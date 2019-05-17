Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance: No Longer A Buy

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is a promising income play for investors that want to bet on continued strength in the commercial real estate market and strong economic growth in the United States. The commercial mortgage REIT has seen an improvement in its dividend coverage over the last five quarters, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance outearned its dividend with operating earnings in Q1-2019. However, I am repositioning my investment portfolio and have now sold my small position in ARI in order to account for growing downside risks.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance - Portfolio Overview

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is a large real estate finance company and commercial mortgage REIT that originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

The REIT has a large and growing commercial real estate portfolio that consists largely of first mortgages and subordinate loans. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's commercial real estate loan portfolio was valued at $5.2 billion at the end of the March quarter.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Q1-2019 Earnings Supplement

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance benefited from robust conditions in the commercial real estate market in the first quarter. It committed $448.7 million of capital to new commercial real estate loans in the first quarter, 55 percent of which related to subordinate loans and 45 percent related to first mortgages. A 100 percent of the REIT's new investments were floating rate.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

ARI has considerable positive interest rate sensitivity as the company has pushed floating rate loan originations in the last couple of years. The lack of clear interest rate upside due to a changed Fed policy in 2019 is a major concern for me and limits the appeal of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's large floating rate asset base.

Source: Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Improving Dividend Coverage

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has seen an improvement in dividend coverage over the last five quarters due to a strongly performing loan portfolio and high origination activity. Importantly, the commercial mortgage REIT outearned its dividend of $0.46/share with operating earnings of $0.50/share in Q1-2019, something Apollo struggled with in previous quarters. The REIT's dividend coverage ratio in Q1-2019 was 109 percent compared to an average of 97 percent in the previous four quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance's stock price has dropped off a bit lately on the back of a common stock offering, which is pretty typical in the industry. Today, income investors pay ~9.3x Q1-2019 run rate operating earnings for the commercial mortgage REIT's covered 9.9 percent yield.

Recent Sale And Downside Risks

I have made major portfolio adjustments in April and May due to concerns over an escalating trade war involving the United States and China. I have previously sold two other commercial mortgage REITs - Starwood Property Trust (STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) - in light of growing downside risks and increasing investor anxiety. Taking profits every once in a while is the smart thing to do, which is why I am further scaling back my exposure to high-yield companies with large floating-rate asset bases. I have sold my small position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance this week. Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) is the only commercial mortgage REIT I still own, for now.

Your Takeaway

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance is an interesting commercial mortgage REIT for investors that think the U.S. economy will continue to grow and commercial real estate will remain in good shape. In my opinion, recession risks have grown greatly over the last two weeks on the back of an escalating trade war. Further, the Fed is no longer prepared to hike rates in 2019, which reduces the appeal of commercial mortgage REITs with large floating rate loan portfolios. Time to tread carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LADR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.