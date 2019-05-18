Enanta And EDP-305 In NASH: An Update

The obvious question is the potential issue of tolerability and adverse events which have been associated with the clinical benefits of prototype FXR agonist, Obeticholic acid.

In Q2/2019 earnings call, Enanta announced the top-line data for the 12-week Phase 2 study of EDP-305 in NASH should be released in Q3/2019.

Liver Therapy Forum weekly digest provides an overview on what’s happening in the NASH landscape in 2019. This week’s focus is Enanta.

Market Assessment

Enanta (ENTA) is a commercial-stage small market cap ($1.8B) biopharma that has established itself as an innovator of effective therapeutics for the viral liver disease, HCV infection, through the approval of paritaprevir and glecaprevir. Its license agreement with AbbVie (ABBV) for the HCV therapeutics, paritaprevir and glecaprevir, is providing royalty revenues, which is aiding in the creation of novel drug assets for liver diseases.

The most well recognized FXR agonist, Obeticholic acid (OCA) by Intercept (ICPT) announced in Q1/2019 that the Phase 3 REGENERATE study of obeticholic acid in patients with NASH fibrosis met its primary clinical outcome. OCA achieved the FDA pre-agreed clinical endpoint of at least ≥1 stage improvement in liver fibrosis without the worsening of NASH. Intercept will file an NDA for OCA in NASH fibrosis in H2/2019. Tolerability and safety signals remain clinically problematic.

EDP-305 is currently in Phase 2a trial for NASH. Enanta has characterized EDP-305 as a new generation FXR agonist that should be devoid of safety or tolerability signals documented with OCA. Specifically, three classes of FXR agonists have been developed with two basic structures: (I.) OCA is small molecule, steroidal semi-synthetic bile acid ligands with intact carboxylic acid group; (II.) Tropifexor by Novartis is a non-steroidal, fully synthetic non-bile acid ligands with carboxylic acid group; (III.) EDP-305 is a steroidal and non-steroidal components non-bile acid ligand lacking the carboxylic acid group.

As a biopharma, Enanta rightfully foresees EDP-305 as being devoid of the safety and tolerability signals associated with OCA. This is based on the Phase 1 study of EDP-305 in patients with NAFLD/NAFL that reported no safety and tolerability signals. Notably, other new generations of FXR agonists, GS-9674 by Gilead (GILD) and tropifexor by Novartis (NYSE:NVS), also reported no safety and tolerability signals of high LDL and pruritus (i.e. intense itch) in their respective Phase 1/2 NAFLD/NAFL trials, which became only evident in their respective Phase 2 NASH trials.

The ongoing Phase 2a NASH trial is a 12-week study that will determine ALT (i.e. marker of liver injury) as its primary clinical outcome. This is to rule out liver toxicity by EDP-305 or to demonstrate an anti-inflammatory benefit by EDP-305 in the liver of these NASH patients. The potential clinical benefit of EDP-305 on liver fat reduction will be evaluated.

Mechanistically, my perception is that the adverse events of pruritus and dyslipidemia may be a generalized FXR pharmacological target issue. The top-line data readout in Q3/2019 would be key to determining the presence or absence of pruritus and dyslipidemia in the clinical effects of EDP-305 in NASH.

Institutional Investors, Insiders Purchase And Analyst Ratings

Based on the latest 13F filings, institutional ownership was 90.05% with 208 Institutional holders accounting for total shares of 17,711,983. Top holders include Blackrock Inc and Vanguard. Enanta’s clinical agreement with AbbVie for the marketing of its HCV therapeutics brought in royalty revenue of $39.6M in Q1/2019. At the end of Q1/2019, Enanta had cash and marketable securities that totaled $386.7M. Based on four analyst firms a buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $100. Positive data readout from the NASH Phase 2a trial and Phase 2a RSV infection in H2/2019 are catalytic events that could cause significant upside to the stock.

Market Outlook

CEO Jay Luly elaborating on the future plans for EDP-305 in NASH beyond Phase 2b:

Our thinking hasn't really changed on that. We're going to build up a body of Phase 2 results. And we believe that on the other side of Phase 2 data or data sets that would be the best valued inflection point for us to then team up with another party for the later-stage development, potential partnered combination therapy. So prior to Phase 3, is still our thinking when between now and that time sort of remains to be same. We want to continue to work out our own data sets. We'll be looking obviously externally at other people's data sets and thinking about where combinations might or might not make sense. And then explore that pathway as we go forward.

The full length article was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum

Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a PhD trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target((s))

Exclusive access to full length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe the low price of $32/month or $325 annually.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.