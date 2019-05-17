AT&T - My Top Investment Idea For 2019 - Continued Enormous Potential

AT&T continues its plans to both pay down debt and comfortably pay out its incredibly strong dividends.

AT&T has had consistently strong performance since I originally recommended investing in the company. The company looks likely to generate strong returns.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is a more than $200 billion conglomerate, with an enterprise value of more than $400 billion. I last wrote about the company in late-December, recommending it as my top pick for 2019. In this article, I discussed an options strategy that would return more than 18% for 2019, if the company finished the year >$30. If the company didn't finish the year >$30, you would finish the year with a cost basis of just $24.73, an incredibly low cost basis for a quality company.

The purpose of this May update article is to update my followers on the opportunity and its continued enormous potential.

The company is currently trading at $31.09 per share, a return of more than 9%, not counting dividends, since the start of the year. Counting this dividend, your return would be approximately 12.5-13%. Despite this fairly strong return over the time period, I still believe that AT&T is a strong investment decision with continued enormous potential as it executes its plan. Let's see why below!

AT&T - Droid Life

AT&T Updates

Let's discuss the updates that have changed for AT&T since I last wrote my thesis.

AT&T 1Q 2019 Results - AT&T Investor Presentation

The company earned an astounding $5.9 billion in 1Q 2019 FCF. The company has sold its stake in Hulu and the Hudson Yards, providing respectable immediate cash flow. The sale of the stake in Hulu was controversial, however, it's important to note that the sale will earn the company both immediate cash and save it from financial obligations from a money losing business going forward.

At the same time, the company has continued to grow its wireless earning revenues. In the coming years, 5G is expected to cause significant growth here, as many more devices require a paid for data connection. For example, cars are being added to cell networks quicker than cell phones. These additions mean that as 5G comes online, there could be significant long-term growth.

In the 1Q 2019, the company achieved 2.9% in postpaid and prepaid phone revenue growth. The company has also focused on stabilizing EBITDA from its entertainment group, a goal that the company laid out last year.

While I was a huge fan of the company's Time Warner Cable acquisition, the DirecTV acquisition was more questionable and the company has been working to stabilize revenues from this acquisition since then.

Going forward, the company expects to continue to deliver on strong performance from the merger. The company also plans to improve its earnings and advertising portfolio strength. Lastly, the company is working on its multi-billion dollar FirstNet project. This project is incredibly useful, the capital expenditures are covered by the government, but it will generate earnings for the company.

AT&T 1Q 2019 Highlights - AT&T Investor Presentation

Here is the financial aspect of the company's update. The company achieved adjusted EPS of $0.86 for the quarter, up 1.2%. The company achieved this with an astounding $44.8 billion worth of consolidated revenues. At the same time, the company achieved an adjusted operating income margin of 21.4%, which was up 170 bps. That continued increase in the company's margin should its long-term earnings potential.

As can be seen, AT&T has continued to maintain its financial strength. It's worth noting that the company's dividend obligations per quarter are $0.51, so the company is earning enough to comfortably cover all of its obligations, including its dividends. This leaves additional income for the company to pay down its debt, which it has been aggressively focused on.

AT&T Cash Flow and Debt Analysis

One of the most central aspects of my thesis was that AT&T debt load, which intimidates investors, is manageable. As discussed in my original article, the company planned to finish 2019 with $150 billion in debt and $13.7 in annual cash flow after dividends. Here is the specific payoff plan I gave.

Year-end Debt Cash Flow after Dividends 2019 $150 billion $13.6 billion 2020 $136 billion $14.7 billion 2021 $121 billion $15.2 billion 2022 $106 billion $15.9 billion 2023 $90 billion $16.6 billion

*the rapid debt drop-off this year from $170 to $150 billion that doesn't continue is due to asset sales this year*

Here are the company's 1Q 2019 cash flow results.

AT&T Operational Cash Flow - AT&T Investor Presentation

Thanks to Warner Media, the company achieved impressive cash from operations of $11.1 billion, up 24% over the past year. This resulted in $5.9 billion in FCF with $25.4 billion in trailing 12 month FCF. This is the result of impressive $6.0 billion worth of capital investments, with $0.8 billion of Vender financing subtracted from this. From this impressive FCF, the company paid out $3.7 billion in net dividends.

As a result, the company ended up with $2.3 billion in net 1Q 2019 cash it could use for de-levering.

AT&T Debt Paydown - AT&T Investor Presentation

This shows the company's debt changes. The company started with $180 billion of debt at the close of the merger, a very significant amount. By year-end the company expects to be down to $150 billion in debt, right on track. That will result in the company paying down ~75% of the $40 billion TWX acquisition debt that it took out, a significant payout very quickly.

For reference, without the major Time Warner and DirecTV acquisitions, Verizon has roughly $103 billion worth of debt, so that is likely a fairly safe level for AT&T.

AT&T Outstanding Shares - Macro Trends

One thing I would like to see AT&T management change up, is I would like to see the company participate in share buybacks. As can be seen the company will spend 2019 generating $20 billion it plans to use to repurchase debt. Using this capital, the company could repurchase almost 10% of its shares or almost 700 million shares. After a few years, the company could conceivably get back below 6 billion shares.

This would be a win-win situation for shareholders. First, the company's stock price is cheap, resulting in a high yield. That means buying back $20 billion in shares will result in more than $1.3 billion in saved annual cash flow from dividends. Roughly $1 billion of this will go to interest, but that's still $300 million saved annually.

At the same time, as the company grows and integrates Time Warner, its share price should recover helping shareholders even more, due to a lower outstanding share count. As can be seen, AT&T has been impressively updating its portfolio, while significantly helping its financial position. Going forward, I expect the company will continue to enjoy catalysts from paying off debt, additional synergies, and its new streaming service.

AT&T Investment Plays

For those who invested in late-2018 following my recommended option plan, I recommend continuing to hold onto your shares and investments, collecting dividends, and waiting to see what happens to the CALL options. If the stock price closes the year above $30, which seems increasingly likely, you'll have made 18%, not bad for the year.

For those looking to invest today, I recommend a similar play. The Jan 20 $33 options would make a decent choice at this point, and trade for roughly $0.92. Alternatively, investors can use shorter chain options, if they have more shares to balance the transaction expenses. For example, $32 options for mid-June have a $0.29 transaction, which would be a 4.2% return in 1 month if your shares are called away.

Going with the mid-July options and a $32 strike price, will include a dividend payment. This will result in a 2 month return of 5.6% if you're shares are called away or a cost basis down towards $30 if you're shares are not called away. Overall, there are a number of quality investment opportunities available to investors here. The company has continued enormous investment potential.

Conclusion

AT&T is a top-tier investment that has had a difficult time recently, along with difficult time earning returns. Concerns about the company's debt have resulted in the company's stock price dropping, pushing the dividend yield up towards 7%. Using options, one can limit their upside (but still leave the ability to generate strong returns to the upside).

However, on top of that one can generate much stronger income towards the downside. It looks like selling CALL options one month out consistently generates approximately $0.29-$0.3 / month, which means doing it on an annual basis will either result in your shares being called away for strong 1 month returns, or almost doubling your annual returns from the stock.

As a result, AT&T continues to be my top investment idea for 2019, with continued enormous potential. I look forward to reading your opinions in the comments!

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.