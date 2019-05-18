BWG: Closed-End Fund With -15% Discount And Fully Covered 7% Yield, But Not A Buy

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers one month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

In our latest monthly "The Chemist's Quality Closed-End Fund Report," the BrandywineGLOBAL Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG) emerged as the top-ranked D x Y x Z quality CEF. This $277 million AUM fund was incepted about 7seven years ago, and is classified by CEFConnect in the "Global Income Leveraged" category. Prior to Dec. 29, 2017, this fund was known as "Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund." The fund went ex-dividend last month (April) with a discount of -15.76%, a one-year z-score of -0.7 and a yield of 6.64% that was 104% covered.

Fund details

Relevant details about the fund are shown below.

Sponsor: Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisors

Managers: David F Hoffmann (28 Mar 2012) / Anujeet S. Sareen (10 Feb 2017) / Stephen Smith (28 Mar 2012)

AUM: $277 million

Average volume: 59K

Inception: 3/28/2012

Distribution yield (at market): 6.64%

Distribution yield (at NAV): 5.59%

Distribution frequency: Monthly

Distribution amount: $0.0615

Coverage: 104%

UNII: $-0.1511

Premium/discount: -15.76%

1-year z-score: -0.7

1-year NAV return: -5.55%

1-year price return: -6.33%

Leverage: 36%

Effective duration: 9.73 years

Baseline expense ratio: 1.57%

Total expense ratio: 2.47%

The purpose of the fund is to offer investors "a leveraged global, flexible portfolio that targets sovereign debt of developed and emerging market countries, U.S. and non-U.S. corporate debt, mortgage backed securities and currency exposure," with an objective to "seek current income with a secondary investment objective of capital appreciation."

The fund website link is here.

Portfolio

BWG is a highly-diversified global income fund. In terms of asset allocation (as of their latest factsheet dated Dec. 31, 2018), the fund has 49.7% in government holdings, of which 34.2% are U.S. and 15.5% are non-U.S. Another 18% are in various mortgage-backed securities. Finally, 17.7% of the portfolio are in U.S. high-yield corporate bonds and 11.8% are in U.S. investment grade corporate bonds.

(Source: LeggMason)

Geographically speaking, the fund has the majority of its holdings in the U.S. (75.7%), followed by Mexico (7.0%), United Kingdom (5.6%) and South Africa (4.3%). There is apparently a -6.1% short exposure to the European Union.

(Source: LeggMason)

In terms of currency exposure, the fund is exposed to 77.0% U.S. dollar, 7.0% Mexico peso, 5.3% Brazil real, 4.3% Japanese yen, and various smaller amounts of other currencies.

(Source: LeggMason)

The credit allocation distribution shows that the fund has the majority of its assets in investment grade securities (63.8%), consisting of 21.2% AAA, 0.9% AA, 15.5% A and 26.2% BBB. Non-investment grade securities make up 36.2% of the fund, with most of it distributed in the BB (27.1%) and B (8.2%) grades.

(Source: LeggMason)

Distribution

BWG pays a $0.0615 monthly distribution that works out to be 6.64% at market price, and 5.59% at NAV. The fund raised its distribution a few times in the first few years of its line, but the trend since 2016 has been consistently down. The last cut was a rather large -19.6% decrease in December 2018, bringing the distribution from $0.0765 to its current value of $0.0615. This cut was probably necessary since the earnings coverage under the old distribution amount was only 84% (using earnings numbers from 10/31/2018). After the cut, the coverage improves to 104%.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The current discount of -15.76% is accompanied by a one-year z-score of -0.7, indicating slight undervaluation compared to its historical average. The one-, three- and five-year average discounts are -14.85%, -13.98% and -14.16%, respectively. Therefore, the fund is only slightly cheaper compared to its historical averages.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Financial highlights

Looking at the financial highlights reveals that the fund is beset by a number of troubling trends. The NAV has been in decline for five years in a row. The net investment income, with the exception of an increase in 2017, has also been in a downtrend. The NII is down over -40% in the past five years, which is pretty dreadful.

(Source: LeggMason)

While some of the earnings decline can be attributed to the increased expenses (last highlighted row above) as a result of rising leverage expenses, part of the blame also must be assigned to the managers who have overdistributed from their earnings for five years in a row. For example, for the financial year ended 2018, the fund paid out $0.93 per share of distribution against only $0.85 in earnings, meaning that only 91% of the distribution was covered. When a fund (particularly a fixed income fund like BWG) has to use ROC to make up the shortfall in distribution, this nearly always leads to NAV and earnings erosion going forward.

Performance

This grim picture is reflected in BWG's five-year chart, which shows a substantial decline in both price and NAV over the last five years.

With dividends included, the fund has returned +1.46% in price and -2.77% on a NAV basis over the past five years. This means that putting your money into a savings account would have been a better option than investing in BWG over the last five years.

Data by YCharts

Among the "Global Income Leveraged" peer group category assigned by CEFConnect, BWG has pretty dreadful performance vs. the peer group, lagging tremendously across all time frames.

(Source: CEFConnect)

Summary

Whatever strategy the managers are employing for BWG clearly isn't working. Despite being the top ranked D x Y x Z fund, BWG is a hard pass for our portfolios. This analysis also serves as a reminder to our members that our quantitative screens should be used to simply narrow down candidates for investigation, but further due diligence always is required!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.