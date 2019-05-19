Trade Issues Are Only The Tip Of A Volatile Iceberg For Markets

There is a Chinese curse which says, "May he live in interesting times." Given the current trade dispute between the United States and China, the commodities markets are under a spell because many of the raw materials are in the crosshairs of the wave of protectionism that escalated to a new level over recent days. Tariffs and subsidies distort prices, and 25% tariffs on Chinese goods coming into the US and retaliatory measures on US goods along with currency devaluation of the yuan are doing a number on many commodities markets.

Agricultural commodity prices have become highly volatile, and industrial commodities prices have moved to the downside over concerns that the trade issues will continue to weigh on China's economy which is the second largest in the world. Moreover, China is the demand side of the equation for commodities as it is the most populous nation with 1.4 billion people, which is over 18% of the global population. With GDP still growing at over 6%, any economic slowdown in the Asian nation is terrible news for commodities prices which have been slumping.

While trade and economic concerns are impacting markets across all asset classes, the US-China situation may only be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the potential for future price variance. Many other issues are brewing around the world, which could create a period of rising market volatility and price deviance. During periods of fear and uncertainty created by market volatility, money tends to flow to gold and US bonds, instruments that serve as safe-havens. Gold made a move to the $1300 level over recent days before pulling back to below $1280, and the potential for significant volatility could be rising. For those who believe that the yellow metal is poised to eventually surprise on the upside, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product (UGLD) is a short-term instrument that could turbocharge profits in the gold market for those who time the market correctly on a short-term basis.

Trade will keep the markets volatile until at least the end of June

The breakdown in the trade negotiations between the US and China and new tariffs and retaliatory measures over the recent days hit markets hard. In hindsight, market consensus had become too optimistic, which added to the recent volatility. On the campaign trail in 2016, US President Trump pledged to level the playing field on trade with nations around the world. He pointed his finger primarily at China as the leading country that takes advantage of the US. Diplomatically, the President did not blame the Chinese; he said that policies of past administrations that allowed for an imbalance in trade were at fault.

Last year, the Trump administration started the process of negotiating a new framework for trade with the Chinese. With a booming economy in the US after tax and regulatory reform, the US has taken the stance that playing hardball with China while US economic conditions are healthy, and the Chinese are under pressure gives the Trump Administration a competitive advantage.

While the optimism has turned to pessimism over recent days, both sides in the dispute have the luxury of time. In China, the political system allows for a long-term approach to the trade problem as they measure economic planning in decades rather than days, weeks, and months. In the US, with the Republican nomination for reelection in 2020 almost a guaranty, President Trump has at least one year to achieve a deal that will move the needle on trade so long as the economy does not suffer a severe setback. Therefore, both sides have time, and the events over the recent days have not killed the possibility of a deal. The next significant event on the trade front will come at the end of June when Presidents Trump and Xi meet at the G20 meeting in Japan. While those at the negotiating table have reached a temporary impasse, the leaders could get the talks and progress back on track. Meanwhile, trade is only one of many issues facing the global political and economic landscapes at this time.

The OPEC meeting in late June could provide surprises as the Middle East is a mess

In 2017, the Trump administration walked away from the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement with Iran. New sanctions took effect in November 2018, but the US granted exemptions to eight countries that purchase crude oil from the Iranians. Last month, President Trump refused to extend those exemptions, which put additional pressure on the theocracy in Iran. As the economic noose continues to tighten around the leadership in Teheran, the rhetoric between Teheran and Washington has increased. In 2018, the leadership in Iran told the world that if Iran cannot sell its petroleum to customers around the world, they would make sure that other exporting countries in the Middle East would suffer the same fate.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow passage that separates the Persian Gulf from the Gulf of Oman. Around 20% of the world's seaborne crude oil travels through the Strait each day. Last week, attacks on four oil tankers off the coast of the UAE and near the Strait and a drone attack on a Saudi oil pipeline had the fingerprints of Iran. The US dispatched the USS Abraham Lincoln warship to the region and warned the Iranians against any hostile actions. At the same time, the US declared that the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard is a terrorist organization which led Iran to say that all US military personnel in the Middle East are terrorists. The temperature continues to rise in the Middle East, and any outbreak of violence or attacks against the US or US interests in the region could cause increased price variance in the crude oil market and markets across all asset classes. The current situation in the Middle East is a clear and present danger when it comes to supplies of crude oil and peace in the world. Iran has a close relationship with the Putin government in Russia. At the same time, the proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia continues to rage on more than one front, and the Saudis are allied with the United States. The current environment could lead to conflict that involves the world's superpowers.

Meanwhile, the oil ministers of OPEC will gather in Vienna, Austria at the end of June in what promises to be a contentious biannual meeting of the cartel given the tension between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Russia has taken the role as the mediator within OPEC even though they are not a member of the cartel. OPEC cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day in late 2018. The cartel will meet as the oil price is higher, and concerns over violence that could impact production, refining, and logistical routes in the Middle East have taken center stage. While OPEC will likely reduce or eliminate the output cuts, it is the rising tension in the part of the world that is home to over half the world's petroleum reserves should keep a bid under the price of crude oil. Moreover, any further attacks by Iran or response by the US could cause the price of the energy commodity to spike to the upside over the coming weeks before the oil ministers gather in late June.

North Korea is back on the offensive

The trade dispute between the US and China is not the only issue facing the world in Asia as the temperature on the Korean Peninsula has also increased over the recent weeks. Earlier this year, a summit between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un failed to make any progress on the denuclearization issue. The world had hoped that the North Korean leader would trade his nuclear capabilities for an end to sanctions and economic growth, but Chairman Kim balked at US demands, and the summit in Vietnam came to an abrupt end. Over recent weeks, North Korea has once again been testing rockets and missiles in a sign of cynicism towards the US. The North Koreans have a close alliance with China, and a recent meeting between Chairman Kim and Russian leader Vladimir Putin is a sign that the leader of the hermit nation is forging ties to confront any threat from the US. While there was a temporary thaw in US-North Korean relations, that appears to have ended, and the threat on the Korean Peninsula has increased over the recent weeks.

The election in the US will complicate matters

If the 2016 US Presidential election was a contentious affair, the 2020 contest promises to be even more divisive. While President Trump is almost sure to receive the nomination of his party for a second term, twenty-three candidates on the other side of the political aisle are vying for the opportunity to run against the sitting leader of the free world. The progressive wing of the Democratic Party in the US is presenting a challenge to the more moderate members of the party. While former-Vice President Joe Biden has a commanding lead in the polls in the early days, there are more than a few progressive candidates who advocate for Democratic Socialism who stand as a roadblock to his nomination as the candidate who will take on President Trump. Once the opposition party gets behind a candidate, the divisiveness within the US political system and throughout the nation will make the 2020 election a watershed event for future policy. While President Trump has the benefit of a strong economy on his side, that could change before the election. At the same time, the world outside of the US will take a wait and see approach to dealing with the Trump administration, given the potential for a new leader in January 2021.

Aside from the leadership, the current political environment has created the starkest divisions in the United States in decades if not centuries. When it comes to markets, political uncertainty over the future leadership of the world's leading economy could foster price volatility across all asset classes in the coming months.

Safety is critical for investors and traders - look for safety via gold and bonds

With so many issues facing markets on both the economic and political landscape, we could be in for a roller coaster of price volatility. Timing is everything in markets, and when they look great on one day and terrible on the next, trading rather than investing is the optimal approach when it comes to growing capital.

I believe that two markets, gold and US bonds could become highly volatile. China is the world's leading holder of US government debt so the current trade dispute could cause them to use US bonds as a tool to gain an advantage. Gold is the oldest means of exchange in the world, and central banks hold the precious metal as a reserve asset. Gold tends to attract buying during periods of uncertainty. Last week when concerns over the impact of tariffs and retaliation grew, the price of gold moved up to the $1300 level again. Late last week as the fears decreased, the price of the yellow metal declined below the $1290 level.

I will be approaching markets by looking to buy safe-haven assets during calm periods and taking profits when fear and uncertainty return. Buying assets like gold and bonds on dips improves the odds of success, but timing is everything in markets. One instrument that I favor for short-term forays into the gold market on the long side is the Velocity Shares 3X Long Gold ETN product. The fund summary for UGLD states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the S&P GSCI Gold index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity. The fluctuations in the values of it are intended generally to correlate with changes in the price of gold in global markets.

UGLD has net assets of $110.05 million and trades an average of 68,017 shares each day. The price of gold recently rose from $1267.30 on May 2 to a high at $1304.20 on May 14 in the June COMEX futures contract, a rise of 2.9%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of UGLD illustrates, the product moved from $88.43 to $95.81 per share over the same period, a rise of 8.3% just under triple then move in the gold futures market.

Leveraged products like UGLD suffer from time decay, which destroys their value over time. Therefore, they are only appropriate for short-term trades, which makes timing the most significant consideration when using these tools. Trade issues between the US and China is a leading issue that will move markets higher and lower over the coming weeks and months, but it is only the tip of a volatile iceberg that should keep price variance high for as far as the eye can see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author owns gold