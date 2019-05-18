The Grubhub Fear Is Justified

The company's loss of market share is concerning, even if the space is large enough for multiple players.

Thesis

On a recent CNBC interview, Grubhub (GRUB) CEO Matt Maloney pointed out key differences between Grubhub and its competitors. He compared Grubhub's logistics business to the likes of FedEx (FDX), and expressed negativity regarding that particular aspect. Maloney explains that the competition's logistics focus is about low margins, and Grubhub is about high-margin "demand generation."

The issue is the market for restaurants to drive demand is incredibly competitive. Restaurants have ample choice in this department. Competitors could further leverage their platforms to compete in demand generation. Recently, Grubhub's stock has been under pressure from fears related to growing competitive threats. Competitors such as Uber Eats (UBER) and DoorDash (DOORD) have gained ground.

Grubhub is really a low-cost platform for restaurants to gain access to demand. Grubhub is one of many platforms that diners can choose to receive the benefits that it offers. For this reason, Grubhub's most important metric is active diners. Grubhub's value is having active users on its platform to drive demand. The business is very similar to its rivals. It comes down to gaining users. The competition and economics of the space make owning Grubhub shares too risky at the present time.

Source: Monex

Diner Value

Value to diners is the most important fundamental reason for Grubhub to exist. If Grubhub is not useful to diners, it's not useful to restaurants. The customer is first and foremost. Grubhub needs volume to be useful. It has gained a great number of users through acquisition, in particular its Eat24 purchase from Yelp (YELP) in Q4 2017. Eat24 has since been integrated into Grubhub's main platform. What Grubhub really bought was diner volume.

Grubhub is known as a food delivery service to consumers. As Maloney has pointed out, this is a fairly simplistic low-margin business. There's an interesting difference between what the public believes Grubhub to be and what the company does that could generate future shareholder value. The logistics makes Grubhub appealing to consumers, but boosting restaurant sales is what makes the company compelling to investors.

This is not unlike the value proposition of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The sheer number of users offers value to advertisers in the same way that Grubhub does for restaurants. The company is more segmented but also more straightforward. The platform is limited to restaurants, but restaurants hope partnering with Grubhub will increase demand.

The problem is restaurants have numerous tools to drive demand. Facebook and Google advertisements are one large avenue. Its competitive advantage on this front is low costs. GRUB takes a commission on sales that its platform generates. There are no up-front costs for restaurants.

Even a company as large as Yum! Brands (YUM) believes that partnering with Grubhub can increase incremental sales. It seems as if Yum sees the most value in the access that Grubhub's delivery service gives to diners. The company believes that this access will drive sales. Online ordering and home delivery is more efficient and creates cost saving. Restaurants can save by leveraging existing infrastructure.

It's intriguing that Grubhub does not include delivery as a key benefit for diners in its Form 10-K. Grubhub outlines its top diner benefit as discovery. However, delivery seems to be the real value added to diners as opposed to discovery. The glaring challenge for discovery is competition with Google. This is the central bearish thesis for Yelp (YELP). I think many diners will continue using traditional methods for takeout. Many people will also simply use Google as a means of discovering new restaurants. But the space is so big that there is runway to make the niche interesting to investors.

Competition

Grubhub faces competition on numerous different fronts. It faces direct competition from similar services and more broad ranging competition for certain services. The benefit is that the company offers something slightly different than more broad ranging competitors.

Source: Bloomberg

Two years ago Grubhub had a commanding lead in the space. With the Eat24 acquisition, Grubhub theoretically should have grown to about 50% market share.

Source: Forbes/Edison Trends

In more recent history, Grubhub's market share has been eroded away. The value proposition is connecting restaurants with consumers. If other services are able to drive more demand, they are more valuable. In 2017, Grubhub was far and away the best game in town. Now, Uber Eats and DoorDash are on par. I believe that there is enough market for all three remains relevant. After all, the United States has 660,000 restaurants in total. But the competitive landscape makes it uncomfortable owning Grubhub.

With DoorDash recently receiving a $7.1 billion valuation, it is no wonder why Grubhub has sold off. DoorDash is taking market share from Grubhub. DoorDash has succeeded by using a divide and conquer strategy following a Saudi-backed investment. DoorDash has rapidly expanded to new cities and bolstered its market share. This should concern Grubhub investors and will certainly dictate near-term stock movements.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Grubhub's stock has been obliterated over the past year on the threat of competition. Unlike Uber or DoorDash, Grubhub turns a profit. I would expect in the near term that valuation will depend on market share. I'm not buying that Grubhub is substantially differentiated from Uber Eats or DoorDash. The question will be if the general economics of the industry will produce strong profits.

It's a game of numbers. These top three players have pulled so far ahead that they have some semblance of competitive advantage. Again, I think the space is big enough for all three competitors, but what is Grubhub worth after losing market share?

Grubhub's run to nearly $150 was completely delusional and irrational in my opinion. It took pressure on margins for Wall Street to begin to sell off Grubhub. The company's eroding market share was a forward-looking indicator to margin pressure. Maloney noted in the CNBC interview that the company will spend what is must on growth. This is the only way forward for Grubhub. It has seen DoorDash come from nowhere with this strategy and pose a threat. Grubhub is taking a page out of its playbook.

I would expect earnings in the more near term to continue to be pressured. With that in mind, valuing Grubhub is about thinking in terms of scale rather than current ratios. Grubhub should be discounted less than DoorDash because of its ability to turn a profit. The issue is it seems like that profit has cost Grubhub to a degree in the future. GRUB spending and pounding the pavement is the right strategy for now. Worrying if this will create lasting value is a justified concern.

With the vastness of the restaurant business, Grubhub could be in growth mode for quite some time. Investors must always consider future cash flows to properly value a business. With Grubhub, investors will have to wait a little longer. The costs of growing the business make the future earnings picture very cloudy.

Conclusion

Grubhub has rapidly lost market share to DoorDash. This is a concern, even if the market is large enough to accommodate multiple players. I do expect Grubhub to remain relevant into the future. I also expect DoorDash to take a more commanding lead in terms of market share. Owning Grubhub is owning the second or third best player in online food ordering. The concern is the difficulty in predicting how profitable this type of business will be. The low-cost demand generation that GRUB offers restaurants is what still makes the business attractive.

The fear regarding the company is certainly justified. The risk that Grubhub and its competition slug it out in a price-chopping, low-margin business keeps me out of this one. Commissions could easily come under pressure. Grubhub is at a crossroad between a high-growth tech company and a low-margin logistics business. The business as a whole is somewhere in between. The platform that drives demand for restaurants is the only thing separating online delivery economics from something like ride sharing.

If investors take in all of the factors in consideration and believe that scaling in this industry will deliver to the bottom line, Grubhub might be worth a shot. Especially if Grubhub can innovate to take more share from DoorDash. The ecosystem seems fairly sticky, it's going to be a difficult task.

While I don't believe the sell-off to be unjustified, there very well could be opportunity moving forward. If an investor is confident in Grubhub's future, now would be the time to buy at 52-week lows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.