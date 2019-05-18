Week 21 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

Two Best of the Dow 30 for mega-cap selections this week with strong breakout conditions are UnitedHealth Group and Verizon Communications.

The streak continues now with 87 out of 105 trading weeks (82.9%), with at least one stock moving 10% or greater in 4 or 5 trading days.

Last week's breakout picks gained +11.99% with 3 stocks gaining more than 10% and 2 gaining over 20% through the week.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than 5 years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 105 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017, the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4- or 5-day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 87 out of 105 weeks (82.9%). More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Starting at the beginning of May, we have seen the most negative signals on the Momentum Gauge since October 2018. Members have been alerted since the first signal on May 1st, that we have now had 11 out of 13 trading days with negative momentum higher than positive momentum levels. We have seen the S&P 500 decline -2.33% over this period and -4.60% in the 8 trading days from the 1st signal. This continues to be the most negative momentum condition since Week 39 last year, approximately 8 months ago.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

All-time total return is now +81.71%

Risk Range Graph Skews Highly Positive

Cumulative Weekly Max Gain YTD: +155.69% (Best case)

Fixed Holding Period With No Reaction to News/Events: +0.46% (Worst case)

The evidence is strong that you can outperform the worst-case fixed 1-week, equal weighted minimum return measurement shown above in the 1 Week Close (blue line). The best results are now coming from longer-term holding periods beyond one week. This is a statistically significant result now spanning more than 100 weeks of testing.

As I always tell traders, don't fixate on holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and hold as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions are highly negative this week; however, momentum remains strongest among these prior breakout stocks YTD: eXp World Holdings (OTC:EXPI) +16.14%, PPDAI Group (PPDF) +42.78%, Veritone (VERI) 25.19%, MEI Pharma (MEIP) +11.78%, Travelzoo (TZOO) +40.58%, Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) +10.30%, Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) +25.45%, Cryoport (CYRX) +29.41%, Conformis (CFMS) +28.57%, SunOpta (STKL) +26.33%, Zscaler (ZS) +10.47%, Cray Inc. (CRAY) +21.61%, Chimerix (CMRX) +16.28% and especially the current set of Week 21 Breakout stocks.

Starting in week 18, the Momentum Gauge chart had the first negative cross in 31 weeks with negative momentum line above the positive momentum line. Since then we have seen 11 trading days with increasingly negative momentum conditions and corresponding declines in positive momentum. This is the strongest warning signal since late September/early October last year.

Since then we have seen 11 more days through week 20 of additional negative signals with a maximum decline of -4.60% in the first 8 days of the first signal. Several warning signals in addition to the Momentum Gauge decline have been triggered. As illustrated last week in the S&P 500 Fibonacci charts, we retested the 2,800 and rebounded into a rally [A]. My concern remains whether this rally is a short-lived symmetrical right shoulder of a head/shoulder bearish topping pattern or can remain above the 2,800 support level. The next test of 2,800 will be key to this determination.

These conditions may be macro-event driven and could be resolved quickly with sudden trade deals or changes in Fed policy. A look back at the signals of decline in October 2018 may be helpful:

8 Warning Signals Of Deteriorating Market Conditions

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

Using the signals of the Momentum Gauge may significantly improve your returns in 2019 and protect your investments. Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 21 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The four Breakout Stocks for Week 21 were again released earlier than usual on Friday for members to take advantage of the increasingly strong Friday market gain anomaly. The Week 21 stocks consist of one services stock, one consumer goods stock and two healthcare sector stocks:

OncoCyte Corp. (OCX) - Healthcare / Biotechnology Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

OncoCyte Corp. - Healthcare / Biotechnology

Price Target: $7.00

(Source: FinViz)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Outlook Therapeutics - Healthcare / Biotechnology

This is a more risky selection than normal with very favorable breakout conditions. However, the upgrade on Thursday by Oppenheimer to Outperform with a price target of $12/share is likely to generate large inflows next week in a very positive retracement to resistance around $7/share.

Price Target: $7.00

(Source: FinViz)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 20

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short to medium term.

Last week's Dow Picks were McDonald's (MCD), unchanged for the week, and Travelers Companies (TRV) +2.45%. The top two stocks based on the same published breakout parameters for this week are also prior picks:

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

Selected in previous weeks, UNH continues in strong technical breakout momentum conditions with a recent upgrade by Citigroup this week to a target of $280/share. Indicators are all strongly positive with breakout conditions accelerating. The stock looks poised to break well above the $250/share price level on strong positive technicals and fundamentals.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon shows strong positive technical breakout conditions following a rebound from the positive support trendline at $57/share. Conditions look favorable for a retest of the resistance line around $61/share and potential breakout above the 52-week highs.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Caution: These stocks are not necessarily recommended for long-term buy/hold unless you are comfortable with very large price swings. These are the most volatile selections I offer from among all the different Value & Momentum portfolios. Entry price points are highlighted in yellow as a general point of entry as market conditions allow in the next trading session. Members of my service receive these selections prior to the close every Friday.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.