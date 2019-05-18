Gladstone Commercial Corp.: Not A Buyer Of This 6.9%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT

Gladstone Commercial Corp. continues to have a narrow margin of safety, which could put pressure on the distribution in case the U.S. economy slides into a recession.

The company depends on acquisitions to grow its funds from operations and improve its diversification stats.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. (GOOD) is a moderately valued commercial property REIT with growth potential in a rising economy. The real estate investment trust has a growing commercial real estate platform and depends on acquisitions to grow funds from operations. Gladstone Commercial Corp. pays its dividend on a monthly basis, but the REIT has a thin margin of dividend safety. Shares are moderately valued and throw off a dividend yield of 6.9 percent.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a commercial property real estate investment trust that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased real estate, primarily office and industrial properties. At the end of the March quarter, Gladstone Commercial Corp.’s real estate portfolio included 102 properties reflecting 11.7 million square feet. The portfolio was almost fully leased with an occupancy rate of 98.9 percent.

Here’s a portfolio snapshot.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corp. Q1 2019 Earnings Supplement

Gladstone Commercial Corp.’s properties are currently located in just 24 U.S. states which points to growth and diversification potential as the REIT develops its real estate platform. Gladstone Commercial Corp. regularly acquires new properties in order to grow its funds from operations.

Here’s a current location map of the REIT’s commercial properties.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corp.

The majority of Gladstone Commercial Corp.’s real estate investments relate to office properties which account for 63 percent of the REIT's rental revenues, whereas industrial properties represent 32 percent of rental revenues. Retail properties and medical offices make up the remainder.

Here's a portfolio breakdown by property type.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corp.

Gladstone Commercial Corp.’s largest tenant is General Motors (NYSE:GM) which accounts for 4 percent of the REIT’s rental income. The REIT’s top five tenants combined represent just 16 percent of rental income which reflects a moderate degree of tenant diversification.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corp.

Growth

Gladstone Commercial Corp. has acquired new properties aggressively in the past, often spending more than a hundred million dollars a year on new real estate. I expect the commercial property REIT to continue to add new properties to its portfolio in 2019, though transaction activity could slow in case the U.S. economy slides into a recession. Most recently, Gladstone Commercial Corp. announced that it completed the acquisition of a 54,430 square foot industrial building in Ohio for $3.1 million which will add FFO in the coming quarters.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corp.

Capitalization And Leverage

Equity, common and preferred, make up 59 percent of Gladstone Commercial Corp.'s capital structure. Debt, including both mortgage debt and term notes, represent 41 percent of the REIT's total capitalization. It is noteworthy that about half of the REIT's equity is owned by institutional investors, which tend to be more long-term minded than the average investor.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corp.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is in the process of lowering its leverage ratio, which is something investors will appreciate. There is nothing worse than a commercial property REIT with a high level of indebtedness that is faced with a contracting economy and decreasing transaction activity in the sector.

Gladstone Commercial Corp.'s leverage ratio at the end of the March quarter was 45.3 percent compared to 46.8 percent at the end of the previous quarter.

Source: Gladstone Commercial Corp.

What About The Dividend?

Gladstone Commercial Corp.’s lease portfolio produces a recurring stream of rental income that the company uses to pay shareholders a monthly dividend.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. covered its payout with (core) funds from operations in the last five quarters, but the commercial property REIT has a narrow margin of dividend safety. Any major problems in the company’s lease portfolio, maybe triggered by a U.S. recession, could put the distribution at risk.

Source: Achilles Research

One attractive feature of Gladstone Commercial Corp. is that the company distributes its dividend on a monthly basis while most industrial and office REITs pay quarterly dividends. Today, Gladstone Commercial Corp. pays shareholders $0.125/share monthly which translates into a 6.9 percent dividend yield.

Valuation

Gladstone Commercial Corp.’s shares are still moderately valued: Income investors seeking access to the REIT’s 6.9 percent covered dividend pay ~13.9x Q1 2019 core funds from operations. I would not want to pay more than 14x annualized core FFO for a REIT operating in a cyclical industry.

And here is how Gladstone Commercial Corp. compares against its peers on a price-to-book-value basis.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a commercial property REIT that relies on a strongly growing U.S. economy. A U.S. recession poses considerable risks to commercial property REITs as tenants have a higher risk of going out of business or scaling back their operations. Further, Gladstone Commercial Corp. has a narrow margin of dividend safety, which makes the REIT more vulnerable to a recession than the average industrial/office REIT.

Your Takeaway

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a promising commercial property REIT for investors that have an above-average risk tolerance and that want to bet on continued growth in the U.S. economy. Signs of a U.S. recession would be a major red flag for the investment thesis here. Gladstone Commercial Corp. can grow its FFO and improve its diversification stats through additional acquisitions, which the company regularly completes. Shares are moderately valued, and have an average risk/reward-ratio, in my opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.