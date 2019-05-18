Diamond Offshore: A Few Good Signs, But Company Continues To Struggle

On Monday, April 29, 2019, offshore drilling contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (DO) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite good as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. The market was certainly not particularly impressed with these results, though, as the stock traded down on the news. This is likely due to the fact that the company clearly continues to struggle in the current industry climate, which is unfortunate given that some of the company's peers are seeing improved performance from the nascent industry recovery. Diamond Offshore has seen a few positive developments, though, which is certainly nice to see.

As my long-term readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Diamond Offshore's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Diamond Offshore brought in total revenues of $233.542 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 0.44% increase over the $232.522 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating loss of $49.127 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $37.277 million operating loss that the company had in the previous quarter.

Diamond Offshore managed to secure new contracts for the Ocean BlackRhino and Ocean BlackHawk, representing a total of four rig years of work.

The Ocean GreatWhite started work on a new contract with Siccar Point Energy and managed to secure a further new contract with a company based in the United Kingdom.

Diamond Offshore reported a net loss of $73.328 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. This represents a 7.42% improvement over the $79.207 million net loss that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing the highlights is likely to notice is that Diamond Offshore saw its revenues increase slightly compared to the previous quarter. One of the reasons for this was the Ocean GreatWhite beginning work on its aforementioned contract with Siccar Point Energy. This contract began in the middle of March, so admittedly it did not contribute much to the company's top-line revenues during the quarter, but it was still enough to result in a small quarter-over-quarter increase. We should see a much greater boost in the second quarter as the rig will be working for the entire second quarter (the contract ends in late July) and so will have three months of dayrate generation instead of just a few days. Unfortunately, though, the contract has an undisclosed dayrate so we cannot calculate the exact impact that this will have.

Another source of revenue growth came from the fact that Diamond Offshore had less downtime than it did in the fourth quarter. During the quarter, the company had 3.5% downtime compared to 4.6% in the previous quarter. The reason why this had a positive impact on revenues has to do with the way in which an offshore drilling rig is compensated. In short, an offshore drilling rig only receives dayrate for that time spent performing work for its customer. It does not receive dayrate for time spent receiving maintenance or repairs. Ideally then, the contractor will want to have no downtime across its fleet in order to maximize revenues. However, offshore rigs are highly sophisticated pieces of machinery that require regular maintenance in order to operate at peak efficiency. Thus, the challenge is to minimize downtime while still ensuring that the rig receives all necessary maintenance. As we can see, Diamond Offshore did a better job of that in the first quarter than it did in the previous one. This had a positive impact on the company's performance, as we can clearly see here.

The improvements that we saw here were somewhat offset by the fact that Diamond Offshore saw its average dayrate decline quarter-over-quarter, going from $315,000 to $309,000. As a general rule, a rig's dayrate does not change in the middle of a contract. Therefore, what we see here is that contracts that are older expire and the new ones that replace them have lower dayrates, driving the average down. In addition, in this case, the contract that the Ocean GreatWhite started working on may be at a dayrate that is less than $315,000, thus pulling the average down. As was already mentioned, this contract's dayrate is undisclosed so we have no way of knowing this for sure. The declining dayrate problem is something that other drillers, particularly Ensco Rowan (ESV), have been suffering from since the new contract market dayrate has stubbornly remained low despite the fact that energy companies are increasing the number of contracts that they award. Thus, contractors are unable to get contracts with similar dayrates to expiring legacy contracts.

Diamond Offshore itself benefited from the increase in new contract tenders during the quarter. As mentioned in the highlights, the Ocean BlackRhino and Ocean BlackHawk received new contracts. These contracts were both with Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) in Senegal. However, neither one of these contracts will have an immediate impact on the company's revenue and cash flow. This is because the Ocean BlackRhino contract runs from the fourth quarter of 2020 until the fourth quarter of 2023 while the Ocean BlackHawk contract runs from the first quarter of 2022 until the first quarter of 2023. Thus, the two new contracts will have very little impact for a few years yet. In addition, they are both at undisclosed dayrates so we do not know what the impact will be on the company's revenues. Nevertheless, there was definitely a positive impact on Diamond Offshore's backlog and this is a sign that the industry is strengthening, particularly when we consider that very few recent contracts have carried such long terms.

Speaking of backlog, Diamond Offshore's stood at a solid $1.8 billion at the end of the first quarter. This represents 7.7 quarters of revenue at the rate that the company had in the first quarter. The reason why this is something that shareholders should appreciate is that it essentially represents guaranteed revenue. This is because the company already has contracts to receive this money as its rigs perform work and these contracts include fairly hefty fees should the customer want to cancel so it is quite rare to see a contract cancellation. This provides us with some confidence that the company will be able to continue to generate revenue at its current level for a while even if the industry goes into a second downturn.

In conclusion, we do see some signs that Diamond Offshore has been benefiting from the recovery in the offshore drilling industry, although it does still continue to struggle. The new contracts that it received during the quarter will likely strengthen it and they certainly had a positive impact on its backlog. The company appears to be positioned to weather the weakness in the industry and should be okay should it get worse. With that said, though, its continued inability to turn an operating profit is very concerning.

