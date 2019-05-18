Cel-Sci's Phase 3 Multikine Trial Has 'Not Yet Hit The Primary Endpoint'

May 8, 2019, saw Cel-Sci Corporation (CVM) releasing this statement:

"The first four months of this year have already been very positive for us. Our Phase 3 head and neck cancer study is continuing and we are moving forward... We believe the following developments with regard to the Multikine Phase 3 trial have contributed to additional investments in our Company:

Length of Phase 3 study could be a sign of Multikine’s efficacy: We have not yet hit the primary endpoint of our 928 patient Phase 3 study with our investigational cancer immunotherapy drug Multikine. That endpoint will be reached when 298 events (deaths) have occurred and are recorded in the two main comparator arms of the study. Since the scientific literature does not suggest an improvement in the survival rates for oral head and neck cancer patients receiving standard of care only, we believe a delay in reaching these 298 events could be a good sign for the potential effectiveness of Multikine. The IDMC recommended to continue the Phase 3 cancer study after their review of our data: At the end of March 2019, we had an official review of the Phase 3 study by the IDMC (Independent Data Monitoring Committee). The IDMC recommended to 'continue the trial until the appropriate number of events has occurred.'"

A long statement, but boiled down it means this: The phase 3 study of Multikine, initially posted to ClinicalTrials.gov in 2010, has still not met its required number of primary outcomes (also called events). The study is measuring the effect that Multikine will have on overall survival, among other measures, of patients three years after use. We hope the medication will reduce the deaths of patients with use. So, although it may seem a bit morbid, the study cannot conclude until 298 deaths (events) have occurred. On a brighter note, I think the main thing to keep in mind here is that, if Multikine is successfully treating patients, many less deaths may be occurring - which could be a cause for increased length of time this trial has taken. Regardless, it was recommended to CVM, after IDMC review, that they continue the trial until they reach this desired number, so that analysis will be able to prove the effect of the drug without doubt.

Independent Data Monitoring Companies will frequently be consulted to provide an unbiased look at a clinical trial, and results to date, to determine whether or not the trial is futile (i.e. pointless to continue), should be stopped early, out of obvious positive effect of making it unethical to continue a less efficacious comparator, or continued until the original number of endpoints has been reached.

In the case of CVM, we have an interesting decision to think about. The IDMC recommended that CVM continue the trial. This means that the intervention arms, of which there are two (we will discuss the trial more in depth below) have not yet shown any overwhelming benefit to warrant an early termination of the trial. However, on the flip side of the coin, it also means this is not a futile trial. The trial is powered to detect at least a 10% benefit of intervention with Multikine prior to standard of care, and this should be detectable, with clinical and statistical significance, after 298 events. CVM remains bullish on this news, pointing to the lack of total number events potentially being due to efficacy of Multikine, but it could also just be because standard of care is working well for these patients. In the past month, the market had a similar reaction to that of CVM's leadership (Yahoo Finance):

Over the past six months CVM has increased by as much as 156%, now settling for being up 133% since December 2018. Much of this increase has occurred since late March 2019 when CVM released the first of a series of announcements regarding results from the IDMC involved in the trial. The first announcement was released 3/29/19 and can be found here. It's the statement by the IDMC recommending that the company continue the trial until total number of events have occurred, and includes no other commentary from CVM. On 5/8/2019 CVM released the letter quoted above to shareholders. In the chart above we can see how bullishly the market has reacted.

On May 14 CVM released Q2 2019 financial results. Does CVM have enough capital to continue this trial? Is the market overreacting to this recent news? I'm going to try to answer those questions and others that a potential investor may have below.

First we'll start with the fundamentals of CVM because, realistically, who cares what their drug is, how awesome it potentially could be, etc. if they do not have enough capital to see themselves through studies, registration, and approval. CVM is a much smaller cap company than many biotechs investors tend to target at the time I'm composing this article the total market cap is $242 million, with 28.5 million outstanding common shares. At the same time last year the number of shares was 13.4 million. In light of the company expanding a rheumatoid arthritis prospect and their LEAPS vaccine platform, their total operating expenses have remained about the same for the past year: $9.6 million for the first six months of FY 2019 compared to $9.3 million previously. For the six months ending 3/31/18, the company reported a net loss of $10.9 million vs. $5.2 million for the same period ending 3/31/19. The difference between the two can primarily be explained by sales of common shares worth $7.6 million. CVM also reported that cash decreased by a total of $4.8 million in the six months ending 3/31/19. But cash loss was actually higher when you dive deeper. Including the costs of their phase 3 trial cash loss totaled $7.8 million, but was offset by about $3.3 million from exercise of warrants for common stock.

So, it seems that CVM keeps costs down. As of September 2018, the company reported about $10.3 million in cash reserves. I assume that the rate of cash consumption will continue at a rate of $5 million per six months until trial completion and analysis, both expected in fall 2019. Under this assumption, it seems CVM will run out of cash soon. After exercising $3.3 million more in warrants for common stock since last quarter, CVM probably only has cash reserves for another six months. At that point, CVM would be forced to continue to further dilute common shareholders or hope to be scooped up by (and/or receive funding from) someone else in the pharma industry. Along with that, we can see from looking back at CVM that they have performed reverse splits in the past. These occurred on the order of 25:1 as recently as 2017 and in 2013, and 1995 - both 10:1.

CVM also has had their share of bad luck in the past, including litigation battles with a former clinical research organization partner, SEC investigation, and a clinical trial hold placed by the FDA - all of which CVM overcame. The FDA halted the phase 3 Multikine study due to concerns over safety. My assumption is due to the IL-2. This protein is known to be quite toxic to patients when infused through an intravenous line. It can cause Capillary Leak Syndrome, arrythmias, hypotension, fever, flu-like symptoms, nausea, vomiting, rash, and confusion. However, for this indication it's not infused into the blood stream, rather it's given locally, via local injection. Local injection means the medication is injected via syringe right around the site of the tumor to minimize exposure of the rest of the body. The IL-2 also is in a lower dose and not given three times a day, rather once daily for three weeks. It's my assumption that route of administration and decreased frequency/strength are responsible for the lesser side effects seen with Multikine. No previous studies by CVM indicated any serious safety issues with the therapy, and it was allowed to continue. So, my biggest concern, for now, is the hurdle of Cel-Sci corporation being continuously cash-strapped.

Now, onto Multikine itself. At its most basic level, I will use this image taken from the Cel-Sci website to display the mechanism of action.

In this image it's very simple and easy to understand what each component is aiming to achieve. Our bodies are designed to detect and remove any abnormal cells, whether that's a bacterial cell, virally infected cell, or a dysplastic/metaplastic cell (dysplastic meaning abnormal human cell incorrectly developed, or incorrect in location; metaplastic meaning conversion of a cell to different type). The way some cancers may be able to proliferate and survive in the body is through inducing immune tolerance via different mechanisms, effectively turning off the immune system's ability to detect and remove them. One may be familiar with Merck's (MRK) Keytruda or Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo. These are both popular immunotherapies consisting of antibodies that work to target and bind to the Programmed Death-1 Receptor (PD-1) on T cells (T cells are white blood cells involved in immunity). Without the presence of these antibodies, the tumor cell uses Programmed Death Ligand-1 (PDL-1) to bind to PD-1 and induce death of the white blood cell, causing lack of immune response to the cancer. Opdivo and Keytruda stop the interaction of PDL-1 and PD-1 allowing the T cells to detect and destroy cancer cells. While these treatments tend to be very effective for the patients who meet the criteria to receive them, and people regard them as potential main competitors to Multikine, patients with Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN), the ones that Multikine is being studied in, cannot receive these before surgery plus chemo/radiation. This is important because, after surgery with radiation and/or chemotherapy, the immune system may be weakened and not fully recover. Multikine would be used for three weeks prior to standard of care treatments to induce immune response to the tumor to shrink it with a different mechanism of action (neoadjuvant therapy). The goal is to improve response to first line treatment and expand overall survival of patients with immunotherapy, before any potential immune weakening of radiation and chemotherapy. At present, there's not an immunotherapy indicated for use for 3 weeks prior to surgery, radiation and/or chemotherapy. Multikine aims to fill this void.

SCCHN is a unique market opportunity for CVM to penetrate because, as they cite in their trial, no new standard of care therapies have been developed for years. SCCHN represents up to 5% of cancer diagnoses worldwide, and it's estimated there will be 65,410 new cases in the US in 2019. Of patients who present for their first visit for diagnosis of disease, 66% of them already have locally advanced disease, and median three-year overall survival is just 55% (more, or less, depending on time to diagnosis, severity, and tumor scoring). Worse yet, five-year overall survival is 43%. In 2018, Research UK reported 17 million new cases of cancer worldwide. At 5%, this represents a potential total of 850,000 SCCHN cases per year. Currently, only 365,500 patients would be expected to survive a total of five years.

CVM aims for multikine to have a 10% increase in overall survival for the trial to be a success, so we will use this figure, to be conservative, in calculations. Assuming Multikine achieves only a 10% increased survival over standard of care, the five-year overall survival increases to 53%, a total of 450,000 patients. Average age at onset is between 55-60 years and risk increases significantly past age 40. Taking our approximately 90,000 patients for whom we have increased survival rates due to Multikine, we may assign dollar value to the treatment. In the literature for standard of care +/- Cetuximab (another immunotherapy that targets epidermal growth factor (EGF)), regardless of treatment, patients had a return to baseline in quality of life at 12 months post treatment. So, for our 90,000 patients, we can assume an increase in QALY's (I have referenced these in previous articles - Quality Adjusted Life Years = about $50,000 in value per year) by about 3. This is if patients had a generally good quality of life prior to diagnosis and treatment that they would return to after one year. Most likely the last year of a patient's life would not be a full QALY, and including the 12 months it takes to return to baseline we get 3 total. So, this is a value of $150,000 for a three-week course of treatment, with the assumption of increase in efficacy of standard of care by 10%. Remember, this figure I'm providing is the hypothetical total cost benefit for the 90,000 patients who would, potentially, survive five years longer, with three years of quality life. The total value to all 90,000 patients would be $13.5 billion. Next, we cannot assume that all 850,000 patients would be receiving the medication, nor can we assume the full value to the patient will be paid back to CVM. Being very conservative, if 33% of patients diagnosed this year were to receive Multikine it would total 252,000 patients. Being conservative again, assuming one third of the dollar value provided to patients was paid to CVM for those who received treatment ($50,000) this could equate to $14.5 billion in revenue. This figure assumes that Multikine would be added to the current standard of care regimen and be included as first line treatment.

Thinking more conservatively, if you assume only patients diagnosed in the US (65,410) will receive treatment, the total market opportunity is still $3.27 billion. In this case, even the most conservative estimate is still almost 14x the current market cap value.

The Head and Neck cancer drug market is expected to reach $2.8 billion in value by 2026 due to growth in immunotherapies. Competitors such as Keytruda and Opdivo, that cannot be used in the three-week period prior to standard of care, already cost patients about $150,000 per year for treatment. On top of that, if we include cetuximab, they are not necessarily first line for everyone.

As a result of phase 2 trials CVM reported that Multikine may be able to directly kill cancer cells, signal the immune system to up-regulate a response to tumor antigens, and increase proliferation of T cells. As a result of these mechanisms the treatments achieved a 10.5% complete response and a reduction by 50% of tumor cells present. The median overall survival rate for phase 2 study was 63%, granted in only 21 patients, at 3.33 years.

The phase 3 trial titled Efficacy and Safety Study of Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection to Treat Cancer of the Oral Cavity (IT-MATTERS) is studying three arms of treatment. The control arm is an active comparator consisting of Standard of Care for previously untreated patients: Surgery followed by either radiotherapy or combined radiochemotherapy depending on patient specific risk factors. The intervention arm is Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin) with cyclophosphamide, indomethacin and Zinc as adjuvant to Standard of Care. The second intervention arm is Multikine alone with Standard of Care to assess effects of other adjuvants in the first intervention arm. What's interesting to me about this study is that cyclophosphamide, a chemotherapy drug known to decrease lymphoproliferation, and shrink tumors, is being administered three days prior to treatment, although at a lower than normal dose. The anti-inflammatory indomethacin and "immunomodulatory" Zinc are administered daily for the entire three weeks. To quell my concerns, at least, there's a treatment arm without those added medications. The last patient was enrolled in September of 2016, and the primary outcome is overall survival at three years. Secondary outcomes include local regional control at two years, progression free survival at three years and quality of life at three years. It seems that appropriate statistical analyses will be used per descriptions on the trial registration. The registration cites the intended use of ANOVA for continuous data points regarding QOL and Kaplan Meier curves for mortality and progression. Interestingly, patients enrolled had to meet inclusion criteria that included normal immune function, no immunosuppressives within the past year, and a Karnofsky Performance Status score of >70. To me, these ensure that the optimal efficacy of the medication may be assessed to ensure internal validity in patients who were generally "healthy" at diagnosis. Patients who were excluded are those who had been treated prior or planned to be treated with something other than standard of care, any metastasis, dialysis patients, asthmatic patients, or presence of chronic viral or bacterial infections. These exclusions tend to limit our extrapolation to patients with more advanced disease and those with chronic diseases, but may serve to ensure that Multikine has the best chance to prove efficacy. Further trial analysis will have to wait until completion.

Anticipation for the success of CVM is mounting, and can be seen over the past month of trading.

Clearly, the security has continued to gain value despite a recently tumultuous market due to the trade negotiations with China. It seems as though CVM's gains, although maybe temporary, are steadfast despite market volatility. It remains to be seen whether or not the drug is efficacious, but the study points to an estimated completion date of September 2019. This will be a telling time for CVM, as I have previously indicated cash reserves may not last past fall 2019 and further dilution is likely required. Speculation on this stock may be prudent from the information I have presented as it seems likely this treatment may succeed. Those a little less confident may choose to go along for the ride upwards, if it continues, and sell as anticipation builds closer to a release of information. Those with the opposite belief may cite the company's past and obstacles to approval. These obstacles include, a vast market with many players, potential for poor trial results, and lack of cash reserves. Bearish investors may choose to stay away or short as anticipation dies down until fall. However, if our best indication for the future is the present, then I believe, at the very least, this could prove to be a nice ride up through the summer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed professional in the financial industry, nor do I have a formal education or training in anything but pharmacy. All views are my own and do not represent the views/opinions of any affiliates or employers.