Walmart: Turning A Bit More Cautious

Given cost and valuation concerns, I am now more cautious than I have traditionally been over an investment in WMT at current levels.

However, I do not rule out tariff and fulfillment costs causing a noticeable impact to earnings going forward, considering the thin margins.

I have been sympathetic to an investment in Walmart (WMT) for a while. Most recently, I commended the company for stronger-than-expected performance while reminding readers that the "e-commerce strategy seems to be working out" and that the stock "has historically been a good complement to a diversified portfolio".

I maintain my stance above, especially following the delivery of solid fiscal 1Q20 results on Thursday. But in the face of potential operational headwinds and given a richly-valued stock, I begin to turn a bit more cautious on the mega retailer's shares.

Let me start by going over Walmart's most recent results.

No yellow flags in the first quarter

Revenues of $123.9 billion looked soft at first, trailing consensus by a sizable $1.2 billion - the widest top-line miss since fiscal 4Q16. But it seems like much of the drag was caused by currency headwinds that may not have been properly reflected in the consensus number. The drivers of revenues looked strong enough, with U.S. comps of 3.4% matching expectations (see graph below). Transaction growth continued to dip slowly, despite a robust e-commerce channel. Offsetting the negative trend was an increase of 2.3% in ticket, a pleasant 160 bps higher than last year's first quarter number.

Further down the income statement, a 1.4% increase in cost of goods outpaced revenue growth, leading to a 33-bp drop in gross margin despite the apparent pricing strength that a larger ticket size may suggest. This seems to have been mostly related to a heavier produce and fresh mix outside the core U.S. market and probably the contribution from lower margin online sales. Although I am not overly concerned about these trends, it is worth noting the substantial impact that gross margin pressures have caused to the bottom line: 10 cents in EPS, by my estimates.

Helping to offset the earnings headwinds caused by gross margin compression were tight opex control, accounting for about four cents of EPS support, and a significantly lower share count driven by the reinstatement of the company's buyback program. All accounted for adjusted EPS of $1.13 dipped slightly YOY, but topped Street expectations by 11 cents.

See summarized P&L below.

So what is the problem?

There is not much about Walmart's most recent quarterly results that looked concerning to me. But I do have some fears over the company's operational results going forward, particularly in regards to (1) higher tariffs leading to higher COGS that are not fully offset by increased pricing, and (2) richer fulfillment expenses driven by competitive pressures, as retailers position to provide customers with free (but costly to the merchants) next-day delivery.

Considering Walmart's thin op margins of 4.0% in the most recent quarter, small drops in profitability could lead to a more noticeable dip in earnings. Regarding tariffs, Walmart seems to have been able to pass on at least some of the costs to consumers. While the move bodes well for margins, the impact to demand remains to be seen.

All of the above would be less of an issue if WMT traded at more de-risked valuations. But as the chart above depicts, current-year P/E of 21.0x is about as high a multiple as it has been for the past 12 months. Since May of last year, WMT's multiple discount to Costco (COST) has narrowed, while the premium to Target (TGT) has widened. Adjusted for expected long-term earnings growth, WMT is by far the priciest stock of the three within the peer group.

I am, therefore, more cautious than I have traditionally been over an investment in WMT at current levels, despite not having seen clear signs of trouble in the company's recent financial results.

