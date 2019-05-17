Despite Steepening Yield Curve, Investors Embrace Bond Funds In April

Summary

For the second straight month, mutual fund investors were net redeemers of fund assets, withdrawing $4.0 billion from the conventional funds business for April.

For the fourth month in a row, fixed income funds (+$41.9 billion for April) witnessed net inflows.

For the third consecutive month, investors were net redeemers of stock & mixed-asset funds (-$33.4 billion). Money market funds (-$12.5 billion) witnessed net outflows for the second month running.

For the third month in a row, APs were net purchasers of ETFs, injecting $31.8 billion for April. APs were net purchasers of stock & mixed-asset ETFs (+$23.4 billion) and net purchasers of fixed income ETFs (+$8.4 billion).

Year to date, APs injected more net new money into bond ETFs (+$42.3 billion) than into stock & mixed-asset ETFs (+$35.2 billion).