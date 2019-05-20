We invest in REITs and consider ourselves property landlords, and not as stock market traders. Now is the time act this way and learn from past mistakes.

What cost us the most in performance this year is to not let our winners run.

The largest investment mistakes are not always those that lead to large losses.

Last week, in an article entitled “My Biggest Investment Failure Ever, I discussed how my investment in CBL Associates Properties (CBL) led to my sharpest loss – ever.

The most disappointing part of the story is that a large portion of this loss could have been avoided, or at the very least reduced. But due to several analytical missteps and emotional biases, I was overly bullish when in fact I should have been more careful.

Seeking Alpha authors rarely discuss investment failures because it's bad for business. However, we recognize that it's often the very best investors who are the most honest about their failures, and there's nothing better than making a big fat mistake and dissecting it to learn and grow.

Today, in an effort to learn from my failures, we dive into what I consider to be my “my second biggest investment failure” – coming right after CBL.

Just before that, take a short moment to appreciate the honesty of Warren Buffett on his investment mistakes. It surely did not prevent him from becoming the richest investor on earth. On his acquisition of the Dexter Shoe Co. using Berkshire (BRK.B) stock, he wrote:

“To date, Dexter is the worst deal that I’ve made. But I’ll make more mistakes in the future — you can bet on that. As a financial disaster, this one deserves a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.”

Honest business practices build trust. Be honest, and it will surely help your business – and your investment journey – in the long run.

My “Second” Biggest Investment Failure: Not Letting Winners Run

My largest failure was to invest in CBL – which then turned into train-wreck. My second biggest failure is the exact opposite – not letting my winners run for long enough.

Overall, I believe that I have lost more performance in selling winners too early than selling losers too late.

We are contrarian value-driven investors at “High Yield Landlord” and so we like to target deeply undervalued companies. Occasionally, our theses do not play out and we suffer the consequences (Think CBL), but most often we have had good success by following our value strategy and even outperformed markets:

(The HYL Portfolio Performance since Launch)

We have consistently managed to identify undervalued opportunities and enjoyed many success stories. However, if we had the discipline and patience to let our strongest winners run, we would be even better off today.

Here are two notable examples of this year:

In early January, we conducted an exclusive interview with the CEO of Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) – a micro-cap industrial REIT that we then highlighted as the “best speculative REIT pick for 2019.” Since our last investment, the shares are up by more than 60%. But we only enjoyed a ~30% gain because we sold a portion of our position too early. We still hold a small position to this day, but if we had just let this winner run, we would be richer today:

Similarly, in January we identified an opportunity in Essential Properties (EPRT), and after a discussion with the management, we took a position in this deeply undervalued net lease REIT and highlighted it as one of the “best REITs to buy in the late cycle." Since then, the shares are up by 46%, but we sold off at 40% - missing out on 6%. The 6% may not sound like much, but that's ~15% of our total return.

In addition to having sold too early and missed on gains, we also incurred:

Transaction costs: Not particularly expensive in our day and age with Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and other websites allowing for very cheap trading, but it's nonetheless a cost that could have been avoided.

Not particularly expensive in our day and age with Interactive Brokers (IBKR) and other websites allowing for very cheap trading, but it's nonetheless a cost that could have been avoided. Taxes: By selling our winner, we also realize our gain. We will now have to pay taxes on it – losing some of the compounding potential.

By selling our winner, we also realize our gain. We will now have to pay taxes on it – losing some of the compounding potential. Decision risk: Once you sell, you must reinvest elsewhere – opening the risk of making a poor investment decision.

The lesson here?

Let your winners run! If you have done your homework and got to buy a quality company at a deeply discounted price, you are likely to be better off holding on to your winner for much longer than you think.

It's very tempting to lock in a quick 30% to 50% gain. But if the company was truly undervalued, this means that the company is just getting back to fair value.

Moreover,

You will lose in compounding potential due to taxes and transaction cost. And you will risk reallocating the capital in the wrong investment.

It's then not so surprising that excessive trading is the primary reason behind the poor performance of individual investors:

From this chart, it's very clear that the real gains are made from owning, not from trading. Passive REIT indexes (VNQ; IYR) for instance returned close to 10% per year over the past ~20 years. Yet, the average investors returned only 2.6% - mostly because they trade too frequently. Brokerage companies and the IRS are happy to cash in on transaction fees and realized gains, but what's left to the investor is ever shrinking. All this effort is then wasted and often doing more harm than good to your performance.

Warren Buffett is famous for saying that his favorite holding period for stocks is “forever”:

Why are so few listening to him?

Investors want action. Buying and selling is interesting. It gives us a sense of control in what we are doing, and with more information than ever before at our finger tips, we are prone to overreact and make quick decisions.

In reality, there's nothing worse to investment performance than taking the mindset of a trader who jumps in and out of investments with little regard to the underlying businesses.

We have occasionally been victim to this as well. However, we have enough self awareness to realize that this is a mistake that cost us quite a bit in performance, all things considered.

At High Yield Landlord, we like to say that we are property “landlords” and not stock market “traders” when we invest in REITs. Now is time to act like landlords – and make this more than a just statement.

In conclusion: Think like a landlord who collects rent checks and waits for long-term appreciation - your portfolio value will benefit from this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLYM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.