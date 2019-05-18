Birimian Limited - In Need Of A Deal

The inability of Birimian Limited to yet secure BOAs, joint venture partnership, debt financing, etc. have caused the market to price shares of BGS.AX for failure (i.e., never gonna happen).

Large scale and high grade lithium deposits are valuable, as most evident by Wesfarmers' most recent bid to acquire Kidman Resources for A$776 million shows. Birimian Limited currently trades at a market cap of ~A$40 million, in comparison.

Birimian Limited has taken steps to continue improving project fundamentals over at their Goulamina Lithium Project, but the share price continues to languish despite these efforts.

Sentiment towards lithium stocks has become more pessimistic over the last 1.5 years, as sales prices have declined and the narrative has shifted to that of a market being oversupplied.

The share price of BGS.AX has fallen from A$0.54/share to A$0.155/share since the release of the updated PFS last July 2018.

Although the share prices of many lithium mining stocks have been obliterated over the last year or so, some companies have taken it on the chin worse than others. In the case of Birimian Limited (OTC:EEYMF), not quite one full year has elapsed since my last article covering the company, and the share price of BGS.AX (the native listing symbol of EEYMF) has witnessed a catastrophic decline from A$0.54/share all the way down to A$0.155/share.

Quick Recap

At the time the most recently updated Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) was released to market (on July 4, 2018), it appeared (at least on the surface) that many previously unanswered questions were sufficiently addressed by the company to help start the next phase in materially advancing Birimian's flagship Goulamina Lithium Project towards commercial production.

For a brief recap, some potential "fatal flaws" that plagued the original PFS document that were thought to be remedied in the updated PFS are as follows:

Insufficient reserve base to justify a long-life 2 Mtpa operations.

-> Reserve upgrade to 31.2 Mt, enough to support a 2 Mtpa operations to last for 16 years of mine life.

Too high costs, particularly in the areas of: transport/handling, fuel, and power.

-> Cash costs reduced to $281/t FOB.

Lousy project economics.

-> After-tax NPV (10% discount rate) of $490 million with an after-tax IRR of 40.1% assuming a long-term spodumene concentrate (6%) sales price of $684/t FOB.

With the above bullet points presumably squared away by the updated PFS, it seemed like only a matter of time before Birimian Limited would be able to secure Binding Offtake Agreements (BOAs), joint venture partnership agreements, project financing, etc.

Now ~10 months have gone by since the updated PFS was released to market, and without having any way of knowing how negotiations are actually progressing behind the scenes, strictly from the retail speculator's point of view, it would appear that Birimian is not any closer to locking down a deal today than they were ~10 months ago.

Without question, the lack of any kind of tangible "progress" towards commercial production has led to the merciless selloff in shares of BGS.AX, as the market is now unequivocally pricing the company for failure (e.g. it's arguable that with a current company market cap of ~A$40 million, the Goulamina Lithium Project is currently being valued by the market as though it were nothing more than a low-grade "hopeless" optionality play).

Market Sentiment and Contract Pricing

Unfortunately for Birimian Limited, the bear market that has ensnared much of the broader lithium sector since February 2018 (after Morgan Stanley unleashed the most pessimistic of forecasts, calling for lithium prices to fall 45% by 2021) is arguably still very much in control of the current market.

And although there are well documented datapoints within the lithium industry illustrating how difficult it can be to actually ramp up new greenfields/expansion projects to nameplate capacity, the accepted narrative at this time is that the world is awash with lithium aplenty, and prices across the board will continue to decline.

Now, it is worth highlighting, that in the short term, there is truth to the whole lithium oversupply narrative, as it is indeed accurate that the price of lithium products (e.g. lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, spodumene concentrate, etc.) have pulled back noticeably over the last year or so.

In fact, just ~1 year ago, I mentioned that contract pricing for spodumene concentrate (6% chemical grade; the type of end product Birimian will be looking to produce from its Goulamina Lithium Project and sell to customers) was still looking very robust.

For example, Mineral Resources (OTCPK:MALRY) was able to negotiate sales contracts in the range of $900-960/t for 6% spodumene concentrate.

In today's market, a company like Mineral Resources is now having to sell the same material for "only" $682.38/t.

Further, from Altura Mining's (OTCPK:ALTAF) latest Quarterly Activities Report (March 2019), we have another datapoint indicating that the window of "super high margins" for spodumene concentrate producers has indeed come to an end, as sales prices have clearly retreated to the $600-700/t range.

Specific to Altura Mining, their latest shipment featured the following specs (which sold for $601/t):

Now, a sales price of $601/t might seem like on the low end of the spectrum for 5.9% spodumene concentrate, but as shown above, the iron content (Fe2O3) from this particular Altura Mining shipment registered at 1.5%, and it is unclear if there were any penalties enforced by end users.

Worth mentioning, in the updated PFS for the Goulamina Lithium Project, Birimian made it known that spodumene concentrate produced from testwork yielded a Fe2O3 result of 1.35% (which, according to the company, was below the maximum threshold of 1.4% needed to avoid penalties).

An additional datapoint, courtesy of Altura Mining's next door neighbor Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF), shows that 6% spodumene concentrate is being contracted for delivery at $675/t CIF, which is a significantly higher figure.

As a further refresher, the updated PFS for the Goulamina Lithium Project assumes an average 6% spodumene concentrate price of $666/t FOB for the life of the project and a long-term price that is capped at $684/t FOB.

In the table above, Birimian forecasted 2019 pricing for 6% spodumene concentrate to be $714/t CIF in their updated PFS, which is reasonably close to the sales price Pilbara Minerals reported back in the most recent March 2019 quarter. Further, for 2020, Birimian is projecting spodumene concentrate prices to continue to decline, with 6% spodumene concentrate fetching $571/t CIF.

With commodities, it is important to keep in mind that volatility is often the name of the game; booms and busts can be expected to keep on occurring, especially in an industry as nascent as lithium.

As it pertains to Birimian Limited, though, it can be interpreted as a positive, at least, that the company anticipated a short-term lithium oversupply scenario playing out (i.e., lithium prices pulling back) in their updated PFS, and thus used a relatively conservative sales price assumption (in contrast to lithium peers who initiated economic studies using far higher sales price assumptions).

Improving Fundamentals

When it comes to underlying company fundamentals, though, it's arguable that Birimian Limited has in recent months assembled its most qualified team to date capable of advancing the Goulamina Lithium Project from developer to producer.

So far this year, Birimian Limited has strengthened its team by bringing in Chris Evans as Managing Director (previously Chief Operating Officer of Altura Mining) and hiring Alistair Cowden as Non-Executive Chairman.

On a project basis, perhaps the most noteworthy news to date is that Birimian Limited was able to receive a signed environmental permit for its Goulamina Lithium Project, back in March, from the Minister for the Environment of Mali. The next step will be to receive an exploitation permit (i.e., mining license), which the company lodged on April 1.

From the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending on March 31, management had this to say in regards to the exploitation permit:

"The Company is now working closely with the DNGM over the coming months to ensure the application meets all statutory requirements."

Although progress/news regarding things like permits are typically never really all that exciting for speculators and market participants, they are crucial for making the path to production a reality, and for Birimian, obtaining an exploitation permit in the near future will do much to further de-risk the Goulamina Lithium Project.

In addition to permits, the new Birimian Limited management team is most keen on focusing on enhancing/solidifying the following key areas in their upcoming Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).

Similar in the case with obtaining environmental/mining permits, optimization work, such as that highlighted above, isn't typically something that is altogether all that exciting/interesting for speculators, particularly to those sitting on the sidelines.

In other words, one shouldn't expect any current (or future) updates on optimization work to elicit much interest or inflow of fresh capital to help lift up the share price of BGS.AX to help rescue it from its current rut, especially not in a neutral/bearish overall market for lithium, which is the type that currently dominates sentiment at this time.

Further, for Birimian Limited, it's probably safe to say the company is currently operating in the "Orphan Period", shown in the graph below, since most of the recent updates announced to market have been focused on feasibility/development work.

Source: Google Image Search

As such, despite all the good and necessary work that is being taken to de-risk the Goulamina Lithium Project (on a technical basis), it is quite apparent that in order to spark a major trend reversal in a most depressed current share price in shares of BGS.AX, the company will need to deliver something more impressive (i.e. different) to the market, at this time.

In Need of a Deal

Most recently, Wesfarmers (OTCPK:WFAFF) caused a stir in the lithium industry, announcing that it was attempting to acquire 100% ownership of all outstanding shares of Kidman Resources (OTCPK:KDDRF) for A$1.90/share, or a staggering A$776 million to gain the right to control a 50% ownership stake in the Mt Holland Lithium Project, located in Western Australia (and co-owned with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile [SQM]).

Using the transaction value noted above and extrapolating a 100% ownership basis for Mt Holland places a valuation of ~A$1.5 billion.

For context, the Mt Holland Lithium Project is featured by the Early Grey Lithium Deposit which has a total resource of 189 Mt @ 1.50% Li2O and total reserve of 94.2 Mt @ 1.5% Li2O.

Birimian's Goulamina Lithium Project, in comparison, has a total resource of 103.2 Mt @1.34% Li2O and total reserve of 31.2 Mt @ 1.56% Li2O; similar to Kidman Resources, Birimian also controls an asset that is high grade (above 1.30% Li2O).

As shown in the slide below, in the world of hard rock lithium assets, there really aren't that many companies out there that can boast the claim to controlling an asset with a total resource of 100+ Mt.

And as Wesfarmers clearly demonstrated to the market with their A$776 million bid to acquire a 50% ownership stake in Mt Holland, these type of long-life, high grade hard rock lithium assets with immense scalability potential can be worth a lot.

So, it's worth mentioning at this time that the current market cap of Birimian Limited is "only" ~A$40 million.

How do we explain the huge disparity between Birimian's valuation to that of some of its peer group, such as Kidman Resources?

In essence, it all comes down to dealmaking.

For mining companies operating in the lithium business, in order to be taken seriously, the market must not only believe that you have a strong project (technically speaking) but that you can also secure end users/customers to actually buy your product(s). Unlike other commodities, such as gold, there really isn't a spot market for lithium to sell into since the bulk of all sales are contracts entered and agreed into between buyers/sellers.

Hence, when it comes down to "fundamentals" for lithium companies, it's highly arguable that securing reputable partners/end users is the single most important accomplishment needed to lift up the share price and spur a market re-rating.

As it pertains to Kidman Resources, even before receiving the takeover bid from Wesfarmers, the company was already highly successful when it brought in SQM back in July 2017.

As outlined above, SQM agreed to pay $110 million for a 50% joint venture interest in Mt Holland with Kidman Resources. Now, ~2 years later, and that "same" 50% piece of the pie is worth A$776 million (~$536 million), which shows the importance and profound impact having the right partner(s) in place can have on increasing the valuation of junior lithium explorers/developers.

Though worth pointing out, the development plan for Mt Holland also includes provisions to build a secondary processing plant to produce much higher margin lithium chemicals (i.e., lithium carbonate/hydroxide), as opposed to spodumene concentrate alone. Going the full vertical integration route no doubt will carry with it an exorbitant CAPEX bill; however, the higher margins/improved economics are likely an important contributor to help explain the logic behind the Wesfarmers' bid.

Turning the page back over to Birimian, although the company has appeared to have made huge strides technically over the last few years (e.g. updated PFS, bringing in more experienced team members, optimization work, etc.), this type of refinement/development work is no longer what the market is looking for.

Put simply, at this time (particularly in the backdrop of a neutral/negative market for the broader lithium sector, where there is no rising tide euphoria in place to "lift all boats"), the market wants/needs to see a legitimate deal brought to the table, of some sort:

Joint venture partnership/equity investment with a larger, more proven company (lithium or otherwise).

Takeover bid.

Strong institutional backing on the registry.

Binding Offtake Agreements with reputable end users/customers.

Project financing (e.g. debt, stream, royalty, pre-payments, etc.) for initial CAPEX.

Etc.

In most recent memory, Birimian has accomplished none of the above (not since announcing a suspect A$107.5 million takeover deal back in January 2017). As a consequence, and perhaps unsurprisingly to a large degree, the share price of BGS.AX has suffered greatly and is now trading at/near its 52-week low. Worth restating again, with a current market cap of ~A$40 million, the market is currently pricing Birimian Limited and their Goulamina Lithium Project for failure.

Although it's never a preferred strategy/outcome, even a "lower ball" deal (but one from a legitimate/reputable company) may not prove to be the worst case outcome, as history has shown that having to sell "low" sometimes is the necessary move needed to be made by a junior lithium company with no/little cash to advance a project further.

As readers may recall, Lithium Americas (OTC:LAC) sold 50% of their flagship Cauchari-Olaroz Lithium Project, located in Argentina, to SQM for "only" $25 million back in March 2016.

Lithium Americas is now backed by Ganfeng Lithium and they are now working together to bring their Cauchari-Olaroz Lithium Project into production sometime in 2020; the current market cap of LAC is $449 million.

Shares of LAC are up 19.24% year-to-date.

For Birimian, one thing is clear, the path to production cannot and will not be achieved via the means of the status quo (i.e. doing nothing).

Cash Position

With a cash balance of only A$4.130 million (current up to Q1 ending on March 31, 2019) and estimated cash outflows of A$1.495 million over the next quarter, time is of the essence for Birimian Limited, as no doubt fears of an impending capital raise will grow louder the longer this waiting period for a deal/partnership plays out.

Yes, the company currently has a nice little income stream coming in via a gold royalty agreement reached previously with Randgold (now Barrick Gold (GOLD)), receiving A$990,081 in the most recent quarter.

Unfortunately, income from just the gold royalty alone isn't likely sufficient to keep the company afloat for too many months longer before more funds will be needed.

In the last quarter, net outflow for the company was A$1.151 million, even after accounting for the income from gold.

For existing Birimian Limited shareholders, being able to lock down a deal/partnership in the near future is of utmost importance since the ramifications of further dilution by issuing new stock at/near 52-week lows would be most painful.

Mali Stigma

Further, as a consequence of now having to operate in a harsh lithium environment where sentiment is nowhere near as euphoric as it was back in late 2017 (a market where any and all "shortcomings" are forgiven, which helped drive shares of BGS.AX all the way up to A$0.84/share), Birimian Limited faces the additional challenges of trying to convince the market that Mali is a workable jurisdiction for lithium.

To date, there has never been a producing lithium mine in Mali, and much more troubling, the country happens to be a part of a region that has seen a surge in violence over the last few years.

The following is a heat map of Burkina Faso, but highlights the border regions (i.e. Mali, Niger) where much of the conflicts are taking place.

In terms of proximity to the Goulamina Lithium Project (which is located in Bougouni, south of the capital, Bamako), for example, Ouahigouya, Burkina Faso is 781 km away (10h 43 min) from Bougouni.

Please note, the current situation is highly dynamic and capable of changing quickly, but from where things stand today, much of the conflict-related fatalities are concentrated in the Sahel/Est regions, much further away from Bougouni (in closer proximity to the Burkina Faso and Niger border).

In any case, the events outlined above are noteworthy and even further, most recently, Mali's Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubèye Maïga and his entire government staff resigned, bringing further doubts to the overall stability of Mali.

Yes, it is true that Mali has a well entrenched history with mining (particularly for gold), and there are a number of large foreign gold producers operating in the country (GOLD, IAMGOLD (IAG), B2Gold (BTG), Resolute Mining (OTCPK:RMGGF), etc.). Be that as is may, again, because there are currently no producing lithium mines in Mali, the market has arguably taken on a "prove it" type of stance these days, and outside of a raging bull market taking flight again (e.g. late 2017) to lift all lithium stocks back up again, companies like Birimian which are entrenched here must first prove convincingly that commercial success can be achieved before being rewarded. For "riskier" jurisdictions, such as Mali, the window for receiving the benefit of the doubt and extra credit for accomplishments yet to be made has since elapsed.

Specific to lithium, Mali will never be confused with Western Australia, which has proven itself to be a tier 1 jurisdiction, particularly for hard rock lithium mining.

For evidence of the above statement, it's worth noting that companies such as Liontown Resources (OTC:LINRF) have recently witnessed a massive surge in share price (i.e., riding the West Australian lithium wave), as interest grows for companies hunting for lithium in this part of the world, on the backs of the Wesfarmers announcement to acquire Kidman Resources.

"Actions speak louder than words" and right now, the datapoints are strongly suggesting that the larger companies, end users, and speculators prefer to be in "safer" locations.

Liontown Resources currently trades at A$0.087/share and sports a market cap of ~A$135 million despite having so far proven up a flagship resource of "only" 21.2 Mt @ 1.4% Li2O (a fraction of the size of the total resource found at Birimian's Goulamina Lithium Project).

Granted, perception is not always reality, and ultimately, it's cash flow that will talk the loudest. So, it will be up to Birimian Limited, alongside its neighbors, to help convince the market that the following (positive) headline can/will also ring true:

Source: Reuters

The Goulamina and Bougoni projects in Mali, owned by Australian mineral explorer Birimian and Britain’s Kodal Minerals respectively, have discovered reserves of over 48 million tonnes of ore including 694,000 tonnes of lithium. “The numbers could go up as the research continues,” said Yaya Djire, geology department chief at Mali’s mines ministry. “Birimian should start production within two years.” Before 2017, Mali had only issued two lithium mining exploration permits, but it has since granted about a dozen, and more are still awaiting authorisation. “Since 2017, a dozen exploration permits have been delivered to companies, all located in the mining area of Bougouni (about 150 km south of Bamako) which is the main area of lithium deposits,” Djire said.

Right now, Mali is "new frontiers" for lithium, but that doesn't necessarily mean it has to be a bad thing; the market is cautious for now, but sentiment can reverse course in a hurry if there is a good reason for it to do so.

Conclusion

Shares of BGS.AX have fallen from A$0.54/share all the way down to A$0.155/share since releasing their updated PFS. Now, ~10 months later, Birimian Limited does not appear any closer to securing any type of deal with a third party to advance their Goulamina Lithium Project to production than they were a year ago.

Most recently, a new team was assembled to push things forward, and as can be gleaned from the company's most recent press release updates, much technical work has been undertaken to improve project fundamentals. However, despite management's best efforts, the share price of BGS.AX has not responded favorably and at $0.155/share is currently trading at/near 52-week lows.

With that said, the industry received a jolt when Wesfarmers announced a bid to acquire Kidman Resources for an impressive A$776 million, which is telling the lithium sector loud and clear that large scale + high grade hard rock assets are most valuable. In fact, even smaller scale lithium hard rock projects, such as those controlled by Liontown Resources, are benefiting from the news, with its own market cap rising up to ~A$135 million (multiples of BGS.AX).

However, again, at this stage of the game, for shares of BGS.AX to appreciate considerably in this current lithium market and to thus receive a proper re-rating, again, it will be up to Birimian Limited to secure some kind of legitimate deal to convince the market (which has much doubts) that both Mali is a workable jurisdiction and that the Goulamina Lithium Project is indeed a most viable one.

On a technical basis alone, it's arguable that the Goulamina Lithium Project is world class tier 1. However, with a current market cap of ~A$40 million, shares of BGS.AX would have you thinking otherwise.

The time to strike a deal is now.

