Filling A Giant Hole: March Inventories And The Fed's GDPNow

The giant hole in our economy made by these inventories must be filled up. Doing so will considerably slow GDP growth for over a year, regardless of other conditions.

March was a huge retail month, so it was an opportunity for companies to start getting straight.

83% of GDP growth in the last three quarters has gone into non-farm inventories.

The First Law of Holes

I think they stopped digging. Chris Wimbush

"When you are in a hole, stop digging."

- The First Law of Holes

In reviewing the Q1 GDP report, it boiled down to some startling numbers:

In real dollars, the US economy grew by $100 billion from July through March. $83 billion of that was new inventories, a third of which was just light trucks.

The entire rest of the economy grew by only $17 billion, or 0.48% annualized — about $10 billion less than just the added light trucks inventory.

To clear out those added inventories this quarter, the rest of the economy would have to grow at 7.2%, just to get to zero on the top line.

There is so much extra stuff that the number one contributor to all non-residential construction investment growth is warehouses. I kid you not.

Eek.

For a variety of reasons, not all their fault, companies had an extremely rough time managing inventories in this 9-month period. It began with wholesalers, largely in durables and clothing, then spread up and down the supply chain. The problem is particularly acute in clothing, consumer durables, and light trucks, which alone accounts for $27 billion of the new inventories, about half new, half used.

They started digging a giant hole in July, but kept flagrantly violating the First Law of Holes until it was too late — after consumption collapsed in December, which continued through February, another brutal month.

But, March

Crocuses and healthy retail are a sure sign of spring. congerdesign

But March was a consumer retail frenzy like November was. There were big sales in the sectors I mentioned, and consumers were feeling wealthy from their paper stock market gains, so they dipped into disposable income for some cheap stuff.

April advance retail numbers are just out, and while not on March’s pace, still well above the December to February drought. The market frowned when it saw the negative headline, but it’s really just a tough comp with March.

So this was a big opportunity for companies to clear out inventories. A few things to keep in mind as we go, through.

Most importantly, the numbers cited in the bullets above include March — the situation was even worse at the end of February. But looking at March, we’re going to get clues at how companies intend to get themselves out of this mess.

These data are from the Census Bureau surveys. They are less reliable, generally, than the data in the BEA’s GDP reports, but we don’t get any of that for March until the end of the month. The data are not comparable, as they have different sources and methods.

They are all seasonally adjusted and nominal.

The Deflationary Context

Leonard J. Matthews

Once December popped the balloon, wholesalers were stuck with a ton of inventory, but then the problem spread up and down the supply chain. The main way they intend to fill this hole is the oldest in the book: big discounts. Everything must go.

BEA Table 2.4.4U

There were already some price cuts happening in December through February. Then in March, capitulation. Massive sales everywhere, and consumers responded.

I included TVs not because they have anything to do with our inventories story — demand has been very hot for 4K TVs. But, good God! Price war! If you haven’t already, get yourself a 4K TV.

The problem with price cuts is that it, in effect, raids the balance sheet for less money on the operations table. For example, a $30k car that is sitting on a lot is represented on the company’s books as $30k in assets on the balance sheet. But what if the company is forced to give a discount, say 10%, to make the sale. That’s $30k off the balance sheet, but only $27k added to revenue. Multiply this by millions of cars, and you can quickly see the problem.

The Great De-Inventorying Begins

Let’s look at how the general categories performed. These are annualized growth rates. Keep in mind that annualizing rates of change compounds the rate, so big moves in short windows are magnified. We’ll see a lot of that in March.

Census Bureau

The best way to look at this table and the ones to come: the green in the July-February columns are companies digging this $83 billion hole. The red in the March columns is where they have finally stopped digging. But anywhere you see green in March, they are still violating the First Law of Holes.

As you can see, wholesalers had the biggest problem, followed by retailers. Generally speaking, manufacturers are better at managing inventories.

Wholesalers

Because there were so many wild swings in consumption since November, it has made it increasingly difficult for the middle of the supply chain to manage it all. This is, after all, what they get paid for — to anticipate demand and keep the wheels of commerce rolling. They have not been doing too well.

Census Bureau

As you can see, there are some large green numbers in the July-February columns. Inventories in most of these categories continued to rise in March. Even with the discounts and giant retail numbers, they are still violating the First Law of Holes.

The red in the rightmost column shows us that even though inventories continued to rise, at least sales were outpacing them in most categories. We’ll have to wait to see how that sorts out in the April numbers.

But machinery and apparel cannot get out of their own way. Even though March retail sales were great for clothing, they still managed to pile on more inventories in excess of that. Perhaps this is the effect of new fashion seasons, but this means that what is sitting in warehouses now is out-of-style and will only sell at deep discounts.

The best news in that table is the deep cut in wholesale automotive inventories. They have a long way to go, but at least it’s a start.

Retailers

We see a similar, but less acute pattern in the retail sectors that are part of the same supply chains.

Census Bureau

As you can see, while they has some trouble managing their inventories, especially in vehicles and furnishings, the green numbers in the July-February columns are not as large as the wholesalers. They did much better until around December.

But the red numbers in the March columns are equally as huge as wholesalers. The discounts on a wide range of goods had a huge impact on the March retail surge.

It’s especially good to see the red numbers there for vehicles and clothing. They have a long way to go, but at least they’ve stopped digging.

Manufacturers

Manufacturers generally manage their inventories best of the three groups, but now even they are having trouble in the affected supply chains.

Census Bureau

So there’s a bit more complexity here than with wholesalers and retailers.

The problem hit earliest in vehicles, household durables and the textile mills, so they acted first as you can see, and they were able to dump some inventory in March. But there is now a wide range of manufacturers with large warehouses filled with raw materials and finished product that is not shipping. The wholesalers have to clear out first.

The Effect on GDP

I think I see some light trucks down there. Peretz Partensky

I began with GDP and I’ll end with it. Besides the risk of systemic liquidity collapse it poses, which is what happened in the last recession with high inventories of houses no one wanted, inventories are a down payment on slower future growth.

In a healthy economy, inventory growth is always trending towards net zero — sometimes buyers overshoot or undershoot, but then they need to adjust quickly.

But they didn’t adjust quickly, and we wound up with an $83 billion hole in GDP. The thing about giant holes, it’s a lot of work to fill them up, just to get back to ground level. To do it all in this quarter, the rest of the economy would have to grow at 7.2% annualized just to get to zero.

But that’s not going to happen.

The Atlanta Fed has a “nowcasting” model called GDPNow. The idea is to use the same data and algorithms as BEA uses for their advance GDP report, and update the nowcast as each new data point is released. Here’s the current table for Q2:

GDPNow

So as each of those reports in the first column are released, the nowcast is updated. The difference between this and a forecast is that it tells us what the quarter would look like if the rest of it was exactly the same as up to now. There is no human judgement or intervention in the number — just the raw data and BEA’s algorithms.

The current GDPNow estimate has Q2 pegged at 1.2% growth, with inventories sucking 1.3% off the top line — without inventories their estimate would be 2.5% growth, a huge difference. Clearing inventories will suck out 50% of the growth in the quarter.

The column I have highlighted is CIPI — changes in private inventories. This includes all inventories, including farm inventories, so it is not strictly what we’re talking about, which is just non-farm inventories.

But just for the sake of argument, let’s say that farm inventories are flat, and that number is just the reduction in non-farm inventories. Those are annualized numbers in billions of dollars, so we divide by 4 to get the actual number for the quarter — $15.6 billion in reduced inventories for Q2.

At this rate, it will take over a year to clear out the added inventories of the last 9 months, with 5.3 quarters in a row where 1.5% of growth is snatched from the top line. That takes us all the way to the end of July 2020 — a 2-year cycle of inventory buildup, then drawdown.

And this is the good news. If the inventories don’t shrink, or even were to grow more, the danger of systemic liquidity risk grows.

So either growth slows considerably for the next 5.3 quarters, even if underlying conditions are good, or the economy collapses like 2008. You choose.

