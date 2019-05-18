Can We Call These 5 REITs Cult Classics?

Funny thing though, cult investments usually don’t come cheap, because the massive buyers are always infatuated, leaving little room for the value investor to achieve a suitable margin of safety.

I’m sure you’ve heard of cult classics before. They’re “all the rage” among certain societal groups… some of which – not all, but some – are, quite frankly, a little on the odd side.

I’m sure they would counter that last statement of mine with a different label. Something more positive, no doubt. Maybe along the lines of “misunderstood.” Which may very well be true.

So I suppose to each their own in this regard.

Regardless, if you do a Google search for “cult classic definition,” the first result you’ll find will be a dictionary entry for none other than… “cult classic.”

Here’s what it says:

“Something, typically a movie or book, that is popular or fashionable among a particular group or section of society.”

And if you scroll down in that search, the second result you’ll see is Google’s record of what other people have asked on the subject. Apparently, these are the top four similar searches:

What does it mean to be a cult classic?

Is The Shining a cult classic?

Is Clueless a cult classic?

How does a film become a cult classic?

That last one especially is a good question considering how utterly vague our first “official” answer was. “Something” that’s popular with “a particular group or section of society” could be anything.

It could be Harry Potter or Avengers: Endgame. Despite their insanely high sales, not everybody in the U.S. or the larger world went out to see those movies. There was still only “a particular group or section” that went.

Making our so-far stated definition even less meaningful is this fact: It only says that cult classics are “typically” movies or books. Not “always.” Which means they technically could be anything else… foods such as sushi, colors such as mauve, economic philosophies such as socialism…

Clearly then, we need a better explanation of what we’re talking about here.

Is Clueless a cult classic?

The Murky, Murky World of Cult Classics

Apparently, Cinemablography.org – also a first-page hit when searching for “cult classic definition” – understands our dilemma. In a March 2014 article written by a Michael Hoffman, the site waxed eloquence about how:

“Of all the genres that are commonly observed in film, there is perhaps none as subjective and intangible as the “cult classic.” Whereas most film genres contain predictable traits and conventions that are revealed through specific iconographic cues, the cult film typically has no such indicators. Instead, the cult film is typically defined by its ability to develop an enduring, loyal fan base, despite the likelihood of a poor box office debut. Given this rather loose definition, it's not uncommon for the term to be abused and for some indie films to be marked as “instant cult classics” prior to their release, which contradicts the assumption that a cult film must amass a devoted following before earning the right to be described as such.”

Since it continues in that rather pretentious, though arguably interesting, vein the whole way through, let’s cut to the chase. The best definition I could find there was this: “Strange, offbeat, and stylized works that cater to a very special appeal.”

Which means that the 1990’s teeny bopper flick, Clueless, probably isn’t a cult classic after all. That’s no matter how some viewers might still love it 24 years later… and regardless of whether you like it, hate it, or have never heard of it in your life.

It also means that our five stocks below aren’t cult classics after all. However, we can excuse the misconception. Considering how even Mr. Hoffman above never does decide on an actual definition…

I think that we can be forgiven for wondering as well

Join the Non-Cultish Club!

Turning from the definition of cult classics to our five REITs that apparently aren’t, here are some figures to consider:

According to the US Census Bureau’s U.S. and World Population Clock page, the U.S. population stood at more than 3.28 million.

Also according to census.gov, there were 1.72 million American households as of 2018.

According to Politifact.com, just under half of all American households own stocks, whether directly or through funds and trusts. (Though other sources claim it’s closer to 52%.)

And according to Nareit, “More than 80 million Americans” own real estate investment trusts, or REITs, “through their retirement savings and other investment funds.”

As for how many people exactly own shares of Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), W.P. Carey (WPC), STAG Industrial (STAG) and Medical Properties (MPW)… let’s just say it’s less than all those population sizes mentioned above.

But the ones who are invested in these non-cult-classics are very well placed at the moment. Better yet, they’ve got even more good stuff to look forward to ahead.

Let’s get into those facts and figures that can’t be so easily disputed as certain so-called definitions.

Our Official “Box Office” Numbers

Now let’s take a look at these five classic “cult” REITs:

Source: iREIT / Sentieo

As you can see below, the best performers coming out the last recession were WPC (+198%), STAG (+195%), NNN (165%), O (+145) and MPW (+82%):

Source: Yahoo Finance

Now let’s compare these “cult-worthy” REITs based on their historical and forward-looking (estimates) dividend growth from 2016-2020:

Source: iREIT

As you can see, they have all increased dividends and O and NNN have consistently increased their dividends by around 4% to 5% over the past 25 years in a row. WPC also is a very steady dividend grower (22 years in a row according to US Dividend Champions hosted by Justin Law).

STAG has not witnessed a recession yet, the company has paid and increased dividends for nine years in a row (as per Justin Law’s US Dividend Champion lab) and MPW has only increased its dividend for five years in a row (as per Justin Law’s data).

Funny thing though, cult investments usually don’t come cheap, because the massive buyers are always infatuated, leaving little room for the value investor to achieve a suitable margin of safety.

So, while they offer “sleep well at night” income opportunity – primetime for retirees – they are less attractive to value seekers who are looking to capture outsized returns. Yet, these cult-like REITs have been some of the most fascinating favorites here on Seeking Alpha over the years:

Source: iREIT

Because of their popularity, we are on the sidelines currently, hoping and waiting for Mr. Market to become less fixated, and if we aren’t overexposed at the time, we will look to add more shares to our long-term (retirement) account.

Finally, did I miss one of your favorite cult REITs? If so, holler at me below and let me know why you are so frig’n bullish. You might even convince me to drink some of your Kool-Aid…but only if there’s adequate safety in the price being paid…happy SWAN investing.

Source: iREIT

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

