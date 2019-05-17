Children's Place Is Playing The Long Game

Image source

The Children’s Place (PLCE) was once a high-flying winner in a niche of retail. The company’s grip on the highly competitive children’s apparel segment of retail has seen it produce some very strong results in recent years, and a share price that moved commensurately higher. However, since peaking in November of last year, Children’s Place shares were abruptly cut in half, more or less, and have traded well under the levels seen in 2018 thus far this year. After a Q1 report replete with guidance boost, however, I think Children’s Place’s valuation is such that investors wanting to own the stock should take a serious look from the long side.

Q1 was messy, but don't get distracted

Children’s Place reported a somewhat messy quarter to begin the year as total sales fell 5.5% to $412 million, a decline that was explained nearly entirely by a 4.6% comparable sales decline. The company also ended the quarter with 971 stores and 4.5 million square feet, a 3.2% decline year-over-year. Children’s Place has been on a multi-year journey to optimize its store base, closing underperforming locations, and that work appears to be nearing completion given the recent pace of store closures. Intense competition in this sector of retail meant that in recent years, overcapacity was noticeable, leading to bankruptcies and downsizing across the sector. The good news is that Children’s Place e-commerce strategy is working as it grows non-store revenue, but margins are suffering somewhat for it.

Gross margins in Q1 came in at 36.7% of revenue on an adjusted basis, primarily as a result of increased penetration of the digital business, as well as deleveraging of fixed store operating costs thanks to lower comparable sales. The digital business, just like any other retailer, operates at a lower gross margin rate for Children’s Place as fulfillment and distribution expenses are higher per unit. However, this is a necessary cost of doing business in today’s retail landscape, and Children’s Place will continue to invest. Unfortunately, that makes the battle uphill for gross margin expansion over time. However, investors would do well to remember that the loss of gross margin in Q1 amounted to ~1% of the company’s profitability rate against the same period last year, so this is hardly disastrous.

Keep in mind also that with Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores liquidating, competitors were on the back foot during Q1 as consumers flocked to closing stores to find deals. This will not be the case in Q2 and beyond.

SG&A costs were also lower in Q1, deleveraging 360bps year-over-year to 30.8% of sales. This unfavorable development was due to deleveraging from lower comparable sales, but also higher incentive compensation.

Operating income came in at just 1.6% of sales in Q1, a 420bps decline year-over-year, thanks primarily to higher SG&A costs. This is not a good result and I won’t try to sugarcoat it as such. However, Children’s Place is in the midst of a transformation that I think will see it through the other side in a better spot than it is now.

Picking up the pieces of the fallen

Children’s Place acquired the rights to the Gymboree and Crazy 8 brands after their (second) bankruptcy filing in as many years. Children’s Place didn’t acquire the Janie & Jack brand, the upscale children’s clothing line that went to Gap (GPS). However, Children’s Place has acquired some valuable assets with strong brand names it can use in its stores. It is my belief that Gymboree went out of business because of general overcapacity in the sector, not because of inferior branding or products. Now that some of the overcapacity has been worked out, Children’s Place stands to gain in the years to come.

A guidance boost and reasonable valuation

Management guided this year for sales of ~$1.91 billion and EPS of $5.75 to $6.25, which is interesting considering how the company performed in Q1. However, management is quite bullish on its future and so am I as consolidation in this ultra-competitive sector of retail is a good and necessary thing. The remaining players, with Children’s Place being the largest pure-play children’s’ apparel retailer in the country, stand to gain as capacity comes back in line with demand.

If we assume the midpoint of the new guidance - $6 in EPS for this year – we get a current PE ratio of 17.6. This is well down from the multiples the stock has traded for in the past couple of years and more in line with a reasonable multiple for a company with a strong history of earnings growth, in addition to a powerful foothold in its niche.

Children’s Place is out of favor with investors, who once again sold the stock following the Q1 report. But I think this shortsightedness is the opportunity for investors that want to own Children’s Place for a reasonable price to do so. I’m not suggesting the stock won’t fall further, because it certainly could. However, if it does, it will only strengthen the efficacy of the bull case.

If Children’s Place hits $6 or so in EPS this year, it will have doubled its earnings from 2014 levels in just five years. That sort of growth is difficult to come by in retail and keep in mind, the company has the added tailwind of ~800 Gymboree and Crazy 8 stores – roughly 70% of which overlapped Children’s Place stores – that are no longer in the equation. This year, with a messy first quarter and integration of Gymboree and Crazy 8, may look a bit disjointed. However, the long-term outlook for Children’s Place is much sunnier than the share price is forecasting, and I think the stock is a buy.

