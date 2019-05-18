The Messy Politics In Crude Oil

Over the recent trading sessions, many commodities prices have slipped after trade negotiations between the US and China hit a roadblock. The slow pace of talks and claims that the Chinese negotiators backtracked on parts of a deal where the US thought they had an agreement led to new tariffs 25% tariffs on Friday, May 10. China retaliated a few days later on May 13. While both sides have said that talks will continue, the next significant event on the trade front is the potential for a meeting and discussion between Presidents Trump and Xi at the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan at the end of June.

Commodities are on the front lines when it comes to global trade, and we have seen increased volatility in metals, agricultural commodities, and industrial products as optimism over the potential for a trade deal turned to pessimism. However, the price of crude oil has remained above the $60 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract and over $70 on active month Brent futures which have outperformed the WTI crude oil price. Crude oil edged a bit lower, but the price recovered as there is a lot more at stake in the oil market than the trade dispute between the US and China.

The Vanguard Energy Index Fund (VDE) is a highly liquid product that holds many of the leading companies involved in all aspects of the oil business.

Iran is the leading issue these days

There are differing views on the current situation between the US and Iran. When the Trump administration walked away from the Iran nuclear nonproliferation agreement and announced new sanctions last year, one school of thought said that it was a dangerous move that ramped up the tension in the Middle East. Most European countries, the Russians, China, and even many people in the US favored remaining within the 2015 agreement negotiated by the Obama administration together with other nations around the world.

On the other side of the argument, the Trump administration walked from the deal because they argued it gave away too much for too little, and Iran was violating the agreement. Israel, Saudi Arabia and their allies in the Middle East, and many people in the US support a much stricter policy towards the theocracy in Teheran and their chants of death to America, and death to Israel.

Meanwhile, all agree that last year's decision raised the political temperature in the Middle East. When the Trump administration issues exemptions for eight nations that purchase Iranian crude oil last November, it delayed any retaliation by Teheran. When the US leader refused to extend those exemptions in April, the temperature rose to a higher level. Over the past week, attempts to sabotage four oil tankers off the coast of the UAE and a drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline are signs of retaliation. Back in 2018, the leadership in Teheran told the world that any attempt to stop them from selling their petroleum around the world would cause them to take action to prevent other exporters in the Middle East from exporting their oil.

The narrow Strait of Hormuz is a passageway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman through which 20% of the world's seaborne crude oil travels each day.

Source: Google Maps

As the chart shows, the logistical petroleum chokepoint borders on Iran. Oil from Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE slows through the Strait of Hormuz each day on its way to consumers around the world. The Strait is likely to become a flashpoint if a military conflict between the US and Iran breaks out. The US dispatched the USS Abraham Lincoln to the region. The US considers all members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as terrorists while Iran branded all US military personnel in the Middle East the same.

The rising potential for hostilities that could impact oil production, refining, or logistical routes in the Middle East will keep a bid under the price of the energy commodity. Nearby NYMEX crude oil was trading at just under the $63 per barrel level at the end of last week with July Brent futures around $72 per barrel. While many other commodity prices have moved lower because of the escalation of the trade dispute between the US and China, crude oil is not far off its recent highs at $66.60 per barrel on WTI and $75.59 on the Brent benchmark. Iran is the leading issue impacting the price of oil at this time.

The US wants the price lower for political reasons

President Trump has made no secret that he wants the price of oil to move lower. On many occasions, the US leader has sent messages to Saudi Arabia and other allies in OPEC that they should increase their production because the price of oil is too high.

While the US is now the world's leading oil-producing nation with over 12 million barrels per day of output and the US oil industry benefits from higher prices, increasing prices could fuel inflationary pressures which would lead the Fed to resume hiking short-term interest rates choking off economic growth. The Trump administration has been highly critical of the Fed and rate hikes, and the price of oil is one of many ingredients when it comes to inflation. Moreover, with his reelection campaign just starting, rising gasoline prices in the US will weigh on economic growth and consumer confidence, which will work against the incumbent in 2020. Additionally, more production from Saudi Arabia and other US allies in the Middle East will take power away from Iran when it comes to world supplies and the political impact of sanctions as there is opposition to the about-face in policy last year.

Therefore, the US wants oil lower for political and for economic reasons at this time, and the President may get his way as OPEC will be meeting in late June.

Russian influence in the Middle East is a function of its position in OPEC

The oil ministers of OPEC will gather in Vienna, Austria at their biannual meeting to discuss the future of the cartel's production policy. In response to the falling price of oil during the final quarter of 2018, OPEC agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day at their last meeting. Since the price of oil has appreciated significantly from the December 2018 low which took the price of NYMEX futures to a low at $42.36 per barrel and nearby Brent futures to just under $50 per barrel. It is likely that the members of OPEC will either reduce the production cuts or eliminate them at their upcoming meeting. With President Trump in the Saudi's ear, they will likely support more output over the second half of 2019. Two members, Venezuela and Libya, are political and economic basket cases, and their petroleum output continues to suffer. Iran is also a member, but sanctions and the cancelation of exemptions have shut them down and put maximum economic pressure on the theocracy, and when it comes to OPEC, they continue to be involved in a proxy war with the Saudis which could increase in intensity because of the Saudi's relationship with the US and the Trump administration. The Saudis, US, and Russians are the triad of power in the oil market as the three countries all produce over 10 million barrels of the energy commodity each day, which leads the world.

In 2016, when the price of oil fell to under $30 per barrel, Russia acted as a mediator for OPEC and engineered a production policy that lifted prices. Since then, the Russians have been the most powerful non-member of the cartel. At the most recent meeting late last year, Russia settled the dispute over the amount of the output cut at the 1.2 million barrel per day level. At the upcoming meeting, Russia is likely to continue to play a leadership role when it comes to oil policy.

Russia's sphere of influence in the Middle East has been rising. The alliance between Russia and Iran in Syria complicates matters when it comes to the current sanctions. At the same time, Vladimir Putin has been involved in strategic issues in the region even with Iran's arch-enemies the Saudis and Israel.

Russia's influence in the Middle East has grown as the nation's position in OPEC has risen. At the same time, Vladimir Putin has positioned his country as a mediator in the region, which comes with lots of power and influence in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia's role has declined, but it is still one of the three leading producers

Saudi Arabian influence in the Middle East took a hit last October when the royal family faced condemnation over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey at the hands of Saudi security forces. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the heir to the Saudi throne, suffered more than a little public relations problem over the killing of a critic who was a Saudi national and a correspondent for the Washington Post. While the US, Russia, and Saudi Arabia are the three leading oil producing nations in the world, the Saudis have taken a step back when it comes to power and influence after past year's events. Therefore, with Russian control over OPEC and US influence over the Saudis, Presidents Trump and Putin are currently the most influential forces when it comes to the international petroleum markets. President Trump put the US in the position via friendlier energy policy for oil production via tax and regulatory reforms. Vladimir Putin's increased position in OPEC and the Middle East at large has cemented his status. Saudi Arabia has been relegated to the sidelines because of the rise of Russia and the US and the fact that the royal family shot itself in the foot late last year.

China is the demand side of the equation

The politics of the supply side of the oil market is a complex jigsaw puzzle. On the demand side, as Marc Rich once said, "crude oil is the blood that flows through the veins of the world." With over 18% of the world's population within its borders, China is the most significant factor when it comes to the demand side of the equation for crude oil. China was one of the countries exempt from US sanctions for six months last November, but the end of the exemption means that China has a choice to make when it comes to buying oil from Iran. Given the escalation of the trade dispute with the US this month, China may defy the US and continue to purchase oil from the Iranians. At the same time, the protectionist tariffs and retaliation have weighed on the Chinese economy, which caused the demand for crude oil to decline in the Asian nation. A trade deal between the US and China would like cause demand to rise, while a continuation of the dispute would continue to decline in Chinese demand for the energy commodity.

The politics of crude oil is a complex equation when it comes to supply and demand. The earnings of companies involved in the production, exploration, refining, and in servicing the oil industry rise and fall with the price of petroleum.

The Vanguard Energy Index Fund holds shares in many of the leading oil-related companies. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

VDE has net assets of $4.21 billion, which is lower than the XLE, but it has a lower expense ratio of 0.10% compared to the 0.13% charged by the XLE. VDE has a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The price of WTI crude oil fell from $76.90 to $42.36 in Q4 2018, a decline of 44.9%. Since the low, the energy commodity appreciated to around the $62.76 per barrel level last Friday, an increase of 48.2%.

Source: Barchart

In Q4 2018, VDE dropped from $108.55 per share to $71.70 or 33.9%. VDE was trading at $85.86 last Friday, 19.7% above its late 2018 bottom. VDE should follow the price of crude oil over the coming weeks and months.

The most significant issue facing the oil market these days is the brewing situation between Iran and the US in the Middle East, which should increase price volatility for the energy commodity. In the current environment, the odds of a price spike to the upside have increased because of the potential for hostilities that could impact production, refining, or logistical routes in the region that is home to over 50% of the world's crude oil reserves.

