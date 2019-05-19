Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In May 2019)

Part 2 of this article will showcase the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector.

Dividend growth investors can compare their own portfolios to the top 50 and identify candidates for analysis and investment.

The May edition has two stocks from the Communication Services sector topping the list.

From time to time, I compile a virtual portfolio of the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs. This is an informative exercise and certainly worth the effort.

Below is a brief summary of the methodology. For details, please refer to the June 2017 edition in this series. And if you want to learn about Dividend ETFs and ETF resources, the December 2016 article is worth revisiting.

Dividend ETF Analysis

Dividend ETFs invest in stocks that pay and regularly increase dividends. The issuers of ETFs provide data about the holdings of each ETF, including the percentage of assets under management allocated to each holding.

I collect these data from established Dividend ETFs and compile a spreadsheet with tickers of the top 25 holdings in each ETF, along with the relative weight of each holding.

To rank the top holdings, I use the relative weight of each holding and score tickers of the top 25 holdings proportionally, favoring larger investments over smaller ones within the same ETF.

Then I assign weights to each ETF based on the total assets under management. Rather than doing so proportionally, I use a log-based formula:

w = floor (log 10 (assets in millions))

ETFs with assets under $100 million get a weight of 1.

ETFs with assets under $1,000 million (but ≥ $100 million) get a weight of 2.

ETFs with assets under $10,000 million (but ≥ $1,000 million) get a weight of 3.

ETFs with assets under $100,000 million (but ≥ $10,000 million) get a weight of 4.

With proportional scores assigned to each holding per ETF and weights assigned to each ETF, I simply calculate a weighted sum to get an aggregate score for each holding.

Sorting the aggregate scores in descending order determines the rank of each holding.

Note that I excluded stocks that don't pay dividends. Specifically, I excluded Amazon.com (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), even though these stocks made the top 50 list based on aggregate scores. As a dividend growth investor, I'm most interested in stocks that pay ever-increasing dividends.

Dividend ETF Database

I used ETFdb's screener to identify Dividend ETFs for this analysis, limiting the search to Dividend ETFs in North America that have positive 3-year returns.

The following table lists 52 ETFs, sorted by assets under management (in millions of dollars). The data source is ETFdb and the data presented in the table were extracted on 13 May 2019:

Top 50 Holdings

The following table presents the top 50 holdings ranked by aggregate score.

In the table, Rank is the stock's position when ranked by aggregate score and Freq indicates the number of dividend ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over the 5-year period ending in December 2018.

M*FV is Morningstar's fair value estimate, which is included to help readers with a superficial value assessment. Stocks trading below Morningstar's fair value estimate are highlighted in the Price column. Finally, Qual is a quality score based on the quality indicators presented in this article by David Van Knapp.

Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.

The top-ranked stock is Verizon Communications (VZ), which appeared in the top 25 holdings of 31 of the 52 Dividend ETFs. The runner-up is AT&T (T) with 27 appearances, followed by Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Microsoft (MSFT), with 25 and 23 appearances, respectively.

The following chart presents the top 50 holdings visually ranked by aggregate score. The tickers are color-coded by GICS sector.

Note that the Materials and Real Estate sectors have no stocks in the top 50 holdings. Here is a pie chart showing the distribution of stocks by GICS sector:

Here is an analysis of the top 50 holdings, courtesy of finbox.io:

As a virtual portfolio, the top 50 holdings have a dividend yield of 3.5% and would have returned about 11% over the past year. In comparison, the S&P 500 returned about 6% over the past year. Comparing the 5-year performances, we note that the top 50 holdings slightly underperformed the S&P 500.

Changes Since Last Time

It is informative to compare the changes in the top 10 since the last time I performed this analysis. You can review the entire list in this article:

Top Holdings of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50) — published in November 2018

Apart from positional shuffling, only one stock dropped out of the top 10 (Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)) and was replaced by another (IBM (NYSE:IBM)). KO dropped six positions to rank #16, whereas IBM climbed ten positions from rank #19.

Rank 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 May'19 VZ T XOM MSFT AAPL PG CVX JNJ IBM PFE Nov'18 XOM AAPL MSFT JNJ VZ PFE CVX T PG KO

Stocks that dropped out of the top 50 are BA, CVS, UNH, FE, UNP, KSS, AES, EXC, M, AEP, CTL, O, and DTE.

Stocks that moved into the top 50 are QCOM, AVGO, GIS, PFG, ED, KMB, KMI, WMB, GE, CAH, SJM, WU, and ACN.

How Does Your Portfolio Compare?

Dividend growth investors may find it interesting to compare their own portfolios to the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs. Are there any surprises? How many of the top 50 stocks do you own?

Comparing my portfolio of 80 different positions to the top 50 holdings, I own every stock in the top 10 and 19 stocks of the top 20 stocks. I own 30 of the top 50 holdings.

If "only" 30 of my stocks are in the top 50, then 20 stocks are not. Here is the list of stocks in DivGro that are ranked but fall outside of the top 50:

NextEra Energy (NEE) — ranked #62

Cummins (CMI) — ranked #63

Union Pacific (UNP) — ranked #65

International Paper (IP) — ranked #68

TJX (TJX) — ranked #69

Boeing (BA) — ranked #70

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) — ranked #74

Aflac (AFL) — ranked #75

UnitedHealth (UNH) — ranked #78

CVS Health (CVS) — ranked #80

Air Products and Chemicals (APD) — ranked #82

Xcel Energy (XEL) — ranked #84

Valero Energy (VLO) — ranked #86

Starbucks (SBUX) — ranked #87

United Parcel Service (UPS) — ranked #90

Medtronic (MDT) — ranked #94

Lowe's (LOW) — ranked #95

National Retail Properties (NNN) — ranked #108

Eversource Energy (ES) — ranked #114

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) — ranked #123

Gilead Sciences (GILD) — ranked #129

Chubb (CB) — ranked #133

Amgen (AMGN) — ranked #136

Travelers (TRV) — ranked #143

Honeywell International (HON) — ranked #146

Ross Stores (ROST) — ranked #158

Public Storage (PSA) — ranked #167

Realty Income (O) — ranked #173

Illinois Tool Works (ITW) — ranked #181

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) — ranked #188

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) — ranked #192

In all, 61 of my DivGro stocks are ranked.

Key Ratings and Metrics

As a bonus, below is a table presenting key ratings and metrics from various sources:

Company (Ticker) VL Safe. Rank VL Fin. Str. M* Econ. Moat S&P Cred. Rat. SSD Divi. Safe. SSD P/o Ratio AIP Earn. Qual. Dcom DARS Rat. RS DIV- CON 1 Verizon Communications (VZ) 1 A++ Narrow BBB+ 84 51 5 3.6 4 2 AT&T (T) 1 A++ Narrow BBB 55 57 9 1.6 3 3 Exxon Mobil (XOM) 1 A++ Wide AA+ 86 74 13 3.6 4 4 Microsoft (MSFT) 1 A++ Narrow AAA 99 40 22 4.8 4 5 Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 2 A++ Wide AA+ 99 25 22 4.2 5 6 Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) 1 A++ Narrow AA– 99 66 13 4.2 4 7 Chevron (CVX) 1 A++ Wide AA 85 60 17 3.8 4 8 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1 A++ Narrow AAA 99 44 17 4.8 4 9 International Business Machines (IBM) 1 A++ Wide A 65 46 11 3.4 4 10 Pfizer (PFE) 1 A++ Narrow AA 79 45 16 4.6 4 11 Cisco Systems (CSCO) 1 A++ Wide AA– 89 46 21 5.0 4 12 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 2 A+ Wide A– 68 32 NA 3.6 4 13 PepsiCo (PEP) 1 A++ Wide A+ 94 66 6 4.2 4 14 Merck (MRK) 1 A++ Wide AA 99 44 11 4.6 4 15 Altria (MO) 2 B++ Wide BBB 65 79 4 3.6 4 16 Coca-Cola (KO) 1 A++ Wide A+ 84 75 5 4.0 4 17 Philip Morris International (PM) 2 B++ Wide A 71 88 1 3.2 4 18 Home Depot (HD) 1 A++ Wide A 89 45 5 4.8 5 19 Comcast (CMCSA) 2 A Narrow A– 86 29 11 4.8 4 20 Qualcomm (QCOM) 3 A+ Narrow A– 48 69 10 2.4 3 21 AbbVie (ABBV) 3 A Wide A– 61 50 6 3.6 5 22 Texas Instruments (TXN) 1 A++ Wide A+ 93 49 19 4.4 5 23 Intel (INTC) 1 A++ Wide A+ 95 26 19 4.6 4 24 Wells Fargo (WFC) 2 A None A– 69 38 NA 2.8 4 25 Ford Motor (F) 3 B+ Narrow BBB 41 47 7 2.8 1 26 Broadcom (AVGO) 3 B++ Wide BBB– 67 41 8 4.6 5 27 Dominion Energy (D) 2 B++ Wide BBB+ 75 86 2 3.8 3 28 General Mills (GIS) 1 A Wide BBB 69 62 5 4.0 4 29 Walt Disney (DIS) 1 A++ Wide A 99 13 21 4.6 4 30 Walmart (WMT) 1 A++ Wide AA 76 42 17 4.0 4 31 McDonald's (MCD) 1 A++ Wide BBB+ 78 55 2 4.8 4 32 Visa (V) 1 A++ Narrow AA– 99 19 NA 4.2 5 33 Southern (SO) 2 A Narrow A– 65 83 3 3.8 3 34 ONEOK (OKE) NA NA Wide BBB 54 74 0 3.4 4 35 3M (MMM) 1 A++ None AA– 86 57 8 4.6 4 36 Principal Financial (PFG) 3 A Wide A– 66 38 NA 3.2 3 37 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 1 A++ None BBB+ 81 43 5 4.6 4 38 Consolidated Edison (ED) 1 A+ Narrow A– 92 66 3 4.2 3 39 Duke Energy (DUK) 2 A Narrow A– 80 79 3 4.0 3 40 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 1 A+ None A 86 61 3 4.2 4 41 Kinder Morgan (KMI) 3 B Narrow BBB 65 40 NA 3.6 2 42 Williams (WMB) 3 B+ Narrow BBB 44 57 NA 2.8 1 43 General Electric (GE) 3 B Wide BBB+ 23 41 12 3.0 1 44 Bank of America (BAC) 3 B+ Narrow A– 78 21 NA 3.4 4 45 Entergy (ETR) 3 B++ Narrow BBB+ 74 52 3 3.2 2 46 PPL (PPL) 2 B++ Narrow A– 75 70 0 3.0 3 47 Cardinal Health (CAH) 3 A None BBB+ 97 37 20 3.0 3 48 J.M. Smucker (SJM) 1 A Wide BBB 92 41 10 4.2 4 49 Western Union (WU) NA NA Wide BBB 48 41 NA 3.4 4 50 Accenture (ACN) 1 A++ Wide A+ 92 41 24 4.6 NA

Concluding Remarks

Publicly-available data on the top holdings and assets under management allows one to rank these holdings and to create a list of dividend growth stocks worthy of consideration.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of the top 50 holdings. Many of these stocks are trading above fair value and may not be suitable for investment at this time. Before investing in any of these stocks, please do a thorough analysis to determine if the stocks are worthy of your investment dollars.

Because there are no Materials and Real Estate sector stocks in the top 50, it would be useful to consider the top-ranked stocks in those sectors regardless of the overall ranking. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find such information useful. Therefore, I'll showcase the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector in Part 2 of this article.

I don't own any ETFs. Investing in ETFs provides several benefits, including instant diversification and passive investment. However, you have no control over the makeup of the ETF or its turnover rate. The investment manager determines the ETF's makeup and trading frequency and charges a recurring annual fee called the ETF's expense ratio.

For investors interested in ETF investing, below I'm repeating the table of 52 ETFs analyzed for this article. Each ticker links to the corresponding ETF website.

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Ticker Exchange-Traded Fund Assets (Millions) No. of Hold's 3-Year Returns Annual Divi. Yield Divi. Freq. Exp. Ratio 01 VTI Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $113,425 1,578 48.78% 1.92% Quarterly 0.03% 02 VIG Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $33,863 183 46.02% 1.96% Quarterly 0.08% 03 VYM Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $23,470 418 36.86% 3.12% Quarterly 0.06% 04 SDY SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $18,470 112 32.74% 2.43% Quarterly 0.35% 05 DVY iShares Select Dividend ETF $17,258 101 33.71% 3.32% Quarterly 0.39% 06 SCHD Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $9,292 101 43.05% 2.90% Quarterly 0.06% 07 HDV iShares Core High Dividend ETF $7,087 76 31.12% 3.32% Quarterly 0.08% 08 DGRO iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $7,041 478 50.63% 2.26% Quarterly 0.08% 09 FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend Index $5,947 197 36.65% 2.27% Quarterly 0.70% 10 PRF Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF $5,449 1,007 38.36% 2.05% Quarterly 0.39% 11 FNDX Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF $4,931 704 38.60% 2.21% Quarterly 0.25% 12 NOBL ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats $4,659 58 35.83% 2.11% Quarterly 0.35% 13 DON WisdomTree US MidCap Dividend ETF $3,806 399 34.13% 2.16% Monthly 0.38% 14 SPHD Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF $3,228 51 28.01% 3.90% Monthly 0.30% 15 DGRW WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund $2,685 300 49.92% 2.19% Monthly 0.28% 16 EMLP First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund $2,418 50 23.37% 4.01% Quarterly 0.95% 17 DES WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend ETF $2,140 716 31.22% 2.83% Monthly 0.38% 18 DLN WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend ETF $2,041 298 40.79% 2.61% Monthly 0.28% 19 SDOG ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF $1,891 51 24.62% 3.56% Quarterly 0.40% 20 RDIV Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF $1,794 61 42.34% 3.63% Quarterly 0.39% 21 QDF FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund $1,746 133 37.45% 3.82% Quarterly 0.37% 22 FDL First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders $1,607 99 29.42% 3.58% Quarterly 0.45% 23 SPYD SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $1,573 81 33.51% 4.21% Quarterly 0.07% 24 TILT FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund $1,461 1,985 44.27% 1.73% Quarterly 0.25% 25 SPHQ Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $1,436 101 38.22% 1.54% Quarterly 0.15% 26 TDIV First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund $966 94 66.00% 2.42% Quarterly 0.50% 27 DHS WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund $959 430 25.53% 3.27% Monthly 0.38% 28 PEY Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF $825 51 36.74% 3.79% Monthly 0.54% 29 DTN WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund $785 91 26.49% 2.83% Monthly 0.38% 30 RDVY First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $759 51 59.39% 1.48% Quarterly 0.50% 31 CDC VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF $709 101 31.44% 3.25% Monthly 0.35% 32 DTD WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF $656 867 39.63% 2.58% Monthly 0.28% 33 LVHD Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF $644 79 27.77% 3.45% Quarterly 0.27% 34 SMDV ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF $642 61 44.10% 1.89% Quarterly 0.40% 35 REGL ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF $633 53 39.99% 1.76% Quarterly 0.40% 36 OUSA O'shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF $465 138 36.45% 3.15% Monthly 0.48% 37 DIV Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF $453 51 13.06% 6.73% Monthly 0.45% 38 QDEF FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund $381 149 41.57% 6.30% Quarterly 0.37% 39 CDL VictoryShares US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF $320 101 38.74% 3.04% Monthly 0.35% 40 KBWD Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF $302 41 34.63% 8.02% Monthly 2.42% 41 PFM Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF $295 261 36.97% 2.08% Quarterly 0.55% 42 FNDB Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF $279 1,505 38.49% 2.24% Quarterly 0.25% 43 DVP Deep Value ETF $267 21 49.60% 2.47% Quarterly 0.59% 44 DGRS WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund $120 268 38.18% 2.44% Monthly 0.38% 45 SYLD Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $110 101 36.43% 2.46% Quarterly 0.59% 46 WBIG WBI Bull|Bear Yield 1000 ETF $97 23 23.02% 1.76% Monthly 1.04% 47 DEW WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund $92 674 25.44% 3.99% Quarterly 0.58% 48 DJD Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF $76 30 50.74% 3.20% Quarterly 0.07% 49 CSB VictoryShares US Small Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF $69 101 42.93% 3.08% Monthly 0.35% 50 QDYN FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund $50 156 39.91% 2.58% Quarterly 0.37% 51 LEAD Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF $35 61 43.79% 1.33% Quarterly 0.43% 52 PY Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF $14 137 35.11% 2.23% Quarterly 0.29%

