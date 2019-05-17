Uber: The IPO Flop Is A Good Thing And Here's Why

Uber labels themselves as a "personal mobility business" in an attempt to create a big market story and it will pay off.

The decline in value after the IPO means the company has taken all the money on the table.

The Uber Growth Story: The Platform Drives Success

Everyone has their own opinion on Uber and the other 2019 IPOs. Lyft went public back in late March, and the stock plummeted 46.5% from all-time highs. Uber went public at $45 per share on May 9th at a market cap of $75.5B, which was far below the initial $120B prior valuation.

Since then, Uber's performance has made headlines. The stock has tanked, and a lot of investors are understandably unhappy with the performance of the company. But this flop is actually a good thing. Uber took all the money on the table in their IPO. This initial underperformance isn't pretty, but Uber has strong growth prospects, a good business plan through a combination of app offerings, and is evolving into a super platform, a trend that will serve them well into the future.

The Ridesharing Market: Strong Growth Both Domestic and Abroad

Ride sharing, the primary market that Lyft and Uber are in is expected to grow quickly over the coming years, with the total number of trips and total market size increasing four-fold and three-fold, respectively. However, competition is fierce in the space, especially abroad.

According to the Uber's S1, they are prevented from competing with their minority-owned affiliates abroad, including in China and Southeast Asia until 2023 and in Russia until 2025. Didi, based out of China, and Yandex Taxi, based out of Russia, dominate their respective geographies.

However, 74% of all Uber trips were outside of the United States for Q4 2018, and the company currently operates in 63 different countries. Uber has a strong reliance on metropolitan area revenues, with 24% gross booking concentration in the cities of Los Angeles, New York City, San Francisco, London, and Sao Paulo.

In India, the company faces competition from Ola, with both companies burning through cash in an attempt to gain market share. In the graph below, Uber's fastest growing market is in Latin America, especially Brazil, but they face competition from Didi there as well. Domestically, Lyft is closing the gap, gaining 3% market share on Uber into Q1 2019.

The Nosedive: Why The Company Underperformed

The increase in competition across the board partly explains why Uber had a tough Q4 2018. Revenues were compressed across the board, with Uber Eats declining 13.6% quarter over quarter, and ride sharing declining 0.8% in terms of adjusted net revenue.

In 2018, their average contribution margin, which is profit as a percentage of revenue, was 12.75%, which was a stellar increase from 2017's average margin of -0.5%. However, it went negative again in the last quarter of 2018, where it is expected to stay due to the overall increase in "competition and investment to expand UberEats".

When Uber expands into new cities, they have to make substantial investments, which compresses their revenue. As their gross bookings increase by $10, they actually post a net loss of $1, because they have to provide more incentives in a new city to build out a new network of drivers.

If there are no driver incentives, the company makes ~20% on each ride. In the early years, new drivers got bonuses between $2,000 and $5,000 for completing a few rides with the app. However, at almost 4M drivers, such bonuses are no longer feasible, especially as the company adds ~450k new drivers every month, and the average driver costs ~$650 to acquire.

Factoring in gross booking of $3.4B, of which Uber profits $900M, the company makes ~$230 per driver per month, according to calculations from CB Insights. However, they lose about 33% of their drivers every three months, at a 12.5% monthly churn rate. Those three months are what it takes for them to earn back the $650 that it cost to acquire that driver in the first place. The company barely has time to recoup the cost of acquiring the driver before the driver leaves. That will be something they need to improve in the future, especially if they want to become profitable.

The cost of acquiring new users has increased, as the overall industry has gotten more competitive. The switching costs are extremely low for consumers. However, when compared to the cost of acquiring drivers, it doesn't cost much to acquire customers, especially as the app continues to grow in popularity. Network effects are strong, and most people learn about the app through a friend.

Their ride-hailing business generated $9.2B in revenue in 2018, which was a 33% increase from 2017. However, that was a large compression from the 95% growth into 2017 from 2016. This makes sense. As the company becomes more mature, capturing each additional segment of the market will become more and more expensive, and growth will be slower and slower.

Why UberEats Really Matters for Growth

But Uber is not just a ride sharing platform. The combination of UberEats and Ridesharing, as well as Uber Freight, gives Uber a unique position in the industry. They get exposure to both types of geographies, with ridesharing more popular in large, metropolitan areas, whereas UberEats is more popular in "smaller, more suburban or rural areas" according to Janelle Sallenave, the head of UberEats.

Their food delivery business was valued around $20B at the end of 2018. But the space is extremely competitive, saturated with rivals like Grubhub, Caviar, DoorDash, Postmates, and Amazon. Grubhub controlled half of the food delivery market in 2016, a metric that dropped to 34% in 2018. Grubhub has been profitable since 2011, so there is an opportunity to actually make money in this industry. UberEats is gaining share, growing from 3% in 2016 to 24% in 2018, the fastest growing out of all the competition.

Uber has huge opportunity here. 40% of users who used Eats had never used Uber before, meaning that they could potentially become ridesharing customers on top of Eats customers, driving overall platform growth. They also have the opportunity to build out a last-mile delivery network, taking grocery stores, as well as restaurants, entirely digital.

The Growth of Virtual Restaurants: Dollars Through Data Analysis

UberEats is running virtual restaurants or "cloud kitchens", which are brands that exist only in Uber's app, giving it an air of exclusivity. The products are delivery-only, and it's no up-front investment from the restaurants, according to Elyse Propis, an UberEats program manager.

The company pulls search data, seeing what people are looking for in the surrounding areas. That gives the company the opportunity to offer that food, sometimes at a lower price point than the nearest competition. It's food arbitrage, examining what consumers want and providing, instantaneously.

"How do we use the data that we have to allow our restaurateurs to utilize the spare kitchen capacity that they already have?" Source: Jason Droege, head of UberEverything

It's been successful. Brooklyn Burger Factory saw a 28x revenue increase due to their cloud kitchen, and MIA Wings, operated out of Venezia Pizza and Lounge, has increased their restaurant revenue by 80%. Uber concentrates demand and orders through "time-gated discounts", allowing the company to batch orders, assigning one driver to pick up several orders at once. That allows for cost savings, while keeping quality intact.

Uber Eats claims to cover 70% of the US population, and 85% of the urban US population. But the total US market is relatively untapped, generating $19B in revenue currently, but only with a 32.1% penetration rate. That leaves plenty of room for expansion.

The growth can come from a combination of things. Transparency is high in food delivery, as customers can track their orders, communicate with the restaurant, get refunds, and rate and review, all within the app. Also, in the USA, there is a culture that celebrates convenience, preferring to order on Amazon, watch Netflix, rather than grocery shop or go to the movies. Food delivery is another step in that direction.

All that translates well into the success of food delivery services. Morgan Stanley estimates that 40% of restaurant sales, totaling $220B, could be through food delivery by 2020, which is a 7.3x increase from current sales numbers of $30B. Restaurants are embracing the concept too, with more than 90% of public restaurant companies open to food delivery services.

UberEats delivers $22 in gross bookings for each order, which is substantially more compared to the $10 of gross bookings for each ride share. 61% of that goes to the restaurant, and 27% goes to the driver, leaving Uber with approximately 11.36% margins after everything is calculated out.

UberEats revenue increased 86.6% year over year, and 20.8% quarter over quarter into Q1 2019. Bookings increased by 107.4% and 19.3% year over year and quarter over quarter. Those metrics are actually a compression from their previous growth numbers, with the company posting ~30% growth in revenue for UberEats over the past several quarters. There was a 13.6% slump in revenue from Q3 into Q4, despite a 21% increase in gross bookings. This is primarily because Uber has spent more on financial incentives for drivers, and more deals with bigger restaurant chains.

They expanded by over 300 cities in 2018, growing by 220 cities in Q4 2018 alone. That type of growth does not come without cost, and it takes a while for those new cities to become profitable. Approximately 150-180 cities were profitable by FY2018, according to calculations from Turner Novak. As UberEats stabilizes in terms of growth, more cities will become profitable, which will improve the stability and profitability of the company itself.

Other Bets: The Growth of Autonomous Vehicles

Food delivery will be transformed by the age of autonomous vehicles. Removing labor costs will make the entire process less expensive, and speed, quality and consistency should theoretically improve as the process from restaurant to consumer is streamlined.

Uber has spent a lot of time discussing autonomous driving opportunities, specifically concentrated in their Advanced Technologies Group (ATG). They hope to add autonomous vehicles, delivery drones, and vertical takeoff and landing vehicles to their network, as well as dockless e-bikes and e-scooters.

But the autonomous vehicle space is quickly growing crowded. Cruise, a company mostly owned by General Motors, has raised $7.25B over the past year at a $19B valuation, primarily from T Rowe Price, Honda, GM, and Softbank Vision Fund. They haven't sold a single car.

Argo AI, funded by Ford and Volkswagen, is at a $4B valuation. Uber's ATG is at a $7.3B valuation. Nuro, a robotic delivery startup sits at a $2.7B valuation, and Aurora, funded by Amazon, is valued at $2B. Tesla plans to raise $2.7B, with plans to release "fully functioning self-driving software by 2020." Finally, Waymo, a Google spin-off, is spending billions of dollars per year to develop AVs.

Uber received a $1B influx from a group led by Toyota into their self-driving car research unit, with Toyota committing to pay $300M per year into R&D for the next 3 years. Their ATG unit cost $457M in R&D expenses in 2018, which was up 19.01% from $384M in 2017. The unit loses anywhere from $1M to $2M a day.

They have a fleet of 250 vehicles, which have driven "millions of testing miles and have completed tens of thousands of passenger trips", according to the company's prospectus. The company has faced scandal for their AV work in the past, with one of their vehicles striking and killing a pedestrian in Arizona last year.

According to the company's new safeguards, training programs will be implemented to focus on monitoring systems and safer driving, as well as employing mission specialists to drive the autonomous vehicles. If Uber can somehow manage to truly get their ATG off the ground, removing the need for drivers, they could keep 75% more of the total fare, which would be a good way to improve their overall profitability.

Concentration on Micromobility: Higher Margins Through Shorter Trips

The company will more than likely focus on micromobility in the future as well, continuing to build out their dockless e-bikes and scooter line up. Right now, the company estimates that 46% of trips are under 3 miles, giving them the opportunity to build out into "new mobility". This also eliminates the need for drivers on some of the shorter, less profitable trips, and can bring about higher margins.

Jump, the dockless bicycle startup they acquired last year, is a great example of this. 30-40% of San Francisco trips are less than 2.6 miles, and Jump allows the users to utilize a cheaper form of transportation, while still remaining within the Uber ecosystem. Right now, the conversion rate from car to e-bike is 15% in San Francisco, so they have plenty of opportunity to expand, if regulations allow.

Is This 1999? Unprofitable Companies Go Public

Despite UberEats, ATG, ridesharing, and micromobility, Uber still does not make any money. In 2018, more than 80% of US companies were unprofitable in the 12 months prior to their IPO. That's almost at the level of the dotcom bubble. People are willing to pay for disruptors, or for companies that appear to have "long-term future expansion" opportunities, believing that "the companies' future profits will eclipse these current losses".

Uber's CEO sent an email to employees on May 13th, stating "Obviously our stock did not trade as well as we had hoped post-IPO... remember that the Facebook and Amazon post-IPO trading was incredibly difficult for those companies... We will be judged by our long term performance". Read the whole letter here.

Uber is using their IPO to achieve profitability and gain capital. Uber did not leave any money on the table in their IPO, and they captured all available money in the market. Also, their offering week was a relatively rough week for all stocks, Uber included, primarily because of further trade disputes.

A good quote by Luke Stein states "winning the IPO game is not equal to winning the game". There's a lot more that comes after the first few trading days. In fact, this underperformance might be better in the long run. The investment game is longer than just a few days. But it's still ugly. No one likes to lose money. A lot of people have a lot of skin in the Uber game, and daily trading declines are not what they want to see.

Morgan Stanley: New Riders LP

Some of the bankers involved in Uber's IPO executed a naked short, providing extra support for the stock in the face of downward pressure. Right now, 11.51% of its float is held by short sellers, with short interest totaling $768M on its third day of trading. This is less than Lyft's short interest of $1.07B, representing 59.96% of its float, but it's still ugly.

Morgan Stanley provided exposure to Uber for their wealth management clients for $48.77 a share, at a minimum investment of $250k and a $62.5B company valuation. The stock traded at $37.10 3 days after its IPO opened at $42. The clients have to hold the shares for 180 days after the offering as part of the New Riders LP agreement.

If the stock doesn't get back up to above $48, Morgan Stanley will have a lot of angry clients on the phone. Morgan Stanley is also under fire for overpricing the company at a valuation of $120B last year, especially compared to the IPO valuation of $75B, a 60% difference. However, the company has experience in dealing with angry clients and IPOs that underperformed, such as Facebook. Uber might not be the same success story as Facebook, which has returned almost 500% since its IPO, but they have the fundamentals to deliver positive returns in the coming months.

The Creation of a Super App: The Future of Uber

Uber is a platform. They are not a ride sharing company. They are not a food delivery company. And they are not a freight company.

They are a combination of all three, and more. The company is able to leverage the data that they have on consumers to attract more, and to figure out what the customer actually wants. The value of good data analysis is priceless in the age of everything, and that's what Uber offers investors.

They are willing to expand into being more than a one-trick pony. They are willing to overstep market boundaries, lose money, and insert themselves into an industry, and fundamentally disrupt it. Their focus on continuing to build out verticals will lead to their eventual success.

However, investing in a company that doesn't make money is daunting. Is the path to profitability worth it, or believable at all? The company is trying to make it so it is, combining cross-product rewards and subscriptions to "increase the barrier to entry and increase customer spend / stickiness as it adds products." Basically, it is working to create an entire Uber ecosystem, where customers can theoretically access all the tools and services that they might need.

The company will have to dampen out driver churn, as only 20% of drivers remain on the platform after one year. It costs money to acquire new drivers and provide them incentives, totaling approximately $427M in cost. But that's the point of Uber Eats and other bets. It gives the drivers an opportunity to stay utilized, and provide alternative opportunities for work and keep them within the Uber platform. If they improve their relationship with drivers, as well as stay current with consumer tastes, that will provide stability, which is the foundation of profitability.

Uber is not without controversy. Within the past two years, they've had sexual harassment scandals, intellectual property problems, and problems with governments, just to name a few. But as a company, and as a platform, they look promising.

Conclusion: Lots of Uncertainty, But Overall, Things Look Good

It's tough to value Uber. Aswath Damodaran, a professor at NYU, has done an excellent job at looking at different methods to value the company. Based on the company metrics available, Uber can be valued anywhere between $39.89, based on number of cities, to $105.61, based on number of rides.

Since Uber derives value from users, Damodaran also created a user based valuation spreadsheet. Modifying for the current number of shares and the acquisition of Careem, the company is worth ~$31.49.

Trefis has a similar forecast, using monthly active riders, number of rides per user, gross revenue per ride, and net revenues. They value the company around ~$75.8B, which works out to be around $45 per share based on the 1.68B shares outstanding. Right at the IPO price.

It's hard to pinpoint exactly what the company is worth right now. But they have opportunities in food delivery, micro mobility, last mile delivery, and potentially autonomous vehicles. They can turn their current driver base into a fleet of workers, to deliver what consumers want, on demand. As Turner Novak stated:

"Uber's core competency is getting things where they need to be. This goes beyond ride hailing; it's food delivery, it's logistics, it's the labor force, etc."

Uber is expanding into vast economies of scales, going abroad, and getting into new cities quickly and somewhat efficiently. They are building out the capacity for growth in the future, and once they iron out some of the details, they will have a literal platform for success.

However, due to the general uncertainty that does surround the company, it might be best to invest in the Renaissance IPO ETF, which will add Uber shares to its holdings on May 16th. The ETF has a 72.38% 3-year CAGR Dividend Growth Rate and a 0.49% dividend yield. It also has exposure to Okta, Spotify, and Docusign. As Kathleen Smith, the owner of the fund said "If you’re trying to trade names like Uber, it’s a lot safer to own a basket of them since it can be very volatile to own them individually." However, as Uber matures on the public market, it should be a good buying opportunity in the coming months.

