Insider Buying By Sohu's CEO Suggests Potential Privatization

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) has had a very rough period since peaking at $70 in October 2017 ahead of its Sogou Inc.'s (NYSE:SOGO) IPO spinoff. For the past half year, SOHU has lingered in the high teens which the stock has not seen in over 15 years. There's good reason, SOHU has been posting losses for the past three years due to its venture into entertainment and video streaming. However, investors should not be too focused on these losses based on recent unusual activity within Sohu and its subsidiaries. A $337 million cash infusion by its subsidiary makes SOHU's currently low enterprise value a privatization target by its CEO after he has already purchased almost 5% of its outstanding shares in the past year.

The day the company reported first-quarter 2019 earnings a couple of weeks ago, its 67% owned subsidiary Changyou.com (NASDAQ:CYOU) announced a massive $503 million special dividend, or $9.40 per share. Given CYOU closed at only $16.15 the previous day, shares soared as much as 25% on this news. This wasn't the first time CYOU paid a special dividend either. A year ago in April 2018, CYOU announced a similar $9.40 per share dividend. In a previous article back in 2012, I explained how CYOU generated so much cash as to pay these seemingly large dividends.

The CYOU dividend news also sent SOHU soaring as much as 33% in the two days following the announcement. In part this is because SOHU would get $337 million of the $503 million payout. Since CYOU is majority controlled by SOHU, shifting funds around subsidiaries doesn't mean much unless one believes SOHU plans to use these funds for non-operating expenses. By increasing the net cash directly held by SOHU, its enterprise value is decreased making it more attractive to a purchaser. In SOHU's Q1 conference call, CEO Charles Zhang stated that the funds would be used for operating expenses. This comment should be taken with a grain of salt for the following reason:

Charles Zhang through his investment vehicle Photon Group purchased 1.526522 million shares between April 2018 and December 2018 at an average cost of $27.40 and paid as high as $41.30 for some of these shares. This totaled $41.8 million and represented almost 4% of the outstanding shares. From SOHU's annual report, the CEO added about another 220k shares sometime between December 15, 2018, and March 15, 2019, to increase his position to 24.83% of the company's outstanding shares.

There are a number of reasons why SOHU would be attractive at the current market capitalization:

After the $337 million cash infusion, SOHU would have about $520 million in cash, or about $13.25 per share. Its total tangible net assets were almost $13.00 per share based on its Q1 earnings report, prior to receiving this dividend payment.

SOHU owns a 33% minority share in SOGO and a 67% majority share in CYOU, according to its 2018 annual report. At current valuations, these minority stakes are valued at about $1 billion, after deducting the $503 million CYOU dividend payout. This is almost 50% higher than SOHU's current capitalization of $720 million.

SOHU could possibly receive a higher market capitalization if listed in China. Several dozen fairly large US listed Chinese companies have already been taken private after being taken to "depressed" valuations in the US. Some names I owned at the moment that announced privatization include SOHU competitors Perfect World, Shanda Interactive, Focus Media, and E-House. Others also include Trina Solar, JA Solar, Wuxi PharmaTech, and a microcap China Security & Surveillance.

Going private isn't all positive. Normally this event only occurs after valuations have dropped to very low levels near intrinsic valuations. For those who purchased at higher valuations, this means one most likely would never get back to break even. It also removes a potentially good investment opportunity from the public. In fact I ended up losing money on a couple of privatization offers even after the price "premium" buyout announcement, and some have done very well after its removal from US listing.

If there isn't some form of buyout for SOHU, there are both bullish as well as bearish reasons for the stock.

The bull cases are:

Low intrinsic valuations as detailed above. The company still has plenty of cash to survive many years even at recent burn rates.

Minority stake in SOGO, which has grown to over $1 billion in revenues and, at the moment, appears to be SOHU's only chance at growth.

Majority stake in CYOU, which continues to be a cash-generating machine despite not being able to post any meaningful growth in the past few years.

Management, including CEO Dr. Charles Zhang. Despite SOHU's disastrous ventures into entertainment and streaming video which is the sole reason for its losses in the past few years, the company did give birth to a hugely successful CYOU and very promising SOGO from just a humble internet web portal two decades ago. If SOHU could salvage its video business, or give birth to another successful internally developed business, it would make its current valuations look even cheaper.

SOHU itself could repurchase shares mirroring its CEO stock purchases.

The bear cases are:

SOHU's core brand advertising businesses have been on a steady decline for years and frankly appear to be dying legacy businesses.

SOHU's video business is still unprofitable and may never be profitable.

CYOU has literally been a one game one hit wonder and may never see any meaningful growth.

SOGO while growing revenues at a rapid rate may never be able to monetize to levels seen by larger peers because it is a small "dog" (Sogou means search hound in Chinese) among giants like Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Trade Strategy

The bad news is SOHU has dropped a lot in the past year, and unless its subsidiary Sogou can continue to grow and monetize revenue, Sohu may never see $40-50s, or even $30s again. The CEO did buy shares in the $30s and low $40s, so that might be some signal, but as an outsider, it's just hard to see the company rallying back to those levels if it continues to post losses while showing no meaningful and sustained revenue growth.

The good news is most US listed Chinese peers have also dropped a lot in the past 12-18 months due to recent China/US trade tensions. Some were cut in half despite showing continuing growth in both revenues and earnings. Thus if you own SOHU from much higher levels, it might not be a bad idea to swap some or most of it out for a more promising longer-term prospect in the same sector such as its direct competitors Baidu and Sina (NASDAQ:SINA).

For those who don't own SOHU or recently bought it at current low levels, the company could be a privatization target or the perception of one would be just as good for longs. However, any premium might only take Sohu to the low/mid $20s. That equates to roughly a 20-30% premium from current levels, which is in line with other US listed Chinese companies that were taken private in recent years.

Since SOHU has bounced off $16 a few times already and actually held $18 in the past week on days other US listed Chinese stocks got destroyed, $16-18 would represent a good entry. A good strategy is to average in below $18 and down to $16 in two or three stages. The exit target would be recent 2019 highs of $22 with the potential for greater gains if some form of buyout was announced. This represents about a 30% or greater return for those gaming for privatization. I would not own SOHU as a long-term investment at this point when other discounted opportunities exist, so this is strictly a short-term, potentially news-driven trade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOHU, SINA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.