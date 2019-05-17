Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (SBSAA) Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCQB:SBSAA) Q1 2019 Results Conference Call May 17, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Albert Rodriguez

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the SBS 2019 first quarter conference call. On today's call, we'll provide an overview of recent operating developments and review our financial results. Joining me today are José Molina, our Chief Financial Officer; and Richard Lara, our General Counsel.

During the first quarter, we generated solid topline, particularly in audio segment where revenues increased 17%. Strong execution of our multimedia strategy is driving accelerated sales growth, and our audio stations continue to be among the most highly ranked across the nation's largest Hispanic markets. In addition, our mobile, digital and social media engagement metrics remain at record levels. At the same time, we recognize the need to invest in our capabilities and platform to strengthen our long-term growth profile and best position SBS for the future.

During the first quarter, we made a number of strategic investments to support our business, including increased advertising in key markets in support of our leading audio stations, strengthening our audio sales force, as well as elevating our television content offerings. We continue to maintain leading ratings, revenue and margin thresholds across the nation’s largest Hispanic markets, and our digital and social media engagement metrics remain at all-time highs, Nielsen Audio Nationwide survey confirms SBS as the only audio group regardless of any language to have registered double-digit audience growth in 2018 compared to 2017.

We believe these investments are necessary to further capitalize on the momentum in our business and position SBS for its next stage of growth following the historic financial and operating results we delivered during 2018. We are confident in our strategy and the number of attractive growth opportunities we see ahead as we continue focusing on delivering long-term sustainable value for our stockholders.

Let's begin with review of our AIRE Radio Networks. During the first quarter, AIRE continued its strong performance with revenue growth of 34%. This comes following 12% topline growth in the fourth quarter of last year and 19% for the full-year 2018. Our ratings performances is strong in key timeslots and across critical demo groups, and our total audience has grown for the fourth consecutive quarter. Year-over-year, our total aggregate audience is up 7%. This audience growth is further elevating in the value proposition we provide to our brand partners. The expanding and highly engaged audience we deliver is deepening our current relationships, helping adding new ones and driving industry-leading sales growth. We are expanding on this value proposition by strengthening our target and capabilities and further executing our multimedia platform strategy.

AIRE continues to operate one of the nation's largest Hispanic network footprints. AIRE was available in 84 Hispanic markets including 47 of the top 50 markets, Hispanic markets and reached over 15.3 million listeners each week as of March 31. AIRE had built a network of more than 260 audio affiliates nationwide and currently reaches over 94% of the U.S. Hispanic DMAs. This tremendous reach was achieved through a combination of strong station brands and ratings performance compelling content, leading industry talent relationship and strong execution by the AIRE team. This combination of strengths has resulted in our repeated outperformance of all other Spanish -- major Spanish-language networks. In the first quarter, network is up on AM and PM drive by 6.4% and 5.7%, respectively. Importantly, we have expanded our audience share across key timeslots as well with highly targeted demographic groups including Hispanic millennials and adults 18 to 34.

Today AIRE has a leading national Hispanic network with recognized brands and affiliate partners, compelling content and a clear path to a continued solid growth in the years ahead. We are off to a strong start in 2019 and are building upon the success we have achieved in the last several years.

Turning now to our audio segment. We generated strong audio revenue growth in the first quarter, while also driving further audience growth and ratings gains. SBS operates the top two Hispanic stations in New York, the nation's largest Hispanic DMA as well as the top two Hispanic stations in Los Angeles, the second largest Hispanic DMA. We also continue to expand our presence in Miami and Puerto Rico, two additional key Hispanic markets. We have established this audio leadership through strong relationships and leading industry talent as well as an unwavering commitment to delivering compelling content lineups and innovative station formats to listeners in the nation's largest Hispanic markets. This has driven consistent ratings gains and audience growth, including, among key demographics, including Hispanic millennials.

Our strategy the last several years has been to transform SBS into a leading Hispanic multimedia company by leveraging our strong core audio assets and station brands, and growing our digital and mobile capabilities and presence. We have achieved notable success expanding our multi-platform capability, as well as enhancing the integrated advertising opportunities we offer our brand partners.

Turning first to our ratings performance. In the most recent ratings book, SBS’ audio stations ranked number one and number two in the top markets, regardless of language among adults 18 to 34, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco. Additionally, we closed February with SKQ La Mega 97.9 and KXOL 96.3 FM, and KLAX 97.9 FM and La Raza, and KRZZ 93.3 FM. La Raza ranked as number one Spanish language audio stations in the most listened to Spanish language stations in the nation, beating competitors in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco. Several SBS stations ranked number one and number two in total week versus the Spanish competition in their respective markets adults 18 to 49, Los Angeles KXOL, KLAX, New York's WSKQ and San Francisco’s KRZZ.

In the New York market, our two stations WSKQ Mega 97.9 FM and WPAT 93.1 Amor continued to deliver a combined 10.2 Nielsen audience share in adults 18 to 49 and a combined reach of 4.1 million weekly listeners. WSKQ Mega 97.9 has been the number one Nielsen ranked station regardless of language or format in the New York market for more than five years. It has been the most listened to Spanish language station in the entire country for more than a decade and today delivers more than 2.5 million average weekly listeners.

SBS also operates the number one and number two station in New York. WPAT 93.1 Amor has been generating strong ratings growth across multiple attractive demographic routes. In Los Angeles, the nation's second largest Hispanic market, today, SBS has a combined station reach in access of 3 million weekly listeners. KXOL Mega 96.3 remains the number one ranked Spanish language station among adults 18 to 34, 18 to 49 Monday through Sunday. Mega 96.3 has rapidly expanded its audience to reach following the introduction of a new station format that has resonated with listeners and provided SBS with the competitive differentiation in the marketplace. We also operate the second ranked Hispanic station in Los Angeles KLAX La Raza.

Now turning to Miami, the number -- the third largest Hispanic market in the nation where our stations are capturing solid audience share growth and increased ratings. Our aggregate audience in Miami currently exceeds 1.8 million weekly listeners, this is up from 1.3 million at the same time last year. WXDJ FM El Nuevo Zol 106.7 is the number one Spanish station adults 25 to 54.

Lastly, Puerto Rico remains a strategic priority for SBS. As we look further to penetrate this market, over the past year, we have introduced new station formats and content, and as a result, continue to win audience share across major demographic routes. SBS remains the most listened to company in all of Puerto Rico. Audio advertising categories that were during the first quarter included automotive, media, pharmaceutical and retail. Categories where we experienced some softness included travel.

Lastly, according to Miller Kaplan we continued to outperform our competition in the markets we serve. In the first quarter, this outperformance was 1,600 basis points.

Turning now to our video group. Core video revenues increased by 18% in the first quarter, which includes local, digital and national sales.

Now, turning to our various digital and mobile initiatives and an update in our multimedia strategy. During the first quarter, all of our major mobile, digital and social media metrics increased as we further leverage our leading brands and deliver compelling content and experiences online via mobile device. As of March 31st, our aggregate multiplatform audience was 19% higher than the same time last year. Today SBS connects a highly engaged multiplatform audience to our advertising clients and provides an increasing number of ways to engage with this audience via target advertising opportunities. This includes via mobile, which is becoming an increasingly sought-after channel to connect with consumers.

We understand several years ago that Hispanics, particularly Hispanic millennials overindexed a mobile phone ownership and usage. As a result, we invested for the future and created LaMusica our mobile and digital entertainment platform. LaMusica remains a truly unique platform, given its exclusive daily content, short-form video shows, unparalleled access to millions of songs and robust customization capabilities. Today LaMusica reaches over 1.8 million people, including over 1.2 million downloads of LaMusica app.

Over the last six months, we began broadcasting some of our video content in Puerto Rico, and the response has been highly enthusiastic. So far in 2019, we are averaging over 150,000 unique users consuming 650,000 hours of live video per month. It is important to note that we view LaMusica as more than just a mobile brand. Our LaMusica website has experienced consistent and strong visitor growth since its launch LaMusica. And LaMusica social media following has grown significantly across key platforms including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

LaMusica just signed an agreement with Katz Media Group. During the first quarter, LaMusica’s Facebook page generated over 20 million video views and passed over 1.8 million likes. In addition, on average, our posts and content on average reach approximately 6.8 million unique users per week with an 80 million impressions. These high engagement levels have made LaMusica's Facebook page eligible for ad breaks which allows us to run short ads against our video content on Facebook. This unlocks new revenue streams for SBS while we also new -- while also new advertising opportunities for our brand partners.

The rebranding of Mega 97.9 FM's YouTube channel under LaMusica banner and also continues to drive audience growth. As of March 31, the channel had more than 240,000 subscribers. Our total streaming unique listeners, both digital and mobile surpassed 1.2 million unique listeners per month in the first quarter, this included 14 million listening hours and over 33 million total sessions.

Our total portfolio of SBS websites currently has 680,000 unique monthly visitors that drive over 7.5 million page views. Mobile accounted for approximately 65% of our total digital traffic during the first quarter. Active LaMusica app unique users has increased by 42.7% from fourth quarter last year to first quarter this year. Website unique users has increased by 44% from Q4 2018 to the first quarter 2019. Website sessions has increased by 24% from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019. Website page views has increased by 20% from Q4 2018 to Q1 2019.

Finally, our aggregate social media following past $30 million as of March 31st. Across all radio social media profiles, we have increased by 86% in engagement with existing follower from the fourth quarter of 2018 to this first quarter in 2019. We continue to generate strong year-over-year growth in our mobile contribution, which demonstrates LaMusica’s clear market differentiation, as well as our ability to drive compelling content across multiple key platforms, leveraging our content across multiple platforms.

In summary, strong execution of our multimedia strategy continues to deliver results and best position SBS for long-term growth. We generated healthy revenue growth in the first quarter including 17% topline growth in audio. Our aggregate audience is growing as we leverage our audio leadership, unmatched content and talent and strong brands and continue expanding our digital mobile capability offerings. And our digital, social and mobile engagement metrics remain at all-time highs. Finally, we are making the strategic investments in our business and team that we believe are needed to build upon the momentum in our business and enter into our next stage of profitable growth.

Now, let me turn the call over to José Molina for the financial overview.

José Molina

Thank you, Albert.

Turning to our first quarter results. Consolidated revenues totaled $37.4 million, up 10% compared to $33.9 million for the same prior-year period. This increase was primarily due to strong growth in our radio segment, which was partially offset by lower television revenues. Excluding special event revenues for the respective periods, our consolidated revenue totaled $30.3 million compared to $28.8 million for the same prior-year period, resulting in an increase of 5%.

Our radio revenue increased by $4.8 million, or 17% due to increases in special event revenue and barter network and national sales, which were offset by decreases in digital and local sales. Excluding special event revenue for the respective periods, our radio revenues totaled $27 million compared to $25.7 million for the same prior-year period, resulting in an increase of 5%.

Our television revenues decreased by $1.4 million due to lower special event revenue and subscriber fees, which were offset by increases in local and national sales. Excluding special event revenues for the respective period, our television revenues totaled $3.3 million compared to $3.1 million for the same prior-year period, resulting in an increase of 5%.

Consolidated adjusted OIBDA, a non-GAAP measure, totaled $8.3 million compared to $9.7 million for the same prior-year period, representing a decrease of $1.4 million or 14%. Our radio adjusted OIBDA decreased $0.8 million or 7%, primarily due to an increase in operating expenses of $5.6 million, partially offset by the decrease in revenues of $4.8 million.

As Albert noted, we made a number of strategic investments in the first quarter. We increased our advertising cost and enhance our sales force in key markets. In addition, our operating expenses were impacted negatively this quarter by a prior-year legal settlement, which had a positive outcome in the prior-year quarter. Other radio expenses that were higher include special event expenses, barter and the allowance for doubtful accounts, which were partially offset by a decrease in digital production costs.

Our television adjusted OIBDA decreased $0.6 million due to the decrease in revenues of $1.4 million, partially offset by a decrease in operating expenses of $0.8 million. Television operating expenses decreased, primarily due to special event expenses, which were partially offset by increases in production cost, barter, commission and professional fees.

Our corporate expenses were flat compared to the prior-year period. Operating income totaled $5.6 million in the first quarter compared to $7.6 million for the same prior-year period. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to increases in operating expenses and recapitalization costs, which were partially offset by the increase in revenues.

Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $1.2 million. As we stated previously, we continue to work with our advisors, evaluating all available options to refinance the notes, which could include the issuance of new debt or equity, asset sale proceeds, and the use of cash on hand. We do not have an expected timeframe to complete the refinancing because our refinance efforts have been complicated by our Series B preferred stock litigation and the current foreign-ownership issue. The recapitalization of this Company is our highest priority in addition to operating our business successfully.

This will conclude our formal remarks. And with that, I would like to turn the call over to the operator for any questions. Operator?

[Operator instructions] And today's first question will be Patrick Fitzgerald with Baird. Please go ahead.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Hey. How much was the legal settlement last year, how much did that impact cost?

Albert Rodriguez

About $1 million?

José Molina

About $1 million. That was credit in last year's numbers.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Right, okay. And so, the remainder of the higher, much higher cost this quarter, is all special events, or what else did you kind of spend money on -- or is there any way back out special events, so you can get kind of like a core OpEx number year-over-year?

José Molina

Sure, Patrick? Do you want just radio, you want TV, or you want consolidated?

Patrick Fitzgerald

Do you have all three?

José Molina

Why not? Consolidated without special events this year was 21.6; ‘18 was 17.8, so you had an increase of 21% on the radio side; 18.5 this quarter; last quarter, 15.4, an increase of 20% in expenses; and in television 3.1 this quarter, last quarter 2.4; and you had a increase in expenses of 29%.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Thank you. That’s very helpful. But, is there any -- could you provide any more color on why that's up so much?

José Molina

Sure. Let me just give you a walk from last year to this year and give you some more color on that. So, special event expenses increased $2.6 million, the legal settlement was roughly about $1 million. Barter expenses were up about $800,000; compensation and benefits were up about $0.5 million, and that was related to programming bonuses and new hires on the sales side. We had a very successful ratings quarter. Going into the fourth quarter and into the first quarter, a lot of our stations were number one throughout multiple markets, which created this bonus -- bonanza, if you will. Albert and his team have hired some heavy weights from a sales perspective…

Albert Rodriguez

More with the general market experience. And also Patrick, last year, we did two events. Right? We did one night in Los Angeles; we did one night in Vegas. And because of the demand, because of the content that we're creating, it generated two nights in LA that was sold out at Staples and two nights at the MGM in Vegas.

José Molina

Continuing, advertising cost was up about $400,000. The allowance for doubtful accounts, this year, we had $200,000 in expense; last year, we had a credit of a 100, so created a $300,000 flux. Commissions were up about $200,000 related to increase in cash sales. And to offset all of that, production cost for digital was down $200,000. That's on the radio side. Do you want the television side, Patrick?

Patrick Fitzgerald

Well, I mean, sure. Yes, it is helpful.

José Molina

Sure. All right. So, on the television side, we had a decrease of special events of $1.5 million; production costs increased $300,000, and that will be a continuous increase. We invested in some content -- some programming in Puerto Rico, La Comay, it’s very high-end show, doing quite well from a ratings perspective. But like everything, a new show, you have to produce ratings and then eventually the sales will come in. So, there is somewhat of a lag…

Albert Rodriguez

Not only is it doing well in the ratings, we’re pleasantly surprised that our competitors at the same time with this kind of the same format of a program, their ratings went ways off, and they had to change the timeslot. And that was to the other two major networks. So, the show of La Comay was at 5:55 pm and the other ones at the same time; they had to change and some of them put them in really early fringe and some of them the same program at late at night and the program is varied.

José Molina

To continue, barter expense was up about 200; again, investing in La Comay from an advertising standpoint. Commissions were up 200,000 give or take, increase in sales in Puerto Rico. And professional fees were up about 100,000 related to tax credits professional fees.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay, awesome. That's really helpful. Sticking with costs, the recapitalization costs that you highlight in the Q, what are those -- do you have someone on staff, or is that an outside service?

José Molina

We do. We have somebody in-house and we have external. So, we have some people helping us out. But additionally, on the legal side, we have advisors as well.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Is it pay as you go type situation or is it like a payment on completion?

José Molina

Yes, payment as we go.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. All right. And you can’t provide a timeline on the recapitalization effort?

José Molina

No, Patrick. But, it's top of mind and we're focused.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Could you provide an update on the just kind of -- in terms of like, what's going on with the docket on the preferred versus Spanish case at this point?

Richard Lara

Hey, Patrick, it's Richard Lara. How are you?

Patrick Fitzgerald

Good. How are you?

Richard Lara

Doing well. Thanks. And just to answer that question. The litigation is progressing in Wilmington. We are, believe it or not, still, what can be clearly described as being the early stages of discovery, with doc introduction. And we are making a way through the analysis of the documents that have been exchanged. And in due course, that will lead to the taking of deposition. So, it's hard to put a dart, in the dartboard. But, I'd say, we still have well over another year, maybe a year and a half before the litigation will result in maybe a trial. If it's not, other otherwise resolved by way settlement or summary disposition.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. And what are these -- what's that costing you on a quarterly basis?

Richard Lara

Well, I'd say that the litigation is somewhere in the vicinity of just year-to-date under $1 million.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. And then, on the preferred foreign ownership issue, where does that stand in terms of process?

Richard Lara

Well, in terms of the preferred ownership SEC issues, you’re referring to Patrick?

Patrick Fitzgerald

Yes.

Richard Lara

Yes. Well, we are continuing to work with the SEC, who have formally opened up an inquiry, concerning this very issue. As I said, we're working closely with them, providing them with information and documentation. And so, that's pending in the SEC, if they have any further follow-up, if they want to engage in. And otherwise, as you know, we -- the Company has publicly stated that there are certain purported holders of the Series B preferred shares that do not in fact own them. And that would be interpreted as a combination of the SEC Section 382 application, as well as application of other company's charter. So, we continue to work through those issues, both with the SEC and as we have in the beginning, directly with the subject preferred -- purported preferred shareholders with direct communication with them.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. How do you -- kind of switching gears, how do you just find audience growth of 7% that you quoted in that double digit that you quoted, how do you calculate that?

Albert Rodriguez

Look, Patrick, that’s an excellent question. We’ve had national audience growth, which has been double-digit. And we recently have been working closely with Nielsen on that. So, when you compare it to every single major broadcaster in the nation from 2017 to 2018, we grew double-digit. We're up in the 15, 16, right? Everybody else was down -- every single broadcaster was down. It was extremely surprising when we did our research. Right? And that was on a national basis.

And when you look at the local markets, LA was a huge increase for us. We went up in the ratings double-digit where a few years ago, our ratings were much lower and now, we're in the mid-4s, both properties. So, right now, SBS has the number one and the number two Hispanic station in all of the LA and one of the biggest radio markets in the nation. That’s an extremely powerful. So, with each station, in the mid-4s, 18 to 49, it really puts us in a very, very important position really for the rest of the year. And in New York, our ratings are solid number one, number two Hispanic. In Miami, 25 to 54, XDJ is number one Hispanic station. And in Puerto Rico, we’re the most listened to Hispanic group in all of the island. And our ratings in San Francisco has gone up tremendously. And those are the local markets. When you look at the networks, right, we're basically the top network group when you compare the other two Hispanic networks.

So, we're in solid position across the nation. We're in solid position with respect to ratings locally, nationally. And when you combine our O&O, and on our owner network base with the 260 affiliates, we’re basically -- with the ratings, we’re basically ranked number one in pretty much most of the key demos.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Thanks. So, if you are growing your audience so significantly and core revenue is up 5%, I mean, is there some lag factor to be able to monetize that audience growth, or…?

Albert Rodriguez

Absolutely, and our core revenue radio revenue was up in the quarter. And right now, I’ll give you a little color in April. Our network was up basically 40%, national was up about 20%, and local was up mid single digits. So, we're starting strong.

José Molina

Patrick…

Patrick Fitzgerald

What was up 40%?

Albert Rodriguez

Network, network revenue for the month of April.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Wow!

Albert Rodriguez

Yes. And it’s up double-digit pretty much for the rest of the quarter. We have a very solid upfront from ‘18 to ‘19. And it has a lot to do with we made investments, we hired some network radio veterans, and they moved the needle. When you look at it -- and we were reviewing the Miller Kaplan that they just started doing the Miller Kaplan review for network radio and general market where basically with respect to the network market growth were out delivering the market growth for network as well. We did on a local and national basis combined consolidated. And just recently when Miller Kaplan issued the first quarterly report for network, we have delivered the market pace.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Why is TV subscription -- why was that down?

José Molina

One of the providers dropped.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Which one?

José Molina

Frontier.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Is that a significant amount?

Albert Rodriguez

It was a significant amount. But right now, we're negotiating several ones right now…

José Molina

It’s roughly 300,000.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Okay. Did I -- sorry, I forgot. Did I ask about CapEx?

José Molina

No. CapEx was $1.2 million this quarter. I want to say, it's going to probably be between $800,000 to $1 million for the going forward quarters. The CapEx, I think we’re estimating right now for the year to be about $3.6 million. We do have some projects that we're moving a tower in Miami, we’re moving -- we bought a transmitter in New York and in Puerto Rico, and we just moved our San Francisco offices, we moved those locations. So, we do have -- year-over-year, I think, there is going to be an increase in CapEx.

Patrick Fitzgerald

Yes. That's pretty significant increase actually.

José Molina

It was $2.9 million last year. So, we're estimating $3.6 million, so.

