Building The Best DGI Portfolio: Part 2

In part 2 of this series, we will cover the Consumer Discretionary sector, one of the 11 sectors of the economy. Previously, we covered the Communications sector.

We will sort through over 350 Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders to select the best DGI companies from each sector.

In this series of articles, our goal is to select 20 best DGI stocks for a new all-weather and safe dividend-growth portfolio.

Why DGI?

DGI generally means that you invest in a set of dividend-paying stocks that grow their dividend payout year after year. If you are still in the accumulation phase, you may re-invest (drip) the dividends, which would result in more shares and higher future income. With each passing year, this growth of dividend-income becomes bigger and bigger. If you are in the accumulation phase, the portfolio should be heavy on stocks that have a high rate of growth (of earnings and dividends).

However, if you are in the withdrawal phase already, you should select a greater number of stocks that have a high current yield. So, how you mix the two, would depend on the individual's goals and needs. It's also important to pay attention to diversify among various sectors and industries, and we should not get overweight in any one sector. If implemented with some prudent planning and over an extended period of time, the DGI strategy can provide almost everything that a retiree needs, decent income, relative safety, and reasonable growth.

Sure, one drawback with this strategy is that it cannot provide a very high level of income so one would need a sizable amount of accumulated savings to generate the required amount of dividend income that one could live off comfortably. That's why it's recommended that one starts such a portfolio many years before retirement or the withdrawal phase.

Author's Note: This article is part of an 11-articles series, covering one sector at a time, over an extended period of time. Certain parts of the introduction, definitions, and section describing our selection criteria may have some commonality and repetitiveness with our previous article. This is unavoidable as well as intentional to keep the entire series consistent and easy to follow for the new readers. In this series, there is more emphasis on the safety and growth of the dividend and less on the current valuation. In this Part-2 of the series, we will cover the "Consumer Discretionary" sector. We covered the "Communications" sector in part-1 here.

How Many Stocks Should We Have in a DGI Portfolio?

There's no right or wrong answer to this. We think the answer depends on the level of diversification you need and your personal situation should be factored in. Generally speaking, anything between 20 to 40 stocks should provide a decent level of diversification for most people. There would be exceptions on both sides though. You may go for less than 20 stocks if you know what you are doing and have a very high level of conviction on the stocks that you invest in. Anything more than 40 stocks may become over-diversification and unmanageable for the vast majority of folks. However, if you are managing multiple portfolios or strategies with different goals, more than 40 may still be appropriate for highly active investors.

For this series of articles, we will go with 20 stocks for our DGI portfolio.

How to Structure a New DGI Portfolio:

We want to have 20 (or more) stocks in the portfolio to provide a decent level of diversification. But that alone is not enough. We want these stocks to represent different sectors and industry-segments that make up the economy. There are 11 broad sectors that make up the US economy and the stock market. Each sector is then made up of many sub-sectors or industry segments. So, we want our collection of stocks to represent all the 11 sectors and as many industry-segments as possible. Sure not all sectors are equal. Some sectors will have a larger number of companies as compared to some others. Also, some sectors tend to take a bigger share of the economy, especially if the valuations in the sector have become too rich. For example, the financial sector made up about 20% of the stock market just prior to the 2008 recession, but today after a decade, it only makes up about 16%.

Current Composition of Various Sectors:

In the table below, we list all the 11 sectors and their approximate share of the US stock market. We also show the number of stocks in the CCC-list (Dividend Champions and Contenders) for each sector. The CCC-list was originally created by David Fish and is currently maintained by Justin Law. Dividend Champions are stocks that have 25 or more years of consecutive dividend growth, whereas Dividend Contenders have 10 or more years of dividend growth history. The last column shows the likely number of stocks that we intend to select from each sector for our 20-stock DGI portfolio.

Sector Industry Segment Market Value (as of March 2019) (In $Trillions) %age of Total (US M kt) No of Stocks In the CCC-list** Likely number of stocks to be selected Communications Services Entertainment Media, Interactive Media & Services Telecommunication Diversified Wireless Telecommunication $4.49 T 10.05% 8 2 Consumer Discretionary Automobiles and components Distributors Diversified Consumer Services Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure Industry Household Durables Multiline Retail Specialty Retail Textile, Apparel, Luxury and Liesure Products $4.98T 11.15% 29 2 Consumer Staples Beverages Food & Staples Retailing Food-Products Household Products Personal Products Tobacco $3.56T 7.97% 36 1 Energy Energy Equipment & Services Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels $3.44T 7.70% 12 2 Financial Banking Capital Markets Consumer Finance Diversified Financial Services Insurance Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (mREITs) Mortgage and Thrifts Finance $6.99T 15.64% 94 2 Healthcare Biotechnology Health Care Equipment & Supplies Health Care Providers Health Care Technology Life Sciences & Services Pharmaceuticals $5.35T 11.97% 17 3 Industrial Aerospace & Defense Air Freight & Logistics Airlines Building Products Commercial Services/ Supplies Construction & Engineering Electrical Equipment Industrial and Conglomerates Machinery Marine Professional Services Road & Rail Industry and Transportation Infrastructure Trading Companies and Distributors $3.94T 8.82% 63 2 Materials Chemicals Construction Materials Containers & Packaging Forest and Paper Products Metals & Mining $1.82T 4.07% 24 1 REITs Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) Real Estate Development and Management $1.26T 2.82% 16 1 Technology (Information) Communications Equipment Electronic Components & Equipment, and Instruments IT Services Semiconductors Software Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals $7.54T 16.88% 17 3 Utilities Electric Utilities Gas Utilities Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers Water Utilities Other Utilities $1.31T 2.93% 45 1

Source: Sector Data from Fidelity.com

** The number of stocks from CCC-List, including the dividend champions (25 or more years of dividend growth) and dividend contenders (10 or more years of dividend growth) only. However, we leave out the dividend challengers who have between 5 and 10 years of dividend record.

Our Selection Process

In our selection criteria for the DGI portfolio, we would consider the following factors:

The safety and reliability of the dividends. Dividend history.

Payout ratio

Past divided growth

Expected future dividend growth

The current yield

Current yield is greater or equal to the average yield. The likely future growth The future prospects for EPS and dividend growth.

As stated above, we believe the CCC-list would be a good place to start. Let's assume that we want companies that have a minimum dividend growth history of ten years, so we will take all the stocks that are listed as Dividend Champions and Dividend Contenders on the CCC-list. As of this month, there are 135 dividend champions and 226 dividend contenders in the list, making a total of 361 stocks on our consideration list.

However, we may like to eliminate companies that yield too low, for example, less than 1.5%. There are 80 such companies on the list. After removing these 80 stocks, we are left with 281 companies. Also, for this portfolio, we want to include companies that are reasonably large, so we may like to exclude any company that has the market capitalization of less than $5 Billion, except for "REIT" sector, where the companies tend to be smaller. We may need to remove some companies where we may have insufficient data to use for our selection process.

Final Selection Criteria:

We will use the data available in the CCC-list and some additional data to filter out the companies that stand out in each sector. We will consider the following data and derive weights for each factor.

Current yield: Indicates the yield based on the current price.

Dividend Growth History (Number of years of dividend growth): This indicates the dividend growth rate during the last five years.

Payout Ratio: This indicates how comfortably the company can pay the dividend from its earnings. This ratio is calculated by dividing the dividend amount per share by the EPS (earnings per share). For REIT sector, we will use the FFO (funds from operations) instead of EPS.

Past five and ten years Dividend Growth: Even though it is the dividend growth rate from the past, but this does tell how fast the company has been able to grow its earnings and dividends in the recent past. The recent past is the best indicator that we have to know what to expect in the next few years.

EPS Growth (mean of previous five years of growth and expected next five years growth): As the earnings of a company grow, more than likely dividends will grow accordingly. We will take into account the previous five years actual EPS growth and the estimated EPS growth for the next five years. We will add the two numbers and assign weights.

Chowder number: This is a data-point that is available in the CCC-list. So, what's the Chowder number? This number has been named after well-known SA author Chowder, who first coined and popularized this factor. This number is derived by adding the current-yield and the past five years dividend growth rate. A Chowder number of "12'"or more ("8" for utilities) is considered good.

Debt/Equity Ratio: This ratio will tell us about the debt load of the company in relation to the company's equity. We all know that too much debt can lead to major problems, even for well-known companies. Lower this ratio, better it is.

Debt/Asset Ratio: This data is not available in the CCC list, but we will add it to the table. The reason we will add this because, for some companies, the debt/equity ratio is not a reliable indicator.

S&P's Credit Rating: Again, this data is not available in the CCC list, and we will add manually.

We will consider the above 9 criteria/factors and assign weights to represent them on a scale of 1-10 (10 being the best). We will combine some of the factors (into one criterion), for example, debt/equity and debt/Asset will be combined into one factor. We will add all the individual weights to get the total weight.

We will then sort the companies on our consideration-list by "total weight" (descending order) within each sector.

In this Part-2 of the series, we will cover the "Consumer Discretionary" sector.

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Here's the original list that we got from the CCC-list (Champions and Contenders) for this sector. There are only 29 companies that qualify to be dividend champions and contenders, sorted by market cap.

Company Name Ticker Sector Industry No of Yrs of Div. Price 4/30/2019 Div. Yield DGR 3-yr DGR 5-yr DGR 10-yr EPS% Payout TTM P/E PEG Market-cap ($Mil) Chico's FAS Inc. CHS Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 10 3.50 10.00 3.4 7.2 n/a 145.83 14.58 1.48 417 PetMed Express Inc. PETS Consumer Discretionary Internet & Direct Marketing Retail 10 21.85 4.94 13.6 10.2 n/a 53.73 10.87 1.25 456 Wyndham Destinations Inc. WYND Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 10 43.56 4.13 4.0 10.3 28.0 66.67 16.13 8.59 4030 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG Consumer Discretionary Household Durables 47 39.36 3.86 5.8 4.8 4.0 67.56 17.49 3.36 5130 Brinker International EAT Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 13 42.77 3.55 8.2 11.6 13.2 43.68 12.29 2.06 1570 Williams-Sonoma Inc. WSM Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 14 57.17 3.36 6.8 7.9 13.5 48.48 14.44 4.79 4500 Target Corp. TGT Consumer Discretionary Multiline Retail 51 77.42 3.31 5.3 9.8 15.4 47.15 14.26 1.46 42370 Genuine Parts Co. GPC Consumer Discretionary Distributors 63 102.54 2.97 5.4 5.7 6.3 56.48 18.99 4.42 14980 Cracker Barrel Old Country CBRL Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 16 168.74 2.96 5.3 14.4 20.8 55.43 18.71 7.79 4040 Best Buy Corp. BBY Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 16 74.41 2.69 25.1 21.5 13.0 37.45 13.93 1.61 20200 Weyco Group Inc. WEYS Consumer Discretionary Distributors 37 34.31 2.68 4.4 5.2 6.1 55.09 20.54 n/a 340 Home Depot, Inc. HD Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 10 203.70 2.67 20.4 21.4 16.4 56.31 21.09 1.98 227820 Hasbro Inc. HAS Consumer Discretionary Leisure Products 16 101.86 2.67 10.8 9.5 12.5 98.19 36.77 3.29 12690 Polaris Industries PII Consumer Discretionary Leisure Products 24 96.40 2.53 4.2 7.4 12.2 47.10 18.61 1.24 5720 McDonald's Corp. MCD Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 43 197.57 2.35 6.8 6.1 9.9 60.73 25.86 5.07 151230 VF Corp. VFC Consumer Discretionary Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods 46 94.41 2.16 12.4 15.6 12.5 57.95 26.82 2.00 37150 Wendy's Company WEN Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 10 18.61 2.15 14.8 13.6 2.9 21.16 9.85 0.96 4300 Tiffany & Company TIF Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 16 107.82 2.04 10.4 9.7 12.6 48.03 23.54 2.63 13120 Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP Consumer Discretionary Auto Components 10 49.97 1.84 11.9 13.8 8.8 37.10 20.15 2.88 1150 Lowe's Companies LOW Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 56 113.14 1.70 20.4 21.2 18.4 68.33 40.26 2.52 90950 TJX Companies, Inc. TJX Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 23 54.88 1.68 22.6 21.9 21.6 37.86 22.58 2.40 66680 International Speedway Corp. ISCA Consumer Discretionary Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure 14 44.12 1.11 21.8 16.4 14.6 28.16 25.36 3.05 1900 Lithia Motors Inc. LAD Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 10 113.52 1.06 14.5 18.4 9.3 11.35 10.74 0.67 2570 Ross Stores Inc. ROST Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 25 97.66 1.04 24.2 21.5 25.2 23.94 22.92 2.31 35690 Nike Inc. NKE Consumer Discretionary Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods 17 87.83 1.00 12.6 13.8 13.0 34.92 34.85 2.49 136870 Columbia Sportswear Co. COLM Consumer Discretionary Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods 13 99.97 0.96 13.2 14.6 10.9 24.62 25.63 3.25 7050 Monro Inc. MNRO Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 14 83.83 0.95 10.4 12.6 17.2 32.92 34.50 1.92 2730 Winmark Corp. WINA Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 10 184.55 0.54 27.5 24.1 n/a 13.70 25.28 n/a 685 Aaron's, Inc. AAN Consumer Discretionary Specialty Retail 16 55.69 0.25 8.5 12.0 10.9 5.04 20.03 1.67 3910

However, we will eliminate companies that have the market-capitalization of less than $5 billion. We will also eliminate any company that yields less than 1.5%. After applying these two additional criteria/filters, we are left with 12 companies. However, we only need to select two companies from this list. So, we will rank these 12 companies against each other based on our nine ranking criteria described above.

Here is the raw data that is being used to calculate the "total weight":

Symbol No. of Div. Yrs Div. Yield DGR 5-yr DGR 10-yr EPS% Payout FRWD. P/E EPS PEG Ratio Past 5-Yr Growth Est 5-Yr Growth Debt/ Equity Debt/ Asset Chowder Rule Credit Rating or Equiv. BBY 16 2.69 21.5 13.0 37.45 12.77 5.34 1.47 21.5 8.67 0.42 0.11 24.2 BBB GPC 63 2.97 5.7 6.3 56.48 16.70 5.40 3.88 4.6 4.30 0.96 0.24 8.7 A HAS 16 2.67 9.5 12.5 98.19 22.23 2.77 1.98 -1.1 11.20 0.97 0.35 12.2 BBB HD 10 2.67 21.4 16.4 56.31 19.28 9.66 1.81 20.8 10.68 1.00 0.66 24.1 A LEG 47 3.86 4.8 4.0 67.56 15.50 2.25 2.98 12.5 5.20 1.01 0.50 8.7 BBB LOW 56 1.70 21.2 18.4 68.33 17.54 2.81 1.10 5.90 15.97 1.00 0.47 22.9 BBB+ MCD 43 2.35 6.1 9.9 60.73 24.59 7.64 4.82 6.60 5.10 1.00 0.71 8.4 BBB+ PII 24 2.53 7.4 12.2 47.10 14.45 5.18 0.96 -0.60 15.00 2.39 0.48 9.9 NR TGT 51 3.31 9.8 15.4 47.15 12.93 5.43 1.32 5.30 9.80 1.00 0.27 13.1 A TIF 16 2.04 9.7 12.6 48.03 21.37 4.58 2.39 26.80 8.96 0.32 0.19 11.8 BBB+ TJX 23 1.68 21.9 21.6 37.86 20.63 2.43 2.19 10.60 9.42 0.44 0.17 23.6 A+ VFC 46 2.16 15.6 12.5 57.95 25.08 3.52 1.87 -25.10 13.39 0.66 0.27 17.8 A

*Credit Rating: One company "GPC" is not rated by S&P, however, based on our research on its credit standing and debt, we are assuming a rating of "A" for the purpose of calculating the total weight. There was one other company Polaris (PII) that is not rated as well; we left it as 'Not Rated.'

Below, we present the calculated weights for each criterion and the "Total Weight," sorted in order of total-weight, highest at the top:

Symbol WT. Yield WT. History WT Payout Ratio WT. Past Div Grth WT. Past/ Future Growth WT. Chowder number WT. Debt/ Equity, Debt/ Asset WT. Credit rating WT. PEG Ratio Total Weight (TJX) 1.68 3.29 7.77 10.00 5.01 10.00 4.70 10.00 4.81 57.24 (TGT) 3.31 7.29 6.61 10.00 3.78 6.55 4.37 9.00 5.68 56.57 (HD) 2.67 1.43 5.46 10.00 7.87 10.00 4.17 9.00 5.19 55.79 (LOW) 1.70 8.00 3.96 10.00 5.47 10.00 4.27 6.50 5.90 55.79 (BBY) 2.69 2.29 7.82 10.00 7.54 10.00 4.74 5.00 5.53 55.60 (TIF) 2.04 2.29 6.50 10.00 8.94 5.89 4.75 6.50 4.61 51.51 (VFC) 2.16 6.57 5.26 10.00 -2.93 8.89 4.54 9.00 5.13 48.61 (GPC) 2.97 9.00 5.44 6.01 2.23 4.33 4.40 9.00 3.12 46.49 (PII) 2.53 3.43 6.61 9.79 3.60 4.96 3.57 5.00 6.04 45.53 (MCD) 2.35 6.14 4.91 8.00 2.93 4.21 4.15 6.50 2.18 41.36 (LEG) 3.86 6.71 4.06 4.41 4.43 4.34 4.25 5.00 4.02 41.06 (HAS) 2.67 2.29 0.23 10.00 2.53 6.10 4.34 5.00 5.02 38.17

From the above table, the five companies at the top stand out.

Symbol Name Industry-segment Total Weight (TJX) TJX Companies, Inc. Specialty Retail 57.24 (TGT) Target Corp. Multiline Retail 56.57 (HD) Home Depot, Inc. Specialty Retail 55.79 (LOW) Lowe's Companies Specialty Retail 55.79 (BBY) Best Buy Corp. Specialty Retail 55.60

As you see, the total weight of the last three names is almost the same. In fact, rankings of Home Depot and Lowe's are in a tie. Readers could choose any two of these five top names from different segments and will do just fine.

But for the purpose of this article, we will go with the top two from our list, TJX Companies, and Target Corp.

TJX Companies:

TJX is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. It sells a wide variety of branded goods, at steep discounts to conventional retailers by opportunistically buying inventory from a network of over 20,000 vendors worldwide. TJX offers quality merchandise that is priced 20%-60% lower than large retail stores, by capitalizing on a flexible and highly efficient merchandising network. Their stores are relatively low-frills and provide a bargain-hunting experience.

The company has roughly 3,000 domestic stores in the US (under T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, and HomeSense). Besides, the company operates over 1,000 stores internationally in Canada, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, and Australia. TJX earns roughly a quarter of its revenue overseas.

Pros:

The company is one of the best in the Retail segment. The company is shareholder friendly and increased its dividend by over 17% in 2019. The past 5-yr and 10-yr dividend growth have been over 21%. The company has excellent financial standing and a credit rating of "A+." The company has beaten the S&P500 by wide margins in the trailing returns of 5, 10, 15, and 20 years. The company has a large presence both in the domestic market as well as in the international markets in Europe and Australia. In spite of the general decline of the retail sector and e-commerce threat from Amazon (AMZN), TJX's business model is such that it is able to sell popular and quality brands to customers at a price-point that is well below both Amazon and full-line department stores. The company supports a low payout ratio in mid-thirties, leaving ample room for future growth. Beyond the brick-and-mortar business, it leverages an online presence in the form of Tjmaxx.com and Tkmaxx.com. It also acquired Sierra Trading Post, an off-price online retailer, in 2012, to boost online traffic.

Cons:

The company is in the Retail sector, which has been in general decline and out of favor due to e-commerce threat. That said, the company has continued to perform well due to its business model that sells unsold inventory from larger retail stores at a steep discount. There is tough competition in the retail business. Companies like TJX will need to stay ahead of the competition, and the management cannot afford any missteps. On the positive side, though, TJX has successfully navigated in this business for decades.

Target Corp.:

Target Corp is one of the largest retailers in North America, with about 1,800 large-format stores. Its stores offer general merchandise and an assortment of food products. Target sells roughly one-third of general merchandise under various private labels. The company has been growing its revenue from internet sales rapidly and generates roughly 7% of its sales from digital storefronts. Target also issues its own consumer credit card, which gives customers a 5% discount on all Target purchases. Since the company exited the Canadian market in 2015, all of its revenues come domestically from the United States.

Pros:

Valuation of the company is relatively cheaper. Forward P/E is only 12.15, whereas the forward PEG ratio is 1.32. Dividends: Target is a dividend champion and a dividend king. It has paid and increased the dividends consistently for 51 years. The current forward yield is very attractive at 3.6% (which is higher than the 5-yr average of 3.23%). The dividend growth during the last 5-yr and 10-yr has been decent at 9.8% and 15.4%. Target has undergone a significant transformation in the last couple of years and has made significant progress on the digital/e-commerce front. The company struggled with store-traffic related issues in the recent past, but those have been mostly resolved. In the most recent quarter, comparable sales were up 5.3%, while the physical stores saw a 2.9% gain. The digital channels saw a growth of 31%.

Cons:

The company's trailing market-returns for the past 3-yr and 5-yr have been quite poor. Even the 10-year trailing returns have been modest and much lower than the S&P500. Near term, the company has challenges with regards to digital transformation, store-remodeling costs, and margin expansion. However, there are positive signs that its transformation is working and expected to deliver mid-single digit growth in the coming years, in addition to paying a very healthy dividend. TGT has stiff competition with Walmart (WMT) and Amazon, especially with its strategy of adding smaller stores at more locations. Target and Walmart have the advantage of having a large number of delivery locations, but Amazon has a huge advantage over the digital platform.

Conclusion

As stated in the introduction, this is the second article from a multi-part series that will try to highlight the top DGI stocks from each of the 11 sectors of the US economy and the stock market. We will aim to select a total of 20 stocks by the time we are finished. So, please stay tuned.

In this article, we have covered the "Consumer Discretionary" sector. Based on our filtering and weighting criteria, we highlighted five stocks that came at the top with very close rankings. However, we finally selected and highlight two stocks, TJX Companies, and Target. These two stocks got high marks due to their excellent dividend growth rate, long dividend history, sustainable dividends, and their excellent credit ratings. Please note that they are not the cheapest stocks since we did not use too many valuation metrics in our comparison.

However, finally, what you choose should be based on your personal goals and needs.





Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT, ABBV, JNJ, PFE, NVS, NVO, CL, CLX, GIS, UL, NSRGY, PG, KHC, ADM, MO, PM, BUD, KO, PEP, D, DEA, DEO, ENB, MCD, BAC, UPS, WMT, WBA, CVS, LOW, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, MSFT, INTC, T, VZ, VOD, CVX, XOM, VLO, ABB, ITW, MMM, LMT, LYB, HCP, HTA, O, OHI, VTR, NNN, STAG, WPC, MAIN, NLY, ARCC, DNP, GOF, PCI, PDI, PFF, RFI, RNP, STK, UTF, EVT, FFC, HQH, KYN, NMZ, NBB, IIF, CHI, JPS, JPC, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.