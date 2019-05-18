More Data On Amazon's Advertising Business

The operating margin of Amazon's advertising segment has a high chance of being at the level of 35%-40%.

Preservation of the trend means that in three years the advertising revenue of Amazon will reach $40 billion.

At the initial stage, the advertising direction of Amazon is growing faster than the growth of AWS.

Recently, Amazon's (AMZN) advertising business has attracted close attention. With the development of this direction, a significant increase in company profitability and capitalization is expected. But there are critically few concrete and systematic figures on this topic. Therefore, I tried to collect and combine what is already known and use modeling techniques to fill in the missing fragments in order to get a more or less complete presentation on this topic.

Source of image: digiday.com

In the financial statements, Amazon only discloses data on digital advertising revenue as part of the overall result of the “Other” segment:

Source: Amazon, Form 10-Q, p.19

Amazon publishes this information from Q1 2016. Quarterly results look like this:

It's important to note that this indicator is not a pure Amazon advertising revenue. Here is what Brian Olsavsky (CFO) commented on the results of the last quarter:

"...The other revenue growth that you see does include some non-advertising things as well. So while other revenue grew 36%, and it is principally advertising, advertising grew a bit higher than that..."

By the way, in the last quarter, other revenue grew not by 36%, but by 33.7%. Probably the CFO made a mistake, but if we take for granted that advertising grew by 37%, it turns out that advertising in other revenue was about 90%, which is a quite representative result.

Based on quarterly results, we can calculate the TTM advertising revenue of Amazon:

As we can see, the TTM advertising revenue has tripled in the past two years, showing a two-year CAGR of 76%. For comparison, from 2014 to 2016, AWS revenue in absolute terms was comparable to Amazon's advertising revenue over the past two years, but at the same time, its two-year CAGR was 62%. It turns out that at the initial stage, the advertising direction is growing faster than the growth of AWS:

Having a two-year history of advertising revenue, let's simulate what results we will see in three years if the current trend of revenue growth continues:

So, $40 billion of TTM revenue by the end of 2021... How realistic is that at all?

First of all, let's consider the predictions that have already been made.

In September 2018, eMarketer predicted that Amazon’s share in the American digital advertising market would rise from 4.1% to 7% by 2020, surpassing Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL):

Just 6 months later, eMarketer gives other figures, according to which in 2018, Amazon occupied 6.8% of the US advertising market, and in 2019 (not in 2020), its share will grow to 8.8%. A pretty cool revision of numbers...

Going further. According to the same eMarketer, digital ad spending in the United States this year will be $151.2 billion, which means that Amazon will have $13.3 billion:

My forecast assumes $17 billion in 2019, but I do not see an error here, because Amazon gets advertising revenue outside of the US. And assuming that Amazon’s advertising revenue is geographically segmented the same way as the company's total retail revenue, it turns out that about 30% of advertising revenue comes from abroad. Thus, the prediction of $17 billion at the end of the current year is more than real.

As I have already noted, by 2021, a trend-based prediction indicates a revenue volume of $40 billion, of which approximately $28 billion will be provided from the US market. This means that by 2021, Amazon’s share in the American advertising market will be 16%, which is subjectively quite a real prospect given the current trend.

Now let's talk about profitability.

Amazon absolutely does not disclose information about the profitability of the advertising segment, so here we have to make expert assumptions.

Generally speaking, advertising is a high-margin business, and judging by Facebook and Google, the average size of the operating margin of the industry fluctuates around 30%:

Data by YCharts

But, in the case of Facebook and Google, the advertising business is the main activity, and in the case of Amazon, it's an adjacent activity. Amazon has the ability to save on operating costs by sharing their value with the company's main business. Therefore, the operating margin of Amazon's advertising segment has a high chance of being at the level of 35%-40%. This means that according to the results of the last quarter, the operating income of the advertising segment was about $1 billion, or almost half of the total operating income of Amazon, excluding AWS.

If we impose our assumption regarding the operating margin of Amazon's ad business, with the fact and prediction of the revenue of this segment, we get the following result:

Let's do a rough check.

Average expectations of analysts suggest that Amazon's EPS in 2020 will be $38.11:

If shares diluted doesn’t change much, it means net income of $19 billion (=38.11*0.502).

In the case of Amazon, operating margin traditionally slightly exceeds the profit margin:

Data by YCharts

This suggests that the total operating income in 2020 will be about $24 billion, of which, according to my forecast, the advertising direction will provide 43%. The rest will earned by AWS and the company's main (traditionally low profitable) business. It’s quite real.

Bottom Line

Of course, there are many assumptions in my calculations, but the facts are:

Amazon's advertising segment is growing faster than at the same stage in the AWS life cycle. Preservation of the trend means that in three years, the revenue of the direction will reach $40 billion, and Amazon’s share in the US digital advertising market will be around 16%. Apparently, the operating margin of the company's advertising direction is at least 35%, or maybe even much higher. Amazon's advertising business is able to maintain the current growth rate of the company's profits even if AWS profitability decreases in the near future due to increased competition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.