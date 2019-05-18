Oil Inventories Jump

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its Weekly Petroleum Status Report, which showed a significant jump in U.S. crude oil inventories:

Total oil stocks, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR"), jumped by 12.9 million barrels, which represented one of the largest increases in recent weeks. Further, total oil stocks jumped by nearly 69 million barrels from the year-ago period. Finally, crude oil inventories jumped by 3.7 million barrels, including a draw of 1.8 million barrels in the U.S. SPR.

The following table illustrates the drivers of the jump in crude oil inventories:

The primary driver of the jump in crude oil inventories was the 1.7 million barrels per day swing in the Adjustment factor, a balancing item formerly known as Unaccounted-for Crude Oil. This week-over-week swing explained the vast majority of the jump in inventories in the week ended May 10, 2019.

Interestingly, domestic oil production dropped by 100,000 barrels per day from the previous week. This data point agrees with oil bulls that the U.S. shale oil production growth may finally be slowing down, at least at the current Brent crude oil price of ~$70 per barrel.

Exports and Imports

The U.S. oil exports jumped by 1.0 million barrels per day to more than 3.3 million barrels per day, which is a level that not many observers imagined even a year ago. In fact, some predicted that "takeaway capacity" would limit U.S. shale oil production as well as oil exports:

The biggest U.S. shale region will have to shut wells within four months because there aren’t enough pipelines to get the oil to customers, the head of one of the industry’s largest producers said. The worsening bottleneck in the Permian region that straddles west Texas and New Mexico offers an unexpected fillip to OPEC and other oil producers outside the U.S., who’ve seen rampant production from America’s shale producers grab market share.

The above alarming article was published in June 2018, but since then, U.S. oil production has jumped by 1.6 million barrels per day, and the majority of the increase has made its way to international markets via exports.

On the other hand, although imports jumped by 919,000 barrels per day in the last week, they remain significantly lower than the year-ago period when we zoom out to the four-week averages and the year-to-date cumulative daily averages.

Rig Count

The following graph illustrates the trend in U.S. oil rig count in the year-to-date period:

The U.S. oil rig count has declined rather steadily in the last five months from a high of nearly 900 six months ago. Given this fact, I would expect U.S. oil production to remain near 12.2 million barrels per day through the summer.

Global Inventories

On May 14, the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report showed that the preliminary data for March showed that total OECD commercial oil stocks rose by 3.3 million barrels month-over-month to stand at 2,875 million barrels. This was 58.5 million barrels higher than the same time one year ago, and 22.8 million barrels above the latest five-year average.

In other words, the jump in oil inventories is not unique to the U.S. market.

Bottom Line

U.S. crude oil production may have flatlined for the foreseeable future, as we approach the 176th Meeting of the OPEC Conference in Vienna, Austria, on June 25 and 26, at which time the OPEC will decide whether or not to end or continue the agreed-upon production cuts.

Given the significant jump in inventories, I expect production cuts to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.