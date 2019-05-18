Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Huwaei ban and trade war salvoes

It was a rocky week for stocks as the Trump administration delivered a one-two punch to China's Huawei Technologies. A ban was announced that will bar the firm from buying vital U.S. technology without special approval and effectively prohibits its equipment from U.S. telecom networks on national security grounds. The move, as well as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data, prompted a front page Communist Party's People's Daily commentary that said the trade battle would never bring Beijing down, further weighing on equities. Trade war weapon? Data on Wednesday also showed China sold the most Treasurys in almost 2.5 years in March.

Pound's worst week since October

Six weeks of talks between Theresa May and the opposition Labour Party came to a close without an agreement as Jeremy Corbyn told reporters that discussions had gone as far as they can go and his party will oppose her Brexit deal. Sterling fell below 1.28 to the greenback on the news. On Thursday, May agreed to set a timetable for her departure as prime minister in the first week of June, while political rival Boris Johnson threw his hat in the ring for leadership of the Conservative Party.

IEA cuts oil demand outlook

The surplus of supply over demand that the oil market saw in the first quarter could "flip" into a deficit in the second, according to the IEA's latest monthly report. "Considerable uncertainty" about global supplies looms - from Iran and Venezuela to Libya, as well as contaminated Russian crude flows to Europe and attacks on shipping vessels. Last year's oil demand growth estimate was revised downward by 70K barrels per day to 1.2M bpd, while the forecast for this year was cut by 90K.

Price-fixing in the drug industry?

Forty-four U.S. states filed a lawsuit accusing Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) of orchestrating a sweeping scheme with 19 other drugmakers to inflate drug prices - sometimes by more than 1,000% - and stifle competition for generic medicines. "We take these accusations seriously and we are going to defend ourselves," CFO Mike McClellan declared. Soaring drug prices from both branded and generic manufacturers have sparked outrage across the political spectrum, from Republicans and Democrats alike.

Big Tobacco supports raising smoking age

A dozen states and more than 450 local governments have already increased the minimum smoking age to 21 from 18 as Congress considers a federal ban. Altria (NYSE:MO), Juul and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) are supporting the effort, with pressure building to fix a teen vaping "epidemic." If the minimum age was increased to 21 in all 50 states, cigarette sales would fall 4.6% annually (from 4% currently), according to Cowen analyst Vivien Azer. Later in the week, U.S. Federal Judge Paul Grimm ordered the FDA to begin its review of e-cigarettes, calling the agency's delay "so extreme as to amount to an abdication of its statutory responsibilities."

Buffett buys some Amazon

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) said it owned 483,300 shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as of March 31, a stake worth more than $900M based on the company's closing price on Wednesday of $1,871.15. The week also saw Amazon invest millions in Deliveroo as it led a $575M funding round and offer $10,000 and three months of pay to its employees who quit to start delivery firms. Demand for so-called last-mile delivery is booming as more Americans shop online, but drivers are increasingly scarce due to the tightest U.S. labor market in 50 years.

One-day shipping latest retail salvo

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is firing back against Amazon (AMZN), which on April 25 promised one-day delivery for all Prime members and announced it would spend $800M toward the shipping goal in the second quarter alone. Walmart's service will begin in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Southern California, with expansion plans of reaching roughly 75% of American consumers by the end of 2019. While customers won't have to be part of a loyalty club, orders have to be worth at least $35 to qualify.

Supreme Court rules against Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares slipped 5.8% on Monday as the Supreme Court ruled against the tech giant in its App Store antitrust case. Hundred of millions of dollars in penalties are at stake in the issue. While four iPhone owners had sued the company saying it had unlawfully monopolized the aftermarket for apps, Apple had tried to dismiss the suit saying the owners couldn't sue because they weren't direct purchasers.

More Roundup trouble for Bayer

A Northern California jury ordered Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) to pay more than $2B to a couple who say they were diagnosed with cancer after using the company’s glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup. Bayer said it was disappointed with the jury’s decision and planned to appeal, adding that it "conflicts directly" with the EPA's finding that there are "no risks to public health from the current registered uses of glyphosate." It's the third lawsuit the company has lost related to Roundup, an herbicide produced by Monsanto, which Bayer acquired last year for $63B.

Big moves for cryptos