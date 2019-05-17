Fair Isaac: Ratings Aligned

In the event Fair Isaac shares nevertheless decline over the next several months, I present two ways shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

With Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings available now, I was curious to see how they aligned with Portfolio Armor's top ranked names.

Fair Isaac promotes its use of analytics (photo via Fair Isaac's Twitter page).

Objective Ratings Aligned For Fair Isaac

On Monday, I had the pleasure of hearing about Seeking Alpha's new Quant Rantings from the man who developed them, Steve Cress, during a presentation at Seeking Alpha's New York headquarters. I was excited to see how Portfolio Armor's top ranked names fared on Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, so on Thursday I looked up the Quant Rating for Portfolio Armor's current top name, Fair Isaac (FICO). As you can see below, its overall SA Quant rating was "very bullish."

Screen capture via Seeking Alpha

As you can see above, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating combines five separate ratings: Value, growth, profitability, momentum, and EPS revisions, and FICO scores the highest on momentum. That makes sense given the alignment between the Quant Rating and Portfolio Armor here, as Portfolio Armor ranks securities based in part on their total returns (another component of its ranking is options market sentiment, which is forward looking).

It's possible, nevertheless, that FICO will stumble over the next several months, particularly if our current trade tensions lead to a broad market decline. For FICO shareholders who want to stay long but limit their downside risk, below are a couple of ways of doing so.

Limiting Your Downside Risk In FICO

For these examples, I'm making a couple of assumptions. The first is that you have 300 shares of FICO. The second is that you are willing to tolerate a decline of as much as 19% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 300 shares of FICO against a greater-than-19% decline by late December.

The cost of this put protection was $2,700, or 3.06% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 12% by late December, this was the optimal collar, as of Thursday's close, to protect against the same, >19% decline.

A couple of differences you may have noticed with this second hedge: The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $2,280, or 2.58% of position value, at the ask. The other difference is that the income generated from selling the call leg was greater than that: $2,820, or 3.19% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the bid.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $540 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Is FICO An Outlier?

A question some readers may have is whether FICO was an outlier among Portfolio Armor's top names in having a "very bullish" Seeking Alpha Quant Rating. The answer is no. Out of Portfolio Armor's top 10 names as of Thursday's close, seven had "very bullish" SA Quant ratings. In addition to FICO those names were Chipotle (CMG), Qualcomm (QCOM) (which we discussed earlier this month), Keysight Technologies (KEYS), Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), PayPal (PYPL), and Armstrong World Industries (AWI). It will be interesting to see if this correlation continues going forward. I suspect it will, since positive returns and options market sentiment tends to correlate with positive fundamentals, to some extent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.