AMD May Be Eating Nvidia's Lunch

AMD (AMD) may be eating Nvidia's (NVDA) lunch based on the last round of quarterly results. Nvidia reported weak sales across most of its business units, but datacenter stood out. It was the first quarter that Nvidia had posted declining revenue both sequentially and year-over-year for data center since the first quarter of fiscal 2017.

The disappointing results, and worse lack of full-year guidance, may pose a severe problem for Nvidia, and the technical charts suggest that Nvidia's stock continues to struggle and falls in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, AMD's stock continues to show signs of strength, as its data center business continues to thrive. I recently noted in my premium service Reading the Markets that AMD's stock may finally be breaking out. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Nvidia Poor Results

Nvidia reported fiscal first quarter results that beat analysts earnings estimates by almost 9%, while revenue beat by about 1%. The company gave second-quarter guidance that was in line with expectations. However, one sign that management may be uncertain about the balance of the year is that the company failed to provide its full-year outlook on the conference call. The lack of transparency could be seen as a reversal from the fourth quarter call when the company noted that it expected full year revenue to be flat to down slightly.

Data Center Plunge

Data center fell during the quarter to revenue of around $685 million. That was down almost 7% sequentially and 10% year over year. Meanwhile, the gaming business, despite growing 11% sequentially, was down 39% year over year.

(Data from Nvidia)

The declining trend for the data center is nothing new. The chart above clearly shows what has been a slowing trend since peaking in the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017. But what may be most important is that Nvidia noted on the call that the data center slowdown would persist into the second quarter and visibility will remain low.

AMD Differs

AMD had some more positives views on the data center. On its first quarter call, the company noted that Ryzen and Epyc processor data center GPU revenue had more than doubled on a year-over-year basis. The company also went on to note that they are seeing growing customer interest in their platform.

Stealing Share?

Unlike Nvidia, AMD noted that it still sees the second half of the year as being strong for its data center. That sounds like the total opposite of Nvidia's view. One can only walk away from the two companies, having to scratch their head. Either the two companies are seeing very different things, or AMD is stealing market shares from Nvidia. It seems most likely that AMD is taking that share from Nvidia.

Weak Technical Chart for Nvidia

The technical chart is suggesting more trouble ahead for Nvidia. It continues to indicate that the stock is heading to about $150. That's where the stock's next significant level of technical support waits. The trend in the relative strength index is also suggesting the stock continues to fall.

AMD Breaking Out

However, as Nvidia's stock has been trending lower, AMD's stock has been consolidating sideways. The chart is reflecting a bullish pattern known as a bull flag, and it would suggest that the stock breaks out and rises. Should the stock rise above resistance at $29.40, it may go on to increase to around $31.40. The relative strength index also is suggesting a break out is near and that stock may rise.

However you slice and dice it, the tales from Nvidia and AMD appear to be on the opposite side. It would suggest that AMD is eating Nvidia's lunch.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.