Compagnie Financière Richemont's (CFRUY) CEO Jérôme Lambert on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning. Thank you for coming to Geneva to attend Richemont 2019 Annual Results Presentation. And for those of you participating remotely, welcome.

I'm Sophie Cagnard. And joining us today from Richemont are Jérôme Lambert, Group CEO; Burkhart Grund, Group CFO; Cyrille Vigneron, CEO of Cartier; and Nicolas Bos, CEO of Cleef & Arpels. Jérôme will begin by taking you through the highlights before reviewing sales. Burkhart will then present the Maisons key developments and take you through the financials. Thereafter, Jérôme will conclude.

The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, and questions will be taken from the floor and time permitting from those of you who would have submitted their questions via website, richemont.com. The presentation and company announcements are available on richemont.com while an archive of this webcast will be available today at 3:00 p.m. Geneva's time.

Before we begin, could you kindly switch off your mobile devices. Thank you. Over to you, Jérôme.

Jérôme Lambert

Thank you, Sophie. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. The audience auditorium and those of you watching behind your screen, thank you for your time. Before looking at the numbers, let me remind you that 11 months of YOOX NET-A-PORTER results and 10 months of Watchfinder results have been included in the group financial statement at 31st March 2019.

They are grouped under Online Distributors, which is a newly presented business area. It's the first time consolidation of Online Distribution. It had a material impact on sales, operating profit, cash flow and net cash. And we'll have also a newly reported distribution channel, online retail, which group results of YOOX NET-A-PORTER as well the online sales portion of both Watchfinder and the group Maisons. [Peter] now incorporates their only sales from the group's directly operated boutique.

With this now clarified, let's first look at the numbers. Richemont is reporting a set of numbers that reflect the initial benefits of past decisions regarding monitoring of sell-in and sellout at the group's Montblanc watch retailer, the improvement of distribution network and a generation positive external environment. So past 12 months have seen growth in most of the region and across all business areas. So here was also characterized by strong jewelry and watch sales in the group's directly operated stalls.

Sales for the year increased by 27% at both actual and constant rate to end the year close to EUR 14 billion. Excluding Online Distributor, sales for the year increased by 8% at both actual and constant exchange rates and increased by 6% when excluding watch inventory buyback in fiscal year 2018. Operating profit increased by 5% to EUR 1.943 billion. This EUR 99 million increase reflected higher sales and gross profit, but also on the one hand, EUR 165 million of amortization of intangible assets related to the YOOX NET-A-PORTER and Watchfinder acquisition and, on the other hand, EUR 118 million of onetime charges mostly related to portfolio transactions and the prior year's inventory buyback.

The operating margin for the year was 13.9%, down from 16.7% in the prior year. Including the first-time consolidation impact of the Online Distributors and the other charges just mentioned, the operating margin improved to 19.5%. Profit for the year of EUR 2.787 billion included the post tax noncash accounting gain of EUR 1.378 billion on YNAP share held prior to the voluntary tender offer. The net cash position of EUR 2.528 billion is lower than last year primarily as a result of the cash settlement for the YOOX NET-A-PORTER and Watchfinder acquisition. Let me now move through the group sales performance, first by region then by distribution channel and, finally, by product line. We exchange versus last year as always expressed in constant currencies.

Let us start with Europe, our second largest market, with 29% of group sales. Full year sales increased by 37% overall, having benefited from the integration of YOOX NET-A-PORTER and Watchfinder, both of whom have a strong sales in Europe. Excluding Online Distributors, sales increased by 1%, reflecting the impact of the Lancel disposal to continued optimization of our wholesale network, continued focus to align inventories with end claim demand and temporary stock closure in France.

A limited reduction in wholesale sales was more than offset by a moderate increase in retail sales. And in our largest market, so United Kingdom, sales were broadly in line with the prior year. There were growth in Germany, Switzerland and so more limited in France while other market recorded their contracted performance. Growth was led by Jewellery Maisons and, to a lesser extent, by the Specialist Watchmakers.

Let us move to Asia Pacific, our largest region. Sales increased by 20% overall, accounting for 38% of the group total. Excluding Online Distributors, sales grew by 14% on top of our strong comparative figures in the prior year. The strong growth was broad based with double-digit increase in all main markets led by Mainland China and in all distribution channels. Both the retail and wholesale channels benefited from store opening with 20 internal and 19 franchisee stores opening, respectively. By business area, both Jewellery Maisons and Specialist Watchmakers grew at double-digit rates.

Let us now look at the Americas, where sales grew by 40% overall and by 11% excluding Online Distributors. The significant difference in growth rates reflect the fact that the America is a major region for YOOX NET-A-PORTER. There were growth in all distribution channel, including a double-digit increase in retail for off-line and online and high single-digit increase in wholesale. Across our business areas, sale expanding at double-digit led by Jewellery Maisons and [indiscernible]. The region contributed 18% of group sales, an increase from 16% a year ago with U.S. remaining our largest country ahead of Mainland China and Hong Kong.

Let us now turn to Japan, which generated 8% of group sales and proceed a 16% progression in sales and 8% increase excluding Online Distributors. There were double-digit growth in wholesale and a high single-digit growth in retail, sustained by both domestic and domestic spendings. Jewellery Maisons showed good momentum while Specialist Watchmakers had strong growth, particularly in retail.

And finally, Middle East and Africa region, which represented 7% of group sales and so, sales-wise, by 8% overall. Excluding Online Distributors, sale decreased by 2%, reflecting impacts of the wholesale network optimization and relatively unfavorable currency movements, the later weighting onto the spendings. Continued growth at Jewellery Maisons and Fashion & Accessories helped mitigate lower sales at the Specialist Watchmakers.

Let us turn now to sales where – by distribution channel. First, the retail channel. Sales in our 1,099 directly operated stores increased by 8% with growth in all regions, led by double-digit increase in Asia Pacific and in the Americas. Noteworthy is the performance of Jewellery Maisons and Specialist Watchmaker, where sales expanded at double-digit rate. There was a net reduction of 24 stores in our retail network, reflecting the disposal of Lancel and selective opening of new stores.

Sales benefited from the first-time consolidation of Watchfinder stores, the reopening of several renovated stores and from the full year impact of the internalization of external point of sales in Middle East at the end of the calendar year 2017. The overall contribution to group sales from our directly operated boutiques was reduced from 63% last year to 53%, but mainly as a result of the first-time presentation of the new online retail sales channel. Including these new channels, the contribution of retail sales would have been in line, in fact, with last year.

Next let us look at online retail and this newly reported distribution channel, consolidated sales from YOOX NET-A-PORTER and the online sales portion of both Watchfinder and Dunhill. Our YOOX NET-A-PORTER has been consolidated since May 2018 and Watchfinder since June 2018. Our online sales in the Group Maisons continues to expand, registering double-digit growth. Online retail represented 16% of group sales.

Third, wholesale, this channel includes sales to franchisee partners and to multi-brand retail partners. Wholesale sales increased by 7%. Excluding the impact of nonrecurrence of the prior year watch inventory buyback, they increased by a low single-digit. Double-digit increase in Asia Pacific and Japan as well as their high single-digit increase in the Americas more than offset declines in the other regions.

Our wholesale sales were impacted by the continued alignment of sell-in we sell out, the optimization of the wholesale watch retail network. The wholesale channel generates 31% of group sales compared with 37% last year, primarily as a result of the new online retail channel and the measures just mentioned.

Finally, let's move to the sales breakdown by product line focusing on our Maisons. Most product categories posted growth, most notably jewelry and watch, which both grew by 10%. Jewelry sales saw progression in all regions and in all channels. Watch sales increased in most regions with double-digit growth in retail, reflecting strong client demand. As a reminder, the two largest product line at 36% and 35% of group sales, respectively.

Writing instruments registered a 5% increase in sales, which is a noteworthy performance in a major market. The impact of Online Distributors is mostly evidenced in clothing and leather goods.

Burkhart will now take you through the Maisons and segment highlights. Over to you, Burkhart.

Burkhart Grund

Thank you, Jérôme. Well, as you know that I come from Jewellery Maisons, so I'll start with the Jewellery Maisons, which after the inclusion of Online Distributors accounted for 51% of group sales. The business area includes the total sales of Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels across all product lines.

The Jewellery Maisons generated a solid set of results. Sales grew by 10%, EUR 7.083 billion with growth in all regions, led by double-digit increases in Asia Pacific and the Americas. There was strong growth in retail and good growth in wholesale. Jewellery Maisons' operating results rose by 16% to EUR 2.229 billion, and operating margin improved 160 basis points to now 31.5%. This EUR 303 million improvement primarily attributed to higher sales, manufacturing efficiency gains, relatively favorable Swiss franc and good cost control, which more than offset investments in retail and communication.

Let us look at the main developments over the past 12 months. There was double-digit growth in both, watches and jewelry, the two main product lines of the Jewellery Maisons. Growth in watches was broad-based across the collections, benefiting in particular from the successful launch of the rejuvenated Santos de Cartier and from Poetic Complications of Van Cleef & Arpels.

In jewelry, growth was sustained by iconic collections such as Love and Juste un Clou at Cartier and Alhambra and Perlée at Van Cleef & Arpels, as well as the introduction of new jewelry creations, such as Galaxies at Cartier or Frivole at Van Cleef & Arpels. The new corporate campaign at Cartier, the 50th anniversary of Alhambra at Van Cleef & Arpels and increased presence of social media, for instance, the Santos de Cartier digital campaign, all had a positive impact on sales.

The strong performance in retail benefited from the reopening of renovated stores under the new retail concept at Cartier and three net new stores at Van Cleef & Arpels. There was also high growth in online sales, both on the Maisons websites and through the offering of several collections on NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER. In wholesale, inventory management and distribution network optimization initiatives, that we introduced in late 2016 has had a positive impact on growth.

Let us now review our Specialist Watchmaker business area, which consolidates the results of eight watch Maisons. They've shown good progress. Overall sales increased by 10% to EUR 2.980 billion through strong growth in Asia Pacific, Japan and the Americas. In retail, strong end client demand led to double-digit increase while wholesale growth reflected the non-recurrence of the prior year's watch inventory buybacks. Excluding the impact of such buybacks, wholesale sales declined moderately.

Operating results rose to EUR 378 million. The operating margin increased for the second consecutive year, reaching 12.7% of sales. A 300 basis point improvement compared with a year ago. Higher sales, increased manufacturing efficiencies, relatively favorable Swiss franc, a larger share of retail, the non-recurrence of inventory buybacks and strong cost control all contributed to this margin improvement. Partly offsetting these positive elements was stock provisions from physical return of inventory.

Let us look at some highlights of the past 12 months for the Specialist Watchmakers-Maisons. There was growth across almost all Maisons. Successful launches during the year included the Polaris, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Fifty-Six at Vacheron Constantin, the Jubilee Collection to celebrate IWC's 150th anniversary, Excalibur Aventador at Roger Dubuis, Possession at Piaget and the Datograph Up/Down Lumen at Lange & Söhne.

Retail growth was strong at most Maisons, most notably at Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin and IWC. Growth was supported by a net increase of 11 directly operated stores, mostly in Mainland China, bringing the total to now 295 stores.

Sales of watches online continue to progress albeit from a low base. The latest introduction of Roger Dubuis, seven of our Specialist Watchmakers now have the presence of MR PORTER or NET-A-PORTER. Wholesale sales were constrained by inventory control and optimization of the wholesale network. The focus on true end demand has led to further decreases of retailers' inventories. Wholesale sales also benefited from the non-recurrence of the inventory buybacks and from the opening of franchised stores, mostly across Asia Pacific.

Now let us talk about Online Distributors, a new business area that Jérôme mentioned, which, as you know, includes YOOX NET-A-PORTER and Watchfinder. Sales made by YOOX NET-A-PORTER of our Maisons products are shown under both the Maisons' respective business areas and under Online Distributors. They're subsequently eliminated under intersegment eliminations.

Online Distributors post double-digit sales growth with sales reaching EUR 2.1 billion or 15% of group sales. Operating losses amounted to EUR 264 million and included EUR 165 million for the amortization of intangible assets recognized on acquisition. The result was also impacted by additional investment in communication and IT, primarily linked to THE OUTNET and MR PORTER's global technology and logistics platform – migration. On an EBITDA basis, Online Distributors were slightly contributive.

Now let us look at some operational developments for these two distributors. In 11 months, the YOOX NET-A-PORTER has been consolidated into Richemont numbers. Double-digit sales growth was balanced across business lines and regions. Shopping on mobile devices has increased further to represent more than 50% of sales now.

In terms of offering, the Fine Jewelry & Watch Suite of NET-A-PORTER and the Luxury Watch Guide at MR PORTER were launched in spring 2018. Over the past 11 months, as an example, a watch was sold for more than EUR 200,000 at MR PORTER and a piece of jewelry for over EUR 165,000 from NET-A-PORTER. YOOX NET-A-PORTER has also introduced The Vanguard to foster emerging talent in fashion. A kit were offer in Clean Beauty in order to meet clients' demands for organic products. Overall more than 400 new brands and over 135 exclusive capsules and collaborations were launched across the business lines. The joint venture with Alibaba is progressing well.

At Watchfinder, the rate of sales growth was single digit, impacted by Brexit uncertainities and strong comparatives. The team is working on rising its visibility in digital outlets – outreach. Building on its reputation of trust and expertise in the preowned market, Watchfinder has begun to develop an international presence starting with France, already a dedicated French website and a showroom at La Défense near Paris are operational. They continued adding new servicing accreditations. In total, the Watchfinder service centers accredited by 17 leading brands for spare parts and repairs. This represents a clear competitive advantage.

Finally, let us move to other, which includes the group's Fashion & Accessories Maisons, its unbranded watch component manufacturing and real estate activities. Excluding the impact of the Lancel and Shanghai Tang disposals, sales at the Fashion & Accessories Maisons rose by 5%, growth in all regions, led by double-digit growth in the Americas. Operating losses amounted to EUR 100 million.

If we exclude net onetime charges of EUR 58 million in the year under review primarily related to the disposal of Lancel, now EUR 37 million in the prior year, the operating loss was EUR 42 million to the year under review and EUR 28 million in the prior year. The variance can be explained by increased investments in communication at all Maisons as well as cost linked to retail expansion and store renovations.

Let us look at the development of main Maisons. There was growth across all Maisons, though the rate of growth varied from one Maisons to another. Montblanc, Peter Millar registered notable increases. Montblanc benefited from good demand for its new technology products, the second version of its Summit Smartwatch, for its leather offer with its new Trolley line and for its writing instrument offer, notably with the Meisterstück Le Petit Prince collection. Alfred Dunhill has recorded good progress in sales, and more offerings at Chloé, notably the new Chloé C bag and shoes collections, have shown positive early results.

Retail sales posted growth when excluding the impact of the disposals of Shanghai Tang and Lancel and the first prime time presentation of the new online retail sales channel. Retail sales were supported by store openings, notably at Chloé and Montblanc, by the reopening of stores and the new retail concepts. Montblanc opened – reopened its flagship store in Geneva and Tokyo and its new concept, resulting in increased productivity and visibility.

Online retail sales were strong with the highest growth coming from Asia Pacific and the Americas and, in particular, from Chloé and Azzedine Alaïa. Online retail sales represented 7% of the F&A [ph] Maisons sales. Wholesale sales grew overall with varied performances by Maisons. They were led by Montblanc and Peter Millar and supported by the net opening of 17 franchised boutiques, nine of which in the – was in the duty-free network. This concludes the review of the Maisons.

Let me now walk you through the rest of the P&L, starting with gross profits. Gross profit increased by 20% overall, the main drivers of this increase were manufacturing efficiency gains, higher share of retail and online retail and slightly favorable currencies overall. This resulted in a gross margin of 61.8%, a 340 basis point decrease from last year. Excluding the integration of YOOX NET-A-PORTER and Watchfinder in the current period's results, gross margin reached an all-time annual high of 66.3%, an increase of 110 basis points compared with last year.

Let us now look at our operating expenses. Overall, expenses increased by 26%. Excluding online distributors, the increase was limited to 7%, below the 8% growth in sales of our results. Operating expenses also included onetime expenses of EUR 95 million primarily related to the Lancel disposal and EUR 165 million of amortization for intangible assets. Together, these charges amounted to EUR 260 million.

I will now walk you through the expenses by category. Selling and distribution expenses, which account for 51% of total operating expenses, increased by 11%. Excluding Online Distributors – sorry, including Online Distributors, selling and distribution expenses rose by 6%. The growth in expenses reflected the increased renovation of our global distribution network and the opening of 41 directly operated stores. Communication expenses rose by 21% mainly due to the first-time integration of Online Distributors and increased communication initiatives at the Jewelry and Fashion & Accessories Maisons. A new expense line, fulfillment expenses, amounted to EUR 229 million, represents the cost related to the fulfillment of online orders at the Online Distributors. Administrative expenses grew by 36%. This growth mainly reflected the inclusion of Online Distributors and continued investment in technology development and maintenance. Other expenses amounted to EUR 280 million and included EUR 260 million charges previously mentioned. Net operating expenses represented 48% of group sales, broadly in line with the year ago.

This leads us to operating profit, which rose by 5% to EUR 1.943 billion. Excluding onetime net charges of respectively EUR 118 million in the year under review and EUR 208 million in the prior year as well as this year's first-time consolidation of Online Distributors, operating profit for the year would have increased by 13%. The current year's onetime charges primarily relate to previous year's inventory buybacks and portfolio transactions. The operating margin of 13.9% compares to 16.7% a year ago. Excluding the consolidation of YOOX NET-A-PORTER and Watchfinder and the EUR 118 million of onetime items, operating margin increased to 19.5%.

Let us now review the P&L items below operating profit, starting with finance cost. Net finance cost for the period amounted to EUR 183 million compared with EUR 150 million in the prior year. The EUR 33 million overall increase can be primarily explained with the EUR 69 million interest expenses linked to the EUR 4 billion corporate bond issued in March of last year. There was also a lot of monetary items compared to a gain in the prior year due to unfavorable year-end exchange rates when we translate the cash investments at balance sheet closing rates as well as a negative impact from the currency hedging program.

Now let us turn to the profit for the year. Profit for the year rose to EUR 2.787 billion. Strong increase was due to the EUR 1.378 billion post tax noncash accounting gain on the revaluation of YNAP shares that we held prior to the tender offer. Excluding this gain, profits for the year increased by 15% to EUR 1.409 billion as a result of higher operating profit. Effective tax rate for the year was 21.7% compared to 25.5% in the prior year and 22.5% two years ago.

I would now like to focus on our cash flow from operations. Cash flow generated from operations decreased by EUR 392 million to EUR 2.331 billion. The reduction reflected a working capital absorption of EUR 530 million compared with a EUR 234 million inflow in the prior year. This reversal is mainly due to two factors. First, lower creditors and higher debtors following the use of credit notes that we issued as part of prior year's watch inventory buyback program; and second, high investments in inventories at both at Maisons and Online Distributors. These impacts were partly offset by a stronger operating profit.

Gross inventories amounted to EUR 6.2 billion at year-end, an increase of EUR 1.2 billion from the prior year level, and it represented 17.7 months of cost of sales, an improvement of 3.1 month compared to the prior year. Excluding Online Distributors, inventories represented 21.1 months of cost of sales, broadly in line with the prior year. Receivables portfolio is healthy at about 95% growth.

Let us now turn to our gross capital expenditure, which amounted to EUR 826 million, representing 5.9% of group sales compared with 4.4% a year ago. The EUR 339 million increase in capital expenditure was mostly related to YOOX NET-A-PORTER.

Looking at CapEx by nature, 40% was related to investments and points of sale, including internal and franchise boutiques headquarters. Investments were focused primarily on store renovations and relocations. The most notable projects were the renovations of the Cartier New Bond Street boutique in London, Montblanc's Heritage boutique in Hong Kong, the relocations of Cartier on One Peking Road in Hong Kong, Van Cleef & Arpels in IFC Pudong in Shanghai as well and IWC in Panerai on Ginza in Tokyo. The most notable openings were for Cartier, Piaget, Van Cleef & Arpels and Alfred Dunhill at Hudson Yards in New York, for Van Cleef & Arpels in Chadstone in Melbourne and for Piaget Dubai Mall at Fashion Avenue.

9% of the gross expenditure was related to manufacturing investments primarily for machinery and research and development. Other investments accounted for the remaining 51% and comprised mainly the Villars-sur-Glane logistic center in Switzerland and the global technology and logistics platform for YOOX NET-A-PORTER in Italy.

Let us now discuss free cash flow. Free cash inflow amounted to EUR 1.146 billion, an increase of EUR 56 million compared to the prior year. The 6% improvement reflected the lower cash generated from operations and higher capital expenditures offset by lower spending on investments and investment property.

Let us now turn to our balance sheet. Our balance sheet remains strong with shareholders' equity arising to 51% of total equity and liabilities, up from 57% a year ago. Net cash of EUR 2.528 billion was down by EUR 2.731 billion from the prior year. This was mainly due to the EUR 2.894 billion cash outflow for the acquisitions of YOOX NET-A-PORTER and Watchfinder. Richemont's net cash position comprises highly liquid, highly rated money market funds, short-term bank deposits and short-duration bond funds. Our overall cash resources are primarily denominated in Swiss francs, euros and U.S. dollars.

Let us now look at our dividend proposal. Our fiscal year 2019 dividend proposal, to be confirmed by shareholders in September, is CHF 2 per share. This represents an increase of 5% over last year in Swiss franc terms and reflects the performance that we are seeing during the year and our strong net cash position.

I will now hand back to Jérôme, who will conclude our presentation.

Jérôme Lambert

Thank you, Burkhart Grund. Including, [indiscernible] to underline again the main highlights of the fiscal year 2019. There were, first, I would say growth across all our business and almost all regions. Most specifically, there were our strong growth in Asia-Pacific, led by Mainland China and in the Americas. And in terms of channels, in our retail network for our jewelry and watch Maisons.

Jewellery Maisons showed strong performance and the Specialist Watchmakers good progress. We are starting to see the positive results from our number of decision taken in the past few years, include the alignment of sell-in, we sell-out as a buyback of watch inventories; the quality improvement our distribution network and the focus on key account; finally, the appointment of our Head of Specialist Watchmaker distribution. Our within other, mostly comprised of Fashion & Accessory Maisons. Montblanc and Peter Millar recorded good growth while Jewellery Maisons progressed with more varied performance.

We have continued to refine our – the quality of our products and the environment in which they are sold while further investing in digital marketing initiatives. Our growth in expense, nevertheless, has been contained below sales growth. And excluding the impact of Online Distributors and the onetime net charges of EUR 118 million that Burkhart mentioned, group operating margin increased by 19.5 – to 19.5% of sales.

We have strengthened our portfolio with YOOX NET-A-PORTER, leader in online luxury retail with a strong digital capabilities, and with Watchfinder, which provides access to the important secondhand watch market. As YOOX NET-A-PORTER business now approached their 20th year, growth is now normalizing around a low-digit rate. The joint venture with Alibaba owns operational is expected to bring new scales for the NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER brands, opening up the relatively untapped potential in China for online luxury brand retail shopping.

After initial integration, migration challenges at THE OUTNET now are successfully overcome. We are progressing with the MR PORTER replatforming, which is expected to be completed there this summer. In addition, YOOX NET-A-PORTER has developed a multiyear road map for integrating the Maisons' online services – Jewellery Maisons online services of Richemont with a particular new-to-offering omnichannel capabilities. These initiatives will benefit YOOX NET-A-PORTER as well the group as a whole.

We are pleased with the performance of Watchfinder, given the uncertainties surrounding Brexit. They outperformed the UK watch market and generated healthy profits before amortization of intangible. Building on their leading position in the UK, Watchfinder has begun its international organization, starting with France this calendar year.

And to remain compelling with our client around the world, we continue to evolve the way we engage with them and the way we distribute our products, favorizing direct interaction with end clients or more upscale retail environment upscale retail environment, both online and offline, a retail presence on social media and adapting to local changing need. To that end, as our Chairman Mr. Rupert commented, we remain focused on offering products with the highest level of beauty, creativity, heritage and craftmanships. Policy of our team, portfolio of assets and balance sheets support us in this ambition.

And here I would like to thank everyone at Richemont for their hard work and continued dedication. We’ll now open the floor to questions. Thank you.

Q - Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Yes, hi. Good morning. It’s Francesca Di Pasquantonio from Deutsche Bank. I actually have 20 questions. So I will choose two. So the first question is a quite open question. If you can give us some granularity on digital strategy. I was actually expecting to see some slides on the presentation, maybe not sharing targets, but sharing a journey and some details of the journey and maybe you can share with us your considerations about the opportunities for YOOX, for NET-A-PORTER, MR PORTER as individual businesses, the opportunities for the mono brand businesses of the online platform, how your online strategy will develop into omni-channel, how long the journey will be, how expensive the journey will be in terms of...

Burkhart Grund

What happened to the notion of two questions?

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Sorry. And there is more question on Q4 and retail performance. My math may be wrong, but I have calculated a slight deceleration in your Q4 retail performance at constant currency. And I was curious to understand where it is mainly coming from. Thank you.

Jérôme Lambert

Thank you for your question. There were many answers in your questions. So about digital at Richemont, first, I would like to name that digital at Richemont is not only digital – I would say digital distribution. Indeed, we consider that there is a global innovation agenda for all activity from our logistics or supply chain to the distribution part of our business.

We invest significantly in research and development to the – in the depths of our – in our activity of opportunity to constantly improve quality. To give you an idea of the magnitude of the investment of R&D that we do, that’s equivalent to – of one manufacturer barrier. So that’s a strong proof of our belief that innovation progress towards better quality and sustainability of our products is important.

Moving to our people. Because if we speak from innovation, of course, it means as well that we have constantly to invest in learning and in developing our team. In the dimension, Richemont has always way been [indiscernible] developing its own schools. It started long, long time ago with Cartier. We’re the first retailer school activity. Then it moved to the all Richemont facility, and we offered a first school in China, Shanghai a couple of years ago. We’ll open this year another two schools for retail activities in the U.S. and the Hong Kong to tackle the challenge of innovation as well to – as the root of Richemont.

And finally, when it come to our development in term of digital distribution, here, investing throughout the acquisition of this year that we believe in that – in dimension. Indeed, we do believe that the investment done is the best preparation for the future. That’s a very dynamic hallmark for Richemont. It’s very important for our brand.

Because you mentioned in your question omni-channel, but indeed, I would say there is a strong omni-channel agenda for Maisons. And we have engaged as we are seeing a very ambitious for the road map between the Maisons of Richemont and the YOOX NET-A-PORTER in a global platform, technical platform approach, that we mean – that we will use our advanced technical capability at YOOX NET-A-PORTER for the Maisons of Richemont to promote a very intensive omni-channel activity. Said better, it goes longer with the investment and [indiscernible] by Richemont within the last years in term of adding more digital presence in our own shops. We invested as – already for more than two years in very advanced tool in all our retail network with a project [indiscernible]

When it comes to YOOX NET-A-PORTER itself and its dimension, that’s, for sure, a very strong opportunity for the group to create new dynamic. First one is a geographical dynamic out of the replatforming and the technical aspect in the omni-channel. As mentioned here, you know that multi-brand luxury shopping is an untapped potential in retail in the one of the two first, I would say, market for luxury goods, namely China. And here, we are entering in a world of opportunities.

And for that, not only is that Richemont has been deciding to invest with YOOX NET-A-PORTER and Watchfinder, but as being engaging in a journey of building a strong joint venture with Alibaba. So if you combine these two elements, plus our global replatforming happening at YOOX NET-A-PORTER, you see that we put a lot of end studies, a lot of efforts in that part of our business. And we do believe that’s how we prepare the future at best. And we believe that technical improvement in the platform and new geographical presence and working on synergies between the YOOX NET-A-PORTER and the rest of our group Maisons, we create, I would say, a stronger leverage.

Francesca Di Pasquantonio

Sorry. If I can follow-up. But the 19.5% margin that you would have achieved without the online consolidation, so is this a target for the future? Or do we need to continue to model a similar dilution from online going forward? Excluding one-offs, is these normal, a new normal that we need to consider? I mean, this is a very basic question, but it’s an important one for deciding.

Burkhart Grund

Francesca, I’m trying to walk mentally through that question. I mean the 19.5% is what we have achieved as a profitability for the Maisons business. Now going forward, if you say, well, do we have to model that? Well, until we sell, I think the Online Distributors will stay a reality in our group because we bought them for a reason. Now obviously what we expect for growing business, and it depends on manufacturers, including the always famous exchange rates because we’re – 50% of our business is tourism-driven. Obviously, we expect with the topline growth that we have, that we produce further leverage out of the business. I think that’s a given now.

The Online Distributors are in relevant. We’re speaking a lot about it in our numbers now because we want to kind of help you along this way to understand because these impacts have been quite material. And if we just retreat behind the reported numbers without keeping the breakout within or including, excluding, et cetera, we think that’s not a very helpful presentation of our results. So we do that. Now I think if you look at the Online Distributors business, which is a new experience for you and also for us, at least in this combination, we look at the road map that the – let’s say, that we inherited, that we have made our own, that we have enriched and will probably talk about that a bit more with our own initiatives, so that this acquisition makes sense once again for our Maisons for the long term.

Look on it at the short term, the short term view, meaning the road map for the next three to four years. It will see and has seen this year already, I mean fiscal 2019, significant investments in technology. You probably remember what they were guiding on the CapEx side for about 8% to 10% before the acquisition. This is what we have learned at around 10%, CapEx, meaning to expend. If you look at it with this in mind and you see there’s an EBITDA contributive performance, I’d say as a picture as of 31 of March, we’re quite satisfied with that, especially we that have insight now and the significant amount of work that is being by our new colleagues and that we have depreciated its true value.

We’ve had challenges in the migration of THE OUTNET, which are part of a learning curve, which are part also of the replatforming that not only targets to merge the two businesses, YOOX – the former YOOX and the former NET-A-PORTER business, but also replatforming is done, first and foremost, to increase and enhance the customer experience. So we’ve overcome the difficulties with THE OUTNET. The numbers have rebounded, which is a positive sign that the technology is contributing positively to it. And now we’re taking these learnings and apply them to the MR PORTER migration that is right now progressing. And we expect it to very positively terminate or finalize in the current fiscal year.

So in that context, EBITDA positive is what we have and that this is what we’re targeting. Now going forward, life is made of ups and downs. You know that. So I also will not really comment and then I’m not a big fan of that to say, well, for Q4, the exit rate, et cetera. I’m not a fan of that, but I appreciate that you try. But let me just give you some elements of context on that. Retail, and we – no offense to our other colleagues in the group, we’re all doing a great job, but we obviously focus, first and foremost, on the two biggest product categories that we have, and that is watches and then it’s jewelry. Both of those categories in the Specialist Watchmakers and the Jewellery Maisons by segment has had a very strong retail performance. Throughout the year, yes, there are ups and downs as we always have. They have something to do with the H2 previous year’s comparables, et cetera, et cetera. I will not bore you with that, even though you might not be bored.

But we depend on a feel-good factor that is very clear on our business as well. Look at the stock exchange performance at the end of the last calendar year. Look at the performance in the first quarter of this calendar year, there is a link. Undeniably, there is a link with exchange rates. There is a link obviously with, let’s say, political discussions between, I would say, power in the east and the power in the west. All these have an impact. MR PORTER, you put all that aside, what remains is very strong positive performance in the retail channel and in the wholesale channel, meaning mainly the watch wholesale channel minus the self-inflicted pain that we believe was necessary to qualitatively upgrade our wholesale distribution network. So we’re extremely satisfied with the work that has been done and the results that we’ve achieved. So – both in retail and in wholesale.

John Guy

Good morning. It’s John Guy from MainFirst. I have two questions, please. Jérôme, if I could start with you and just follow-on a little bit more on the online strategy. I am particularly interested in the JV with NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER and Alibaba. You’ve put out that small press release back in October last year. You said that the talks are progressing seven months down the line. But I’m just trying to get an understanding of why we haven’t seen a little bit more today on this. It’s essentially a very exciting JV. I mean, if we think about the 640-odd-million registered users on Tmall and 14 million also on the Luxury Pavilion, if you can convert that even on a calendar 2017 average order or average selling price is just under EUR670, say 1% of that total registered base, that’s over EUR4 billion in revenue. I’m trying to understand the opportunity here. So can you give us a little bit more around that in sense of timing? Have you got a CEO in place now for this business? And where are we? That would be great.

My second question is for Cyrille. Good morning, Cyrille. Just on Cartier. Could you give us a little indication so far as to how the launch of Clash has gone? It looks like you had a very strong campaign around the successful jewelry launch, which is one of the first, in about 10 years. What’s the potential for the line, is this EUR300 million to EUR500 million potential? And good to see that we have waiting lists at the moment for the – at least for the blue-dial Santos, I think six to eight-week waiting lists. Can you talk a little bit about how the watches offer has improved? And where you’re seeing some of the best results? Thank you.

Jérôme Lambert

Okay. I will then answer to the first question. Indeed there is the Alibaba JV, here we see for us an exciting journey. And we clearly are aligned with the – of the agenda or is it we fixed with Alibaba late last year, meaning what, meaning we are focusing on this fiscal year. You know that creating a JV, it is not creating just a receiver, a corporate organization that’s organizing or that’s recruiting a team now, we speak for, obviously, a number of people. We finalize the position, we are recruiting the CEO of that offer – of that JV, but we have another couple of high-end positions to recruit there. Of course, we have to create and to set up logistics exam. Of course, we have to create a technical element for that, as its new one. There is no announcing – or we say it, as such exiting on Alibaba today. And then as that’s also not only over there, as a traditional dimension of PFS store, I know that’s a wider extension. And now to open pavilion or a shop or so called PFS, it takes you nine months. So here we say, being capable between November and this fiscal year to achieve it, I would say that’s a remarkable challenge and a remarkable operational challenge, but we’re progressing well, and we are very confident with the progression we do. We are so very much advancing in the on-boarding of the Maisons, because that’s a multi-brand distribution organization, YOOX NET-A-PORTER. So there’s a few hundreds of Maisons,j that we are taking for the journey and for the trips of YOOX NET-A-PORTER, so we are active to do the purchase, or to fix the volume over there. As you know that to be capable to sell or register, you have to organize a bank before.

So means, you have to work with everything at Maisons to identify for every single Maisons, the proper inventory that you will be distributing there in China in that dimension. So yes that’s a big journey. And here we are very happy that we can leverage our Richemont structure, because to create companies or building, logistic network, recruiting, and we see a lot of people. Here we can say already that we will leverage our local presence. And Alibaba is an amazing organization. And the work with them, I would say, is progressing very well.

Cyrille Vigneron

I will answer the other questions. So Clash is doing super well. It’s a competing a month ago, and it’s being way beyond our expectations. This, of course have to be careful. It’s going too well. And we have production issues that we have to adjust later on. And have to feel, so the whether this cannibalize along the rest. So far, we’re extremely happy, but if we see probably with six months or a year, how it goes with the rest of the portfolio. The other launching we have done on watches in three years, we’re positioning recollection and doing super well, that was on Panthère continues to doing well and Santos is doing well. The Santos for this year is very promising. It just start now to raising that as we already have some waiting list. Also we revamped Ballon Bleu also doing super well. And the leather category, which turned last autumn is doing also super well and we are short everywhere.

So these are positive signs. And the question also linked to the one that Francesca had, where can we get some leverage. As far as we can privatize that are successful and we can be durable, because they had been in the market and inflation about novelties, that were not lasting. If we make sure it can last over time, then you have leverage about your development cost. As far as you can stay on the same production facility in the same initial network. We don’t expand our network. We benefit without expansion. Then we can have at the end some leverage possibility provided that currencies, that all the economic factors and things and not particular tension, they do not disturb that.

But overall, as far as we can do that in midterm and as far as key clienteles can be using demand, like Chinese especially, which are the most promising clients of the future and there is a good expectations. Short-term depend on whether we can build on top or we cannibalize and whether you can follow up and the demand without problems. But so far, Clash is super positive. The fastest launch we ever had on kind of such a launch category.

John Guy

Thank you very much.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you. Luca.

Luca Solca

Good morning. Luca Solca at Bernstein. Two questions. The first one on Specialist Watchmakers. Your organic growth in Specialist Watchmakers, excluding last year’s inventory buyback is 2%, and your operating margin is a fraction of what it used to be. Why would investors be wrong expecting that you engage in a major cost restructuring program in order to right size quickly your cost profile to the reduced size of the business? Or is it correct to anticipate that the operating margin of this division is going to be structurally lower for years to come?

The second question is on the Online Distributors. There wasn’t enough emphasis in your presentation about getting the technology and then the back office, right, as well as potentially integrating this business with the core business in watches and jewelry. But when I look at the overlap you currently have between specialist – between watches and jewelry and the Online Distributors, this is probably between 5% and 10% of their sales. What is the specific commercial growth that you have in order to develop as a stand-alone business, the activity of YOOX NET-A-PORTER? Could their space be there for a concession business model on the side of the wholesale model that you have? And in general, why is the Head of YOOX NET-A-PORTER not with you today to tell us about that? Thank you very much.

Burkhart Grund

Good morning, Luca. And then just congratulations on your new job, first and foremost.

Luca Solca

Thank you.

Burkhart Grund

First things first. Let me explore a bit further the Specialist Watchmakers. First a bit of historical perspective. When you talk about the margin structures and then compared to historical comps. I would say, if you refer to the high point, about four years back in 2015, that is obviously before we have had an impact of the Swiss franc impact. And let’s add another element of context that was built and then based on our wholesale business, which definitely had run its course very strongly up and had accesses in its business, which actually impacted the top line, but obviously, fled through, through the – all the way down into the operating margin.

Now it is nice to have, but you have to decide at one point in time, in which structure you want to continue to run your business. We came to the conclusion, and we’ve gone through, in the last few years and have explained at length and for some of you probably have knowledge of that, we were engaging in a phase by deploying a playbook in order to clean up our wholesale distribution from, let’s say, business that we do not want to say – to see playing out in the end on the gray market, which is linked to oversupply, which is linked to distribution, which is mainly playing out to unauthorized distribution, which is playing out online with high discounting.

The logic has always been over the last few years, and it’s painful to sit and have investor feedback for three years. There were all, aren’t you destroying value, but by buying over a period of three years, by buying back EUR 0.5 billion in watches. Yes, short term that is the view. What is the long-term view? The long-term view for us has been all the way through this process that we care about long-term brand equity because really long-term brand equity will create value and create value over time. So that is – that has been our mantra. That is what we have applied first and foremost at Cartier, buybacks, shutdown of optimized distribution network and basically restrict or eliminate supply that might end up in the gray market.

This plays out over two years, and then we have seen at Cartier, that the market normalizes when the market is clean. We’ve seen that the first stage now. We’ve applied exactly the same book with Specialist Watchmakers. We’ve seen – we’ve done significant efforts that obviously are not reflected today in the numbers, at least not visibly so. But to just give you a hint. If you look at last year’s inventory buybacks that we did, which then physically flow through our P&L this year, we’ve done roughly a similar amount of, shall we say distribution optimization in the current year, where we decided to take these measures to make sure that there is no further product now, let’s say, availability in this gray market channels. So that will feed through. Once again, we expect, if the same playbook applies with Cartier in the same condition or set of conditions today, we would expect in the current year that the inventory equation normalizes. We’re happy with the level today. We monitor and we’re happy with it.

So if you take that as a context, I think, if you look at just at the reported numbers, I think that the performance at the Specialist Watchmakers is underappreciated. Let me just dwell on that a bit. A very positive double-digit performance in our retail store network. And I’ve said it before, I said it last year that the playbook is, keep the cost base and grow your retail sales, because we have installed the retail network already. We have a store count of 295 stores now. So the upfront investment has been done now. This network will have to produce leverage. So double-digit growth in the retail network. Then we look at the cost base for the Specialist Watchmakers. There is no cost increase on the underlying cost base of the Specialist Watchmakers this year. And I did my hat to my colleagues, to our colleagues in Specialist Watchmakers, Maisons, which has done a fantastic job on that one. No increase of the cost base, both on the communication side, both on the operating expense side.

As a margin improvement, because also the retail business that we have had in the last year, not only have seen strong growth rates, it has also improved on a qualitative way by reducing discounts in our stores, et cetera, et cetera. So having a very healthy and positive relationship with our customers. So, I think, now in a context where if you strip out all that – all the wholesale sales from those measures, you come to a very low single-digit growth. You see 300 basis point increase of the operating contribution, I think that’s a very positive step in the journey, where we still expect going forward, the operating contribution of the Maisons to improve over the midterm. Once again, if we maintain the course and we benefit from the same positive, I would say, in supportive environment in the markets. Okay. That’s what I think. We needed to dwell a bit upon – to also give justice to the performance that our colleagues produced.

Cyrille Vigneron

I will now answer to your first question on the second question on Online Distributors, I will just share a hint to what Burkhart said about the performance of the Specialist Watchmakers. So it is also correlated with a strict follow-up of the sellout at wholesale level. That we are now monitoring over 90% within 30 to 45 days after each months of operation. That we can say, again, that our retailers that are sell-in is lower than our sellout in the wholesale network. And that will, again, significantly reduce the inventory level, this time with the buyback at wholesale level. So that’s as well, I would say, for the future a more line coalition between the sellout of our partners in the numbers that we have in our profit and loss. So a better guarantee probably for the future, that you’re speaking from where do we go in the future with that activity.

Now Online Distributors. The first thing and it is interesting, that’s a – there is a lot of opposition there in appreciation between business for them, where we see more and more convergence, in somehow concession wholesale is probably a concept of regime, which is, if not taken – I would say, at least speak from an agent that is less and less relevant as we enter more and more to omni-channel and omni-stock, a more fusional model. Our YOOX NET-A-PORTER has launched our first initiative in omni-channel with a new era with a couple of new partners. As that system rely on omni-stock. Omni-stocks means that, you selling the stocks at your purchased, but also if you don’t have the stock able either or that you can leverage your stock of your partner.

Therefore, I would say, there you don’t have a traditional separation between are you in concession, are you in wholesale, are you in marketplace approach. And I do believe that in near future, that’s more and more of these models that we see and the Alibaba JV will be also a source of innovation for sure in that dimension.

Luca Solca

Thank you very much. It would be great if you had the Capital Market day on this digital business, which is – its actually exciting and that which you work in quite a lot and invested also quite a bit money. Thank you very much.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Luca. Edouard?

Edouard Aubin

Good morning Edouard Aubin from Morgan Stanley. So just actually to sorry – to follow-up as you hold on why an absolute – exactly, what you said on the convergence in business model. So am I right, so basically what you’re saying is that we could have a situation on other platform involving the 1P, 3P business model, I guess, similar to Amazon, so to speak. So am I right in thinking that you’re very early days in terms of the – on the inventory that you described number one?

And just to follow-up on YNAP equation for Burkhart in – on the IT. What have you seen so far in terms of the rollout, the benefit of the IT platform at the OUTNET? And could it lead to a reacceleration of your growth for the division as a whole, as you’re going to roll it out to MR PORTER this year. So you mentioned that the growth was around low-double digit sorry, in fiscal 2019. Could we – I know you don’t like to give guidance, but could we go back to a scenario where the decision goes back to high-teens type of top line growth? And on the cost also, if you wouldn’t mind, sorry give us a little bit of color on – in fiscal 2019 and then what you’ve expensed for the P&L on IT investment and also capitalizing the CapEx? And what the phasing should be as you make further investments in fiscal 2020 and 2021, if you wouldn’t mind? So that was my first question, sorry.

And then just a small question, a small question for Nicolas, because the problem he has is that he delivers so consistently, that he never gets any question. The desirability of your brand is extremely high in China. If I’m right, I think you’re under index a little bit in China versus some of your peers. What if you could give us your plans in terms of your rollout in China. Is that going to be measured or if you’re going to accelerate your growth, would be curious to know?

Burkhart Grund

I can also let Nicolas answer the questions on your Online Distributors. Do you want to start Nicolas or you want to leave? No. I mean, it’s – we’re flexible. Let me just – Okay on the Online Distributors. So there were a couple of questions you asked. One is – and I know you’re pushing it for granularity that I’m not 100% willing to give, as you can imagine, but I’ll try to help you. Because you know, if I give you granularity on the Online Distributors of cost base then Cyrille will ask that he has the same speaking time when we explained the granularity of Cartier. So – No, but joke aside.

Okay, the OUTNET, we've spoken about it, the impact negative obviously, was from the reduced fulfillment capabilities, obviously, that a big tech/logistics migration entails. And that's what that has happened, I mean, it's gone down, and then it come back very strongly, after we have fixed the migration, these glitches on the tech side. So we've seen a very strong significant rebound, which also had something to do with customer retention or customer reacquisition. So that's why, I think, also the management chose to do it, not as a big bang across the other four or five businesses that YOOX NET-A-PORTER runs, but to start with one business. We or they have made the necessary experiences, some positive in the OUTNET migration, most of them impacting the customers, the customer services linked around that and the customer retention in the end, that's why sales obviously went down. Once it was fixed, and that's very encouraging, the sales came very strongly back and have normalized and reached growth rates that we are quite proud of or we should be quite proud of.

Now, we're now coming to the next step, which is to MR PORTER migration. There some of the learnings have flown in, into the way we run the project. First and foremost, once again, not a big bang, switch on the new system, switch off the old system, do it both on the IT and in the logistics side at the same time, but do it step-by-step. So we've done the first switch over in a smaller European market, which has done very, very well. So the learnings have been applied and that seems to work out well. The major migration effort is going to be done, let's say, over this summer, all the way up into the fall, and we expect that will be a reasonable optimistic view to be successful.

All of this is done, and then based on that, we'll start working on the YNAP in the second of the year and the first half of next year. So that's more or less the playbook. Now we are quite optimistic but that remains to be proven that growth rates will increase because once again, this has something to do with the technology offer that benefits customers in the mid- to long term. That's why we're going through this exercise and the platform and the technology level that will come out of it is what we believe will further enhance the very strong and leading position that YOOX NET-A-PORTER has in the market.

Now as to granularity as to tech spend, et cetera. We haven't touched on CapEx yet, but as such, a big part of the CapEx increase compared to last year was driven by YOOX NET-A-PORTER. So very good EUR 300 million above last year in CapEx, I would say two-thirds of that was driven by YNAP and when I say YNAP its tech and logistics CapEx. So you can get an idea of the dimension, I said, I look forward the acquisition, the YOOX management that is still around, as you can – as you might see, this has guided on somewhere in the range of 8% to 12% of CapEx. So we are in the middle of that range. That's a significant effort that impacts through the amortization or depreciation charges or P&L.

Now we've talked about intangibles amortization in our press release, also in our presentation, EUR 765 million. This is here to stay for a while until the amortization periods run out. And there is different elements in the intangible assets that on the first years, give you a high level of amortization and then over time, it significantly reduces, in this case, to give you a better idea, this is 11-month charge and EUR 165 million. So you top it up to a yearly charge for 12 months. You can do the math that will stay with us and will reduce probably over the next nine years, all the way to half of that amount, and then we'll drop after 10 years, all the way down to zero.

So there is a charge that is not a onetime charge. As some of you or your colleagues have written it's intangibles amortization linked to the acquisition of those businesses. Now apart from that, what has happened at YNAP, marketing spend has increased, linked to THE OUTNET. Once again, I was talking about acquiring or reacquiring customers, so that has increased marketing spend that has happened. To expand, yes, logistics spend holding to that. And then once again, CapEx drives depreciation spend and that is being recycled or going through the P&L right now.

Nicolas Bos

Thank you for your question and for giving me the opportunity to say something. And for your comments on the house.

I think what we've been doing with Van Cleef & Arpels in China is exactly what we've been doing historically in the rest of the world. So we didn't look at this market in a very specific way, although it may sound strange in your world. We believe that time and integrity and consistency were definitely the best elements we could bring.

So we opened our first store in 2005. It was a very, very small store in Beijing, China World, with a partner. And since that, we have developed kind of consistently our presence but we never developed any opportunistic approach, we never did specific collections, we never did specific communication campaigns. Of course, we used the tools that are available in China and we tried to interact with communities and with the local culture as much as we can, but really trying to explain the brand for what it is and not trying to adapt it to what we think the market is expecting.

And after nearly 15 years, we have actually 15 stores now in China. So we have grown the network cautiously but still steadily. We have seen the position of the house really developing also very steadily, but because we brought exactly what we brought in Europe at the beginning of the 20th century or in the U.S. 50, 60 years ago, which is to try to develop an understanding and appreciation for what we are doing, for the patrimony, for the history, for the craftsmanship. And for a brand like Van Cleef & Arpels, this vision is working well or seems to be working well. So it's true that today we see and we feel quite a higher appreciation and a really good understanding of the house.

Once again we've kept an exclusive network and today we are much more investing – the improving our presence, upgrading our presence rather than developing and opening new stores, and going to as many cities as we could. And actually that first store that we opened in China World in 2005, we just opened a new one replacing, which is size, which is pretty much the size of the store that we have in Place Vendome. And with the same type of atmosphere and display that actually, I think answers to the expectations and the reaction that we see from Chinese customers today. So it's quite a good journey, and we feel it's performing over.

Patrik Schwendimann

Patrik Schwendimann, Kantonalbank. First question, the Chinese luxury consumer demand was still very good last year. So what's your view on the current luxury consumption in China, or also Chinese tourists? Second question, my favorite question for Burkhart since many years. Operating expenses increased plus 7%. Excluding the internet, what's your best guess here for the current year? Thank you.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Patrik.

Cyrille Vigneron

So for the Chinese and Chinese consumption, it's very steady, growing quite well. And we don't see any sign that it would reduce. As I say, we have some different views on the part which is from traveling Chinese, because this is much more linked to currencies and fluctuations. But the overall consumption, domestic linked to luxury goods, is increasing. And the support from the government for that does mean the reduction on duties, which is – makes it simpler and also have a serious impact also on the cost of operation in China and reduction of VAT.

And also really supporting the local consumption compared to overseas is really kind of fueling the growth. So we see that at a really high-double digit growth last year – it was double-digit last year. And we've seen in the recent months since the change of VAT in April, we see stimulated as well. So we have a very good perspective there for the time being.

Patrik Schwendimann

Chinese tourism?

Cyrille Vigneron

So Chinese tourism is growing in number. And of course, then their purchasing power depends on the values, renminbi compared to the currencies, Hong Kong dollar, Korean won and Japanese yen. We had last year relative devaluation of the renminbi. So we made a pressure in Hong Kong. And since January we are increasing, which is kind of reverting the trend.

But numbers of Chinese traveling would soon be 150 million to 200 million and dominantly in Asia and also going to the rest of the world. And the appetite to buy, even during trips, is still there. That's why the purchasing power is there. So there are then the hiccups like particular tension with Korean restriction on visa that can have an impact. And other things like natural disasters or things that make safety perceived as a key concern. So again, same as currency, there might be some other kind of hiccups or concerns that may have impact either on the destination or even on the attitudes toward travel.

Burkhart Grund

Okay. So on the expense side, Patrik, I understand you tried to guide me towards guidance, so – which is difficult to do. Predictions are the most difficult when they treat about the future, right? But let me just, as a starting point, give you some guidance on – not guidance, but some better understanding or granularity on what has happened in fiscal year 2019.

So I would say, if you look at the expense based growth, we talk about it in the – we've talked about it in the past that if you go through an exercise, let's say budget exercise in our business or in our part of the industry, the budget exercise is more about cost containment than about cost-cutting, right? Because the nature of our business, if you look at it, is a fixed cost business.

We run close to 1,100 stores around the world. If you look at a store, the cost base is more or less fixed. We have a few percentage points that are variable expenses, but I would say the overwhelming proportion of running a retail store is fixed cost. 50% of our cost base more or less is linked to staff cost, personnel expenses. And then the big elements following right after is obviously lease.

Leases, lease commitments, we're going to put starting this year, as you all know, we are going to show the IFRS 16 impact on our balance sheet. We're talking somewhere in the ballpark number of EUR 3 billion capitalized lease commitments at the end of fiscal 2020, that's we're going to show for the half year. So lease commitments or leases have a tendency to inflate as well. And then we have the next base category is the expenses that are linked to running a boutique. So just to you give a better understanding of the granularity of our cost base in general terms.

Now where have the – what have been the elements that have driven our cost base higher last year? I would say it's three elements. Some of them are pointed out very clearly – I'd say most of them are pointed out very clearly in our presentation and also in the press release we published this morning. Three elements: It's an increased spend on in some areas of our business – I would point out that the Jewellery Maisons, and I would point out the Fashion & Accessories Maisons, where we have increased our spend on the retail network.

The Fashion & Accessories, it was more about opening the stores, both internal and franchise stores. The Specialist Watchmakers of our cost base is flat, but they have opened stores, 11 stores internal, and then I think 17 external franchise stores where they also participate in the capital spend.

And then on the Jewellery Maisons, it has been, apart from three openings in [indiscernible], it has been a stable network, even slightly shrinking on the Cartier side, where we have worked – or the Cartier colleagues have worked on major projects upgrading the quality of it. So there is increased, I would say, capital expenditure in the retail network. That's – and obviously, as you know, that gets recycled through the P&L through the depreciation impact that, that generates. So that's the first element.

Second element is A&P spend. We have increased communication expenses at the Jewellery Maisons and at the Fashion & Accessories Maisons. Now if it's any relief, the spend has been budgeted higher and we throughout the year have managed it below that budgeted level. But nevertheless, it has been an important increase compared to the previous year for the many good reasons that our Maisons have.

And the third cost element is the tax spend. I've spoken about it for YNAP, but we have a big tech corporation, which is more on the ERP side. Our side, meaning the former Richemont Maisons side, where we have actually continued investing because right now we are rolling SAP out in Mainland China.

And as you can imagine, with close to 200 stores, that's quite a significant project that we have also undertaken this year. So these are the, I'd say, the three elements that have driven the cost base expansion. Just from a CFO perspective, I'm very happy with the work that all our colleagues did in the existing like-for-like network where costs have remained under very good control or cost increases remained under very good control. Because that's always a worry when you have quite a big, even highly qualitative retail network that if your cost base consistently increases for an existing network –so that's a big point of vigilance and that was under very good control.

Patrik Schwendimann

Thank you. Actually – but then we should expect a similar increase or less for the current year? I mean, so it's about store openings?

Burkhart Grund

As a best guess, the cost growth ratio would be below the sales growth ratio.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Patrik. Actually we're running out of time. We've got a number of questions through our website. But – so I'll pick three of them. Since you are on guidance so to speak, could you give some color, Burkhart, maybe on CapEx for fiscal year 2020 and 2021, please?

I think the other two questions that maybe could be covered relates to Dunhill. Investors would like management to comment on Dunhill's performance. And whether there's a possibility that it may breakeven and when? And the last point, I think was more or less covered already by Burkhart, which is whether you can elaborate on how much more downsizes was done as far as the watch multibrand retail stores are concerned? How much was done in terms of value, which you sort of alluded to? And how much more is to be done in the fiscal year 2020? And I think that will complete the Q&A session. It’s been quite long.

Burkhart Grund

Okay. Let's go for the CapEx, because that is the element that will remain longer in our books. So we've – I'll be consistent with what we've said last year. Once again, a bit of color. We've had when we were running through I would say investment cycle on the Specialist Watchmakers side and on the Jewellery Maisons side – mainly Cartier – when we were running through an investment cycle on the manufacturing side, we have had for some years, I would say all the way up to 2015, CapEx at about – at a maximum of about 7% on sales. This has now, I would say, normalized on the Maisons side.

Last year, we were at a level of 4.4% of sales, which, I think personally, is – would be the low end. I am much more, let's say, comfortable at about 5% CapEx spend on sales for the Maisons. Why am I saying I'm comfortable? Because when you run a store network and you want to offer the customer experience, then you have to have stores that are not only well-built and proper, but that they – that offer the customer experience that the customers are looking for in a very competitive world, to be honest.

And what we're looking there is we're playing around – it's a bit flippant to say, but we're playing around on different Maisons on, I would say, novel approaches to be more nimble, more flexible in the CapEx we spend. So that you could, can much quicker adapt your boutique environment with less additional spend toward more flexible set ups, put it that way. So from a financial perspective, I am quite happy with the 5% CapEx spend for the Maisons.

On the YNAP, Watchfinder, Online Distributors side, being a tech business, CapEx spend tends to be higher in peers, it tends to work around re-platforming. So as I said, we are around about 10% last year. I think we should stay at that level for a while, probably two to three years into the future. And then if we do things well, that should start to level off or decline as a percentage of sales. So that all would still fit comfortably in the 5% to 7% range on the overall group sales that I quoted before. This fiscal year 2019, we've ended at 5.9% on sales, which sits more or less back in the middle of that range.

Jérôme Lambert

I will first address the point related to Dunhill. You all remember that Dunhill, three to two years ago, has been through a massive restructuring plan. That plan was about closing countries or – and closing retail activities. We engaged a new team, I think 18 months ago to two years at Dunhill. Led by a real expect of that activity, Andrew Maag. Andrew has been rebuilding a complete team. Firstly, a complete creative team with the market as being capable to define a very attractive collection, particularly in the ready-to-wear, where we see already a very good result.

In that, what we call Phase 2 of the restructurings, the name of the game for us is like-for-like growth. And it was, what was written on the roadmap of Andrew, to demonstrate that the company was capable to recreate like-for-like growth. And we can say that for the last 12 months, consecutively, the company has been enjoying like-for-like growth. Which is, as we know in our industry, I say always – I would say the best challenge, particularly after a big restructuring plan. So that's where we are with Dunhill. And their territory, their historical territory of Japan, UK, are expanding. That's also the case now in China. So that's, in there, promising news.

When it comes to our playbook or roadmap for the Specialist Watchmakers, that was the other part of the question. We use everything with the management team [indiscernible] roadmap of levels, because in – somehow Specialist Watchmakers are following the roadmap and the playbook that Cartier a few years ago took when it came to cleaning the market or focusing on iconic products and recreating the desire and demand. And so building the future. So I would say that when it comes to qualitative improvement of the network, I would say, we come to slowly to the end of that process. The agenda with our partner in resale is more about partnership and it's more about how we can bring together the Maisons in best conditions.

Burkhart mentioned that we opened external boutiques, opened franchises. So last year, we see 20 first franchise boutiques were opened, which is a good underlining demonstration of the effort and the positive results of this new partnership. Because when you open a franchisee, by definition, you have to be two. So you have to be equally believing in what you're doing, believing in the middle future and believing in our capability of our partner to build the future. And we're very happy now that we could turn the first pages, then we can concentrate on developing a positive momentum along with this partnership.

And let me finish on a positive note in that aspect, it is that – Cyrille commented it, about the Chinese clientele. But the other very positive factor this year for the watch were the comeback, of course, in local clientele. So which is as well for in what we believe, when we speak from sustainability of the business model very, very important, and it explains as well why this capability of bringing franchisee and creating a new partnership is built on new blocks – only the very attractive impact that our collection can have on tourist clientele in any one part in particular, but also in [indiscernible].

We are seeing solid demand, and it is very correlated as well to the effort done by the Maisons in shaping collections that are relevant on a global level and in particular from a local perspective. Thank you.

Sophie Cagnard

Thank you, Jérôme. So this concludes our results presentation. Many thanks for your time. And for the ones who kindly came, refreshments are waiting for you upstairs. Thank you.

Burkhart Grund

Thank you.

Jérôme Lambert

Thank you very much. Thank you, Sophie.

