Mastercard: Top Quality And Reasonable Valuation

Mastercard should deliver solid performance from current prices, and any pullback down the road would be a buying opportunity in the stock.

Valuation is reasonable, but the stock is not too cheap at all.

Mastercard's (MA) stock has delivered spectacular returns for investors over time, and the company has downright obliterated the S&P 500 in the past decade on the back of outstanding profitability and vigorous momentum from the business.

Moving forward, the fundamentals remain intact. While the stock is not particularly cheap at current prices, any pullback down the road should be considered a buying opportunity in the stock.

A Top-Quality Business

Consumers all over the world are increasingly replacing cash with more efficient methods for payments, and Mastercard is one of the main beneficiaries from such a trend. The company owns one of the most recognized brands in a business in which brand recognition and customer trust are crucial differentiating factors.

With a presence in more than 200 countries, Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world. The company has over 2.5 billion brands in circulation, and it processed 19.2 billion transactions in the first quarter of 2019. This massive scale provides a key source of competitive advantages in areas such as the network effect and cost efficiencies.

Customers want the cards that are accepted everywhere, and merchants need to accept the cards that can bring more customers to the stores. This means that merchants and customers attract each other to a leading payments platform such as Mastercard, creating a self-sustained virtuous cycle for the company.

In addition to this, a large percentage of the operational costs in the industry are related to building the technological infrastructure necessary to process payments. Massive scale allows Mastercard to distribute costs on a large revenue base, reducing costs per transaction. It would be remarkably difficult for new and smaller players in the industry to achieve the same level of cost efficiency from a smaller revenue base.

Since costs tend to increase at a slower speed than revenue, profit margins tend to expand over time. Strong revenue growth in combination with a larger share of revenue being retained as profits has allowed Mastercard to deliver exponential increases in cash flows and earnings over the years.

The most recent earnings report from Mastercard confirms that the business keeps firing on all cylinders as of the first quarter of 2019.

Total revenue increased 13% in constant-currency terms.

Switched transactions increased by 17%.

Operating margin expanded from 54.2% to 56.9% of revenue.

Adjusted earnings per share increased 19% in US dollars and 24% in constant-currency terms.

Rock-Solid Momentum

Fundamental momentum has been a powerful return driver for Mastercard's stock over the past several years. In simple terms, stock prices incorporate a particular set of expectations about the future of the business, with variables such as sales and earnings being amongst the most relevant factors.

If the company consistently delivers earnings numbers above expectations, this means that forward-looking expectations will tend to increase over time, and rising earnings expectations can be a powerful fuel for the stock price.

The chart shows the average earnings estimate for the company and the actual reported numbers over the past 12 quarters. Mastercard has an impressive track record in terms of exceeding market expectations.

The chart below shows how revenue and earnings forecasts for Mastercard have significantly increased over time. Like usually happens, the stock price and fundamental expectations are moving in the right direction.

In simple terms, Mastercard is not only doing well, but the company is also consistently performing above expectations. As long as this trend remains in place, fundamental momentum should be a strong tailwind for the stock.

Fairly Valued

The discounted cash flow valuation for Mastercard stock is based on the following assumptions:

Sustainable free cash flow is currently $6.7 billion.

Free cash flow growth is expected to be 16% annually over the coming five years.

Free cash flow growth will slow down to 12% for five more years after the rapid growth phase.

The terminal growth rate is 3%.

The required rate of return is 9%.

Based on these assumptions, the stock should be fairly valued at around $264 per share, which represents a discount of 4.15% versus the current price.

Sum of Present Value of Cash Flows: 90,181.5 Perpetuity Value of Final Cash Flow 179,835.7 Equity Value 270,017.21m Implied Share Price $264.33 Discount/Premium to Current Price 4.15%

This valuation exercise is not intended to estimate the company's true intrinsic value in a precise way. Far from that, discounted cash flow valuations necessarily carry a high margin of error, since it's practically impossible to predict free cash flow generation over the long term with much certainty.

The main point is assessing if the stock is reasonably valued or not based on achievable assumptions about free cash flow generation. In this particular case, Mastercard stock is trading roughly in line with such a fair value estimate.

Multi-Factor Analysis

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members in The Data-Driven Investor. This algorithm ranks companies in the market according to a combination of quantitative factors that includes: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

The backtested performance data indicates that companies with a high PowerFactors ranking tend to deliver superior returns over the long term. Mastercard is in the top 4% of stocks in the market according to the PowerFactors ranking, with a score of 96.02 as of the time of this writing.

The value factor ranking is reasonable but not particularly attractive at 62.64. However, the stock ranks remarkably well across the other indicators considered: quality (99.42), fundamental momentum (79.72), and relative strength (94.84).

In simple terms, Mastercard is not undervalued at current prices, but other quantitative indicators look quite bullish for the stock, and the big picture is still quite solid from a multi-factor perspective.

The Bottom Line

Mastercard is a high-quality business that generates impressive financial performance and has consistently outperformed market expectations over time. At current prices, the stock is fairly valued, but not particularly cheap.

For investors who are holding Mastercard over the long term, the stock looks well positioned for solid performance at these prices, but it won't be easy for the company to outperform the market by a wide margin from current valuation levels.

One thing looks quite clear, though, if there is any significant price pullback over the middle term, this could create a big buying opportunity in Mastercard.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.