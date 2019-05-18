Stocks For The Long Run? LOL

“You can't deny laughter; when it comes, it plops down in your favorite chair and stays as long as it wants.” - Stephen King

I love when people say “you can’t predict the future so just buy and hold.” If you buy and hold you are predicting stocks go up. You’re also predicting that by the time you actually need that money you’ve invested, those prices will be higher (after inflation) than where you bought them.

My purpose in saying this is not to mock buy and hold by any means. I’ve presented to thousands of investors across the US on the award winning papers I co-authored, each of which shows the results of a backtested indicator which historically has helped with navigating risk-on/off periods over very long cycles. Some don’t like backtests. Yet, if you believe in buy and hold, you by definition must believe in backtesting. After all, buy and hold is a backtest with one trade – the buy.

This is about perspective. To argue that buy and hold works is selectively letting home bias be your reasoning. US stocks have indeed been an incredible wealth generator. But if buy and hold works, it should work across all assets and all equities across the globe. After all, the “market” is more than just 500 stocks in the S&P (SPY). The purest definition of the market must include all assets. Buy and hold for anyone who has invested overseas simply has been a failed backtest.

Since 2009, the S&P 500 has outperformed the MSCI ACWI ex-US Index by 167%, or approximately 0.7% a month. Yes – we can thank the Fed for that. But central banks all over the world have kept monetary policy incredibly easy with no follow through in their respective stock markets.

Diversification, for lack of a better way of saying it, has absolutely sucked. If your opportunity set from an asset allocation perspective held anything but US large-caps, you’ve underperformed big time. But at the same time, diversification and buy and hold should be one and the same. In reality, it hasn’t been. Buy and hold has selectively worked for just one asset class. Not for commodities (DBC). Not for European equities (EFA). Not for emerging markets (EEM). Not for bonds (adjusting for inflation).

Let’s assume for a moment that buy and hold really only does seem to work for US equities. Does that mean concentrate your entire portfolio into passive beta because that is the backtest which has worked the most in the past decade? Maybe – but the thing about the future is that no one can predict it. And that means that you should be careful to let recency bias get in the way of your excitement over your portfolio’s returns and weightings towards winning US equities. Home bias has been a great strategy to validate the buy and hold mentality. The question is if that means you should continue to go what has worked, or maybe consider buying the backtest which hasn’t done very much at all in recent years (in other words, anything but the S&P 500).

