FSCSX: Active Management In A Narrow Sector

The Fidelity Select Software and IT Services Portfolio Fund (FSCSX) is an interesting fund. It's an actively managed fund that is limited to two rather narrow sectors - software and IT services. Here's how Fidelity describes the fund and its strategy.

The fund's investment process is predicated on finding above-average businesses with above-average growth rates and that trade at below-average valuations, in an effort to generate strong risk-adjusted portfolio returns for the long term. Our preference is to purchase good businesses at the right prices.

The portfolio is constructed stock by stock from the bottom up, seeking capital appreciation from both earnings growth and valuation expansion over the long run. The fund favors self-funding business models with significant barriers to entry and strong management teams - especially if the stocks can be purchased at a favorable price.

Stock selection and idea generation come from fundamental research that leverages Fidelity's deep and experienced global technology team. We consider attractive technology stocks outside of the benchmark that offer the potential for favorable risk-adjusted returns.

Sector and industry strategies could be used by investors as alternatives to individual stocks for either tactical- or strategic-allocation purposes.

The question of whether or not active management can add value in such a narrow sector is interesting, particularly enough to overcome a .72% expense ratio. FSCSX also does better in some governance areas than many mutual funds we've seen. However, the active strategy the fund pursues appears to lead to some tax inefficiencies. We'll go over how the fund invests, what restrictions are and are not in place for the fund, and its past performance. Then, you can decide if it's something that appeals to you or not.

FSCSX's Portfolio and Strategy

The fund is mainly invested in software and IT services stocks in the US with a few European and Chinese holdings.

(Graphic source: Fund website)

One thing that we have to commend FSCSX on is that the fund actually does what it says. All of the large holdings seem to match up with the fund's stated strategy. The fund is fairly concentrated (even taking into account all of the holdings are in the same or similar sectors).

(Graphic source: Morningstar)

Microsoft (MSFT) makes up almost a quarter of the fund's assets! While Microsoft is a huge stock, it's "only" weighted at 15.1% in VGT, .92% in IGV, and .71% in XSW. That means the fund is overweight Microsoft by almost 10%. So, investors should be aware that they are not getting a diversified fund both when it comes to sector allocation and when it comes to individual securities as well.

There are also some restrictions in place that help ensure the fund's investment strategy will continue to match its name and marketing. Usually when we examine mutual funds, we find that the fund may tell investors it will pursue a certain strategy, but when you read the fine print in the SAI, you find out that the fund is pretty much allowed to invest in whatever it wants. That makes it hard for investors because what the fund you buy today may look very different years down the road. Luckily, for investors, FSCSX is a bit different. Although as well see the bar is set very low.

The fund's SAI states that it must at least invest 25% of its assets in "securities of issuers principally engaged in the software and information technology services industry". Like we said, the bar is set pretty low, but at least 25% is better than zero. The fund is also prohibited from investing in commodities or real estate (unless spun off or received from existing investments). And there are some additional things Fidelity states that the fund doesn't "intend to do" like buying on margin or short sales, but it's not strictly prohibited from them either.

High Turnover and Taxes

The final issue with the fund is one of tax efficiency, or lack thereof. Below are the returns (using NAV) for the fund before and after taxes as well as before tax returns for several other index funds in the same sector.

The fund's turnover ratio stood at 48% for the past year. In fact, looking at after-tax returns for the fund over the previous 10 years, it looks like the fund has always had a fairly high turnover ratio.

The high turnover all but eliminates any of the performance gains the fund has for households in one of the higher income tax brackets. For investors in lower income tax brackets the return picture is still mixed. Other funds had turnover of 12% (IGV) or 7% (VGT) and the tax bite was only in the order of tenths of a percentage point of performance.

Summary

In the end we don't see a very compelling reason to pay .72% for a fund with such a narrow investment universe. Past performance shows that the fund may indeed have beaten any relevant benchmarks, but for investors in a high income tax bracket, the gains disappear. For investors that want to take a shot with an actively managed mutual fund in the information technology, FSCSX doesn't look too bad. Just keep an eye on that large Microsoft holding!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, GOOGL, PYPL, MA, V, ADBE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.