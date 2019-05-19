I Rarely Cover The Orange Juice Futures, But A Recent Move Deserves A Look At A Trend

I rarely trade Frozen Concentrated Orange Juice futures even though the market took the spotlight in the 1983 classic movie, Trading Places. In that movie, the Dukes believed they had possession of a market-moving OJ crop report before its release, but it turned out the information was wrong which bankrupted Randall and Mortimer.

OJ is a highlight volatile commodity Since 1972, the price of the futures traded in a range from 37.4 cents to $2.35 per pound. The low came in 1977, and the high only a few years ago in November 2016. OJ is a highly volatile commodity so I would love to buy and sell the futures when they fall to the bottom or rise to the top of the pricing cycle, but the liquidity is limited. FCOJ futures are a member of the soft commodities sector which trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. The problem is that the total number of open long and short positions was only at the 21,535-contract level as of May 14 which is near the recent high and less than ten times the level in the least liquid of the other four soft commodities. Sugar has the highest level of open interest with just over one million contracts, while coffee is second with 342,000 open contracts a last glance. The cocoa market is next up with 245,452 contracts, while even the often thinly traded cotton futures market had 214,702 contracts. OJ liquidity is only one-tenth that of the cotton market.

Thin markets suffer from gaps and are often roach motels meaning getting into a position can be a lot easier than getting out when it comes to executions.

Since the OJ market has a strong correlation with the Brazilian real and other soft commodities at times, a position in the Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 3X Shares (BRZU) or the liquid Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) may be safe choices that the FCOJ futures market which recently rejected the lowest price in almost a decade. However, the price action in the OJ market could be an example of what is possible for other commodities that come from Brazil and are under pressure at multi-year lows.

OJ futures fall to a decade low

The price action in the FCOJ futures market in April and early May was downright ugly.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of FCOJ futures fell to a low at 90.30 cents per pound in early May, which was the lowest price since September 2009. Before April, OJ had not traded under the $1 per pound level since 2012 when it briefly probed below the psychological price level.

The volatile orange juice futures market fell to its low on May 6, but the price recovered to over $1 with the active month July futures contract reaching a high at $1.0780 per pound on May 15. Since then, it slipped back below $1 per pound. OJ fell as supplies are abundant to meet requirements, but another factor that OJ shares with two other members of the soft commodities sector had played a role in the decline in the price of the agricultural product. While most market participants think about Florida and California in the US when it comes to the price of oranges, Brazil is the world leader in production and exports.

Oranges fall for the same reason as sugar and coffee prices

Brazil is the world's leading producer and exporter of three soft commodities that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange; oranges, sugarcane, and Arabica coffee beans. Therefore, the events in the South American nation is a critical factor when it comes to the price path of 60% of the sector. Brazil is not a world-leading producer and exporter of cocoa and cotton, but it does have that role in the other three soft commodities.

The level of the currency of a nation versus other currencies often provides clues about economic conditions. In South America's most populous and largest economy by GDP, the price action in the Brazilian real's relationship against the US dollar provides more than a clue about the state of the domestic economy.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar shows, the decline in the value of the South American Currency since 2011 when it was trading at a new of $0.65095 against the US dollar. In 2018, the real hit a low at $0.23725 and was trading near the low at $0.24335 on May 16, a drop of over 62.5% from the 2011 high.

Since the domestic production costs of Brazil's agricultural commodities is a function of their currency, output costs including labor and many other local expenses have declined dramatically over the past eight years leading to higher output. While the weather and crop diseases can always impact production, the decline in the Brazilian real has weighed on the prices of the three commodities where Brazil dominates production and exports in the world. In 2011, the price of sugar hit a peak at 36.08 cents per pound. At 11.55 cents on the nearby futures contract on May 16, the price may be 68% lower in dollar terms, but it is 5.5% lower in Brazilian currency terms because of the decline in the real.

In 2011, the price of nearby coffee futures on ICE reached a peak at $3.0625 per pound. At 88.75 cents on May 16, the price of the soft commodity has declined by 71% in dollar terms but is 8.5% lower in Brazilian currency terms. The same situation is impacting the price of oranges and FCOJ futures. In early 2012, FCOJ futures peaked at $2.2695 per pound and were trading at 96.95. cents on May 16. The price of FCOJ has dropped by 57.3% in dollar terms, but it is higher in Brazilian real terms by over 5% at today's level compared to the price in early 2012.

FCOJ, sugar, and coffee futures prices are all a function of the currency value in the nation that dominates production and exports.

Brazilian reform may change the current trends

The Brazilian real experienced a steady decline because of problems surrounding the economy and corruption, which has always been a problem in the South American nation. In October 2018, Brazil elected a new President who campaigned on an anti-corruption, business-friendly platform. President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to clean up government, but so far, the Brazilian currency has not reacted to the new leadership in the nation. It is still early days for the Bolsonaro administration, but any reforms that lower the level of corruption and bolster the Brazilian economy should lead to gains in the value of the Brazilian real and its standing in the world.

A stronger real will increase costs for producers of commodities in Brazil, which should push prices higher. Sugar, coffee, and orange prices moved lower with the real and could experience significant price recoveries if and when the Brazilian currency begins to move to the upside against the dollar and other world currency instruments.

Proxies for the real and Brazilian stocks

In many ways, the prices of the three soft commodities; FCOJ, sugar, and Arabica coffee futures that trade on ICE, are likely to continue to trade as proxies for both the Brazilian real currency and the prices of Brazilian stocks. The trend in the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF product (EWZ) which holds the top Brazilian companies that trade on the stock exchange reflect the same dynamics that are at work in the real currency and, by extension, in the prices of the sugar, coffee, and FCOJ.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the S&P 500 SDPR (SPY) reflects the bullish trend in the US stock market.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF illustrates the bearish trend over the past decade. Brazilian stocks are suffering from the same factors that sent the real currency and the prices of the soft commodities lower. In many ways, the prices of sugar, coffee, and FCOJ futures are proxies for Brazil's currency and stock market.

Watch BRZU and the real for clues

I believe that the Bolsonaro administration in Brazil will introduce reforms that improve the economic landscape in South America's leading economy. Therefore, I am bullish on the Brazilian real, the Brazilian stock market, and the prices of sugar, coffee, and FCOJ futures for the medium to long-term. When it comes to the commodities, all three remain close to the bottom end of their pricing cycles as all are close to decade lows. When it comes to a turnaround, timing is everything. The soft commodities sector of the asset class can be highly volatile, and prices and trends can change in the blink of an eye because of their sensitivity to the weather and crop diseases.

Since the stocks, currency, and commodities are likely to move together, there are lots of opportunities for pairs trades between the volatile markets. For those who believe that an improvement in the Brazilian economy is around the corner, the Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 3X Shares product could be an excellent trading tool. The fund summary for BRZU states:

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the MSCI Brazil 25/50 Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in financial instruments, such as swap agreements, and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of the large- and mid-capitalization segments of the Brazilian equity market, covering approximately 85% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization of Brazilian issuers. It is non-diversified.

The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

With $491.73 million in net assets and almost 2.8 million shares changing hands each day, BRZU reflects the price movement in Brazilian stocks on a leveraged basis. The gearing comes at a price, which is time decay. Therefore, products like BRZU is only for short-term forays into the Brazilian stock market on the long side. However, long positions in the soft commodities have a similar risk as all three markets are in contango, which makes deferred prices higher than prices for nearby delivery which eats away at long positions over time.

I am a Brazil bull because I believe that economic reforms will lift the nation's economy. Therefore, there are many choices when it comes to positioning for growth in the commodity-rich country. The three soft commodities, the Brazilian real, or the Brazilian stock market are all positioned to provide attractive returns from their current price levels, which I think is near the lows.

