Cornerstone OnDemand: Can Its Results Move From The Land Time Forgot

Can this company escape the slow lane?

It was recently pointed out to me that I had not reviewed Cornerstone on Demand (CSOD) for something close to 3 years. Of course there was a reason for that-this company participates in the talent management space, so-called, and the space was crowded back in 2016 when I last reviewed this name and the space is still really crowded. I like to write about companies with high-growth outlooks and competitive moats and this company just hasn’t been on that list.

I prepare articles for a variety of readers with different investment objectives. It isn’t really enough to say they just want to make money. One issue with this company, and other businesses in a crowded space whose growth prospects aren’t startling, is can be margin enhancement. And achieving margins is a very non-trivial task when confronted by many competitors with large resources. I recently saw an article to the effect that investing in CSOD shares was counter-indicated because the company is a value trap. That message doesn’t resonate with the data I have seen or the strategy this company is implementing. One does have to go a bit below the headlines to actually make a realistic determination as to what is happening in a business like this.

I think that CSOD shares, as they are currently valued, and using a 3-year estimated growth rate forecast in the low-teens percent, should appeal to investors looking for lower-risk way to invest in the talent management space. I personally prefer companies such as Pluralsight (PS) with more sizzle in their outlook-but the difference in valuation is huge. Not everyone wants to accept the risk of paying an EV/S of 12X+-the current valuation of PS but they still want some exposure to the growth rate of the edtech space. This company has just enough growth, and just enough margin opportunity to make GARP investors happy, in my opinion. In other words, the shares will not appeal to all, but will be attractive to a substantial slice of readers.

Currently, based on the company’s latest guidance, the shares have an EV/S of 5.3X. That is moderately below the average for the IT growth cohort in the lower teens. Given the company’s ARR growth in 2018 and its projection of similar growth this year, I think using a low-teens growth percentage makes far better sense than using the headline growth number in terms of creating a valuation metric.

The company’s free cash flow margin of about 15%, is modestly above average for that low teens growth cohort. The investment case, as outlined below, is the expectation or aspiration that the company has to produce ‘rule of 40” results within the next couple of years. Clearly, if it were to achieve that objective in the expected time frame, its valuation metrics would substantially improve and would make the balance of this article superfluous.

I believe one can make a reasonable case for that kind of operational performance; on the other hand this company has had more than it share of operational disappointments and the CEO, in his conference call prepared remarks, did not fail to warn investors that the company's path to rule of 40 performance would not encounter speed bumps. Still, the last 3 quarters have seen upsides to expected performance. That hasn’t won the company many friends amongst analysts who are still waiting…presumably for a headline that says something better than 5% growth.

Should readers buy these shares at this price. Again, it depends on the objectives of an investor. That there is plenty of potential share price upside doesn't take using incredible assumptions. But it does require that the assumptions of reasonable success for the company's "content" business are valid and that the focus the company has on moving up-market continues to evolve successfully. I think the odds favor both of these events transpiring-with the aforesaid occasional speed bump. Overall, and despite the recent spike in the shares, I think it is a good time for GARP investors to reconsider this name.

Some thoughts about competition

It is often hard for people who do not engage in a selling motion everyday to identify all of the competitors in a space as amorphous as cloud based performance/employee management. Depending on what a user might want to do, competitors for CSOD might include well-known names such as SuccessFactors (SAP), Oracle (ORCL) and Workday (WDAY) as well as a host of lesser known names.

Cornerstone has been a leader in what Gartner calls Talent management suites for the past 6 years and indeed it is the absolute leader when it comes to ability to execute. I have linked to the Gartner study here. It is rated will above every alternative except for SuccessFactors. Gartner says that the company has best-in-class learning and performance capabilities and it is also noted by users for its platform strategy and product vision. It gets lower marks for pricing-i.e. it is considered expensive and for its compensation module.

Talent management is a very broad market with one study, linked here suggesting that the TAM of the market is about $35 billion this year. The CAGR for cloud based systems is probably in the low teens, according to this same study which considers the market holistically rather than by delivery type. And therein lies the issue. Cornerstone is growing, and it is growing slightly faster than the market in which it competes, when looked at in terms of ARR. The questions for investors are whether or not mid-teens growth is “good enough” given the current valuation for the shares. And the answer is…Well this is a GARP story at this point and not a high-growth story. The company has an aspirational goal of reaching a “Rule of 40” performance level. In other words, it is hoping to see that the sum of its growth and non-GAAP margins reach a total of 40. Last quarter, on that basis, its performance, just using ARR as a proxy for real revenue growth, came to about 29.

I think the path to achieve a Rule of 40 performance is reasonably delineated. Some of it will come from the increasing opportunities the company can generate in selling its content. And some of it will come from increasing unit economics as the content business scales.

Cornerstone is a company that offers what it describes as targeted learning experiences. The company provides solutions that analyze the talent in client companies, and offer targeted experiences, really on-line learning courses, for remediating skills gaps. Specific modules offered by the company include recruiting, on-boarding, learning and development, performance management, succession and leadership and compensation. Cornerstone has a decent message to offer users, and one that should resonate. Some of its newer initiatives seem to be seeing a bit of success and the company gave an upbeat assessment of its sales progress. Learning is something that is much easier to sell in the current economic environment and most companies are facing shortages of skilled personnel. What CSOD offers is a partial solution to that problem and presumably the better tone of business relates to that phenomena as well as internal sales execution.

Recent Results

The last quarter, reported earlier this month, was a bit better than forecast and disaggregating the numbers might perhaps be a cause for reevaluating the growth outlook for this business. CSOD has a fair amount of coverage dating back to its period of hyper-growth, but many analysts aren’t looking at the name all that carefully these days. Most people are going to look at the reported 5% headline growth and yawn a bit and go on to something else.

Specifically, while the reported headline revenue growth was 5%, subscription revenues, which are now 93% of the total, grew 16%, while professional services revenue, which was 12% of revenues in 2018, fell by 80% in Q1 and is likely to continue that trajectory for the balance of the year. In addition, the free cash flow metric was quite strong last quarter with a noticeable year-on-year increase from a burn to generation. Further, the metric that I like to see the most, ARR, is showing some positive trends. For reasons best known to CSOD management, it only reports the ARR metric once a year, but it does forecast the level of ARR. It is forecasting 15% growth, quite substantially above the 5% reported revenue growth has also forecast. I don't think it reasonable to look at headline revenue growth for this company given it has made a specific decision to reduce its exposure to professional services and that decision is being played out in current results.

Some thoughts on Cornerstone’s transition strategy

All slow-growth IT vendors are going through transitions. Some transitions stem from changes in the market and others come because a particular strategy wasn’t working. The question for a company like CSOD isn’t the recognition that the company has issues with demand growth, but whether the company’s strategy might prove successful. Almost anyone who has followed the IT space for a substantial time period-and I am part of that group-will note that executing a successful transition is one of the most fraught undertakings known to man.

In this case, the attempted transition involves becoming 1) a reseller of content; 2) driving content subscriptions to the installed base and 3) Selling products beyond learning to the installed base. In addition, Cornerstone is pushing its sales strategy to address the enterprise. This involves focusing on much larger users, which ultimately are more profitable; it also can create unusual optics in terms of customer count and customer acquisition statistics for a period. To a certain extent, this is a leaf from the highly successful playbook of Pluralsight (PS) a name we have recommended for some time.

Putting together a strategy to build a content business is a multi-quarter undertaking and the first glimmers of success are just now visible. The company has decided its focus should be on a few verticals rather than attempting a scatter-shot approach. Verticals of emphasis include Life Sciences, Banking and healthcare. The content business at the moment is in the high-single digits in terms of its percentage revenue contribution. It will have to continue to increase at substantial double digit rates to reach the $250 million annual goal that is part of the company’s transition strategy. Basically, what has to happen for the company's transition to work is for the content business to rise rapidly and drive CSOD to a 20%+ CAGR for subscription revenue in order for the company to meet is Rule of 40 goal.

As noted earlier, the company sells lots of different solution sets to different kinds of clients in different geos. It would not be feasible for me to try to comment on all of the initiatives the company is using to amplify product revenue growth. And I can’t really address everything that might be addressed about win rates. Cornerstone has deliberately de-emphasized products including HR in the US, for example, where it lacks the competitive strengths to sell successfully. It has to focus its efforts on things like content where it can potentially build a business with a competitive moat and with serious differentiation. I think the choices it has made in terms of emphasis are pregnant with better growth opportunities-but this is a work in process and will remain so given the starting point of the exercise.

I do think it is worth mentioning that the company has dramatically reduced its emphasis on professional services and has essentially transferred the vast preponderance of that work to 3rd party partners. Such a move was long overdue and is quite typical in the IT space. Why it has resulted in confusion on the part of some commentators is not readily apparent. I think that readers would be far better served by focusing on ARR growth and ignoring reported revenue metrics until the transition from services is complete, later this year.

The company has established a target of $250 million of revenue from what it calls content solutions. Given the current size of CSOD (revenue forecast for 2019 of $570 million), and the current run-rate of content solution revenues (about $50 million), achieving that revenue target would represent a substantial accomplishment and would have positive impacts for the ability of this company to achieve growth rates reaching the mid-teens and above percentages. One reason for optimism in looking at the outlook for content is that the largest single opportunity is one that is essentially mandatory, i.e. compliance. Compliance has a potential market for CSOD measured in the tens of millions potential seats. The price points are somewhat less than average, but the amount of potential revenue is huge. Something called digital fluency is another substantial opportunity. Digital fluency is not the same kind of solution sold by PS but is based on teaching current employees to operate in a digital world, very foreign to prior employee experiences. There are, other significant and specific content opportunities. Will CSOD achieve its overall content revenue goals? I can’t answer that kind of question dispositively, but overall, given the company’s installed base, the opportunity set it is working and its focus on that area, I think the odds have to favor success.

The company is expecting that it will be able to continue its pivot to selling to the enterprise in the next couple of years. Along the way, that is likely to produce some quarters with mega-deal announcements and other quarters that don’t see that kind of transaction. I would expect that potential upside to the ARR outlook will be driven in part by the company’s future success in closing larger transactions.

Some years ago, the company suffered materially from price competition coming primarily from SAP and Oracle as those vendors struggled to deal with the stranded costs left from their own acquisitions in this space. At the time, it was not a pretty picture, and it was a primary reason, as mentioned earlier why I have avoided this name for several years. Management is now suggesting that price competitions and realizations per seat have stabilized over the last couple of years. As mentioned earlier in this article, CSOD is the premium priced provider, and the lessening of price pressures has been a necessary adjunct to defining a mechanism for this company to reach Rule of 40 goals. These days, the company sells to enterprises based on annual price escalators based on multiple new releases of the technology each year and apparently this has mitigated some of the issues outlined by Gartner it had with users who were confronted with double digit price uplifts at various points in their evolution with CSOD.

The Path to the Rule of 40-some specifics that will be necessary and the valuation that could result.

Cornerstone as an investment will be very much of a margin story as well as a growth enhancement story. Last year, reported revenue growth was 12%, with subscription revenue growth of 20%, some of which came in-organically. The company took some noticeable steps in terms of remediating costs. In particular, sales and marketing costs dropped by 7% year on year on a GAAP basis. That was offset to some extent, by a 25% increase in research and development spend-partially because of the acquisition of Grovo, and an 8% increase in general and administrative costs. As part of the pivot from services to product, gross margins grew from 70% to 73% on a GAAP basis. Overall, the company achieved a non-GAAP operating margin of 12% compared to 5.6% in the prior year.

Q1 results have seen somewhat similar trends. Gross margins have now reached 76%, up from 72% in the prior year. Sales and marketing spend has continued to drop, and came to 36.5% of revenue, down from 44% of revenue the prior year. That was basically offset by a sharp rise in research and development which reached 19% of revenue up from 11% of revenue in the prior year. Overall, that brought non-GAAP margins to 14% compared to 10% in the prior year

Some of the increase in the research and development spend ratio and the drop in the sales and marketing spend ratio has to do with a reclassification of expenses between the two categories that took place in Q3 of 2018. The complete impact of that reclassification has washed through the numbers and management has forecast a flat research and development spend ratio going forward. The company has spent money moving its application to what is called a micro-services architecture. That is particularly significant for a business such as this which is sending out upgrades to its users several times a year and it is the modern standard for deploying applications.

While the company modestly raised its expectations for some financial metrics for the balance of 2019 in the wake of Q1 results, in general it might be said that forward guidance is quite prudent. As mentioned, the company’s content business is really still in start-up mode and forecasting its trajectory is more of an art than a science. I would not be surprised to see the company achieve upsides to revenue from content, which in turn would drive ARR growth above that 13% forecast by the company. Higher revenue growth, in turn, would almost certainly lead to margins surpassing the current forecast of 14.5% non-GAAP operating margins and 15.5% free cash flow margins.

CSOD shares have sat out much of the tech stock rally thus far in 2019, leaving the valuation substantially below average for its growth rate cohort. And yet the growth rate cohort that I have chosen to use in the mid-teens is likely to prove to be conservative given the opportunities the company has with its content business.

Overall, my guess is that the company can reach 20% consistent growth in a couple of years and couple that with 20% operating margins, thus achieving a Rule of 40 metric that indicates a healthy SaaS vendor. That there will be fits and starts along the way is almost inevitable. But for investors looking for a tarnished but rebuilding high-flier with some reasonable opportunity to return to health, I think these shares reasonable choice I think going forward, CSOD shares have an excellent chance of generating positive alpha.

