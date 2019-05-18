The IPO Rush - Promise And Peril

We ask a few Marketplace authors what they think of the headliners and what matters for the broader market.

The responses from the market have not been quite as ebullient as Silicon Valley would like to see, some exceptions notwithstanding. What gives?

The unicorn wave of the 2010s is finally hitting the public markets en masse, as Uber, Lyft, Slack, and others have started or will trade publicly soon.

by Daniel Shvartsman

All-time market highs, the ups and downs of trade negotiations, or the resurgence of volatility. There are a number of different flavors of breathless stock market coverage. The trick, for authors at Seeking Alpha and other outlets, is to translate the vicissitudes of the short-term into meaningful analysis over a longer time horizon, given that most gains in the stock market play out that way.

One type of breathless coverage is the IPO, and we've had a lot of it recently. As many of the unicorns from the 2000s and 2010s - companies with venture capital backing and a private market valuation of above $1B - come to the market, there's a lot of quick score-keeping and horse race watching. So far, it's been easy to sort the winners - Beyond Meat (BYND) to name a recent example - from the losers - Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) stick out.

But this is just the first page in what will presumably be a long time on the public markets. So what does the longer term look for these companies? What does the success or failure of an IPO portend for them? And what does this mean for the market as a whole? We asked a few Marketplace authors for their take on some of the big IPOs that the market has seen recently, and what it means more broadly.

Welcome to The Market Guide! This weekly newsletter features our Marketplace authors zeroing in on one of the hot topics of the week. We also highlight related articles and must-reads from our authors over the past week and any developments on the Marketplace as a whole. Here's last week's edition for reference.

The IPO whose shares are selling like hotcakes. Source: BeyondMeat.Com

This week's panel:

UBER has been disappointing so far, but that could be a reflection of an overheated VC (venture capital) market as much as anything else. What do you think the path ahead is for UBER as a business, and potentially UBER as a stock?

David Trainer: We do not see a clear path for UBER to generate profits ever - in its current form and governance. The business model is already bad enough to lose billions of $ a year, and it will only get worse in the near term as drivers claw back a larger share of ride revenues. Long-term, we see ride-hailing as a commodity service like bus service. There's nothing special about what Uber and Lyft provide that other firms have not already replicated except for their record-setting ability to lose money. The ability to lose money is not a viable strategy long-term. The idea that Uber/Lyft can ever become profitable by selling services below cost is very short-sighted. As soon as Uber/Lyft begin to charge higher prices, they will invite lots of competition. Sure, there's less competition when they can sell services at a loss and lose lots of money - they can corner that market, but it leads to nowhere assuming there's not an infinite source of capital to fund those losses. The bottom line is that Uber may never make a meaningful profit. Shareholders should sell now or as soon as possible.

App Economy Insights: I would stay away from UBER as a stock in 2019. I want to first get a feel for management during the first earnings calls and understand better the current growth, near-term strategy, and guidance. I believe UBER will eventually be greater than the sum of its parts. UBER is becoming an international lifestyle brand, using ridesharing as a gateway to an ecosystem (food delivery, logistics, travel, cash back and reward programs). That makes it a company with optionality, more similar to Amazon (AMZN) or Booking Holdings (BKNG). UBER may not have a path to profitability just yet, but it has a path to become a trillion dollar company in the next 20 years because of how ubiquitous it really is to younger generations living in big cities.

Don Dion: In my opinion, they'll get to profitability eventually. The stock will be volatile for a while as the market debates this point and comes to a consensus on how to value the company. Depending on the lens, we could see it could go up 50% or decline by 30% in the near term.

UBER and LYFT's debuts were a bit of chicken and egg - either UBER stole LYFT's thunder or LYFT's poor IPO boded ill for UBER. Is there anything you like or dislike about LYFT's positioning in comparison to UBER specifically?

David Trainer: Lyft and Uber are basically the same business and company. The differences are mostly inconsequential - many will say Uber has an advantage because of its scale, but we see no significant advantages that accrue to that scale. The business is driven by local markets or individual cities where very small firms can compete directly and easily with Uber/Lyft as many already do in Dallas and New York.

App Economy Insights: Both UBER and LYFT have a challenging business model and poor unit economics. Their lofty valuation is a result of many VC rounds that protected them from the reality check of the public market for too long. Most recently with their scooter business, one has to wonder if some of these segments will ever turn a profit. I think a case could be made that LYFT is eventually going to zero because the company is narrowly focused on ridesharing in the US. LYFT could run out of cash long before UBER runs out of ideas to aggressively acquire users and expand their platform to more profitable initiatives.

Beyond Meat has been the standout IPO of this cycle. What has made this a success when markets have been more bearish about other big names?

David Trainer: This business is viable - meaning it can be profitable, very profitable. At its current valuation, huge amounts of future profits are already baked into the stock price so it is not a good long-term investment unless it can meaningfully scale its operations and produce vastly more product. That problem is a good one to have as is the fact that we know demand for the product exists in large supply. BYND is the first of many firms to capitalize on the large and growing demand for plant-based meat.

App Economy Insights: Meat alternatives are what younger generations care about, and it's a smart business. It's high time for the world, and more specifically America, to find healthier and more environmentally friendly ways to eat protein. Now, BYND looks like a typical hot IPO in a hot market. Not only would I stay away at its current price, but I would encourage individual investors to think twice before buying right after a +300% run in a matter of days. A business that is expected to have thin margins shouldn't trade at more than 40 times sales.

Don Dion: The food space isn't filled with a lot of high-growth companies so it could have been a supply-demand imbalance. The business narrative also leaves plenty of room to imagine a very big future for the company.

Half a cycle before this, we had Spotify go public via direct listing, and Slack's direct listing is looming soon. Does this mean anything either as far as the mechanics of the IPO market and public markets go or as far as either of these companies' underlying businesses?

David Trainer: Direct listing shows that Wall Street does not have all the power when it comes to selling shares to the public. Only firms with strong enough brands and businesses can succeed with this method of going public. Wall Street does not like it b/c they lose tens of millions of dollars when they are not the underwriters. Typically, however, the direct listings are not 100% direct as companies still rely and pay hefty fees for Wall Street's support in syndicating the public shares. Over time, we expect more direct listings - but that shift may take a long time as Wall Street is loathed to lose $100 million paydays for IPOs like UBER. That's right, UBER paid Wall Street over $100 million in underwriting fees alone for its IPO. Note that $100 million does not include profits from the Greenshoe.

App Economy Insights: It's high time for expensive underwriters and other intermediaries to be disrupted. The same way PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) or Square (NYSE:SQ) are disrupting traditional banking institutions, we live in a digital world where information is shared seamlessly and Spotify (SPOT) and Slack (SK) are choosing the most efficient way to take advantage of it. I don't think it says anything about their underlying business, only that their management is savvy. Many private companies reaching unicorn status and strong public awareness can cut the middle man to raise capital.

What do you make of this spate of IPOs? Any broader significance for the IPO market, the private or VC market, or the public markets as a whole?

David Trainer: The VC or private market has become as overheated as the public market. Too many VCs have overpriced assets on their books, and they need to sell them off to unsuspecting public investors to avoid massive losses. Uber and Lyft's IPOs are prime examples of private investors selling their mistakes or overpriced investments to the public as a means of escape from overpaying.

App Economy Insights: 2019 is unique because of the sheer amount of capital being raised. Silicon Valley VCs have enabled many of the 2019 decacorns (companies with $10B private market valuation) to postpone their IPOs as much as possible. It's never been easier for accredited investors to find alternative investment opportunities with products like SharesPost or Forge. It's the new normal as long we are in this credit cycle. It's an exciting time to watch how their stories unfold. But individual investors would be wise keeping in mind that most of the financial gurus on Wall Street recommend staying clear of companies that just IPO'd and give them a few quarters before jumping in.

Any remaining private companies, unicorns or otherwise, that you are watching for, one reason or another? (WeWork, AirBnB, Slack all come to mind).

David Trainer: We believe WeWork (VWORK) or the We Company is similar to Lyft and Uber. We are not sure that business model can ever be profitable. We Company could be another example of private investors dumping their overpriced investments onto the public, which appears, given the poor performance of Lyft and Uber, to less gullible.

App Economy Insights: I'm watching Douyu (DOYU), a Chinese eSports and game live streaming platform, a direct competitor to Huya (HUYA). They aim to raise $500 million in a US IPO and are backed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). But here again, I'll be watching for a few months before considering pulling the trigger.

Don Dion: WeWork will be interesting. As with Uber and Lyft, it seems there is a fair amount of skepticism regarding the business, so it'll be interesting to see if we're in for another prominent flop.

Editor's Note: Please see disclosures for these authors at the end of the article.

Other big stories this week

Expecting An Ugly First Quarter Earnings Call At Nvidia by Enertuition

AMD May Be Eating Nvidia's Lunch by Mott Capital Management

Earnings season is winding down, but there are still a few big names out there to report. Nvidia (NVDA) was one of the remaining stand-outs. Enertuition of Beyond the Hype posted a preview just before the report that foretold a bearish outlook - the comment stream has a pretty good evolution of the reaction to the report as investors looked closer at the headline beat. Mott Capital Management of Reading The Markets jumped to one of Nvidia's rivals, AMD (AMD), arguing that the results bode well for AMD in the data center sector (and as a stock, of course).

Marketplace Must-Reads

Marketplace News

We launched one more new service this week that you may be interested in checking out, The Value Portfolio's The Energy Forum. You can read more about the service here:

The Energy Forum Launched - Exclusive Research From The Value Portfolio

Marketplace Roundtable Podcast

Our Roundtable podcast features 30-45 minute interviews with Marketplace authors about investing strategies, their background, and development in investing, and current ideas or market views of interest. We featured two guests this week:

Lawrence Fuller of The Portfolio Architect spoke with Nathaniel Baker about how he manages a portfolio tactically to survive the full 'four seasons' of an economic cycle.

Arturo Neto, CFA of The Income Strategist had a more income oriented focus as he discussed strategies with Jonathan Liss to suit today's market.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

Thanks for reading! Thoughts on these IPOs or any other ones you are watching for? Would love to hear from you below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: App Economy Insights is long AMZN, SQ, HUYA, TCEHY. Don Dion is long UBER and LYFT. Daniel Shvartsman is long BKNG.