for example, with hotels on travel sites and so forth. So I think over time, you're going to actually see us build a solid foundation for revenue improvement because we think there's going to be better conversion. Already, we're seeing traffic in the medical health care areas improve as a result of doing this.

Your next question comes from the line of Grace Chen from Morgan Stanley.

Grace Chen

App business. Several Internet companies have mentioned about challenges in online advertisement business in the first quarter. And I think they all point out to similar reasons, including macro regulations and supply increase. So I'm wondering, apart from these three common factors, are there any other specific -- company-specific factors that would differentiate Baidu to perform better or face more challenges in terms of the online ad revenue in the following quarters versus your peers.

Robin Li

I think when we look at the changes in the marketplace, I think that they're out of control like macro, but they are -- so we pretty much focus more on things that we have control of, which is how do we improve the user experience and customer experience and therefore improve conversion. Like I mentioned before, by replacing HTML5 sites with Smart Mini Program, we can typically improve the conversion by 30% to 50%. And by hosting the landing page using structured data, we're basically endorsing the customers with the Baidu brand, and we're also providing third party more objective comments about those advertising materials as well in the long run improve the conversion. And when conversion is improved, the revenue should follow. I think this is more Baidu specific and we have better control of.

Herman Yu

Yes, Grace, and I think the other question you were asking or you're implying from my understanding is you're comparing us to our peers and asking us probably on the growth rate. I think in addition to those three areas, one is our -- we spend because many industry. Secondly, I think is the structured data we talked about various ads on our platform that we want to -- we've been doing this late last year that we want to actually ensure that we have a better user experience. So as a result, it's a matter of derisking the properties in Baidu so that in the future we have a more solid foundation to grow. So I think structured data initiative fits into that, and that's probably something that we're doing that a lot of peers are not doing. And as a matter of fact, by doing this, some of our peers probably would benefit from some of the advertisers that we select that we reject. But what that means is that you have short-term growth and then you also have a higher risk in the future. So we think that again, our focus right now is how do we maximize our long-term growth, how do we improve the healthiness of our advertising and so forth.

Your next question comes from the line of Jerry Liu of UBS.

Jerry Liu

First, just following on with the advertising discussion, I want to ask about two of the verticals we discussed. One's health care and one's online gaming. Could we see some improvement in ad demand here potentially health care as we move on the landing pages and in online gaming as the regulatory approvals are restarting? And then secondarily, just a clarification on costs. Do we -- so net of the investments and the cost savings, how do we see OpEx trending for the rest of the year?

Herman Yu

Jerry, so a couple questions in terms of either upside two industries specifically for health care and gaming. I think we talk a lot about health care. I think the key driver there is we'll switch the majority of our medical advertisers at the end of Q1. So in Q2, we're going to have a full quarter hit, because typically, when you switch those sites, the users come to our site, they have to get used to it, and it will take a while for them to get used to it, to get the conversion to where we are before the switch. And then I think over time, because traffic in this area switch are increasing, it shows that user experience are getting better, and we are now getting better understanding of what the users after they go to the landing page. So I think over time, using our technology in our experienced improved conversion. So I think once we can do that, you'll be able to see that growth will come back in health care.

With regards to gaming, I think you're right. I think for all the industry-specific policies, it's going to be in a similar fashion that once, for example, gaming license you're seeing more and more getting approved that's going to cause the game developers to be able to develop new games so develop a new games they launch new games and so for the thing that revenue is going to come back. I think the other factors that we talked about in our prepared remarks is the fact that there's government economic stimulus right now including a CNY2 trillion for tax breaks and for other benefits of related costs. So those type of things, we didn't factor in impact our business because it's hard to quantify, but if those things start to take total, that is a potential upside. With regards to our cost structure, as I mentioned, we currently plan about increasing CNY1 billion per quarter for the remainder of the year. What we're doing is going to our businesses to see how much we can reduce that. So I think ultimately, you're probably going to still see a sequential increase, but we would like to not increase at the rate of CNY1 billion per quarter. Okay, I hope that helps.

Your last question comes from the line of Wendy Huang from Macquarie.

Wendy Huang

First, just to follow up on the structured data for the health care. So Herman, you mentioned earlier the full quarter impact will be seen second quarter. So does that mean from the Q3 onwards, we should actually see the growth to actually reduce both sequentially as well as for the year? And also, has this changing the structured data for the health care actually affected the number of advertisers in the health care industry? And also regarding the advertiser side. So are we seeing the lower spending from rapid build advertiser each? Or are we seeing actually the less amount of the smaller advertisers because they're actually dying down due to a macro?

Herman Yu

Wendy, that's a mouthful of question there. With regards to health care, it's hard for me to predict going into our Q3. So my initial reaction would be that if Q2 is going to help a quarter impact, we'll probably not going to be able to learn enough about the users and change the user behaviors and so forth just a matter of a couple of months. It will probably take us a bit longer. I can't say at this point when that turning point is going to be, but I don't think it's going to be a few years, okay? On the other hand, with regards to a number of customers, yes, as we're being more selective on the quality of our customers, that's going to cause us to actually decrease the number of customers offer the health care but I think it's a good thing.

As I mentioned, it's a matter of do you want to the risk your properties in the risk and have a good foundation of the future growth? We've always believed maximizing our future growth is where we want to be. And you're going to some of our peers picking up these probably unhealthy advertisers and probably showing near-term growth. But at the same time, that comes with the risk and regulations and so forth. With regards to are we seeing ARPU with our industries and so forth, I think in general, as I mentioned, this is a macro impact. So we're seeing ARPU, it depends on which industries, which areas. So it's not, in the past, on a year-over-year basis, we'll probably see ARPU increase across the board. I think this is a quarter, especially when we go into Q2, where it's going to be mixed. It's hard to have one generalization for all the industries. I think right now, with eCPM not growing as fast as we have hold for after Chinese New Year, then we're going to have mixed results across the board. So I think fundamentally, what we can control this improve our monetization capabilities to focus on how do we become better versus our peers. And that's what we've been starting to do.

We are now approaching the end of the conference call. Thank you for your participation in today's conference. You may now disconnect.