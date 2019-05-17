Baidu: Casualty Of War

After the market closed last night, Baidu (BIDU) reported Q1 results that were generally solid. The Chinese internet search leader has faced a lot of headwinds and volatility over the last 5 years, but the company always comes out generating strong long-term growth making the investment thesis very bullish on this sell off as the trade war weakness will pass as well.

Image Source: Baidu website

Online Marketing Weakness

Baidu continues to have very difficult financials to follow considering reports in local currencies and a constant shuffling of business units. For Q1, the Chinese tech company reported revenues of $3.6 billion for 15% growth or a rather strong 21% when stripping out the business units that were divested.

With the Chinese market under pressure due to the trade war, the biggest reason that Baidu is down 15% to new lows is the guidance. Baidu expects Q2 revenues to barely grow with downside risk of only 1% growth when excluding numbers from divestitures.

The question investors have to answer here is whether this is a Baidu issue or a Chinese internet market problem. Their market share in the Chinese search market remains strong according to April Stats from StatCounter so one can extrapolate that the issue is related to economic weakness within the local SMB market.

Source: StatCounter

Per CEO Robin Li on the earnings call, the online marketing environment was very challenged following the Chinese New Year:

Towards the end of Q1, we began to see the impact of macroenvironment, compounded by a significant release of ad inventory into the market, causing CPMs post the Chinese New Year to not rebound as pronounced as we had historically experienced. Although the Chinese government has announced many economic policies to bolster the economy, given the current macro conditions, tighter governments, excluding contents, cutbacks from the VC community and so forth, we are taking a cautious view that online marketing in the near term will face a more challenging environment.

Easy Comparables

A lot of people don't trust the Chinese market and stocks, but Baidu has always been an above board operator. Investors should always use the opportunity to purchase the stock when the comparisons to Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) are favorable.

A big reason that Baidu is such an appealing stock now is that the company has gone through an investment phase and changing online ad regulations in the Chinese market that have disrupted the steady growth of the company. Still, the tech giant has seen revenues nearly triple in the last 5 years while the stock is now trading at the lows.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, Baidu is very appealing in comparison to Alphabet. The stock now trades at roughly half the forward P/S ratio of Alphabet despite long-term positive trends in the Chinese economy once the current hiccups from the trade war are resolved.

Data by YCharts

The argument can be made that Baidu should trade at a higher multiple. The company did grow revenues at 21% in an difficult environment in the last quarter while the market was disappointed with Alphabet only growing at 17%.

Baidu has net cash in the $12 billion range so the enterprise value is down to only $33 billion now. The stock trades closer to 1.65x '20 sales estimates of $20 billion. Analysts will likely cut those numbers, but the EV/S multiple will no doubt stay below 2x with the stock at $130.

Takeaway

The key investors takeaway is that Baidu has a strong future in AI, autonomous vehicles, cloud and internet search via voice assistants and mobile so investors shouldn't extrapolate too much on current weakness. The stock remains one of the best ways to play the resolution of the Chinese trade war.

Investors can easily buy this dip now or attempt the difficult task of timing the bottom on an unpredictable resolution of the trade war. The key is to not let any rally get away from an investor in an attempt to achieve the difficult task of picking the bottom.

