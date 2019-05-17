Lumentum Gets Whacked Due To Trump/Huawei/5G News, But Buying Opportunity Looms

LITE is not yet back in BUY territory, but its 5G ROADM technology is superior to any other, and at some point, it will be a great value.

As a result, LITE is even more dependent on 5G ROADM sales as it transitions from lost iOS 3D sensing revenue to the Android market.

That comes on the heels of the announcement last year that Apple was moving away from Lumentum as a supplier of 3D sensing technology.

Optical communications and commercial laser company Lumentum (LITE) tumbled over 10% yesterday on news the Trump administration was moving to ban American telecommunications firms from installing foreign-made equipment that could pose a threat to national security. Clearly, the strategic 5G infrastructure build-out was in the cross-hairs. As such, that would effectively bar American technology companies to sell hardware to Huawei - China's leading telecommunications firm.

As shown in the graphic above, LITE has been on a roller coaster ride ever since news that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was moving away from Lumentum as a supplier of 3D sensing systems for its iPhones. The sell-off was quick and overdone. As a result, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article (Why I Bought Some LITE) suggesting the company's future in 3D sensing products would move to the (bigger..) Android market and that build-out of 5G infrastructure would be LITE's next big growth opportunity.

The stock quickly moved from $44 to $62 (40%) in three months, and I suggested my Seeking Alpha followers take profits (Lumentum: Why I Sold Half). My reasoning was that the stock had simply moved too far too fast. In hindsight, that was a lucky call, considering the big threat was the US/China trade war and the potential for a "ZTE-like" (OTCPK:ZTCOF) ban. The trade war has quickly turned into war over the future of technology and who will control the strategic 5G infrastructure.

The 11% pullback in the stock yesterday is rational, considering that Huawei is a big Lumentum customer:

While the graphic above shows an estimated 12% of Lumentum's revenue comes from Huawei, on a JPMorgan Conference Presentation yesterday, management said Huawei's slice of revenue has ranged from 11% to 17% over the past year. Chinese company ZTE was reported to be in the 1% revenue range.

And, this revenue is critically important to Lumentum, not only for its current revenue stream but also for future revenue growth. That's because the roll-out of 5G infrastructure typically starts with core hardware at the center of a communication company's base station (for lack of a better characterization), and then, as the communications provider incrementally grows capacity, those additional "communication tentacles" growing from the "base station" provide opportunity for yet more of Lumentum's communications product sales.

3D Down, ROADMs Up

The importance of the 5G roll-out was apparent in Lumentum's Q3 EPS report (calendar Q1). As can be seen from the Q3 presentation slide below, a $42.3 million drop in 3D sensing revenue was more than made up for with a $70.9 million gain in telecom revenue:

Alan Lowe, Lumentum President & CEO, said:

The third quarter continued a theme that started more than a year ago for our ROADM and fiber laser product lines. For the fifth quarter in a row, we achieved double digit sequential, quarterly revenue growth and new record revenues for these product lines driven by strong customer demand for our new and differentiated products.

ROADMs are critical optical communications technology necessary to support the super-high bandwidth requirements of 5G networks. Lumentum arguably has a 1-2-year lead on competitors and is seeing very strong demand. Indeed, the company reported on the Q3 conference call that demand continues to outstrip supply:

Demand from our customers for our telecom products is very strong and is spread across a broad customer and geographical base. Chinese customers are an increasing portion of our ROADM revenue which should be expected given the limited historical deployments of ROADMs in China. However, their contribution is still well below their share of the market. We continue to add ROADM capacities, but demand outstripped our ability to slide in the third quarter, and this will continue throughout the fourth quarter.

On the JPMorgan presentation yesterday, management said that - since ROADM demand continues to outstrip supply, some of the potential loss revenue to Huawei can be shifted to other companies, but there would be a slight delay due to exact product configuration.

Also, consider it is quite likely that Huawei was "front-running" LITE orders due to concerns that a ban (similar to ZTE) might be coming from the Trump administration. Obviously, that ban is now becoming a reality. So, perhaps, the big gain in the Telecom Segment revenue in Q3 was, in part, due to "front-running" orders in order to build up Huawei's inventory of critical technology (i.e. ROADMs).

Summary and Conclusion

All of the US/China trade-related news is likely to put a big dent in Lumentum's 5G growth trajectory. Yet - quite similar to the Apple news - the market tends to overreact to these kinds of developments. LITE is currently down another 2+% today. That said, it appears that - so far - the market reaction to the potential technology ban is completely rational. But, at some point in the near future, Lumentum is likely to be in "BUY" territory again. Yet one thing is clear: if the ban does go into effect and prohibits LITE to sell products to Huawei, it is even more critical that the company:

Establishes a bigger and growing foothold for 3D sensing in the Android market at a quicker pace than what was exhibited in the Q3 EPS report. Finds 5G infrastructure customers to replace its ROADM sales to Huawei (as well as related "downstream" 5G communications technology).

I am not ready to jump back in the stock at this point. That's a shame, considering I believe their ROADM 5G technology to be superior to any alternative that exists on the planet today. That said, the longer a trade war goes on, the more time it might give competitors (and perhaps even Chinese competitors...) to make in-roads into this technology space.

Bottom line: I would not be a buyer of LITE here. But stay tuned, I have a feeling at some point in the near future, LITE will once again represent a very good risk/reward opportunity.

