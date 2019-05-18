Financial Engineering From Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises (WERN) made news headlines on May 14th when, in a press release, the company announced a significant change to its capital structure aimed at returning more value to its shareholders. This move involves taking on far more debt than the company has had in recent years and investors should think of this maneuver like a one-time bonus, but while the firm's fundamentals suggest the business can comfortably deal with this change, the company would have been better off creating value in some other way.

A look at the news

Playing with a firm's capital structure can be dangerous, but if done right, it can allow the firm and its shareholders to benefit immensely. In its simplest form, a change in capital structure may consist of a firm taking on significant debt and either investing it into growth or paying out a special distribution to shareholders. While the interest being paid on the debt is a real cost, companies that can borrow at a price below their return on assets and/or return on equity can use leverage to supercharge their growth. Not only that, but also the firm in question almost always benefits from the tax shield that can be generated by borrowing (the tax shield being the net savings caused by the interest expense on borrowings being tax-deductible). It was with this kind of mindset that Werner set out searching for ways to increase shareholder value since, as of the end of its last fiscal year, the company had only a modest amount of debt.

According to management, the company has decided to pay out a special dividend of $3.75 per unit, or about $262 million. This is in addition to the regular quarterly dividend of $0.09, or $0.36 per annum. As another source pointed out, Werner actually had a nice track record of paying out special dividends, but this ended with the firm's $1.50 per share payout in 2012 after the top tax rate on capital gains grew from 15% to 20% in 2013. Whether or not the special dividend will continue in future years is uncertain.

As I type this, Werner is severely lacking in the cash needed in order to pay for the dividend. In its latest filing, the company revealed cash and cash equivalents of $64.74 million, and there were no major asset sales announced, meaning that the only way to cover the distribution was by tapping into debt. As of the end of the company's latest quarter, it had one $100 million credit facility, two $75 million credit facilities, and a $75 million term commitment, bringing total bank capacity to $325 million. Of this, only $125 million had been tapped into, meaning that between the cash on hand and the remainder of its facilities, the company could pay out the distribution, but management had something else in mind.

Instead of maxing out its resources, the company was able to strike up a deal with Wells Fargo (WFC) to issue it a new $300 million facility, $75 million of which would be taken to absorb the term commitment. The company also convinced BMO to give it a $200 million facility to replace its $75 million untapped one, and it is keeping the $75 million facility under US Bank (of which $50 million is currently being used). The Wells Fargo facility's borrowing rate is one-month LIBOR (currently 2.44% per annum), plus between 0.675% and 0.925% (depending on how much is borrowed), while the BMO facility is on a one-month LIBOR rate plus between 0.7% and 1.5%. Both facilities have unused commitment fees, but these stand at 0.25% per annum or less.

Because management has not given investors any idea as to where they will pull the cash for the special dividend from, it's impossible to know what kind of annual cost it will mean for the company, but in one scenario I ran, where management borrows from the lowest-cost sources first, I concluded that its annual interest expense should rise by about $9.35 million. Taking into consideration a hypothetical tax shield with a 21% effective tax rate, this brings their net cost down to $7.39 million, or about 2.82%. That's right, the company is essentially borrowing $262 million to pay out to shareholders and paying, net, 2.82% on it each year that the debt is outstanding.

Management could have allocated the capital better

Such a low cost on being able to reward shareholders makes what management did enticing. This is all the more true when you consider that the company is already in a fine financial position. If management's expectations for 2019 turn out to be correct, even after spending between $275 million and $300 million on capital expenditures, the company should have free cash flow of more than $100 million for the year. Having said that, just because the company has more than enough cash to cover the cheap cost of borrowing for the special dividend doesn't mean that its approach is the most sensible financially.

Take into consideration, for instance, the firm's historical ROA (return on assets) and ROE (return on equity). Last year, the firm's ROA came out to 8.7%, and its five-year average for the metric is 8.02%. ROE has been even higher, coming in at 13.7% last year and averaging 13.58% over the past five years. Assuming future prospects are not vastly inferior to what has happened historically, it would have made far more sense for management to use the $262 million on reinvesting into the firm, either through M&A activities and/or through organic means. Instead of paying net interest expense on the debt, the company should, theoretically, have set up a scenario where it was bringing in several percentage points in profit and cash flow into the firm each year.

Management has other plans as well

According to management's press release on the matter, Werner should have around $150 million (I calculated $157.7 million) in borrowing capacity after its special dividend and letters of credit, and assuming it does not use any cash on hand to pay for the dividend. Between this and the more than $100 million in free cash flow the firm is set to generate this year, management has decided to scrap its prior share buyback program, under which it could still have acquired 2 million units, and to instead create a new plan aimed at buying back 5 million shares when management deems it best.

As I type this, shares of Werner are trading for $32.82 apiece. Assuming that this average price holds, it would mean that in order to buy back all of the stock the company has announced it is interested in, the firm would need to spend $164.10 million. This certainly appears, based on the data, to be within the realm of possibilities for management then, and given that the firm is trading for between 5.7 and 6.1 times forward operating cash flow, buying back stock, even with borrowed money, sounds like an attractive alternative to paying out a distribution.

Takeaway

It's exciting to see companies engage in financial alchemy from time to time. Unlike actual alchemy, though, financial alchemy often does have at least some of the desired effects for the company practicing it and for its shareholders. In this particular case, I don't believe management is mistaken about the benefit of borrowing to pay for a distribution, but while this can deliver value to shareholders, a smarter move would have been to use the cash to either grow or to even ramp up its share buyback program further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.