Jagged Peak Energy Reports Decent Q1 2019 Results

Cash burn is expected to be around $200 million during 2019, although leverage should remain fairly modest.

It saw some weaker recoveries and pricing for NGLs during the quarter, although this has a modest impact compared to changes in oil prices and production.

It has made substantial progress towards achieving its well cost targets, with DC&E costs down around 10% compared to 2018 (with a full-year target for a 14% reduction).

Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) reported decent Q1 2019 earnings which showed that it has made significant strides towards reaching its well cost targets. It reiterated its 2019 full-year guidance, although it also dealt with weak realized prices for its natural gas and NGLs, resulting in a modest negative impact on its results.

Q1 2019 Results

Jagged Peak's Q1 2019 results involved oil production of 28.1 MBbls per day, which was close to its guidance midpoint for the quarter, although total production of 36.7 MBoe per day was towards the low end of its Q1 2019 guidance range. That result was attributed to reduced NGL recoveries as its gas was allocated to some less-efficient plants.

Jagged Peak also dealt with low realized prices for natural gas and NGLs during the quarter, with NGLs realizing only $9.52 per barrel during Q1 2019, compared to $15.44 in Q4 2018. The large decline in realized prices was magnified by the effect of the gathering and processing costs (which are subtracted from the gas and NGLs revenue). Jagged Peak noted that it probably received around 20% less for its NGLs before gathering and processing costs were subtracted.

Overall, Jagged Peak's production is fairly oily, though, so changes in the prices of NGLs and natural gas have a relatively limited impact on its finances.

Jagged Peak reiterated its full-year guidance numbers for both production and costs.

Well Cost Reductions

Jagged Peak has made solid progress in reducing its well costs. It previously noted that its drilling, completing and equipping (DC&E) costs average $1,450 per lateral foot in 2018 and it was aiming to reduce this to $1,250 per lateral foot in 2019.

It noted that it managed to reduce its DC&E costs to $1,300 per lateral foot in Q1 2019 and expects to further improve capital efficiencies through the utilization of larger scale pads such as its six-well Coriander and its eight-well Venom projects.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Jagged Peak reiterated its full-year 2019 guidance for both production and costs. At current strip prices of approximately $61 WTI oil, Jagged Peak may deliver around $671 million in oil and gas revenue.

Lower expectations for the realized prices for NGLs and natural gas have a modest negative effect on Jagged Peak's expected results, but those commodities only represent 24% of its projected total production. Thus, Jagged Peak isn't impacted that much compared to companies with a lower oil percentage.

Jagged Peak's hedges are projected to have around negative $52 million in value during 2019, mainly due to its Midland basis hedges. It has 6.69 million barrels of basis hedges at negative $5.53 per barrel during the last three quarters of 2019, while current strip indicates that the Midland basis may average under negative $1.00 during that period.

Jagged Peak's revenues after the effect of hedges is estimated at $619 million.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 11,023,000 $58.00 $639 NGLs 1,904,348 $12.00 $23 Gas 9,597,912 $1.00 $10 Hedge Value -$52 Total $619

Jagged Peak is thus projected to have around $197 million in cash burn in 2019 before any leasehold acquisition capex ($12.2 million in Q1 2019). Jagged Peak's $635 million 2019 development capex budget is expected to result in a solid amount of oil production growth (from Q4 2018 to Q4 2019), and includes funds allocated to starting a large Cochise project that won't produce until 2020.

Expense $ Million Lease Operating $57 Production Taxes $44 Cash G&A $48 Cash Interest $32 Development Capex $635 Total $816

Notes On Valuation And Leverage

Jagged Peak's leverage is expected to remain fairly low despite its projected cash burn during 2019. Its leverage may end up at around 1.3x at the end of 2019 based on current strip prices (excluding hedges from EBITDAX) or around 1.4x if hedges are included.

At $10.44 per share, Jagged Peak's enterprise value (based on year-end net debt) is around 5.6x its projected 2019 EBITDAX at $61 WTI oil (and excluding hedges). This appears to be a fairly reasonable valuation for Jagged Peak.

Conclusion

Jagged Peak's Q1 2019 was decent for oil production, although its total production was a bit lighter than expected due to lower recoveries of NGLs. Its realized price for NGLs was also relatively low during the quarter, although since its production is fairly oily, prices for natural gas and NGLs only have a modest impact on its results.

Jagged Peak is expected to have a significant amount of cash burn during 2019 as it grows production and attempts to scale up, but its leverage should still remain at reasonable levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.