MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Above 700 While Company Inks New Deal

MannKind (MNKD) entered into a distribution agreement with AMSL Diabetes in Australia to offer Afrezza in the Land Down Under. The deal has MannKind responsible for the manufacture and supply of Afrezza, whilst AMSL will be responsible for regulatory and reimbursement approval as well as all sales, marketing, and customer support activities. From the press release, it appears that MannKind received no up-front cash and no royalties were mentioned.

Australia is a small market with a population of about 25 million. Data states that the percentage of the population with diabetes is about 5%, or a bit over 1 million people. There was no discussion of the length of time to approval.

Realistically, this deal has the benefit of helping to use up over-contracted insulin and helping to align the efficiency of the MannKind manufacturing facility. I do not see this deal as being a major contributor to the top or bottom line. I do not anticipate an approval in the nation in 2019. A more realistic time-line would be mid to late next year.

Another upside with this deal is that it takes another country off of the map. That also happens to have its negative attributes. With every one-off deal, the overall package of Afrezza rights is diminished. In other words, if a bigger player wanted to become involved, it would not be able to include Brazil, India, and Australia in the deal. With MannKind insinuating that it is preparing for submissions in Mexico and Canada, the Afrezza franchise could be quite fragmented, making it less attractive to a bigger player.

In some ways, the deals MannKind are cutting are in line with what I have been saying the company should do for quite some time. I have stated many times that MannKind should sell off Afrezza for a manufacture and supply contract and small royalty on sales. This deal, as with the one in Brazil, accomplishes the manufacture and supply side of this. While I feel the best situation is to get a bigger player to take on the rights to the rest of the globe, we may have to settle for the goal being accomplished in a less than optimal piecemeal manner.

The bottom line is that Afrezza has been a drain on cash and resources and advancement of the pipeline has suffered. In 2016 I stated that the company had about a year to prove out whether or not the idea of going it alone on Afrezza would work, even if pausing the pipeline was necessary. By mid-2017, it was clear that advancing Afrezza would be a costly endeavor, and the pipeline should have become a bigger focus. Simply stated, the MannKind story is far sexier with a few Technosphere drug candidates in various stages of clinical trials than as a company losing money with each Afrezza script sold and sacrificing pipeline development. A shining example of this dynamic was Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) and its story with the anti-obesity drug Belviq.

Over the years, I have had many MannKind fans be very critical of my realistic and straight forward analysis. If you boil down what I have been saying for a long time, it is that there was no real hurry to get into this equity as long as they were out there essentially treading water. There needed to be a concrete shift in strategy to bring about potential value. While it appears that many are finally coming to the realization, there seems to be no signal from management that it is ready to shift to a much more pure Technosphere strategy rather than feeding the Afrezza beast and giving the pipeline scraps.

Scripts

For the week ending May 10th, Afrezza scripts came in at 723. That is the third best script print to date, and the first time in 2019 that the retail sales have passed the 700 mark. While this may present a bit of a moral victory, the numbers are still well below what is needed to see the Afrezza franchise break even.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections

As many long-time readers know, I adjusted my projections downward subsequent to the Q1 quarterly call. The adjustment seems well warranted given that the numbers this week came in at the mid range of my projection range rather than below my low end. The good news is that I am honing in on an accurate 2019 script tally. The bad news is that my lowered projections have Afrezza net revenue related to Symphony reported sales at about $26 million rather than the previous $27 million.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter over Quarter

A low script number last week followed by a high number this week have Q2 scripts tracking 15.54% better than what was delivered in Q1. Considering that Q1 scripts and revenue were viewed as disappointing, the minimal growth shown thus far in Q2 is not really something to celebrate. The year-over-year script growth is tracking at 38.51%.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Cash

With a payment to Deerfield now accomplished, I estimate that the company finished the week ending May 10th with about $47.6 million in cash. This supplies enough cash to get into early Q4 provided that another $12.5 million milestone payment comes in from United Therapeutics (UTHR) and that Deerfield's remaining debt is paid in cash from current reserves. If the company raises some cash (such as via the ATM facility), the cash can stretch a bit longer.

If one wants to be prudent, then the concerns expand if the cash dips below $25 million. That event will likely happen in early Q3, which means some form of infusion becomes more likely than not in Q3 rather than waiting until Q4 and holding out hope that the 26.6 million shares tied to $1.60 warrants get exercised.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

In other news, the stock options day has happened. Management and the Board of Directors received 2,836,361 option shares and restricted stock units. With these shares added to the count, the number of outstanding shares is now 190.6 million.

Summary

News like Australia sounds quite positive, but in actuality is very modest at this stage. A material shift in strategy is needed, and in my opinion, the best thing for investors is seeing the company shift focus to producing material pipeline news. Revenue from United Therapeutics on Dryvaso is likely three years away. While dealing off Afrezza would impact the revenue line, it would vastly improve the cost side, which is burning the much needed cash.

MannKind is now in a lower trading band of a price between $1.20 and $1.70. The trend within that band has a downward bias unless positive news (even if only spin) happens. I believe that this company will need to seek another share authorization in the near term. Having a low amount of shares on the shelf is typically unwise and could also be viewed as a signal that no serious deals are on the table.

MannKind is about a week away from the Indy 500 race in which it has an associate sponsorship on a car. While I do not see this as a major marketing initiative, it could provide a boost if driver Conor Daly happens to win and is seen putting on a MannKind Diabetes cap in the rotation of hat switching when the winner addresses the press.

Afrezza sales continue to be challenged, and the company still has a need to address cash. This is all happening against a backdrop of increased restlessness among some long-term shareholders. There could be interesting days ahead. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.