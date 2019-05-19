Top Holdings Of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50 In May 2019)

From time to time, I compile a virtual portfolio of the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs. This is an informative exercise and certainly worth the effort.
Below is a brief summary of the methodology. For details, please refer to the June 2017 edition in this series. And if you want to learn about Dividend ETFs and ETF resources, the December 2016 article is worth revisiting.
Dividend ETF Analysis
Dividend ETFs invest in stocks that pay and regularly increase dividends. The issuers of ETFs provide data about the holdings of each ETF, including the percentage of assets under management allocated to each holding.
I collect these data from established Dividend ETFs and compile a spreadsheet with tickers of the top 25 holdings in each ETF, along with the relative weight of each holding.
To rank the top holdings, I use the relative weight of each holding and score tickers of the top 25 holdings proportionally, favoring larger investments over smaller ones within the same ETF.
Then I assign weights to each ETF based on the total assets under management. Rather than doing so proportionally, I use a log-based formula:
w = floor (log10 (assets in millions))
- ETFs with assets under $100 million get a weight of 1.
- ETFs with assets under $1,000 million (but ≥ $100 million) get a weight of 2.
- ETFs with assets under $10,000 million (but ≥ $1,000 million) get a weight of 3.
- ETFs with assets under $100,000 million (but ≥ $10,000 million) get a weight of 4.
With proportional scores assigned to each holding per ETF and weights assigned to each ETF, I simply calculate a weighted sum to get an aggregate score for each holding.
Sorting the aggregate scores in descending order determines the rank of each holding.
Note that I excluded stocks that don't pay dividends. Specifically, I excluded Amazon.com (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), even though these stocks made the top 50 list based on aggregate scores. As a dividend growth investor, I'm most interested in stocks that pay ever-increasing dividends.
Dividend ETF Database
I used ETFdb's screener to identify Dividend ETFs for this analysis, limiting the search to Dividend ETFs in North America that have positive 3-year returns.
The following table lists 52 ETFs, sorted by assets under management (in millions of dollars). The data source is ETFdb and the data presented in the table were extracted on 13 May 2019:
Top 50 Holdings
The following table presents the top 50 holdings ranked by aggregate score.
In the table, Rank is the stock's position when ranked by aggregate score and Freq indicates the number of dividend ETFs containing Ticker in their top 25 holdings. Years are the number of consecutive years of dividend increases. Yield is the forward dividend yield and 5-DGR is the compound annual dividend growth rate over the 5-year period ending in December 2018.
M*FV is Morningstar's fair value estimate, which is included to help readers with a superficial value assessment. Stocks trading below Morningstar's fair value estimate are highlighted in the Price column. Finally, Qual is a quality score based on the quality indicators presented in this article by David Van Knapp.
Stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio are highlighted in the Ticker column.
The top-ranked stock is Verizon Communications (VZ), which appeared in the top 25 holdings of 31 of the 52 Dividend ETFs. The runner-up is AT&T (T) with 27 appearances, followed by Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Microsoft (MSFT), with 25 and 23 appearances, respectively.
The following chart presents the top 50 holdings visually ranked by aggregate score. The tickers are color-coded by GICS sector.
Note that the Materials and Real Estate sectors have no stocks in the top 50 holdings. Here is a pie chart showing the distribution of stocks by GICS sector:
Here is an analysis of the top 50 holdings, courtesy of finbox.io:
As a virtual portfolio, the top 50 holdings have a dividend yield of 3.5% and would have returned about 11% over the past year. In comparison, the S&P 500 returned about 6% over the past year. Comparing the 5-year performances, we note that the top 50 holdings slightly underperformed the S&P 500.
Changes Since Last Time
It is informative to compare the changes in the top 10 since the last time I performed this analysis. You can review the entire list in this article:
- Top Holdings of Dividend ETFs (Part 1: The Top 50) — published in November 2018
Apart from positional shuffling, only one stock dropped out of the top 10 (Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)) and was replaced by another (IBM (NYSE:IBM)). KO dropped six positions to rank #16, whereas IBM climbed ten positions from rank #19.
|
Rank
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
May'19
|
VZ
|
T
|
XOM
|
MSFT
|
AAPL
|
PG
|
CVX
|
JNJ
|
IBM
|
PFE
|
Nov'18
|
XOM
|
AAPL
|
MSFT
|
JNJ
|
VZ
|
PFE
|
CVX
|
T
|
PG
|
KO
Stocks that dropped out of the top 50 are BA, CVS, UNH, FE, UNP, KSS, AES, EXC, M, AEP, CTL, O, and DTE.
Stocks that moved into the top 50 are QCOM, AVGO, GIS, PFG, ED, KMB, KMI, WMB, GE, CAH, SJM, WU, and ACN.
How Does Your Portfolio Compare?
Dividend growth investors may find it interesting to compare their own portfolios to the top 50 holdings of Dividend ETFs. Are there any surprises? How many of the top 50 stocks do you own?
Comparing my portfolio of 80 different positions to the top 50 holdings, I own every stock in the top 10 and 19 stocks of the top 20 stocks. I own 30 of the top 50 holdings.
If "only" 30 of my stocks are in the top 50, then 20 stocks are not. Here is the list of stocks in DivGro that are ranked but fall outside of the top 50:
- NextEra Energy (NEE) — ranked #62
- Cummins (CMI) — ranked #63
- Union Pacific (UNP) — ranked #65
- International Paper (IP) — ranked #68
- TJX (TJX) — ranked #69
- Boeing (BA) — ranked #70
- Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) — ranked #74
- Aflac (AFL) — ranked #75
- UnitedHealth (UNH) — ranked #78
- CVS Health (CVS) — ranked #80
- Air Products and Chemicals (APD) — ranked #82
- Xcel Energy (XEL) — ranked #84
- Valero Energy (VLO) — ranked #86
- Starbucks (SBUX) — ranked #87
- United Parcel Service (UPS) — ranked #90
- Medtronic (MDT) — ranked #94
- Lowe's (LOW) — ranked #95
- National Retail Properties (NNN) — ranked #108
- Eversource Energy (ES) — ranked #114
- Quest Diagnostics (DGX) — ranked #123
- Gilead Sciences (GILD) — ranked #129
- Chubb (CB) — ranked #133
- Amgen (AMGN) — ranked #136
- Travelers (TRV) — ranked #143
- Honeywell International (HON) — ranked #146
- Ross Stores (ROST) — ranked #158
- Public Storage (PSA) — ranked #167
- Realty Income (O) — ranked #173
- Illinois Tool Works (ITW) — ranked #181
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) — ranked #188
- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) — ranked #192
In all, 61 of my DivGro stocks are ranked.
Key Ratings and Metrics
As a bonus, below is a table presenting key ratings and metrics from various sources:
- Value Line (VL): Safety Rank (1 is best) and Financial Strength rating
- Morningstar (M*): Economic Moat
- S&P Global (S&P): Credit Rating (obtained from FASTGraphs)
- Simply Safe Dividends (SSD): Dividend Safety and Payout Ratio
- Arbor Investment Planner (AIP): Earnings Quality out of 25
- Dividend.com (DCOM): DARS Rating out of 5.0
- Reality Shares (RS): DIVCON dividend health rating (5 is best)
|
Company
(Ticker)
|
VL
Safe.
Rank
|
VL
Fin.
Str.
|
M*
Econ.
Moat
|
S&P
Cred.
Rat.
|
SSD
Divi.
Safe.
|
SSD
P/o
Ratio
|
AIP
Earn.
Qual.
|
Dcom
DARS
Rat.
|
RS
DIV-
CON
|
1
|
Verizon
Communications
(VZ)
|
1
|
A++
|
Narrow
|
BBB+
|
84
|
51
|
5
|
3.6
|
4
|
2
|
AT&T
(T)
|
1
|
A++
|
Narrow
|
BBB
|
55
|
57
|
9
|
1.6
|
3
|
3
|
Exxon
Mobil
(XOM)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
AA+
|
86
|
74
|
13
|
3.6
|
4
|
4
|
Microsoft
(MSFT)
|
1
|
A++
|
Narrow
|
AAA
|
99
|
40
|
22
|
4.8
|
4
|
5
|
Apple
(NASDAQ:AAPL)
|
2
|
A++
|
Wide
|
AA+
|
99
|
25
|
22
|
4.2
|
5
|
6
|
Procter
&
Gamble
(NYSE:PG)
|
1
|
A++
|
Narrow
|
AA–
|
99
|
66
|
13
|
4.2
|
4
|
7
|
Chevron
(CVX)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
AA
|
85
|
60
|
17
|
3.8
|
4
|
8
|
Johnson
&
Johnson
(JNJ)
|
1
|
A++
|
Narrow
|
AAA
|
99
|
44
|
17
|
4.8
|
4
|
9
|
International
Business
Machines
(IBM)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
A
|
65
|
46
|
11
|
3.4
|
4
|
10
|
Pfizer
(PFE)
|
1
|
A++
|
Narrow
|
AA
|
79
|
45
|
16
|
4.6
|
4
|
11
|
Cisco
Systems
(CSCO)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
AA–
|
89
|
46
|
21
|
5.0
|
4
|
12
|
JPMorgan
Chase
(JPM)
|
2
|
A+
|
Wide
|
A–
|
68
|
32
|
NA
|
3.6
|
4
|
13
|
PepsiCo
(PEP)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
A+
|
94
|
66
|
6
|
4.2
|
4
|
14
|
Merck
(MRK)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
AA
|
99
|
44
|
11
|
4.6
|
4
|
15
|
Altria
(MO)
|
2
|
B++
|
Wide
|
BBB
|
65
|
79
|
4
|
3.6
|
4
|
16
|
Coca-Cola
(KO)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
A+
|
84
|
75
|
5
|
4.0
|
4
|
17
|
Philip
Morris
International
(PM)
|
2
|
B++
|
Wide
|
A
|
71
|
88
|
1
|
3.2
|
4
|
18
|
Home
Depot
(HD)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
A
|
89
|
45
|
5
|
4.8
|
5
|
19
|
Comcast
(CMCSA)
|
2
|
A
|
Narrow
|
A–
|
86
|
29
|
11
|
4.8
|
4
|
20
|
Qualcomm
(QCOM)
|
3
|
A+
|
Narrow
|
A–
|
48
|
69
|
10
|
2.4
|
3
|
21
|
AbbVie
(ABBV)
|
3
|
A
|
Wide
|
A–
|
61
|
50
|
6
|
3.6
|
5
|
22
|
Texas
Instruments
(TXN)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
A+
|
93
|
49
|
19
|
4.4
|
5
|
23
|
Intel
(INTC)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
A+
|
95
|
26
|
19
|
4.6
|
4
|
24
|
Wells
Fargo
(WFC)
|
2
|
A
|
None
|
A–
|
69
|
38
|
NA
|
2.8
|
4
|
25
|
Ford
Motor
(F)
|
3
|
B+
|
Narrow
|
BBB
|
41
|
47
|
7
|
2.8
|
1
|
26
|
Broadcom
(AVGO)
|
3
|
B++
|
Wide
|
BBB–
|
67
|
41
|
8
|
4.6
|
5
|
27
|
Dominion
Energy
(D)
|
2
|
B++
|
Wide
|
BBB+
|
75
|
86
|
2
|
3.8
|
3
|
28
|
General
Mills
(GIS)
|
1
|
A
|
Wide
|
BBB
|
69
|
62
|
5
|
4.0
|
4
|
29
|
Walt
Disney
(DIS)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
A
|
99
|
13
|
21
|
4.6
|
4
|
30
|
Walmart
(WMT)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
AA
|
76
|
42
|
17
|
4.0
|
4
|
31
|
McDonald's
(MCD)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
BBB+
|
78
|
55
|
2
|
4.8
|
4
|
32
|
Visa
(V)
|
1
|
A++
|
Narrow
|
AA–
|
99
|
19
|
NA
|
4.2
|
5
|
33
|
Southern
(SO)
|
2
|
A
|
Narrow
|
A–
|
65
|
83
|
3
|
3.8
|
3
|
34
|
ONEOK
(OKE)
|
NA
|
NA
|
Wide
|
BBB
|
54
|
74
|
0
|
3.4
|
4
|
35
|
3M
(MMM)
|
1
|
A++
|
None
|
AA–
|
86
|
57
|
8
|
4.6
|
4
|
36
|
Principal
Financial
(PFG)
|
3
|
A
|
Wide
|
A–
|
66
|
38
|
NA
|
3.2
|
3
|
37
|
Lockheed
Martin
(LMT)
|
1
|
A++
|
None
|
BBB+
|
81
|
43
|
5
|
4.6
|
4
|
38
|
Consolidated
Edison
(ED)
|
1
|
A+
|
Narrow
|
A–
|
92
|
66
|
3
|
4.2
|
3
|
39
|
Duke
Energy
(DUK)
|
2
|
A
|
Narrow
|
A–
|
80
|
79
|
3
|
4.0
|
3
|
40
|
Kimberly-Clark
(KMB)
|
1
|
A+
|
None
|
A
|
86
|
61
|
3
|
4.2
|
4
|
41
|
Kinder
Morgan
(KMI)
|
3
|
B
|
Narrow
|
BBB
|
65
|
40
|
NA
|
3.6
|
2
|
42
|
Williams
(WMB)
|
3
|
B+
|
Narrow
|
BBB
|
44
|
57
|
NA
|
2.8
|
1
|
43
|
General
Electric
(GE)
|
3
|
B
|
Wide
|
BBB+
|
23
|
41
|
12
|
3.0
|
1
|
44
|
Bank
of
America
(BAC)
|
3
|
B+
|
Narrow
|
A–
|
78
|
21
|
NA
|
3.4
|
4
|
45
|
Entergy
(ETR)
|
3
|
B++
|
Narrow
|
BBB+
|
74
|
52
|
3
|
3.2
|
2
|
46
|
PPL
(PPL)
|
2
|
B++
|
Narrow
|
A–
|
75
|
70
|
0
|
3.0
|
3
|
47
|
Cardinal
Health
(CAH)
|
3
|
A
|
None
|
BBB+
|
97
|
37
|
20
|
3.0
|
3
|
48
|
J.M.
Smucker
(SJM)
|
1
|
A
|
Wide
|
BBB
|
92
|
41
|
10
|
4.2
|
4
|
49
|
Western
Union
(WU)
|
NA
|
NA
|
Wide
|
BBB
|
48
|
41
|
NA
|
3.4
|
4
|
50
|
Accenture
(ACN)
|
1
|
A++
|
Wide
|
A+
|
92
|
41
|
24
|
4.6
|
NA
Concluding Remarks
Publicly-available data on the top holdings and assets under management allows one to rank these holdings and to create a list of dividend growth stocks worthy of consideration.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of the top 50 holdings. Many of these stocks are trading above fair value and may not be suitable for investment at this time. Before investing in any of these stocks, please do a thorough analysis to determine if the stocks are worthy of your investment dollars.
Because there are no Materials and Real Estate sector stocks in the top 50, it would be useful to consider the top-ranked stocks in those sectors regardless of the overall ranking. Investors looking to build a diversified portfolio might find such information useful. Therefore, I'll showcase the top 7 stocks in each GICS sector in Part 2 of this article.
I don't own any ETFs. Investing in ETFs provides several benefits, including instant diversification and passive investment. However, you have no control over the makeup of the ETF or its turnover rate. The investment manager determines the ETF's makeup and trading frequency and charges a recurring annual fee called the ETF's expense ratio.
For investors interested in ETF investing, below I'm repeating the table of 52 ETFs analyzed for this article. Each ticker links to the corresponding ETF website.
Thanks for reading and happy investing!
|
Ticker
|
Exchange-Traded Fund
|
Assets (Millions)
|
No. of Hold's
|
3-Year Returns
|
Annual Divi. Yield
|
Divi. Freq.
|
Exp.
Ratio
|
01
|
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|
$113,425
|
1,578
|
48.78%
|
1.92%
|
Quarterly
|
0.03%
|
02
|
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
|
$33,863
|
183
|
46.02%
|
1.96%
|
Quarterly
|
0.08%
|
03
|
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
|
$23,470
|
418
|
36.86%
|
3.12%
|
Quarterly
|
0.06%
|
04
|
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
|
$18,470
|
112
|
32.74%
|
2.43%
|
Quarterly
|
0.35%
|
05
|
iShares Select Dividend ETF
|
$17,258
|
101
|
33.71%
|
3.32%
|
Quarterly
|
0.39%
|
06
|
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
|
$9,292
|
101
|
43.05%
|
2.90%
|
Quarterly
|
0.06%
|
07
|
iShares Core High Dividend ETF
|
$7,087
|
76
|
31.12%
|
3.32%
|
Quarterly
|
0.08%
|
08
|
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF
|
$7,041
|
478
|
50.63%
|
2.26%
|
Quarterly
|
0.08%
|
09
|
First Trust Value Line Dividend Index
|
$5,947
|
197
|
36.65%
|
2.27%
|
Quarterly
|
0.70%
|
10
|
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF
|
$5,449
|
1,007
|
38.36%
|
2.05%
|
Quarterly
|
0.39%
|
11
|
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF
|
$4,931
|
704
|
38.60%
|
2.21%
|
Quarterly
|
0.25%
|
12
|
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats
|
$4,659
|
58
|
35.83%
|
2.11%
|
Quarterly
|
0.35%
|
13
|
WisdomTree US MidCap Dividend ETF
|
$3,806
|
399
|
34.13%
|
2.16%
|
Monthly
|
0.38%
|
14
|
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
|
$3,228
|
51
|
28.01%
|
3.90%
|
Monthly
|
0.30%
|
15
|
WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund
|
$2,685
|
300
|
49.92%
|
2.19%
|
Monthly
|
0.28%
|
16
|
First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund
|
$2,418
|
50
|
23.37%
|
4.01%
|
Quarterly
|
0.95%
|
17
|
WisdomTree US SmallCap Dividend ETF
|
$2,140
|
716
|
31.22%
|
2.83%
|
Monthly
|
0.38%
|
18
|
WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend ETF
|
$2,041
|
298
|
40.79%
|
2.61%
|
Monthly
|
0.28%
|
19
|
ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF
|
$1,891
|
51
|
24.62%
|
3.56%
|
Quarterly
|
0.40%
|
20
|
Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
|
$1,794
|
61
|
42.34%
|
3.63%
|
Quarterly
|
0.39%
|
21
|
FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund
|
$1,746
|
133
|
37.45%
|
3.82%
|
Quarterly
|
0.37%
|
22
|
First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders
|
$1,607
|
99
|
29.42%
|
3.58%
|
Quarterly
|
0.45%
|
23
|
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
|
$1,573
|
81
|
33.51%
|
4.21%
|
Quarterly
|
0.07%
|
24
|
FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund
|
$1,461
|
1,985
|
44.27%
|
1.73%
|
Quarterly
|
0.25%
|
25
|
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
|
$1,436
|
101
|
38.22%
|
1.54%
|
Quarterly
|
0.15%
|
26
|
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
|
$966
|
94
|
66.00%
|
2.42%
|
Quarterly
|
0.50%
|
27
|
WisdomTree US High Dividend Fund
|
$959
|
430
|
25.53%
|
3.27%
|
Monthly
|
0.38%
|
28
|
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
|
$825
|
51
|
36.74%
|
3.79%
|
Monthly
|
0.54%
|
29
|
WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund
|
$785
|
91
|
26.49%
|
2.83%
|
Monthly
|
0.38%
|
30
|
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
|
$759
|
51
|
59.39%
|
1.48%
|
Quarterly
|
0.50%
|
31
|
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Weighted ETF
|
$709
|
101
|
31.44%
|
3.25%
|
Monthly
|
0.35%
|
32
|
WisdomTree US Total Dividend ETF
|
$656
|
867
|
39.63%
|
2.58%
|
Monthly
|
0.28%
|
33
|
Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF
|
$644
|
79
|
27.77%
|
3.45%
|
Quarterly
|
0.27%
|
34
|
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
|
$642
|
61
|
44.10%
|
1.89%
|
Quarterly
|
0.40%
|
35
|
ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF
|
$633
|
53
|
39.99%
|
1.76%
|
Quarterly
|
0.40%
|
36
|
O'shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF
|
$465
|
138
|
36.45%
|
3.15%
|
Monthly
|
0.48%
|
37
|
Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF
|
$453
|
51
|
13.06%
|
6.73%
|
Monthly
|
0.45%
|
38
|
FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund
|
$381
|
149
|
41.57%
|
6.30%
|
Quarterly
|
0.37%
|
39
|
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF
|
$320
|
101
|
38.74%
|
3.04%
|
Monthly
|
0.35%
|
40
|
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF
|
$302
|
41
|
34.63%
|
8.02%
|
Monthly
|
2.42%
|
41
|
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
|
$295
|
261
|
36.97%
|
2.08%
|
Quarterly
|
0.55%
|
42
|
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF
|
$279
|
1,505
|
38.49%
|
2.24%
|
Quarterly
|
0.25%
|
43
|
Deep Value ETF
|
$267
|
21
|
49.60%
|
2.47%
|
Quarterly
|
0.59%
|
44
|
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund
|
$120
|
268
|
38.18%
|
2.44%
|
Monthly
|
0.38%
|
45
|
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF
|
$110
|
101
|
36.43%
|
2.46%
|
Quarterly
|
0.59%
|
46
|
WBI Bull|Bear Yield 1000 ETF
|
$97
|
23
|
23.02%
|
1.76%
|
Monthly
|
1.04%
|
47
|
WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund
|
$92
|
674
|
25.44%
|
3.99%
|
Quarterly
|
0.58%
|
48
|
Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF
|
$76
|
30
|
50.74%
|
3.20%
|
Quarterly
|
0.07%
|
49
|
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted ETF
|
$69
|
101
|
42.93%
|
3.08%
|
Monthly
|
0.35%
|
50
|
FlexShares Quality Dividend Dynamic Index Fund
|
$50
|
156
|
39.91%
|
2.58%
|
Quarterly
|
0.37%
|
51
|
Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF
|
$35
|
61
|
43.79%
|
1.33%
|
Quarterly
|
0.43%
|
52
|
Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF
|
$14
|
137
|
35.11%
|
2.23%
|
Quarterly
|
0.29%
