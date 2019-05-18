ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (ARCW) CEO Alan Quasha on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCW) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call May 17, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Alan Quasha - CEO

Aaron Willman - CFO

Jed Rust - Vice President of New Product Development

Ralph Weil - R. Weil Investment Management

Good day, and welcome to the ARC Group Worldwide Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Willman. Please go ahead, sir.

Aaron Willman

I'll now share some results from the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Sales came in at $19.9 million, which is a $5.7 million decrease compared to $21 million of fiscal Q3 of 2018. Gross deficit of $200,000 compared to $1.7 million gross profit of 2018. EBITDA came in at $4,000 loss compared to a $9,000 gain in 2018. For the first nine months ended March 31 2019 compared to the last nine -- or the first nine months of 2018 ended April 1st, sales were $61.3 million compared to $57.6 million, gross profit of $4.4 million compared to $2.6 million last year, and EBITDA of $2.9 million compared to $100,000 loss last year.

One other meaningful item to note was that in this quarter -- subsequent to this quarter, we completed a new debt facility in the nature of $7.5 million. This allowed us to make some extensions to our current debt financing, and we believe will allow us the time to make significant changes to correct our balance sheet in the future.

With that, I will turn it over to Alan Quasha, our CEO for his comments.

Alan Quasha

Thank you, Aaron. So I mean, obviously, the third quarter results were disappointing. I will -- Jed Rust will -- who has importantly taken over running our Colorado operation, and we're very pleased with him at the helm. He will take us through some of the operational results after I talk a little bit about the key focus, which we focused on during this past quarter, which were taking four main steps to restructure the company hopefully fundamentally, which hopefully will also mark a turning point in the business.

So first, we completed the sale of our 3D business. It's EBITDA in the first nine months through the date of the sale was a loss of $3.9 million. We could not afford to keep betting on this technology as it was a tremendous strain on both cash and on management resources. The second item was the implementation of a very significant cost savings plan in excess of $8 million. These changes included significant cuts to labor, leases and variable expenses. The third stage was to review our customer base, readout up or low margin making business line customers. Some of the products also included low-volume customers with little future growth. It also included some long-term legacy parts, which didn't fit our core competencies.

Finally, the company has put in place a more stable debt structure, and it has been able to extend our current debt to December 31, 2020 and later. This will give us time to work to put in place a better long-term solution for the company, but this was a very important interim step. So I do want to say, however, before Jed makes his points that while results, particularly at Colorado, which Jed is taking over and Aaron is also going back to oversee staffing, which was also quite disappointing for the quarter. We had good results in our medical business in Florida. So I don’t want to leave the call without playing out some positives on the operational side.

With that though, I will set it over to Jed Rust. Over to you Jed. Thanks.

Jed Rust

Thank Alan. As we've mentioned our Q3 was a particularly challenging quarter from a top line revenue standpoint. As Aaron stated, we were at $19.9 million for Q3 in comparison to prior year results of $21 million. The decrease was primarily driven by softness in the defense sector. We experienced strong sales during Q1 and Q2 of this fiscal year. However, saw a disproportionate decline in Q3. The decline was driven by some short-term saturation in the defense sector, and as such that many of our large OEM customers reduce their production levels fairly substantially during our Q3.

On a more positive note, we did actually see a 55% increase in Q3 over the prior year in our aerospace sales, and our Colorado operation. This strategic growth does continue to show our focus on diversifying our business and creating some long-term stability. While we're seeing rapid growth in this sector, we have to remain grounded on solving the near-term operational and balancing challenges in ARC.

As Alan mentioned, we have taking decisive action to flex our business to balance to the near-term sales market challenges. We did make substantial cuts heavily in the labor side but not sure to change the efforts also done on the fixed cost side of our businesses well. These major changes, amounting to $8 million will help us to write the business and balance that with the sales that we currently have.

As he mentioned, we also leaned our operation and in doing so, we also rationalized our customer base. Essentially, the products we're manufacturing within our core competency and generating the appropriate value. Our Florida facility has remained strong, from both top line stand point, as well as from an operational excellence standpoint. We continue to rely on them as they continue to perform for us. We do remain optimistic to our long-term growth and diversification strategy, and recognize that we must remain laser focused on improving our profitability and balance sheet in the near-term.

With that, Alan, any further word before we answer questions?

Paul Rene

I don't know if this would be particularly for, but my concern is the stock losing its NASDAQ standing. What steps are going to be taken to ensure that it doesn't lose the NASDAQ listing? And another question. Can you let us know what the sale of the 3D went for since we are selling off assets to pay down debt? I mean, I think it's a very significant step. But that would be vital information I would think. Thank you.

Alan Quasha

So I'll address the NASDAQ listing, and obviously, we're hoping to take steps to get it back over dollar. We have I think until late fall to September, October to do that. So hopefully, it'll take care of itself. We will do what we can do, obviously to avoid that, and I think will be successful in that. But it does require us to make a fundamental turnaround here, and for shareholders to buy more than they sell. So I don't know what else to say about that but it's, obviously, something where we intend to deal with.

Paul Rene

As long as you do another reverse split, I'll tell you that, we've been through a few of those in the past with ARC wireless?

Alan Quasha

Yes, we're not planning to do a reverse but.

Paul Rene

That's good news.

Alan Quasha

Yes. So, well, it's a lot of different ways to look at that and the reason for that is because there were a lot of capital and operating leases that went with the business. So obviously we took a loss on the sale and Aaron, you'll have the actual numbers in front of you. But in terms of payables and operating leases and capital leases that were assumed, which the company would have had to pay off itself had we kept the business. What was the cumulative of all those expenses?

Aaron Willman

Sure. I mean, in the first nine months alone, we have…

Alan Quasha

No, I understand that. But I'm just talking about the liabilities that were assumed.

Aaron Willman

Okay, basically $3 million between the leases payables and other items that they had to take on.

Paul Rene

What was it, $3 million?

Aaron Willman

Correct, $3 million.

Paul Rene

Okay, so according to the McLarty loan, the sale of asset has to go directly to that bottom-line. Is that where that money went, or how was that handled?

Alan Quasha

It really just, there really isn't cash that went to -- I mean, debt was paid down in the sense that liabilities, were no longer in our balance sheet, but there's no real cash that went anywhere.

Aaron Willman

Right, there were no proceed, but they took on annual payments of $2.4 million of leases on top of additional payables in excess of inventory and the accounts receivable of another $0.5 million.

Paul Rene

So we still stand with that $14 million on the 11% interest rate with McLarty?

Aaron Willman

I think it's $15 million, yes.

Paul Rene

Well, I hope we're doing the necessary things to write this company. I hate to see it go full circle from the pink slips on the NAS and back to the pink slips. I mean, this has been some ride. Mr. Quasha, you feel it more than anyone, I'm sure. And you may be the largest shareholder, but you're not the only shareholder, so just keep us in mind also.

Alan Quasha



Well, the company took on way too much debt and overpaid other things. So we're definitely trying to work our way out of that. It's not an easy thing to be doing. And trust me it's not something that thrills any of us.

Paul Rene

This is really not -- I've read a lot about you, and this is just not your game, I mean. You run a very tight ship and I still don't understand how it got to this point, especially in Colorado to be such a drain on the company when the company was -- when that division was purchased, it was profitable. So I don't know how it broke and bad, but it's been a nightmare.

Alan Quasha

So just so you, I mean everybody, you should understand this Paul that Colorado is a great facility, it has tremendous capacity. If you've been out to visit it, it's a very large facility and has lot of fixed costs. And when your core revenue stream basically halves, because it's tied a lot to the defense business, firearms in particular, and that business is down well over 50%. So, you have to absorb all these fixed costs. And that's not a pretty sight. And we've been -- and it takes a while to change your product mix to different mix, which is what we're trying to do, because there are some of us who think that the heydays of the firearm business is not something anybody should be counting on coming back.

Paul Rene

Well, not with the current administration. Past administration used the best gun salesman around. We have at least three to four space, space companies competing against each other, that that's going to be a big boom for us. Before it was just NASA and now we have several going on. So, we're just arms dealer, selling to all of them I hope that's how it is. Well, good luck guys.

Alan Quasha

So I think long-term, I think one has to build a strategy. I mean just so everybody knows -- I mean long-term our bets are going to be with medical and aerospace. And so that's where we're making longer term commitments.

Ralph Weil

Regarding the stamping business, how dependent are you at this point and have been on the order of business, and what are you seeing there and what else can you do or what other areas might you be pursuing, so that that doesn't become a problem, more of a problem?

Alan Quasha

We are currently 95% dependent upon automotive that automotive mix is primarily to your Japanese transplant companies, your Honda, Nissans', Subarus', cars of those natures. This diversification that we're actually looking on quite heavily is into I'll call it defense, or you Jed you called aerospace, is more on the governmental contract side. There is significant history in those plants, specifically the [Wakyan] facility and doing government contract work, and that's really the future we're headed. A few things are definitely in the queue, I can't share any results yet as we not been issued POs, but that is the primary focus at this point in time, is non-automotive work, some appliance but more so in the defense and aerospace segments.

Ralph Weil

Does that mean you're not going to focus on autos anymore, because it's been cyclical or up and down, or what are the thoughts there?

Alan Quasha

We certainly still are focusing our automotive. I would say in the past years that was all of our focus we weren't really prospecting a lot of new customers outside of the automotive, just because of our niche knowledge in that area. However, in recent years and its bit of a slower process I think the same thing when they used their passenger aerospace. We've been really on focusing on the aerospace side to the last year and half years to two years, and that's what where we're trying to see some very good traction, albeit no POs yet to give us to start to diversify. This year, we have one significant POs with automotive business, and we will continue to take those POs but our intent is to focus a larger portion of our marketing and salesfore on to non-automotive work.

Ralph Weil

I read it and in the release that plastics are down what part of your business has been plastic versus metals and into what areas with the plastics be -- what you do in plastics be growing towards.

Jed Rust

So I'll answer that, this is Jed. Our plastics division is located also in our Colorado facility and actually does very similar ratio of defense and fire alarms work in comparison to a small proportion of other industries. So quite honestly, it has impacted heavily by the same market challenges we were seeing in our MIM business in Colorado, so that's the primary driver there. As far as percentages of our business in Colorado that's there. Of the Colorado entity, it's about 30% of our aggregate top line in Colorado combined.

Ralph Weil

You were introduced, but Mr. Quasha didn’t say where your employment was, or what you did in the past. Could you just tell us what you did?

Alan Quasha

Yes, absolutely. I've actually been with Oregon actually the prior entity, called advanced farming technology, have been around for about 13 years, had a variety of different roles. But most recently have been really focusing on basically riding shipment in Colorado, I used to be Director of Operations in the Colorado facility back about five, six years ago. And so I'm working aggressively right now to return it back to the entity that I know it can perform as.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand the manager from Florida was moved to Colorado. And is he any longer with the company?

Alan Quasha

No.

Unidentified Analyst

Because I guess that's where it began. I really, okay, disintegrate, okay, good. That was a question I had. Thank you very much.

Ralph Weil

Could you comment a bit more on -- what sense to me from what you said that to be an area that you're going to grow in more the aerospace area? Could you comment on what type of business you have there and whether you've been getting small engineering and development, orders whether you've gotten production orders, whether you've gotten small ones, which you feel will build over the next few years? Could you just elaborate a little more on the aerospace industry -- your aerospace industry participation?

Alan Quasha

So again, I'm probably more excited than most on the aerospace side as. It has been working process for quite a few years now. But we do have quite a few components in aircraft engines flying overhead every single day with some very large engine manufacturers in the aerospace world. Those components are ongoing and steady production. We do have firm orders in our system for several years actually on those components.

And then that has been something that has been, I'll say precipitating over the last 18 months or so. And that’s part of the reason we're seeing some substantial growth here. Further, we have won several new business or several new parts, and those are in the process of being qualified right now. We are still projecting a very solid fiscal year 20 coming on in the aerospace field, and it's something that we have rallied our business around to support.

We are also still pursuing additional clients in this space. We do have -- as of the end of Q3, we have one client who is nearing submission of a new purchase order to us for new development exercise. So this will further expand our aerospace into yet another client. So, hopefully that answered your question but a lot of engineering components for aircraft.

Ralph Weil

Are these also -- when you say aerospace, I take it this is also some space program?

Alan Quasha

We continue to do work with some of the launch companies. However, those are primarily development based type of efforts, they are they are not necessarily production, at least it in the way that we classify them.

Operator

Aaron Willman

Thank you everyone for joining today. I think I can speak for Alan and Jed here that results of Q2 certainly were disappointing. The Company has taken some very significant steps to ride the ship. And I think we have a pretty solid plan to fix things on a go forward basis. Alan, Jed, feel free to add any comments you wish to that, but I think that's the message that we are trying to send.

Alan Quasha

Thanks Aaron. Thank you all on the call. And I think this ends the call. So thank you.

