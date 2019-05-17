Bellatrix Exploration's Recapitalization Transaction

Common shares are currently overpriced (or debt is underpriced) based on the transaction details.

Bellatrix will reduce its interest costs although its natural gas breakeven point is still above current strip prices.

This also would push out its note maturities to 2023, although its credit facility still needs to be extended.

Bellatrix has received debtholder approval for transaction that would reduce its debt by around $84 million USD while giving 83.5% of its equity to debtholders.

In late March, Bellatrix Exploration (OTCPK:BXEFF) proposed a recapitalization transaction that would reduce its debt by around $112 million CAD ($83 million USD) while giving 83.5% of its equity to its debtholders. This was not surprising given Bellatrix's high level of debt and its upcoming debt maturities. Bellatrix has more recently announced that it received the required level of debtholder support for the plan to go through.

This will reduce Bellatrix's interest costs by around $12 million CAD ($9 million USD) and reduce its natural gas breakeven point by around $0.17 USD per Mcf, as well as push its next note maturities out to 2023 (from 2020).

Bellatrix's situation is improved from this transaction, but it still needs higher natural gas prices to escape danger in the longer term. For those interested in speculating in Bellatrix, it appears that its unsecured notes and convertible debentures are better values than its common stock.

Bellatrix primarily trades as BXE on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The Recapitalization Transaction

Bellatrix's recapitalization transaction involves its $145.8 million USD in 8.5% Senior Notes due May 2020 (plus $2 million USD in accrued interest) being exchanged for $50 million USD in 8.5% Second Lien Notes due 2023, $50 million USD in 9.5% Third Lien Notes due 2023 (with the option for 9.5% PIK and 3% cash interest until the end of 2021) and 51% of Bellatrix's equity.

The $50 million CAD ($37 million USD) in 6.75% convertible debentures due September 2021 are being exchanged for 32.5% of Bellatrix's equity, leaving 16.5% of Bellatrix's equity for current shareholders.

These moves will reduce Bellatrix's debt by around $112 million CAD ($83 million USD) and its annual cash interest costs by around $12 million CAD ($9 million USD) assuming that the Third Lien Notes have 3% interest paid in cash and 9.5% interest paid in kind. Once the Third Lien Notes go to a 9.5% cash interest rate (after 2021), Bellatrix's annual cash interest costs will still be reduced by around $6 million CAD ($5 million USD).

The transaction is also contingent on Bellatrix getting its credit facility (currently maturing November 2019 including the six-month term-out period) getting extended by at least one year.

Current Situation With Maintenance Capex

If Bellatrix averages 35,000 BOEPD for production, then it would generate approximately $175 million USD in total revenue at current oil and gas strip prices for 2019. Bellatrix's Q1 2019 production was 6% higher than its full-year guidance, but it also spent 46% of its full-year capex budget in Q1.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 643,860 $56.00 $36 NGLs (Barrels) 2,933,140 $16.50 $48 Natural Gas [MCF] 55,188,000 $1.55 $86 Other Income $5 Total Revenue $175

Bellatrix estimates that its sustaining capex budget is around $45 million CAD ($34 million USD), resulting in an estimate of $182 million USD in total cash expenses with its lowered interest costs.

Despite the reduced interest costs, Bellatrix would still include around $7 million USD in cash burn (while maintaining production) at current 2019 strip prices.

Expenses $ Million Production $72 Transportation $20 Royalties $19 Cash G&A $21 Cash Interest $16 CapEx $34 Total Expenses $180

This uses the 3% current cash interest costs for the proposed Third Lien Notes. Close to another $5 million USD in interest per year would be potentially paid-in-kind until the end of 2021.

Continued Weak AECO Prices

Bellatrix remains challenged by weak AECO prices. While the AECO forward curve shows some expected improvement, the AECO to Henry Hub differential still is over $1 USD around five years in the future based on the forward curve.

The current 2020 strip price for AECO is also around $1.17 USD, making it still a bit challenging for Bellatrix to achieve profitability in the near term.

With its reduced interest costs, Bellatrix may need to realise above $1.65 per Mcf for its natural gas in order to breakeven while maintaining production at 35,000 BOEPD. This also assumes that its realised price for oil and NGLs remain at around $56 USD and $16.50 USD respectively.

To realise around $1.65 USD per Mcf for its natural gas, Bellatrix needs approximately $2.90 USD Henry Hub natural gas (with a negative $1.50 USD AECO differential). Henry Hub 2020 futures are currently around $2.72 USD, with the AECO differential around negative $1.55 USD).

Leverage And Valuation

Even with the reduction in debt, Bellatrix's leverage remains quite high. Its year-end 2019 debt is projected to be around 5.7x its 2019 EBITDAX. To get its debt down to 4.0x EBITDAX going forward would require Bellatrix to realise approximately $1.80 to $1.85 USD per Mcf for its natural gas instead, perhaps requiring 2020 futures to move up around $0.35 to $0.40 USD from current levels.

This leaves Bellatrix's common shares as an option on higher natural gas prices still. It does have a bit more time to wait for higher natural gas prices if the transaction goes through though.

Bellatrix's common shares appear to be relatively overpriced compared to its convertible debentures and its unsecured notes now. Bellatrix's convertible debentures recently traded at 44 cents on the dollar. The $50 million CAD in convertible debentures is scheduled to get roughly 159.4 million shares of Bellatrix's equity going forward, which would imply a value of roughly 73 cents on the dollar at Bellatrix's current share price of $0.23 CAD per share. This assumes an equal distribution of the shares across the convertible debentures class. The value of the convertible debentures would be around 62 cents on the dollar at Bellatrix's current share price for those not receiving early consent shares (5% of the post-recapitalisation share count).

Bellatrix's unsecured notes recently traded at 66 US cents on the dollar. Each dollar of unsecured note principal would get 34.3 cents in second lien notes, 34.3 cents in third lien notes and approximately 1.715 shares of Bellatrix's equity (worth around $0.50 CAD or $0.37 USD at Bellatrix's current share price). However, the unsecured notes are lightly traded with the last recorded transaction being in early April.

Conclusion

Bellatrix's recapitalization transaction should buy it a bit more time to hope for higher natural gas prices, although it still remains in danger of needing to restructure again in the future. Bellatrix still has a high amount of leverage and natural gas futures are still below what Bellatrix needs in order to reach breakeven cash flow while maintaining production levels.

Thus, post-transaction, its common stock would still remain a speculative option on higher natural gas prices. Bellatrix's convertible debentures and unsecured notes are a better way to speculate on Bellatrix's future compared to its current common stock though. The convertible debentures are trading at roughly 71% of the current value of the common stock that it will be exchanged for, assuming that the noteholder does not get the early consent shares.

