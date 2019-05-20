Natural Gas Rallies In A Counterintuitive Move

After trading down to under $2.50 per MMBtu for the first time since 2016, the price of natural gas futures on NYMEX ran out of selling, and the price rallied to almost $2.70 over recent sessions. Natural gas is combustible in its physical form, and the price of the energy commodity can be one of the most volatile of all of the energy products that trade on the futures exchange. The price range in the natural gas futures market since 1990 has been from $1.02 to $11.65 per MMBtu.

After moving to just under the $6.50 level in 2014, the price fell to the lowest level since the late 1990s at $1.611 in March 2016. A recovery rally took the price to six ticks under $4 late that year. In 2017, the high fell short of $3.45 per MMBtu. Last year, upside volatility returned to the market, taking the price to a high at $4.929 in November. Since then, it had been all downhill for the natural gas futures market. In April 2019, the price fell below the 2017 and 2018 lows when it moved below the $2.50 level for the first time since 2016.

The most recent rally may have run out of steam as the trade dispute between the US and China escalated which could impact Chinese demand for US LNG exports. At the $2.60 level, it is likely that lots of markets participants are eyeing the Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN product (DGAZ) because of the latest news on trade.

China slaps 25% tariffs on US LNG

The recent news that there is no trade agreement between the US and China on the immediate horizon turned optimism into pessimism in markets across all asset classes. On Friday, May 10, the US rolled out 25% tariffs on Chinese exports to the US, and on May 13, China retaliated with tariffs on US goods flowing to the Asian nation.

While mostly agricultural products were in the crosshairs of the new protectionist measures, China also included shipments of LNG on May 13. The Chinese tariff on LNG shipments from the US had already been at 10%, but the escalation of the trade dispute pushed the duty to 25%.

The price of natural gas moved higher

While natural gas recently traded below the $2.50 per MMBtu level for the first time since 2016 in April, the news about China did nothing to stop the price from rising on the day of the announcement.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of the energy commodity closed at $2.6190 on Friday, May 10 and on May 13, it rose to a higher high at $2.653 and settled the session at $2.624 as the natural gas market shrugged off the news of higher tariffs on US exports. Natural gas continued to rally, hitting a high at $2.67 per MMBtu on the week and was trading around $2.63 last Friday.

The massive reserves of natural gas in the Marcellus and Utica shales regions has made the US the world's leading producer. At the same time, technological advances have created a massive new demand vertical for natural gas as it now travels around the globe by ocean vessel. The US is the world's fastest-growing exporter of LNG, and China is the fastest-growing importer of the energy commodity. 10% tariffs put in place last year caused US suppliers to look for other delivery points around the world away from China, so the rise from 10% to 25% did not impact current business flows and only results in an opportunity rather than an economic cost for the US. Therefore, since the price had been recovering since the late April low at below $2.50 per MMBtu, the recovery continued, and the price made higher short-term highs despite the escalation of the trade dispute.

The cooling season is on the horizon

As we move further away from the withdrawal season and the chill of winter, the summer of 2019 is now on the horizon with the Memorial Day weekend coming up in a few days. As things heat up when it comes to temperatures across the United States, the demand for cooling will impact the amount of natural gas that flows into storage over the coming weeks and months. A warmer than average summer will mean that more of the energy commodity will be required for electricity production, while a cooler than average summer will cause excess gas to bolster stockpiles for the winter season of 2019/2020. Like in the agricultural markets, the coming summer months will determine the short-term price path of natural gas and the longer-term effect on stocks for the next peak season that starts in November.

An injection that comes in around the level the market expected

On Thursday, May 16, the Energy Information Administration told then natural gas market that stockpiles rose by 106 billion cubic feet for the week ending on May 10. I had expected an injection of 105 bcf, so the number came in around my, and the rest of the market's, consensus level.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, stockpiles as of May 10 stood at a total of 1.653 trillion cubic feet, 8.5% above last year's level but 14.7% below the five-year average for this time of the year. Stockpiles of natural gas reached a low at 1.107 tcf in March before the start of the injection season. At the current rate, we should expect between 3.7 and 3.8 tcf of natural gas in storage at the beginning of the next withdrawal season. The weather conditions are always the most significant factor when it comes to demand, so a hotter or cooler than usual summer season could cause the range to shift as we move towards November 2019.

Is it time to dip a toe in the water on DGAZ?

The price of June natural gas futures recovered from a low at $2.477 on April 25 to the $2.63 per MMBtu last Friday, a rise of 6.2%.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June NYMEX futures shows, open interest has been gently rising with the price in May, which could be supportive of further gains. However, price momentum has entered overbought territory which is likely to lead to a price correction. At 21.11%, daily historical volatility is at an uninspiring level. It is possible that the market will run into some selling at the $2.70 level. The spread between June and July futures stood at a 3.3 cents contango with July trading at a premium to June as of last Friday. It is likely that those market participants holding long positions are less likely to roll their risk positions at a cost compared to those holding short positions who stand to receive a credit during the roll period.

We could see the price of natural gas run out of upside steam, which means that it could be time to buy a little of the Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN product. The fund summary for DGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the opposite (inverse) of this GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.

DGAZ does an excellent job in delivering triple the percentage move in the nearby natural gas futures contract on a short-term basis. The ETN has net assets of $217.1 million and trades over 800,000 shares each day, making it a liquid product to short the natural gas market. DGAZ is only appropriate for short-term positions because the price of the leverage is time decay that eats away at the value of the ETN if the price of natural gas moves higher or remains stable over time. Therefore, both a price and a time stop is necessary for the DGAZ tool. I would put stops at the $2.74 level and hold DGAZ for no longer than ten days. My profit target over that period would be around the $2.50 per MMBtu level on nearby June natural gas futures.

Natural gas rallied after the Chinese increased tariff levels on US gas exports to the world's most populous nation to 25%. However, it is possible that the price will run out of upside steam sooner rather than later and return towards the bottom end of its trading range as injections continue to fill storage around the US.

