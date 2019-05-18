Nvidia: Tempering Our Immediate Bearishness

We also point out what is frustrating us bears today and why we are less bearish today than we were before the results.

We have been bears on Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) since September 2018. When we last covered this company, we forecasted a rather abysmal set of earnings for the next 12 months. Specifically we said:

But downgrades are just beginning as NVDA is hoping for a very strong second half, something that their bloated inventories suggest is not going to happen. From the standpoint of earnings, things don't look much better either as NVDA is guiding for higher operating expenses this year. We estimate that NVDA will hit (brace for this) just $2.28 in earnings per share.

With the actual results out for Q1-2020, NVDA bulls initially jumped for joy as the company beat watered-down estimates and then sold off the stock as the company refused to give more guidance on the year. We looked at the results and we break down what both the bulls and bears have going for them.

The main numbers

Our main thesis when we recommended selling the shares last year was that when the revenues stall or decline, the same leverage, which amplified earnings, will start to decimate it. We saw that in spades this quarter as revenues fell 33% while earnings declined 68%.

The results were horrendous across every segment, but particularly in gaming. NVDA bulls found out the hard way that the cryptocurrency bull had indeed driven a lot of the company's numbers, and in its absence, everything fell off a cliff.

United States was by far the worst geography for the company where its revenues declined by 60% year over year.

Guidance

NVDA's earnings call scared the bulls as management refused to provide a full-year outlook and warned of continuing softness in data center and impact from the CPU shortage. It did provide guidance for the next quarter though.

NVDA guided for about $2.55 billion in revenues, which frankly was above where we expected it to come in. The company also guided for GAAP margins of 59.2% and operating expenses of $985 million. We can project the earnings for next quarter (GAAP) based on this.

Those are some massive year-on-year declines with operating expenses the only thing that is going up.

Valuation and market expectations

Analysts expect NVDA revenues and earnings to trough rather quickly and begin an upward trajectory soon.

They are still forecasting more than 35% year-on-year growth, but as can be seen, their estimates have been moving down. About three months back, they were still forecasting $7.13/share for fiscal 2020.

The current quarter actual EPS at around a $3.00 annual run rate puts NVDA at a 50-plus P/E ratio. That is an extremely expensive zone for a stock that is showing a revenue decline of 18% for the upcoming quarter. It is not unusual that when investors rebuke such stocks, they can trade single-digit P/E multiples. So at 50X, bulls are hoping for a big turnaround and one that comes in soon. Analysts, who hold a generally positive outlook on the stock, expect the multiple to contract via growth in the later quarters of the year.

Where does our bear thesis stand

From our perspective, we were disappointed that gross margins held up as well as they did and NVDA guided higher for the next quarter in this area. This was definitely not the outcome we were looking for. Also revenues held up better considering what was some rather brutal USD strength. Both these events tempered our shorter-term bearishness. Finally, NVDA managed to boost revenue guidance while clearing some inventory.

This does dismantle the very high downside case...for now. YCharts is showing last quarter's numbers, but forward-looking numbers are still at 124 days, and we are curious to see how long NVDA can hold the line on its margins.

Regardless of what happens on the margins front, we don't think NVDA can deliver the back-half growth and that is likely to push shares lower.

Why GAAP earnings

One thing investors might be curious about is why we are ignoring the nonsense non-GAAP number that NVDA keeps reporting. The answer from us is that the share-based expenses are real and a very huge drain on the company. Just in the next quarter, over $220 million will be drained via share-based compensation. Do remember that in the last three years, NVDA has bought back its own shares at the annual rate of about $1 billion on average.

So when it pays out $880 million annualized in share-based payment, investors have to have an ostrich mentality to ignore this cost.

Conclusion

NVDA is incredibly expensive for a company that had a 30% decline in revenues. The bear thesis did get slightly dented as the company has maintained margins better than we thought would be possible in this environment. Of course, the flip side is that we have still not hit a recession. We will do so likely at some point, and in all likelihood, NVDA gross margins will take their swan dive at that point. Even if we assume that gross margins only contract to 55%, then NVDA produces zero profit while hitting close to $7.2 billion in sales annually.

We were close to that revenue mark in the quarter ended April 2017, about two years back before the crypto-mining and data center "bubbles" boosted NVDA's revenues simultaneously. It won't be pretty should we get back there. We remain bearish, but more cautious as NVDA has surprised us this quarter.

