Obsidian Energy Needs More Asset Sales And Higher Prices

I discuss the price and the impact of this transaction.

Q1 results confirm the need to sell assets to reduce the net debt.

The analysis of Obsidian Energy's (NYSE:OBE) Q1 results confirms the company relies on divestitures to reduce its leverage. Despite improved Canadian oil prices during Q1, the company generated barely positive total netback.

In these circumstances, consistent with its previously announced strategy, Obsidian Energy announced the proposed sale of its Peace River assets.

With this transaction, the net debt will decrease and the company will reduce its exposure to volatile WCS prices. But the leverage will still be important.

This article discusses the context of this transaction and its impact on the company.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Barely profitable during Q1

Despite the 6% drop year-over-year, the Q1 production exceeded expectations due to the strong results of the Willesden Green area in the Cardium play. Management is still focusing on this area due to its low decline and light-oil characteristics.

The Cardium play represented 70% of the total production during Q1.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

Yet, despite the development of this area, the company still operated at higher per-unit costs compared to the previous quarter.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Operating costs increased to C$13.49/boe and management guided on a range of C$14.0/boe to C$14.5/boe full-year 2019. Also, G&A costs are expected to be higher in the range of C$2.0/boe to C$2.5/boe.

Besides, partly due to the extra 100 bps interest rate related to the modification of the debt covenants, interest costs almost doubled and reached C$3.49/boe.

Thus, despite the recovery of Canadian oil prices since the beginning of the year, the company generated a small positive total netback of C$3.22/boe before unfavorable hedges.

If we take into account the extra costs of C$2.6 related to legal actions and C$0.66/boe of share-based compensation, the Q1 total netback becomes even negative before and after hedges.

Adjusted funds flow was C$36 million. With a net capital program of C$23 million and changes in working capital, net debt stayed stable compared to the end of last year at C$497 million.

The net debt to annualized funds flow ratio is high at 3.45x. But the company is still far from breaching the renegotiated debt covenants shown below.

Source: Q1 2019 MD&A

But the debt to EBITDA ratio covenants will get back to 3x in 2020. The company can't afford another quarter of depressed Canadian oil prices without the risk of breaching some debt covenants by next year.

In this context, selling assets to reduce net debt and increase profitability is a necessity. But, considering the challenging environment in the Canadian oil and gas industry, selling non-core assets at a reasonable price isn't guaranteed.

Fair price in the challenging Canadian oil environment

Management announced the proposed sale of its 55% working interest in the Peace River Oil Partnership for C$97 million.

In 2010, Obsidian valued the Peace River assets at C$1.8 billion. The implied estimated value of Obisidian's 55% working interest was C$990 million. I'll be curious to see the impact on book value after the transaction is effective. During Q4 2018, management already had recorded a C$79 million impairment for the Peace River assets.

In any case, the company communicated the following transaction metrics.

Source: Press release

The implied NOI multiple provides only partial information. Without knowing the corresponding sustaining and G&A costs that aren't included in the NOI calculation, it's difficult to assess the fairness of the price. Also, the implied production multiple doesn't mean much without knowing the total netbacks. But we can deduce some information.

The transaction metrics imply an operating netback of C$15 million / (4,160 boe/d * 365 days) = C$9.88/boe at current strip prices. If we assume low sustaining costs due to the low decline rate, these assets generate similar total netback than Obsidian's total production.

Thus, considering the low netbacks and the current challenging Canadian environment, the company negotiated a fair price. The implied production multiple corresponds to the market valuation of the total production before the transaction was announced.

But, due to the debt, the issue is the company was under pressure to sell these assets in this unfavorable context.

Obsidian post-transaction

Assuming the Peace River assets represent 100% of Obisidian's heavy oil production, the chart below compares the production mix before and after the transaction, based on Q1 production.

Source: Author

The C$97 million transaction includes C$85.8 million of cash but I assume, for simplification, the company will reduce its net debt by C$97 million.

Net debt will drop from C$497 million to C$400 million. Assuming an interest rate of 6.8%, interest costs will decrease by about C$6.6 million.

Thus, with the C$15 million of NOI management announced, adjusted funds flow will decrease by about C$15 million - C$6.6 million = C$8.4 million. I don't consider any G&A saving to stay conservative.

Taking into the Q1 annualized funds flow, the net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio will drop to C$400 million / (C$36 million * 4 - C$8.4 million) = 2.95x. Despite the lower leverage, the net debt ratio is still high. Also, the company hadn't planned any capital program in 2019 for the Peace River assets. Thus, the C$120 million corporate capital program is unchanged. The 2019 free cash flow potential (excluding the proceeds from the transaction) diminishes.

The transaction will have a minimal impact on retirements obligations. The Peace River assets retirements obligations represent 5% of the total obligations while the corresponding production represents about 15% of the total expected 2019 production.

Source: Presentation Investor Day November 2018

Thus, despite the asset sale, Obsidian is still in a difficult situation. The net debt ratio is still high and the free cash flow potential diminishes.

The reduced exposure to volatile WCS prices is an important aspect of the transaction, though. The WCS prices improved since the beginning of the year thanks to the production curtailment in Alberta. But the structural infrastructure challenges (lack of egress capacity) remain.

With a lower debt ratio and reduced exposure to WCS prices, the proposed transaction reduces the company's risk profile. But it's not enough as leverage stays high. Management still has to proceed with its plan of selling more non-core assets and reduce costs.

Conclusion

The Q1 results confirm Obsidian needs to sell assets to reduce its high leverage. Despite the recovery of Canadian oil prices during this quarter, the company generated a slightly positive total netbacks and the net debt didn't diminish.

The proposed sale of the Peace River assets corresponds to the management's strategy of selling non-core assets to focus on the Cardium area.

Considering the challenging Canadian oil environment, the company negotiated a fair price. Another benefit of the transaction is the reduced exposure to volatile WCS prices.

But the issue is management had to sell these assets during this difficult period for the Canadian oil industry.The leverage will still be important and the company must sell more non-core assets to deal with its debt.

