Oil Market Uncertainties Imply Risk-Off Positioning: Don't Just Whistle Dixie

OPEC released its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for May, which provides its estimates of inventories and the future demand for OPEC oil. While its figures show that recent supplies are more than adequate, the outlook is more uncertain.

OPEC reported that commercial OECD global oil inventories rose by 3 million barrels in March to end at 58.5 million higher than a year ago and 22.8 million higher than the latest five-year average. It should be noted that that average includes years when there was a substantial oil inventory glut.

In addition, U.S. supplies, as reported by the EIA, show May 10th estimates to be ample. Total U.S. petroleum inventories (Ex-SPR) are 85 million barrels higher than a year ago, with crude stocks up 40 million and product stocks up 45 million. Meanwhile, total petroleum product demand in the year-to-date is unchanged from the same period in 2018, showing no growth whatsoever. Gasoline demand is down 0.3% from a year ago.

OPEC also reported that its production in April was about unchanged from March at 30.03 million barrels per day. A reduction in Iran's output of 164,000 b/d was offset by increases in Iraq, Nigeria and Libya. Venezuela had a surprise gain of 28,000 b/d. Saudi Arabia left its output about unchanged at 9.7 million, waiting to see the impact of the ending of sanction waivers in early May.

The "call" on OPEC oil - demand for its oil, after subtracting non-OPEC oil supply - is expected to average 30.63 million for 2Q through 4Q of 2019. And so the implication is that either OPEC will have to increase production or inventories will decline by 160 million barrels in 2019.

OPEC Supply Call on OPEC 1Q19 30.460 30.440 2Q19 30.031 30.950 3Q19 30.031 31.200 4Q19 30.031 29.740 Average 30.138 30.583

Data: OPEC

Note: OPEC supply for the balance of 2019 assumes April production.

Uncertain Future

There are many open questions right now about the future of oil supply for the balance of 2019, and so oil market prices incorporate a substantial risk premium. Among the key questions are:

How much will Iran's production be affected, and will KSA, UAE, et. al., make up for any losses?

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have committed to replacing barrels lost due to Iran sanction waivers not being extended. And a recent report confirmed that Saudi Aramco is increasing its exports to Asian buyers for June.

Source: OPEC

Furthermore, at the conclusion of the December OPEC meeting, Mr. Khalid Al-Falih told reporters in a press conference, "Our guiding principle is we will keep the market well-supplied."

Trump has recently said that he is willing to negotiate with Iran face-to-face. As reported by AFP:

"I look forward to someday meeting with the leaders of Iran in order to work out an agreement and, very importantly, taking steps to give Iran the future it deserves," he said. At a rally in Florida late Wednesday Trump said he hopes that "a fair deal" can be worked out at some point."We aren't looking to hurt anybody," he told supporters. "We just don't want them to have nuclear weapons. That's all we want."

I think Trump will likely get a new deal with Iran prior to the 2020 election cycle so he can claim victory. It would also result in bringing back Iran's barrels to the world oil market, which would likely cause gasoline prices to drop precipitously, another Trump goal.

How will the crisis in Venezuela and U.S. sanctions affect PDVSA's production?

As noted above, production in Venezuela actually ticked-up in April, following its long slide. The Maduro administration has a large incentive for oil revenues to retain power and therefore will do everything it can to increase production. However, chaos in the country may drive production even lower.

If and when Maduro is replaced by a Western-friendly government, I expect PDVSA to reach out for help from the major oil companies to restore production. But it is difficult to say how long it would take to make progress. My intuition is that recent losses in production may be quickly restored, but that it will take more than a year for production to be increased to its historic highs.

But the futures market will discount the return of higher production from Venezuela in advance of it actually happening. This would be a major bearish factor for oil futures prices.

Will instability in Nigeria and Libya lead to oil disruptions?

In April, production from those countries increased, as indicated above. However, disruptions are always a possibility.

Fortunately, the strategic petroleum reserves in the U.S. and Europe can be drawn down to compensate for any such disruptions, if need be.

For example, in 2011, there was a coordinated release with by the International Energy Agency:

"On June 23, 2011, Secretary Chu announced that the U.S. and its partners in the International Energy Agency (IEA) would release a total of 60 million barrels of oil onto the world market. The Secretary stated, 'We are taking this action in response to the ongoing loss of crude oil due to supply disruptions in Libya and other countries and their impact on the global economic recovery.' Under the IEA's response measures guidelines, the United States' obligation was for 30 million barrels. The SPR issued a Notice of Sale on June 24, 2011, to solicit competitive offers for the purchase of 30 million barrels of sweet crude oil to be delivered by the end of August 2011. DOE received over 90 offers that resulted in 28 contracts with 15 companies for deliveries of 30,640,000 barrels."

Conclusions

To think the oil market is currently undersupplied is just whistling Dixie. Oil prices reflect a risk premium due to uncertainties about future possibilities.

Recent incidents involving Saudi interests have caused the market to be on edge, rebounding from the equity market's sell-off due to disappointment about a prospective U.S.-China trade deal. The market is volatile with no clear direction, and so I would rather not expose myself to unpredictable risks. I believe it is more prudent to wait for a better risk-return opportunity, which will present itself sooner or later.

My model portfolio has returned 83.2% since February 7th, 2017, compared to my benchmark, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE), -9.7%.

February 7, 2017-May 15, 2019 Boslego 83.2% XLE -9.7% SPY 24.5%

XLE's top holdings are:

Company Symbol % of total net assets YTD Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM 22.48 11.98 Chevron Corp. CVX 19.24 11.04 ConocoPhillips COP 6.22 0.35 EOG Resources Inc. EOG 4.58 9.14 Schlumberger Ltd. SLB 4.54 10.48 Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY 4.12 -12.43 Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC 3.34 -10.42 Phillips 66 PSX 3.31 2.5 Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI 3.23 32.77 Valero Energy Corp. VLO 2.94 14.01 Williams Cos. WMB 2.88 25.31 ONEOK Inc. OKE 2.38 26.23 Pioneer Natural Resources Co. PXD 2.13 17.92 Halliburton Co. HAL 2.12 -2.63 Anadarko Petroleum Corp. APC 1.89 65.9 Concho Resources Inc. CXO 1.84 10.93 Diamondback Energy Inc. FANG 1.3 19.34 Hess Corp. HES 1.27 63.83 Baker Hughes a GE co. Cl A BHGE 1.18 6.88 Devon Energy Corp. DVN 1.15 38.86 Marathon Oil Corp. MRO 1.14 9.55 Apache Corp. APA 1.08 18.97 Noble Energy Inc. NBL 0.99 30.6 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. COG 0.92 17.54 National Oilwell Varco Inc. NOV 0.85 -3.7

Source: MarketWatch, May 16, 2019.

Over 40% of the fund is invested in two stocks and over 50% is invested in four stocks. As such, this ETF offers little diversification. Additionally, the stocks with the largest returns this year have had little weight in the portfolio.

It makes little sense to take an exposure that has provided a negative return for over two years in this sector. My approach is to be more selective and wait for events that provide opportunities with a high probability of success, while preserving capital during less certain times.

Moreover, once the current supply issues are resolved, oil prices will drop to more competitive prices because the Saudi position is not to support prices by reducing its production to 8 million or lower. The recent Saudi output was 9.7 million with Iranian and Venezuelan oil exports under sanctions.

