Is Musk Panic-Cutting Expenses Because Tesla Is Going To Miss The Quarter Again?

Barring such a huge increase in sales for the second half of the quarter, I estimate that Tesla will deliver 74,000 units for Q2 - a 22% shortfall vs the company’s guidance.

However, as with last quarter, there's still hope for Tesla if it can deliver approximately 80% of its sales in the second half of the quarter.

I'm showing the quarter-to-date sales numbers from two of Tesla’s best markets in Europe. The numbers are way behind what's needed to make the quarter’s guidance.

It's becoming very clear that the $2.2 billion cash balance as of March 31 was a highly window-dressed number.

Tesla’s CEO writes to its employees that “hard-core” measures must be taken to control cost. Why? The company has only 10 months of cash left, he wrote.

We are just past the mid-point of the quarter and just as I was about to take a temperature check on Tesla’s (TSLA) progress, we get a report about CEO Elon Musk’s internal email, in which he's implementing radical and seemingly panic-oriented expense control measures: Tesla CEO Elon Musk launches new "hardcore" cost-cutting effort, will review all expenses. He says that the company is so strapped for cash, that it might have lasted only 10 months otherwise:

“This is a lot of money, but actually only gives us about 10 months at the Q1 burn rate to achieve breakeven!”

- Elon Musk

Wow. That’s not what investors heard or read in the Q1 financial results on April 24. There was no going concern language either in the 10-K filed in February, nor in the 10-Q filed on April 29. If Tesla only had ten months of cash left, one might argue that investors were misled.

Those comments echo what Musk said on the Axios-for-HBO television interview last November, in which Musk said that at some point earlier in 2018, Tesla had come within “single digit weeks” of “death.” Somehow, we keep hearing that Tesla has no need for more financing- until right after, when we learn that the company was weeks or months away from The End: Elon Musk says Tesla came "within single-digit weeks" of death.

Another way of describing what just happened is what Tesla said about its cash situation in Q1 - again, after the fact. It recorded $4.5 billion in revenue for the quarter, yet said that half of its car deliveries came in the last days of the quarter. It ended the quarter with $2.2 billion in cash.

Hmm, let me see: Half of $4.5 billion is $2.25 billion - barely above its ending cash balance. Does that mean that by March 20 or so, Tesla had under $100 million left in the bank? Perhaps not, but given what we have now heard, investors ought to demand to see the day-by-day bank balances. Tesla’s cash balance around March 20 may have been shockingly low.

The June quarter: Seemingly running way behind plan

We have April numbers from almost all countries in Europe, and we have the usual (and universally believed to be very accurate) U.S. sales numbers from Insideevs. That leaves us mostly with China as the major black hole, where we don’t have exact numbers. Still, that leaves us with a good picture of approximately how many cars Tesla sold in April: It’s right around 20,000 - all models combined, globally.

Then we add the countries where we get daily data. The two in Europe that matter in that category are Norway and The Netherlands. Let’s start with the quarter-to-date battery-electric vehicle sales numbers from Norway:

2019 Q2 Norway BEV May 16 1 VW eGolf 1458 2 Tesla Model 3 1088 3 Nissan LEAF 823 4 BMW i3 678 5 Jaguar i-Pace 631 6 Audi eTron 611 7 Hyundai Kona EV 483 8 Hyundai Ioniq EV 395 9 Nissan e-NV200 329 10 Renault Zoe 324 11 Kia Soul EV 191 12 VW eUp 152 13 Tesla Model X 152 14 Kia Niro EV 138 15 Opel Ampera-e 92 16 Fiat 500e 69 17 Tesla Model S 53 Top 17 6209 Model 3 share 18% Model S share 1% Model X share 2% Tesla share 21% Jaguar share 10% Audi share 10%

Source: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway and Spain

As you can see in the table above, Tesla has a very long way go to in order to match - let alone exceed - its Q1 Model 3 sales number of 6,123 units. 1,088 units at this point is not good: It’s mid way through the quarter, and all lights are flashing red.

Yes, I know - Tesla is expected to deliver a majority of the quarter’s units in the last month of the quarter. In March, it delivered 5315 units. If Tesla repeated that feat in June, then Q2 would indeed (slightly) exceed Q1 and Tesla would have redeemed itself - at least as far as unit sales are concerned (profits would be a different story).

What about The Netherlands? Here's where we stand mid way through the quarter for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) sold in The Netherlands:

BEV 2019 Netherlands Q2 May 15 1 Hyundai Kona 571 2 Tesla Model 3 567 3 Kia Niro EV 521 4 VW eGolf 322 5 Nissan LEAF 307 6 BMW i3 249 7 Renault Zoe 164 8 Audi eTron 119 9 Hyundai Ioniq EV 102 10 Opel Ampera-e 40 11 Smart Four 31 12 Jaguar i-Pace 29 13 Nissan EV-200 17 14 Tesla Model X 5 15 Tesla Model S 3 TOTAL 3047 Model 3 share 19% Model S share 0% Model X share 0% Tesla share 19%

As you can see in the table above, Tesla’s numbers are catastrophic when you consider that it sold 2,707 Model 3 units in Q1. At 567 now, there's a lot of wood to chop. However, when you consider that Tesla delivered 2195 Model 3 units in March, one might also say that a repeat performance would keep Tesla just on track to make Q2 into a flat quarter over Q1.

Two things should be clear from this analysis thus far:

Measured linearly, Tesla is way behind in terms of “making” the June quarter. Mid way, it has delivered only a small fraction of the units that are needed in order to match the March quarter. Given how extremely back-end loaded the Tesla quarters are, especially in Europe, Tesla remains in the zone of where it's still possible for it to meet - or even exceed - the Q1 numbers. It’s just too early to say with any degree of confidence. However, the hill remains extremely steep and there's no room for error in production, logistics, or demand. Everything has to go 100% right for Tesla to be able to match Q1 sales in Europe.

Based on the numbers we have thus far, I put together the latest version of my Tesla Q2 sales model, with the Model 3 constituting the first country-by-country breakdown:

Model 3 April May June Q2 2019 USA 10050 11000 12000 33050 Canada 550 600 800 1950 Germany 514 600 2000 3114 Norway 720 700 1800 3220 Netherlands 467 300 1400 2167 France 251 200 1200 1651 Switzerland 486 300 1200 1986 Belgium 111 100 600 811 Austria 153 100 600 853 Italy 149 100 300 549 Finland 87 50 200 337 Spain 51 50 300 401 Portugal 98 80 300 478 Luxembourg 40 40 40 120 Sweden 446 250 800 1496 Denmark 168 100 300 568 UK 0 0 1500 1500 Ireland 0 0 100 100 Australia 0 0 400 400 China 2000 2000 3000 7000 TOTAL 16341 16570 28840 61751 TOTAL Q2 April May June Q2 2019 Model 3 16341 16570 28840 61751 Model S 1660 1625 2560 5845 Model X 1928 1785 2685 6398 TOTAL 19929 19980 34085 73994

As you can see in the table above, we basically have April and May at approximately 20,000 each, and then June at 34,000 - for a grand total Q2 number of 73,994. You can appreciate that this estimate is, has been, and will always continue to be, a work-in-process, as this model changes every single day - sometimes multiple times a day - in line with new data arriving from countries around the world.

At 73,994 units - let’s call it 74,000 for short - this Q2 estimate would represent a 22% shortfall from the mid-point of the quarter’s 90,000 to 100,000 unit guidance. 74,000 out of 95,000 is 77.9%. That’s still a better number than I thought approximately two weeks ago - but yet at the same time a huge shortfall compared to the expectations of many, including the company’s guidance and therefore its credibility.

The unit sales number is heavily influenced by pricing. It appears that Tesla has now instituted discounts over 25% in part of Europe, and 10%-20% in many other European countries: Alex_T on Twitter.

If my 74,000 unit sales number for Q2 turns out to be even close to correct, then it might explain why Tesla’s CEO is suddenly announcing- yet again - extreme expense control measures, and saying that the company had only 10 months of cash left. None of these are good signs for the company or its stock.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA and long GM and FCAU. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.